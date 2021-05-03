Health
Second Wave of Coronavirus: Can Pregnant Women Infect Newborns with COVID-19?
Many people are wondering if fetal transmission of the virus is possible because the virus is so dangerous to pregnant women.
Getting sick when you’re expecting can be worrisome and worries about small children nesting in you. Is it possible for a newborn to be infected with the virus through the mother in these situations, supported by isolated experiences and terrifying health consequences?
How likely is a pregnant woman to infect a foetation with COVID-19? We decipher the truth and list the precautions to follow …
Are Pregnant Women At Increased Risk of Infecting COVID-19?
Pregnancy can be a condition that weakens the immune system. It may also be a time when the body is actively working to nourish the two, and therefore, from a relative perspective, the risk of catching any illness, including COVID-19, is higher. There may be.
That said, it is a relatively new virus that is still being studied, affected, and its symptoms are being investigated. Until a few months ago, it was observed that pregnant women faced the same risks as adults, but were less likely to have symptomatological infections or serious complications. Risk has evolved as new changes and mutations in circulation have been discovered. Not only are pregnant women becoming more and more symptomatological, they also face a significant risk of hospitalization and serious consequences.
What does that mean for a virus infection?
Pregnant women are at the same risk of viral infection as healthy adults. However, there is not enough clinical evidence to prove that newborns who become positive or have an infection in the first few days are transmitted through the mother.
Agreement Coronavirus It can endanger the health of pregnant women during pregnancy, but it is less dangerous for newborns. According to researchers and researchers, the percentile risk of newborn babies is only low. COVID Positive mother.
However, it has been found that infection with COVID-19 during pregnancy, especially in the last semester, increases the likelihood of preterm birth. Dyspnea may also be observed in some cases.
Can Pregnant Women Pass Protective Antibodies?
Currently, there is a strong case of exposing vaccinations to pregnant women. According to new research and increasing evidence, pregnant women vaccinated with COVID-19 can pass protective antibodies to their babies at birth and protect them from the risk of infection until they are breastfed.
Doctors also suggest that antibodies can be passed through the placenta or through breast milk. How long COVID immunity lasts or what protection it helps has not yet been studied.
The increased risk of COVID-19’s risk of pregnancy and maternal health and the fear of new mutants are why many doctors now recommend vaccination of pregnant women.
