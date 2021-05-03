Increasing drug overdose in Minnesota





Based on preliminary data, MDH reports a 27% increase in drug overdose between 2019 and 2020. Synthetic opioids, including fentanyl, were the main cause of the surge.

St. Paul, Minnesota — The number of Minnesota people who died from drug overdose surged in 2020, despite coordinated efforts to recognize these deaths as a public health crisis. According to the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), a total of 1,008 people died from drug overdose in 2020, compared to 792 in 2019. This corresponds to a 27% year-on-year increase. Epidemiologists warned that these statistics are based on tentative figures for 2020, so the actual number of deaths is likely to increase as reports from inspectors increase. Preliminary statistics do not distinguish between intentional and accidental overdose. Data collected by MDH showed increased drug overdose in all major categories, but opioids, especially synthetic ones, were at the forefront of mortality statistics. Opioid deaths increased by 59%, from 412 in 2019 to 654 in 2020. Synthetic opioids, including fentanyl and fentanyl analogs, accounted for 82% of all opioid-related deaths. The fentanyl death category alone increased by more than 80% between 2019 and 2020. Deaths from overdose increased in all age groups, with deaths between the ages of 25 and 34 accounting for the largest number of these deaths. In that age group, the number of deaths in 2020 was 57% higher than in 2019. The fatal increase in drug overdose was also more pronounced in the seven metropolitan areas, including the Anoca, Carver, Dakota, Henepin, Ramsey, Scott, and Washington counties. The number of people dying from overdose in the Twin Cities metro area increased by 40% in 2020 and 2019. In the rest of the state, often referred to as the “Great Minnesota,” these deaths increased by 21%. Preliminary figures also show a 44% increase in deaths from overdose with psychostimulants, including methamphetamine. Deaths from benzodiazepines increased by 70% and deaths from cocaine increased by 41% each year. by Ministry of Health opioid dashboardPrescriptions for opioid analgesics have declined significantly since 2015. Congress has also passed a bill that provides prosecution immunity to those who report overdose to save lives. The legislature also passed a bill to significantly raise registration fees for companies selling prescription opioid drugs in Minnesota, helping to pay for the treatment and prevention of opioid addiction. This is a recognition of the role that pharmaceutical companies have played in promoting the use of these addictive drugs for long-term chronic illness. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has also filed a proceeding against the opioid manufacturer. Relation: Judges continue to sue their owner, Purdue It was speculated that the impact of COVID-19 on Americans’ economic and mental health may have been a factor in increased substance use, both accidentally and intentionally overdose. State experts are expected to consider new numbers on Monday. Relation: Minnetonka’s company works with nonprofits nationwide to support opioid epidemics

