SUNY Adopts CDC Guidance on Outdoor Mask Requirements | Local News

The State University of New York campus will adopt the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance to ease the outdoor mask requirements of vaccinated individuals.
Fully vaccinated SUNY campus students, faculty, and staff can now collect or carry out activities outdoors without wearing masks, except in certain crowded environments and locations.
This guidance will be effective soon in the last few weeks of the spring semester and in summer classes scheduled on campus, said Jim Malatras, President of the State University of New York.
The updated guidance includes:
n People who have not yet been fully vaccinated should continue to wear masks on campus. Exceptions include sitting on campus in a private residence or private space, with proper social distance, and eating alone.
n Masking is still required to set up and start all classrooms.
As more vaccination options become available throughout New York State, SUNY will encourage students to be vaccinated, allowing the campus to lift more student restrictions this fall.
“The last 14 months have been a full-scale effort to control the COVID epidemic, including weekly tests, masks, classmates, professors, and limited face-to-face contact with friends,” Maratlas said in a statement. I am. “As immunization rates increase, relaxing outdoor mask requirements is the first step towards restoring campus normality. Looking to the fall semester and reopening the campus will start in the coming weeks. We hope to be able to lift more COVID-related restrictions in the coming months. The extent of these changes will depend heavily on students, faculty, staff, and willingness to vaccinate. We encourage everyone in the SUNY community to take advantage of the increased access to vaccines to keep moving forward for the more normal fall semester. “
The SUNY campus is or is currently conducting a semester exit COVID test. This allows students to go home knowing that they will not bring in the virus.
From 2020 to 2021, SUNY conducted about 2.2 million COVID-19 tests, with a low positive rate of 0.42 percent. The 7-day moving average at SUNY is 0.18%, compared to 2% for the state as a whole.
SUNY Geneseo has 56,099 COVID-19 tests, and according to SUNY’s COVID-19 tracker, more than 55,000 pool or batch tests have been performed compared to 1,071 point-of-care tests and 12 PCR tests. It is said.
According to SUNY’s report, SUNY Geneseo has had a total of 477 positive tests since the pandemic began, with a positive rate of 0.82 percent. The 7-day moving average is 0.42%.
Among students, SUNY Geneseo has a positive test of 403, a percentage of 1.09% since the pandemic began. According to SUNY Tracker, the 7-day moving average is 0.21% among students.
Genesee Community College has 6,169 tests, of which more than 5,600 are pool or batch tests. According to the SUNY tracker, the result was 13 positives against a 0.21 percent positive rate. GCC’s 7-day moving average is 0.39 percent.
Among students, GCC has eight positive tests at a rate of 0.19 percent since the pandemic began. According to SUNY Tracker, the 7-day moving average is 0.40 percent among students.
