Experts believe that it is unlikely to reach “herd immunity” in the United States





Mary Politi, a health decision-making and health communication expert at the University of Washington, said that trusted people are the root cause of hesitation (fear, distrust, misunderstanding, accessibility, or the desire for more information. ) Is recommended. In St. Louis. According to Dr. Polity, people often need to see others in the social circle accept something before they can try it. Emphasizing the benefits of vaccination in their lives, such as meeting family members and sending children to school, may be more motivating than the vague idea of ​​herd immunity. “It will resonate with people more than this rather elusive concept that experts are still trying to understand,” she added. Although children cannot spread the virus more efficiently than adults, all experts agreed that it is also important to vaccinate children to keep the number of cases of Covid low. In the long run, the public health system should also consider infants, and children and adults aging in high-risk groups. Anxious scenarios remain on the road to this long-term vision. Over time, if a sufficient number of people are not protected, there is the potential for highly contagious variants that can break through vaccine protection, land people in hospitals and put them at risk of death. there is. “It’s a nightmare scenario,” said Jeffrey Sherman, an epidemiologist at Columbia University. The frequency and severity of these breakthrough infections could determine whether the United States can keep hospitalizations and deaths low, or whether the country falls into “crazy scrambling” every few years. He said there was. “I think we’re looking over the shoulder — or at least public health officials and infectious disease epidemiologists are looking over the shoulder:’Okay, the variants there — what they’re doing What can they do? “He said. “Maybe the average person can go back to less worrying, but we have to.”

