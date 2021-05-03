Are you pregnant? Are you planning a baby? Do I need to be vaccinated? This is what the doctor has to say …

With more than 18.4 million cases of coronavirus in India today, the second wave of pandemics is affecting lives and healthcare services like never before. Already, about 147 million vaccines have been administered in stages, with 24.5 million fully vaccinated.

During these unprecedented times, it is not surprising that myriad questions arise regarding the safety and efficacy of the Covid-19 vaccine, especially for pregnant women.

Dr. Hrishikesh Pai, an obstetrician and gynecologist and infertility expert, said: “According to GOI’s current recommendations, MOHFW, it is not possible to administer the Covid-19 vaccine to pregnant and lactating women in India. The Royal University of Obstetrics and Gynecology of the United Kingdom has stated that pregnant and lactating women. Approved administration of Covid-19 vaccine to India. ”



Non-pregnant woman



Dr. Pai said: “For women who are not pregnant or who are not planning to become pregnant, the vaccine can be taken at any time on any day of the menstrual cycle, even during menstruation. They take two shots at intervals of 4-6 weeks, You can wait at least 15 days from the second shot to get maximum protection. ”

Already pregnant woman



Pregnant women and lactating mothers need to be more careful as they are reported to have more severe and complications of this infection as well as a more vulnerable population in society. There is.

Indira Hinduja’s gynecologist said: “In the case of Covishield and Covaxin, clinical trials did not involve pregnant and lactating women. Indian vaccine manufacturers do not recommend these vaccines for pregnant and lactating women. There are currently no scientific data available for vaccination of these women. Currently, pregnant and lactating women will not take these vaccines until the final report of a clinical trial on this issue is available. Recommended. ”Doctors say there is an urgent need for clinical trials in various cohorts of vulnerable individual groups of these vaccines.

Dr. Pai adds: “There aren’t many studies on the safety of vaccines during pregnancy for women who are already pregnant, but a large study from the United States has vaccinated many pregnant healthcare professionals. Side effects are minimized. The FOGSI (Federation of Obstetric and Gynecological Society of India) issued the following statement: This protection also applies to pregnant and lactating women. And the very real benefits of vaccination of lactating women appear to far outweigh the theoretical and distant risks of vaccination. Based on the April 2021 FOGSI statement, the Indian government It seems appropriate for the Ministry of Health to revise the recommendations to allow pregnant and lactating women to be vaccinated. ”

Dr. Sonal Kumta, a senior consultant gynecologist and obstetrician and gynecologist, said that in general, pregnant women deliver with ultrasound, a laboratory, a neonatal intensive care unit, and all the facilities for a multi-specialized team of doctors. It states that it is necessary to register with the tertiary hospital early for the purpose. “A minimum of 4-5 physical visits are required, including ultrasound with a doctor and the remaining phone / video consultation for 9 months. Eat a healthy diet, preferably exercise at home, and prenatal. Take vitamins and supplements on a regular basis, “she says.

Women’s Planned Pregnancy



There is a third group of women who want to get pregnant soon-they are planning to get pregnant naturally or are trying to give birth and IVF treatment.



Dr. Hinduja said: “For planned conception or IVF treatment, the current status of the pandemic will determine the postponement of pregnancy. In this pandemic, the priority is to inoculate both vaccines and wait for subsequent ovulation before planning the pregnancy. In vitro fertilization treatment has signs such as reduced ovulatory reserves that require immediate action for conception. In such scenarios, eggs are collected, frozen, and vaccinated. Can be transferred after inoculation. ”

Breastfeeding and vaccination



It has been reported that viral molecules are not expressed in breast milk. Dr. Hinduja said: “Healthy women are recommended not only to be vaccinated, but also to breastfeed newborns. However, virus-positive women are not recommended to breastfeed newborns. Mother-to-child COVID-19 However, clinical trial data are not sufficient to comment on newborn breastfeeding infections, disease severity, and their complications. ”

Himanshu Bavishi’s Birth and IVF Experts said: The baby does not infect the mother because it protects the mother. The protective antibodies produced by the vaccine can pass through breast milk to reach the child and provide additional protection. ”

Pregnant women test for proximity to positive and positive patients:



Dr. Kumta states that if a pregnant woman’s family is positive for symptoms or tests, they must be quarantined. She states: “Women should not be tested in isolation, wear masks at home, and care for the patient. If the woman herself is positive for symptoms or tests, an obstetrician-gynecologist and doctor It’s a good idea to talk to both of them over the phone. Don’t panic. Check your oxygen saturation four times a day, do a 3-minute walk test, check your baby’s movements, and get doctor’s advice. Start medication only if you feel sick, short of breath, or fever does not go away, your pregnant women are at high risk of infection because of weakened immunity. Therefore, please inform your doctor who recommends hospitalization early. If you or your family are exposed to Covid infection near the expected date of birth, inform an obstetrician / gynecologist who can plan a better birth. please.”

You need to keep in mind …



On some basic facts to keep in mind, Dr. Himanshu Bavishi’s birth and IVF experts said: “The Covid19 virus is a new disease. Knowledge of the course, immediate, short-term and long-term effects of the disease is limited but rapidly accumulating. Symptoms and infectivity due to the changing variants of the virus. , Severity, morbidity, and mortality are also changing. There is no drug to cure or stop the spread of the disease. What we have is to prevent the disease and treat its effects on the body. Vaccines are not a complete preventative measure, but they definitely reduce the chances of getting an infection, reduce the severity of the infection, and reduce the chances of complications and death. ”

COVID-19 vaccine does not cause infertility!



Dr. Pai recommends waiting two months after the second vaccination before starting fertility treatment, as there is not much data on the safety of the vaccine. He adds: “Note that the Covid-19 vaccine does not cause infertility. There is no relationship between the vaccine and infertility.”



