Are you nervous about getting the COVID-19 vaccine?Don’t believe in these myths | Coronavirus

Are you worried about the side effects of the “dangerous” COVID-19 vaccine? Wondering if it affects your childbirth? Did you hear that it changes your DNA?
There is a lot of false information out there about the COVID-19 vaccine, many of which can scare you to sign up for an appointment. We set a straight record in the general COVID-19 myth to help you feel better about getting vaccinated.
mythology: The vaccine was developed too quickly and is unreliable.
Yes, the vaccine was produced at a record rate. However, it was a potential benefit of large-scale government investment, including the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed, and technological advances that have been working for years.
Eric Sachinwara, Medical Director of Infection Prevention and Management at the Einstein Medical Center in Philadelphia, said: “Pharmaceutical companies were federally backed and could start producing vaccines while clinical trials were in progress, which means waiting for test results and then months or years before vaccines were produced. I didn’t need it .. “
The technology behind vaccines has been around for over a decade. The pandemic urged scientists to put it into practice. Federal funding helped accelerate the process, but that doesn’t mean that no steps were skipped. Like other vaccines, the COVID-19 vaccine has been tested in clinical trials enrolling tens of thousands of people to ensure that it meets safety standards and effectively protects people.
mythology: COVID-19 vaccine and side effects are dangerous.
It’s natural to feel a little skeptical about getting something new into your body, but there’s plenty of evidence that vaccines are safe.
“Approximately 570,000 (Americans) have died from the virus. No one has died from the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. These possibilities are quite impressive,” said the director of the Vaccine Education Center. Paul Offit, an infectious disease professor at the Philadelphia Children’s Hospital, said.
Vaccines can cause side effects such as fatigue, pain, and fever, but most last for only a day or two and are neither serious nor dangerous. Side effects are a normal sign that the vaccine is working and your body is building protection. (Not everyone experiences side effects, and that’s ok.)
But what about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which was temporarily suspended as a result of a blood clot? At the time of the suspension, 6 of the approximately 7 million people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine experienced blood clots. It is important to remember that this is a very rare side effect. “It’s twice as rare as being struck by lightning,” says Doctors for America. It is also a complication that can occur if you are infected with COVID-19. The federal government will soon announce a decision on the J & J vaccine.
mythology: You have to pay for the vaccine.
The vaccine is free for all Americans. You will not be asked to pay anything from your pocket. However, you may be asked for your health insurance card. This is because the insurance company has agreed to cover part of the cost of vaccination. That said, many providers do not require you for your card. And if they do and you don’t have insurance, it’s 100% OK.
“It’s not only safe, it’s free, and it can save lives,” said Meenakshi Bewtra, an assistant professor of epidemiology and medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, a doctor of pen medicine.
mythology: When you get the vaccine, you get COVID-19.
The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are mRNA vaccines. This type of vaccine basically sends small codes to cells and teaches them how to make proteins or fragments of proteins. This allows the immune system to recognize the actual virus.
“It’s biologically impossible to get a COVID from a vaccine,” says Sachinwalla. “Actually, the virus itself is not included.”
This also applies to Johnson and Johnson vaccines, which are considered viral vector vaccines. It teaches cells how to make “peplomer” proteins using the same genetic instructions as the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. However, it provides instructions for doing so using disabled adenovirus instead of mRNA technology. Adenovirus has been modified so that it cannot make a copy of itself and cause disease and has nothing to do with coronavirus.
mythology: Vaccines can affect your childbirth.
There is no evidence to support that the COVID-19 vaccine can cause infertility. According to the CDC, you don’t have to have a pregnancy test before you get vaccinated, and you don’t have to avoid getting pregnant after vaccination.
“The mRNA vaccine is new and different, so it may sound scary, but there is really no evidence that it affects childbirth. In fact, COVID during pregnancy. [people] It’s dangerous, “says Sarabas, an associate professor at Temple University and director of the Institute for Risk Communication.
According to the CDC, if you are pregnant, you are at increased risk of serious illness due to COVID-19 and may be at increased risk of adverse consequences such as preterm birth. Although data on the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine in pregnant people are limited, experts believe that it is unlikely to pose a particular risk to pregnant people.
Pregnant people were not included in any of the three vaccine trials. However, dozens of people who participated in the Pfizer and Moderna trials became pregnant and continued the trial without safety issues. If you are pregnant, you are eligible for all licensed vaccines. If you have any questions, please consult your doctor. However, it does not have to be done before vaccination.
mythology: Vaccines change your DNA.
You may have seen this myth spread on social media, but it is impossible for vaccines to change your DNA. All three COVID-19 vaccines work by providing instructions (genetic material) to cells so that they can begin to build protection against the coronavirus.
“But substances never enter the cell’s nucleus. The cell’s nucleus is where our DNA is held,” says the CDC. This means that vaccines cannot affect or interact with our DNA.
mythology: Vaccines do not always work and do not need to be obtained.
The COVID-19 vaccine is very effective and far more effective than many scientists expected. However, no vaccine provides 100% protection. For this reason, it is even more important to take those shots. To control a pandemic, a significant proportion of the population must be immune.
“It’s all about adding a layer of protection,” says Sachinwalla. “I know that some people are still infected after being vaccinated, but if the potentially infected person is in a room full of vaccinated people, they are if they are. It will spread the virus to far fewer people than the room of unvaccinated people. “
The more people who are vaccinated, the harder it is for the virus to continue to spread (and mutate). But getting vaccinated isn’t just about finding others. Vaccines radically reduce the chances of getting COVID-19, and even if they do, they could be protected from serious illnesses that could force you into the hospital or even worse, kill you. “It’s pretty close to 100%.” Sachinwalla says.
mythology: I’m already infected with COVID-19, so I don’t need a vaccine.
Even if you have been infected with COVID-19, it is advisable to get vaccinated. why? Experts need more time to study how long innate immunity lasts. Vaccines may also provide better protection.
“The antibody response after vaccination seems to be better than innate immunity, but it’s still under study,” says Sachinwalla. “There are also concerns about whether innate immunity protects against a variety of mutants, but we have found that vaccines have fairly good cross-protection for some mutants.”
If you have been treated with COVID-19 with monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma, you should wait 90 days before receiving vaccination. Talk to your doctor if you have any questions or don’t know what treatment you received.