Mango Season: 5 Best Mango Recipes to Make Within 30 Minutes





The sight of ripe mangoes piled up in nearby fruit stores and supermarkets is a sure sign that summer has arrived. Sweet, fragrant and juicy, we can’t wait to cut open and devour what is rightly known as the “King of Fruits”. Mangos can withstand the summer season and are as versatile as they come in as kitchen materials. In a fruit salad, as a mocktail or dip, fruits add vitality and freshness to any dish. Here are five recipes that you can lightly move the mango box and get ready to assemble in less than 30 minutes. 1. Mango Sewiyan One of the most delicious and easy-to-make desserts, Sewiyan, or Vermicelli, is roasted with ghee and cooked in milk with dried fruits and raisins. To give this milky dessert a fruity spin, you can just add some mango.Peel and chop ripe skin mango Before adding to this dessert, make a piece and blend it into the puree. Mango Sewiyan tastes best when chilled, so refrigerate before serving.click Here For the recipe. 2. Coconut mango oatmeal with cinnamon Enjoy the goodness of coconut and juicy, pulpy mangoes with this easy-to-make, delicious and fulfilling breakfast. In addition to being healthy, it’s also a fruity flavor explosion. The warm, enveloping scent of cinnamon appetite In addition, it enhances your spirit. You can also add honey to it.Find the complete recipe Here.. (Read again: Five quirky mango joys to try out this summer season). Mango oatmeal is the best way to detoxify and eat properly. 3. Mango rice The acidity of raw mango and the health of the rice-because this recipe is a pure pleasure mango The season continues. It’s also very easy to make. All the spice and rice combinations used in the tempering process bring out the best of grated mango. An ideal dish to rely on on a lazy day. We’ll be together in just 25 minutes.Find the complete recipe Here.. 4. Kachya Ambyache Lonche (quick raw mango pickles) Made from raw mango and lots of spices, this delicious and spicy pickle is perfect for any meal.From paratha to chapati and rice, this Pickles You can spice up any meal. Make in large quantities and store in a cool place in a sterilized bottle. It lasts for several months. That way, you can enjoy the flavor of mango even after the season is over.click Here For the complete recipe. (Read again: Raw mango jam is a great way to enjoy summer fruits (in the recipe)). Raw mango pickles can be made right away at home. 5. Mango Feta Dip Was the hummus enough? Try this spicy mango feta cheese dip. Perfect for snacks and sweet and sour snacks. AppetizerCan also be eaten with flatbread, pita bread and crudeet. This rich mango dip is made from feta cheese and freshly cut mango.Find the complete recipe Here.. So which of these appetizing mango recipes do you stir up this? summer?? Please let us know in the comments.

