COVID vaccine has exceeded 248,000 doses in Lake and Samter counties

Leesburg — More than 248,000 people in Lake and Sumter counties have been vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine at least once. According to Sunday county updates from the Florida Department of Health..

Of the 248,422 people vaccinated with Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson in Lake and Samter counties since the state launched its vaccination program in December, 165,015 were in the lake and 83,407 were in Samter. ..

198,819 of the vaccinated people, including 128,101 on the lake and 70,718 on the Samter, have completed the two-shot series Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, or the single-dose vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson by Saturday. did. This is the latest information included in the Sunday update. The majority (121,812 in Lake County and 66,653 in Samter) were vaccinated with Pfizer or Moderna.

They are one of more than 6 million people (6,328,296) throughout the state and have completed one of three series of vaccinations. Approximately 9 million people (8,893,992) in Florida have been vaccinated at least once.

State officials have announced that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will once again be available in various locations. Authorities recently stopped taking a single vaccine while researchers were investigating a potential link between it and blood clots.

In Lake County, 308 vaccines were given on Saturday, based on the provisional DOH of the day. Of that total, 80 doses were the first in the two-shot series, and the remaining 228 completed one of the two-shot series.

At Sumter, 75 vaccines were given on Saturday, according to initial data. 32 was the first dose with 43 final doses of the vaccine.

At least 33,207 doses were given on Saturday throughout the state. Of that total, 10,119 were the initial doses of the Pfizer and Modana vaccines, and 23,088 were the final doses of the available vaccines.

Where can I get the COVID vaccine?

All Floridians over the age of 18 are eligible for the vaccine. In addition, children 16 and 17 years old can be vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine.

Currently, there are various vaccination sites in Lake County, including Leesburg’s Lake Square Mall. The Lake Square Mall site is available for first and second doses.

The DOH-Lake Community Health Site, Clermont’s 560 W. DeSoto Street and Umatilla’s DOH Site (249 E. Collins Street) offer first and second Pfizer doses without reservation.

Eligible residents of Samter County can be vaccinated at the St. Vincent and the Pole Catholic Church in Wildwood. Global Medical Response continues to operate at that location in Wildwood.

Lake County Schools offers employees and students aged 16 and 17 a second dose of Pfizer vaccine. Check your district’s website for more information.

Walmart, Publix, Walgreens and Winn-Dixie also offer vaccinations. Each operates its own reservation system.

COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Lake and Samter counties as authorities strengthen their state vaccination programs. Similarly, the number of deaths in the area due to the coronavirus continues to increase.

At least eight Lake County residents were one of the most recently reported deaths associated with COVID-19. Based on the last three daily updates provided by DOH..

Deaths increased COVID-related deaths in the region to 908 — 633 in Lake County and 275 in Samter.

In addition, three recent updates, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, reported 229 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lake and Samter counties. Of that total, 196 new cases were reported in Lake County and 33 were found in Samter.

Fourteen months after DOH began issuing daily updates, 29,429 cases of coronavirus were identified in Lake County and 9,281 cases in Samter.

According to the guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, death is considered COVID-19-related if a doctor, inspector general, or coroner determines that the coronavirus is a major or contributor. To help make that decision, a COVID-19 test can be done after death, especially if the person was not tested before death.

“(In order for COVID-19 to be considered a cause of death, the authorities must conclude it.) Unless COVID-19 led to the last straw, or a series of events leading to death. Perhaps they didn’t have it, said Dr. Sally Aiken, president of the American Medical Examiners Association, in an article published in Scientific American last year.

Authorities also reported 35 COVID-19 mutants in Lake County by April 1. This includes 31 strains of B.1.1.7 strain, 3 cases of strain B.1.427, and one of the B.1.429 mutants.

The lake case is one of about 3,000 variants of COVID-19 identified around Florida. It is known that at least one case in Lake County required hospitalization. However, it was not thought to be related to travel.

According to the CDC, the first B.1.1.7 mutant detected in the United Kingdom may be 50% more infectious than the original strain of COVID-19. Authorities also emphasized the need for more research, but said they may have a higher risk of death compared to other variants.

Early studies suggest that the other two variants found in Florida are as much as 20% more contagious, suggesting that current treatments for the disease may be ineffective. They may also cause more serious illness or be more resistant to the vaccines currently in use.

Based on Sunday’s update (latest report available), the daily positive rate was 6.93% in Lake County and 5.61% in Samter.

Throughout the state, the average number of newly confirmed cases of residents in the last 7 days until Saturday was 4,891. The last three updates included over 14,000 new cases (14,608) of potentially fatal coronaviruses.

Overall, the number of confirmed cases in Florida, including non-residents, increased to 2,242,778 with the Sunday update.

In the Sunday update, Florida had a positive rate of 5.87%.

The overall mortality rates in Lake and Samter counties rose to 2.2% and 3.0%, respectively.

Reported mortality rates across the state have risen to 1.6%, killing 35,268 of the 2,200,795 confirmed cases among residents.

Number of confirmations by city

lake

Clermon: 7,882

Leesburg: 4,410

Eustis: 2,573

Mount Dora: 2,148

Tavares: 2,031

Globeland: 2,025

Lady Lake: 1,708

Mineola: 906

Sorrento: 844

Fruit Land Park: 840

Umatilla: 759

Mascot: 602

Grand Island: 368

Montverde: 354

Astula: 223

Howie in the Hills: 219

Altoona: 202

Village: 185

Paisley: 163

Astor: 110

Yarra: 82

Okahampuka: 57

Kashima: 17

Mount Plymouth: 13

Haynes Creek: 10

Ferndale: 9

Bella Collina: 4

Samter

Village: 4,250

Wildwood: 1,087

Bushnell: 1,030

Coleman: 852

Oxford: 541

Webster: 466

Lake Panasovky: 319

Center Hill: 196

Samterville: 160

Lady Lake: 144