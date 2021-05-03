Effect of COVID-19 on hypertension | Health News





New Delhi: It’s been over a year and the whole world is fighting COVID-19. In addition, the second wave of the new coronavirus is endangering more lives than ever before, including young people. People with diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, and other comorbidities fall into the high-risk category and can encounter serious complications when infected. Dr. Sanjay Nagakar, a general practitioner at Apollo Spectra Hospital in Pune, said: People with hypertension are at increased risk of getting sick during COVID-19, as it can also lead to increased morbidity and mortality in patients. “ Find out why COVID-19 is harsh for people with high blood pressure: Various studies have shown high mortality and morbidity in people with high blood pressure, diabetes, coronary artery disease, and obesity. COVID is known to infect cells that help control blood pressure. Here’s how to associate COVID with blood pressure. “People with symptoms such as high blood pressure may be prey to COVID-19 due to weak immunity. Many people over the age of 60 have high blood pressure, and many people hospitalized with COVID-19 have high blood pressure. In addition, there are many drugs that increase the risk of high blood pressure. “High blood pressure causes stroke and other heart problems. It is shocking to know that high blood pressure damages arteries and reduces blood flow to the heart. Therefore, the heart has more life to pump well. You have to work hard. Blood. This weakens the heart over a period of time. Similarly, coronavirus can also have a negative effect on the heart. It strains the heart and damages it. , COVID-19 causes even more confusion, if the heart is already damaged by high blood pressure, “said Dr. Nagarkar. What should people with hypertension do to prevent COVID-19? If you have high blood pressure problems, take your medication as prescribed by a certified practitioner. Avoid skipping medications and self-medication. Do not take home remedies without your doctor’s approval. Avoid going out of the house to keep COVID-19 away. When going out, wear a mask in a crowded area and do not stay around sick people. Avoid poorly ventilated rooms. Look at it as you follow the norms of social distance. You need to keep a safe distance from your family and outsiders. Do not allow visitors to your home. Please do not participate in a social gathering where a large number of people gather. Avoid shaking hands, disinfect your hands and wash them properly. Disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as doorknobs, kitchen counters, wallets, keys, remote controls and door handles. Avoid using public toilets. The BP monitoring machine can also be wiped and disinfected on a regular basis.

