A single dose of COVID-19 vaccine enhances protection for previously infected individuals: study





For those who have previously had a mild or asymptomatic infection, protection against Kent and South African variants was significantly enhanced after a single dose of the mRNA vaccine.

(Subscribe to our weekly newsletter, Science For All, which aims to remove jargon from science and bring fun into it. click here.. ) A single dose of the COVID-19 vaccine enhances protection against SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus mutants, but only if previously infected with the disease. Studies show.. Researchers have examined variants in the United Kingdom and South Africa, but the findings show other variants in circulation, including variants in Brazil (P.1) and India (B.1.617 and B.1.618). I think it may also apply to. .. Survey results published in the journal ScienceIt shows that people who have never been infected before and who have been vaccinated only once may have an inadequate immune response to the coronavirus variant of concern. Researchers at Imperial College London, Queen Mary University of London, and University College London examined the immune response of British healthcare professionals at Pfizer / BioNTech vaccines at Barts and Royal Free Hospitals after the first dose. They found that people who had previously had a mild or asymptomatic infection had significantly enhanced protection against Kent and South African variants after a single dose of the mRNA vaccine. Patients who have not previously taken COVID-19 have a weak immune response after the first dose and may remain at risk of mutation. “Our findings show that people who have been given the first dose of the vaccine and have never been infected with SARS-CoV-2 are not completely protected from the circulating mutants of concern. “It shows,” said Rosemary Boyton, a professor of immunology and respiratory science. Medicine at Imperial College London, which led the study. “This study emphasizes the importance of initiating a second dose of the vaccine to protect the population.” Researchers analyzed blood samples for the original strain of SARS-CoV-2 and the presence and level of immunity against the feared Kent (B.1.1.7) and South African (B.1.351) variants. did. In addition to antibodies, researchers also focused on two types of white blood cells. B cells that “remember” the virus and T cells that help the B cells remember and recognize and destroy coronavirus-infected cells. They should be able to provide effective protection against SARS-CoV-2, Kent and South African variants in relation to previous infection-boosted T cells, B cells, and neutralizing antibody responses after the first dose of the vaccine. I found. However, in people who have not been previously infected with SARS-CoV-2, a single dose of the vaccine reduces the level of neutralizing antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 and its variants, making it vulnerable to infection. , The importance of the second vaccination is highlighted. It remains unclear exactly how much protection T cells provide. Mutations in the Kent and South African variants result in T-cell immunity and may not be reduced, enhanced, or altered compared to the original strain, depending on the genetic differences of the people. “Our data show that natural infections alone may not provide sufficient immunity to mutants,” Boyton said. “It is probably possible to boost a previously infected person with a single dose of the vaccine. As new variants continue to emerge, to reduce viral infections and eliminate the chance of new variants developing. It’s important to quickly track the global rollout of the vaccine, “she says. Said.

