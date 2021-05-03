Health
UN Recommendations for Addressing HIV / AIDS – NationNews Barbados — nationnews.com
Post
UN-UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that inequality in AIDS efforts threatened global efforts to eradicate AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.
The UN chief issued a warning in a report released Friday. It provides 10 important recommendations for getting the world back on track.
According to the United Nations, Caribbean countries are second only to sub-Saharan Africa in terms of the spread of HIV, the virus that causes AIDS.
Despite actions and developments against HIV in some places and population groups, the report reveals that the HIV epidemic continues to spread elsewhere.
The report was published just weeks before the major UN General Assembly on AIDS.
In a report, the UN Secretary-General said, “It is imperative to get out of the increasingly costly and unsustainable cycle of making some progress on HIV, but in the end it will end the pandemic. Is inadequate. “
“Inequality is the main reason why we failed to reach our global goals for 2020,” he added. “Ending inequality can have transformative consequences for people, communities and nations living with HIV.”
In 2016, the UN General Assembly set a goal of having less than 500,000 new HIV infections by 2020.
Last year, the United Nations said that number was 1.7 million, or three times the target.
Similarly, the United Nations said that 690,000 AIDS-related deaths in 2019 far exceeded the goal of less than 500,000 deaths annually.
“Ending AIDS as a public hygiene threat by 2030 is still within reach. Many countries will be HIV if evidence-based strategies and human rights-based approaches are adopted. It shows that rapid progress is possible against the disease. ”This is leading the global fight against this disease.
“But it takes bold political leadership to challenge and address social injustices and inequality that continue to make certain groups and communities of people extremely vulnerable to HIV transmission,” she said. I added.
The report emphasizes the importance of addressing social and structural factors that perpetuate inequality.
For example, the report states that gender inequality, backed by harmful gender norms, limits women’s use of HIV services, sexual and reproductive health services.
“This can affect decision-making, including the ability to reject unwanted sex and negotiate safer sex,” the report said. Information and HIV services, whether preventive or care. “
According to the report, these groups include gay men and other men who have sex with men, drug users, sex workers, transgender people, prisoners, and immigrants.
Ten recommendations to bring the world back on the road to eradicating AIDS cover issues such as tackling inequality and reaching all people at risk of HIV transmission.
According to the report, the goal is to reduce new infections to less than 370,000 and AIDS-related deaths to less than 250,000 by 2025.
The recommendations call for bridging the gap between HIV testing and treatment and putting “human rights of women and girls in gender equality and all diversity” at the center of risk mitigation efforts.
Another step is to prioritize HIV prevention, ensuring that 95% of people at risk have prevention options by 2025 and eliminate new infections in children. I will.
The report also outlines how the COVID-19 pandemic exposed social inequality and weaknesses in the health care system.
Guterres said the world should leverage its experience in responding to the AIDS crisis to strengthen its health care system and improve its pandemic preparedness.
He also called for more global solidarity, including increasing annual HIV investment in low- and middle-income countries such as the Caribbean to US $ 29 billion by 2025. (CMC)
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]