Planned Caesarean Delivery Safe for Low-Risk Pregnancy





Credit: CC0 public domain

According to a new study, cesarean delivery planned at the request of the mother is safe for low-risk pregnancies and may have a lower risk of adverse delivery outcomes than planned vaginal delivery.The study is published at CMAJ (((Canadian Medical Association Journal). This study used state-wide data from the Better Outcomes Registry & Network (BORN), Ontario’s birth registry. The authors analyzed data on 422,210 low-risk pregnancies over a 6-year period (2012-2018). There were 46,533 people Caesarean sectionOf these, 1827 (3.9%) was planned at the request of the mother. This percentage has not changed over the years of research. The mother who requested a Caesarean section was Caucasian, over 35 years old, pregnant by in vitro fertilization, and likely to have given birth. First babyAnd, among other characteristics, living in a high-income area. “Find that CDMR [cesarean delivery on maternal request] In Ontario, we reassure those concerned about the potential contribution of CDMRs to increasing cesarean delivery rates, “said Dr. Darine El-Chaâr, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Neonatal Care, Ottawa Hospital, Ottawa, Ontario. Says. Co-author. Importantly, the findings also show that Caesarean delivery and vaginal delivery following the mother’s request are both safe delivery options for the mother and baby, and Caesarean delivery planned at the mother’s request Shown to be associated with reduced risk of harm delivery Results for both mother and baby than planned vaginal delivery. The authors warn that research is needed to understand the potential long-term effects of a planned caesarean section. “Our study addresses concerns related to the direct effects of planned CDMR, but on longer-term risks such as breastfeeding effects and the risk of children with infections and respiratory illness. We need to investigate, “they conclude. Simple fetal heart rate monitoring is ideal for reducing unnecessary caesarean sections. For more information:

Yanfang Guo et al. Post-caesarean delivery results on maternal demand: Population-based cohort study, Canadian Medical Association Journal (2021). Yanfang Guo et al. Post-caesarean delivery results on maternal demand: Population-based cohort study,(2021). DOI: 10.1503 / cmaj.202262 Provided by

Canadian Medical Association Journal





Quote: Safe planned Caesarean delivery for low-risk pregnancies (May 3, 2021) from https: //medicalxpress.com/news/2021-05-cesarean-births-safe-low-risk-pregnancies.html 2021 Obtained on May 3, 2014. This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for fair transactions for personal investigation or research purposes. The content is provided for informational purposes only.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos