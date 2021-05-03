UM opens clinic for adults, COVID-19 children with long-distance problems

COVID-19 began as a headache on 14-year-old Dundee’s Madison Floor and then evolved into shortness of breath that persisted weeks after she was supposed to recover.

Her mother, Mariha Fool, knew something was wrong. Her active and fit daughter, a dancer competing in tap, ballet and jazz, couldn’t climb the stairs without getting involved.

Madison’s doctor referred her to a specialist at the CS Mott Children’s Hospital at the University of Michigan. He realized that grade 8 was one of thousands of Americans who had been infected with the virus and had not fully recovered.

Madison and others like her have a long post-COVID-19 syndrome known as COVID-19.

They continue to have debilitating symptoms that can affect almost every organ system in the body, from the lungs to the cardiovascular system, from the gastrointestinal tract to the nervous system, and changes in mental health from mood problems to anxiety and depression. Is also related.

And while this condition is best known among adults, children are not immune to it. Already, Michigan medicine has treated more than 12 children and teenage cases with persistent COVID symptoms such as Madison.

Even people with relatively mild cases of coronavirus can initially develop these ongoing chronic sequelae later. As a result, Michigan Medicine has launched two new clinics aimed at treating and studying the lesser-understood long COVID-19 symptoms in adults and children.

“The overall idea was to help patients overcome these long-term consequences of COVID … It became clear that patients with COVID did not always recover completely. “When,” said new director Dr. Rodica Pop Busui. Interdisciplinary Post COVID-19 Clinic For adults of UM.

“Initially, we, like everyone else, thought that this seemed to be primarily related to a severe form that required hospitalization, but then we and others did not necessarily. I realized that wasn’t the case. I’ve never been hospitalized (in the hospital), so I’m starting to get a lot of these symptoms, such as pain, malaise, and lack of concentration. “

According to Popbusui, the study, partially funded by the National Institutes of Health, will help doctors better understand why they continue to develop the long COVID-19 and why it doesn’t.

“I’m very interested in patients with a history of diabetes, obesity, chronic kidney disease, etc …. There are also mechanisms that seem to explain why some people develop these long-term consequences. It’s very important. For example, it’s consistent with why people with diabetes develop complications in the kidneys, cardiovascular system, nervous system, and so on. “

It is unclear exactly how popular COVID-19 is among adults.

A new study suggests that as many as 20% to 30% of people suffered from persistent complications six months after being infected with the virus. Published on Journal Nature on April 22 It surveys the outcomes of approximately 90,000 COVID-19 patients in the US Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Database.

If that statistic applies, it means that approximately 170,000 to 250,000 people in Michigan alone may suffer from long-term COVID symptoms. State Health Data It shows that more than 840,000 Michigans are infected with the virus.

“We want to provide people with the best care, but we want to learn what is causing these (cases), so we can prepare and prevent it if possible,” said Popbusui, a professor of diabetes. Stated. Vice-chairman of clinical research at the University of Michigan and Internal Medicine.

The Adult Clinic opens on Friday and offers both virtual and face-to-face appointments at Ann Arbor’s Domino’s Farm.

The original purpose is to enroll people hospitalized with COVID-19. Patients in qualified clinics should do the following:

Must be 18 years of age or older with a lab-confirmed history of COVID-19.

You will be referred by your primary care provider or hospitalized provider at discharge.

There are underlying disorders such as fatigue, shortness of breath, joint and muscle pain, weakness, dizziness, chest pain, memory loss, and other underlying symptoms such as diabetes, pre-diabetes, obesity, and thyroid or adrenal gland diagnosis that continue after COVID-19.

However, Popbusui said the clinic could be expanded if demand was high to include those who were not hospitalized.

“You have to start somewhere,” she said. “It’s a good start, and if we need to expand, if we need to … we’ll gladly do so.”

For children like Madison, Michigan Medicine Pediatric Post-COVID Syndrome Clinic In the same way. Operated outside the CS Mott Children’s Hospital, treatment includes treatment not only for children infected with COVID-19, but also for developing children. Pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome, Known as MIS-C.

To qualify, your child must do the following:

Must be under 21 years of age with a lab-confirmed history of COVID-19.

Introduced by a primary care provider.

After COVID-19, if symptoms such as fatigue, shortness of breath, joint pain, chest pain, and cough continue for 2 months or more or 60 days or more.

There are no other exposures or explanations for new or worsening symptoms.

For Madison, she had a hard time walking on the treadmill for 15 minutes without stopping to hold her breath. With the simplest task she was completely exhausted.

“I was very worried,” said Mariha Foor. “She is 14 years old. She has been dancing for 5 years. That is, she is muscular, accustomed to walking and dancing … full of energy. This is out of breath. It’s not like walking around. “

Madison underwent a close examination of heart disease at Mott, which was normal, but was subsequently treated by Dr. Carey Nien-Kai Lumeng, a pediatric professor of pediatric respiratory medicine at the University of Michigan.

He explained that the long prevalence of COVID-19 in children is not well understood.

Many children do not get seriously ill with the first infection of the virus. Therefore, their cases are often undocumented by doctors and hospital systems as they continue to develop these long COVID-19 complications.

“We really don’t really know the scale of the problem, and there’s really little research on how many children have long-term symptoms,” Lumeng said. “The latest research I’ve seen in children, specifically, I think it’s estimated that 30% to 40% have some long-term symptoms.

“I think there are 115,000 children in Michigan who have been diagnosed with COVID positives, so that’s a lot of children,” he said. “Most of these symptoms are consistent with those found in adults, such as shortness of breath, malaise, chest pain, and joint pain. These are the most common symptoms.”

As a pulmonologist, Lumeng treats children with respiratory symptoms and shortness of breath.

“We saw an increase in the number of patients referred to us who were essentially disease-free, had no problems before COVID, were infected with COVID, and are now protracted shortness of breath,” he said. I did. “Many of them are athletes who are accustomed to or actively engaged in sports such as gymnastics, dance and basketball, and when they try to return to their activities, they find that they cannot do what they used to. “

The goal of the Pediatric Clinic is to help COVID-19 recover by becoming a centralized place for long-term children to receive treatment in Michigan.

“We want to study this phenomenon to understand what’s happening and how it can be useful in the long run,” Lumen said.

“We’re going to live with some of these things for a while, and I think the need for this will grow,” Lumeng said. “But to be honest, I don’t know how many patients this clinic will accept.”

Madison is already a patient. In addition to headaches and shortness of breath, Madison felt a strange taste in her mouth that had not completely disappeared since the COVID-19 diagnosis in mid-January.

Mariha Foor said Lumeng found that Madison improved her lung function by 38% when she used an albuterol inhaler before exercising.

“She still has prolonged fatigue. It’s getting better. She needs to take breaks less often,” her mother said.

And she doesn’t need an inhaler as often as when she dances.

“But this is just sad because she didn’t have to worry about this,” said Mariha Fool.

