“Ghosts and Guardian Angels”: New Insights into the Hallucinations of Parkinson’s Disease-Consumer Health News

Monday, May 3, 2021 (HealthDay News)-Parkinson’s disease is a widespread movement disorder, but it can cause a variety of symptoms, including hallucinations. Now, new research reveals what is happening in the brain during these disorders.

This study focused on patients with Parkinson’s disease who have so-called presence hallucinations-the false sensation that others are nearby.

Researchers have found that a group of Parkinson’s patients can be hallucinated using a very simple “robot ghost test” with a robotic arm that touches the patient’s back.

This allowed us to map the activity of the brain that seems to be the basis of hallucinations. This includes disconnecting the frontal and part of the temporal lobe of the brain.

Experts said findings-reported in the journal on April 28 Scientific Translation Medicine- It can lead to a better understanding of the hallucinations of Parkinson’s disease.

According to researchers, one of the ultimate hopes is to develop an objective way to diagnose and delve into the hallucinations of individual patients.

Diagnosis now generally relies on patients talking to their doctors about hallucinations-many people are hesitant to do it.

As a result, the problem has not been fully diagnosed, says Fosco Bernasconi, one of the researchers in the study.

“Our robotic procedures provide the opportunity to investigate specific hallucinations in real time in a fully controlled environment and conditions,” said Bernasconi, senior scientist at the Ecole Polytechnique Federal de Lausanne in Geneva. Says.

Parkinson’s disease affects nearly one million people in the United States alone, according to the Parkinson’s Foundation.

It involves an abnormal accumulation of a protein called α-synuclein in the brain. Over time, the brain loses cells that produce dopamine. Dopamine is a chemical that helps regulate movement and emotional responses.

The most visible symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are exercise-related, such as tremors, limb tremor, and coordination disorder.

“But Parkinson’s disease is complicated, and it’s more than a movement disorder,” said James Beck, chief scientific officer of the nonprofit Parkinson’s Disease Foundation.

Beck explained that the disease is one of the brains and can cause a variety of symptoms, from memory and thinking problems to depression and anxiety, speech, visual and olfactory deficits.

Next, there are symptoms of mental illness-Beck said it is a “difficult word” for people to digest. Hallucinations fall into that category, but problems such as presence hallucinations are considered “mild.”

“People are aware that they have them,” Beck said. “They are completely convincing.”

A patient involved in a new study, Joseph Ray of Geneva, began to hallucinate after surgery for Parkinson’s disease. He will have a recurring sensation, either behind him or on his side, that he was accompanied by one or more people.

That said, Ray isn’t bothered by it.

“I call them my guardian angels,” he said. “They don’t hurt me. They chase me. I’m not alone, so I’m relieved in a way.”

Another patient, Maurizio de Revrano, who lives in Martigny, Switzerland, experienced not only visual hallucinations, but also hallucinations that felt like a “ghost of her mother.”

“I see some spiders falling from the ceiling through the corners of my eyes,” he said. “I know they aren’t there, but instinctively, I’m always forced to look around.”

Visual hallucinations are more common in Parkinson’s disease than in the presence type, Beck said. Again, people don’t bother them.

“But it’s still important to let your doctor know about them,” Beck said.

For one thing, he explained, hallucinations may be associated with drug changes in Parkinson’s disease, or interactions between the various drugs the patient is taking.

In such cases, Beck said it might be possible to adjust the drug. There are also two medications that can be prescribed to relieve hallucinations-clozapine and pimavanserin, he said.

The new study involved 26 Parkinson’s disease patients who underwent robot testing. Each patient was asked to make repeated “poke” gestures while the robotic arm mimicked the gestures on the patient’s back. Sometimes humans and robots were out of sync with their gestures-and it could trigger the hallucinations of existence that researchers discovered.

This phenomenon also occurred in patients who did not experience hallucinations in their daily lives, but became more severe in those who did.

In a separate study of 30 additional patients and a group of healthy adults, Bernasconi’s team used MRI scans to examine how brain activity patterns were associated with the presence of hallucinations.

“Hopefully, this will allow more research to better understand these hallucinations, and will probably lead to new treatments,” Beck said.

He pointed out that hallucinations can herald more serious psychotic symptoms, including delusions.

Therefore, it is important to get rid of the “stigma” around hallucinations, Beck said, and patients and doctors talk about them.

