Most cases of breast cancer require surgery at some point as part of treatment.

Surgery can be used to remove the tissue affected by the cancer, to see if the cancer has spread to nearby lymph nodes, or to rebuild the breast.

Breast cancer surgery can be expensive, but many insurance plans cover some or all of the cost of surgery.

Tumor location, number, and size

Your treatment priorities and goals Continue reading to learn about different types of breast cancer surgery.

If you have breast cancer, your doctor may recommend the following surgery: Get rid of as much cancer as possible

Find out if the cancer has spread to nearby lymph nodes

Reconstruct or reshape the breast

Relieve symptoms Surgery tends to be most effective in treating breast cancer in the early stages before it spreads to other parts of the body. Cancer can be easily removed in the early stages. If metastatic breast cancer (MBC) has spread to remote parts of the body, doctors are less likely to recommend surgery. However, doctors may recommend surgery to remove the tumor or treat the condition.

Doctors may recommend surgery to remove the cancer from the breast, especially if the cancer has not spread to remote parts of the body. They may also recommend radiation therapy after surgery to kill the remaining cancer cells. There are two main types of surgery to remove cancer from the breast. Breast-conserving surgery Breast-conserving surgery (BCS) is the least invasive type of surgery to remove cancer from the breast. Also called mastectomy or partial mastectomy. In BCS, the surgeon removes the tumor from the breast. It also removes the edges of healthy tissue surrounding the tumor, reducing the risk of cancer cells being left behind. The surgeon does not remove the breast itself. Total mastectomy With total mastectomy, the surgeon removes: Whole breast including nipple and areola

Nearby lymph nodes Some people have only one breast removed. Others have a double mastectomy in which both breasts are removed. Which option is best for you? A 2015 study We found that 64.5% of adult women with early-stage breast cancer had BCS and 35.5% had a mastectomy. If you have breast cancer that is detected early, BCS may be sufficient to remove the entire tumor. Doctors will recommend radiation therapy following BCS to reduce the chance of the cancer coming back. Your doctor may recommend a mastectomy instead of BCS if: I can’t or don’t want to receive radiation therapy

I had a BCS that did not completely remove the cancer before

There is a large tumor or multiple tumors in the same breast that cannot be removed with BCS without major changes in the appearance of the breast to your liking.

Has a gene that increases the risk of developing secondary breast cancer

Suffering from inflammatory breast cancer During a mastectomy, the surgeon may be able to leave the skin on the breast intact. This is known as skin-conserving mastectomy. If you wish to have a breast reconstruction after a mastectomy, the surgeon may recommend a skin-preserving mastectomy.

Breast cancer can spread from the breast to the lymph nodes under the arms, called the axillary lymph nodes. Cancer can spread from the lymph nodes through the lymphatic system to other parts of the body. Your surgeon may remove the lymph nodes and send them to the lab for examination. This helps them know if the cancer has spread. There are two main types of lymph node resection surgery. Sentinel lymph node biopsy In a sentinel lymph node biopsy (SLNB), the surgeon removes only a few lymph nodes. They remove the first lymph node or the first few lymph nodes where the cancer is most likely to spread first. This reduces the risk of potential side effects such as: Lymphedema is a swelling that occurs when the lymphatic system is not functioning properly. SLNB is often a good choice for early-stage breast cancer. Axillary lymph node dissection During axillary lymph node dissection (ALND), the surgeon removes more armpit lymph nodes. Usually, less than 20 lymph nodes are removed. The surgeon may perform ALND after the SLNB has learned that the cancer has spread to the axillary lymph nodes. ALND can be done by BCS or mastectomy.

Breast augmentation surgery. It is a flexible silicone shell filled with saline or silicone gel that may be inserted into the breast area during or after surgery for breast cancer.

Tissue valve. In this procedure, the surgeon uses tissue from the stomach, buttocks, or other parts of the body to reconstruct the breast.

Reconstruction of the nipple and areola. This surgery can be done approximately 3 or 4 months after implant or tissue valve surgery.

Scar repair. This surgery reduces the appearance of surgical scars.

The cost of breast cancer surgery depends on: Your location and healthcare provider

The type of surgery you receive

Coverage of your insurance A 2016 survey The average cost of BCS with radiation was found to be over $ 65,000. The average cost of a mastectomy and breast reconstruction is over $ 88,000. The cost was lower for those who had Medicare. Does insurance cover surgery? Breast cancer surgery is usually covered if you have health insurance. You may need to meet the deductions before your insurance pays for the surgery. Deductions can range from $ 0 to $ 7,500 per year. Depending on your plan, you may need to pay joint insurance or co-payment. You can contact your insurance company to learn about your plans. The· Women’s Health and Cancer Rights Act All group health insurance covering mastectomy is required to cover breast reconstruction as well. Medicare covers breast reconstruction. How to get insurance and financial assistance If you are employed, you can check if you have health insurance for your employer. You may be able to register for coverage through the Affordable CareAct Marketplace. There you can also check if you are eligible for Medicaid. If you do not have health insurance, the cost of surgery may seem overwhelming. There are resources to help you pay for treatment. You can start by asking your medical team for a list of organizations that will provide financial assistance for breast cancer surgery. Here is an example: Contact the Cancer Center to see if there is an “economic navigator” or social worker to help people manage the financial aspects of care.