Can the vaccine give me a positive COVID test?Dr. Marika Marshall answers questions about coronavirus – CBS Boston





Boston (CBS) — Dr. Marika Marshall answers medical questions related to the coronavirus vaccine. If you have any questions, Email her Or send a message to her Facebook Or twitter.. Dr. Marika offers her best advice, but as always, talk to your doctor before making a decision about your personal health. read more: Massachusetts Coronavirus: Today’s Development Mary writes: “I was 74 years old and vaccinated with the J & J vaccine. I feel good, but I’m worried about the problem with this vaccine. Do I need to worry?” No, don’t worry. Rare thrombotic disorders associated with the J & J vaccine are extremely rare and are found in young adults. Call your doctor if you experience severe headaches, chest pain, shortness of breath, or pain / swelling in your legs. But don’t worry! Cynthia of Allston is scheduled to go to the UK in September and is worried that the Pfizer vaccine will be ineffective before the trip. She wonders if she should take a third dose now as a precautionary measure. You don’t need to take the third dose yet. Booster doses may be better adjusted for some of the newer variants than the original vaccine formulation. Immunization with the Pfizer and Modana vaccine lasts at least 6 months, perhaps longer, but you know when and when you need a booster shot. read more: Boston University Offers Students Vaccine Dosages This Week Rebeka wrote: “I’m planning a second vaccination on May 3rd. I’m planning to travel that weekend so I need to have a COVID test on May 6th. Did I get the vaccination 3 days ago?” Vaccination does not result in false positives for standard COVID tests. The test specifically looks for the presence of the virus, not the antibody. Erin said: “I’ve heard that someone tested positive for COVID-19, but if they’re fully vaccinated, they don’t need to be quarantined / quarantined. It’s safe to be around others in this scenario. Can you explain why you think it is? “ If the COVID-19 test is positive, it should be quarantined for 10 days, even if it is fully vaccinated. The data so far are certain, but it is not yet known if a fully vaccinated person can carry the virus and infect others. Charlie writes: “I’m a 73-year-old grandfather. I’ve been fully vaccinated for a month. I just learned that my 18-year-old granddaughter was tested positive today. How soon she Will you be able to meet me? “ Other news: Massachusetts Coronavirus: Today’s Development You are now well protected from COVID-19, but you have to wait until your granddaughter completes the 10-day quarantine period and feels good.

