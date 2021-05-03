Health
There are still gaps in the US vaccine safety system
Monday, May 3, 2021 (Kaiser News)-Rapid detection of ultra-rare blood Coagulation reaction with some covid-19 vaccine Recipients have demonstrated the power of the federal alert system vaccine Despite safety issues, experts are concerned that the blind spots in the program can interfere with the detection of other unexpected side effects.
In front of Pandemic Launched, the Food and Drug Administration has reduced the program it successfully used to track adverse events during and after 2009 H1N1 influenza Dr. Robert Chen, scientific director of Brighton Collaboration, a global non-profit vaccine safety network, said a pandemic had occurred and authorities are still increasing their alternatives.
“It’s purely unlucky that they were between the systems when the covid hit,” said Chen, who helped create the existing US. vaccine Almost 30 years of safety system at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
FDA officials have confirmed that some data analysis will not begin for weeks or months, but said the government is monitoring vaccine responses with “state-of-the-art” systems.
“The FDA and CDC have a strong safety and efficacy monitoring system for monitoring COVID-19 vaccines that are licensed for emergency use in the United States,” said FDA spokeswoman Abby Capobianco. I am writing by e-mail.
There is no doubt that the national vaccine surveillance system worked as expected this spring when it identified an abnormal case. Blood clot Combine with low platelet That’s one of the 15 people who received the Johnson & Johnson one-shot covid vaccine, said Dr. Jesse Goodman, a former FDA chief scientist. Three people have died.
“The good news for a very rare event is that it will appear on the VAERS,” Goodman said in a phone call with reporters, referring to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, which has been jointly operated by the FDA and CDC since 1990. did.
However, other potentially dangerous and unexpected reactions to vaccines are the United States, such as VAERS, a system that is believed to miss many potential side effects, and vaccine safety data links and the CDC’s new phone-based tracking. It may not be so obvious with the additional monitoring system of. Program, v-safe.
“This is a collection of different systems that collect data,” said Dr. Catherine Yee, a biologist and epidemiologist who specializes in vaccine monitoring at Harvard Pilgrim Healthcare. “It’s worth mentioning that it’s not as good as it can be.”
Although the Vaccine Safety Datalink was highly regarded, according to CDC officials, data from nine hospital systems targeting 12 million people did not include sufficient vaccination. In addition, v-safe registrations were lower than expected, with approximately 6 million people registered by the end of March, accounting for only 6.4% of those vaccinated at that time.
This means that when about 100 million Americans are fully vaccinated against Covid, the United States continues to rely on the patchwork network of vaccine surveillance systems, which may not be able to monitor a sufficient population. Experts told KHN that there was.
“I’m very worried about this,” said Goodman, who heads the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) and is now a professor of infectious diseases at Georgetown University. “I think we should look at reports on all these vaccines. It was promised four months ago that it was happening.”
The three vaccines used in the United States (manufactured by Pfizer, Modana, Johnson & Johnson) have been shown to be safe and effective. Clinical trial Of tens of thousands of volunteers
However, even the best exams, if they occur only outside a particular group or time frame, are not large enough to catch all the questions, especially the rare ones. It is important to track side effects after the vaccine has been distributed throughout the population to ensure not only safety but also public confidence. This is an initiative known as Pharmacovigilance.
Vaccine safety experts say they are concerned that the FDA has shrunk a system known as the Rapid Post-License Immunization Safety Monitoring Network (PRISM), which has long been regarded as the mainstay of surveillance. I did.
“Before PRISM, we felt like a dark age,” Steve Anderson, director of the FDA’s Department of Biostatistics and Epidemiology, said at a 2016 workshop. “When PRISM came out, it was really a game changer for us.”
PRISM has associated four major health insurance policies in different parts of the country with eight state immunization registries. During the H1N1 pandemic, it was used to detect signals for three adverse events that may be associated with the vaccine and to rule out two and one that are not related. Gillan-Bare Syndrome, that’s right.
The system contains records of nearly 40 million people, said Daniel Salmon, a former vaccine safety officer at the National Vaccine Program Office. Having a large record of vaccinated people “really drives your ability to understand what is happening,” he said.
PRISM, reused for drug safety, currently contains data for about 60 million people, but has not been used to track vaccine responses during a pandemic epidemic, said the H1N1 vaccine. Salmon, who oversaw safety surveillance, said.
“We used PRISM, tested it in crisis situations and operated it for 10 years,” he said. “I was really surprised when it wasn’t used for covid. That’s why we made it.”
A new system called the Biologics Effectiveness and Safety System (BEST) was launched in 2017, but only recently began weekly data monitoring of 15 pre-designated adverse events among Medicare recipients. That is. According to FDA spokesman Capobianco, it will be expanded to include commercial databases by the end of June.
She added that the investigation into possible rare cases associated with the J & J vaccine began in mid-April and will be expanded in the coming weeks.
An FDA official said the PRISM feature was built into BEST, which can look at data for 100 million people. Experts told KHN that it was not widely used to monitor post-vaccination effects, but Capo Bianco said, “We disagree.”
“BEST is built as a state-of-the-art active monitoring system,” she writes.
The concern is that the authorities are heavily dependent on VAERS. This is a “passive” system that relies on reports from patients and healthcare providers to flag issues that may or may not be related to post-vaccination shots. Robust “active” monitoring systems can search large numbers of patient care records to compare the incidence of adverse events in vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.
In addition, some vaccine safety experts have pointed to a clear lack of authority in the region. The Trump administration has closed NVPO, a federal agency with expertise in monitoring vaccine safety, and integrated it into an infectious disease-focused agency.
As a result, surveillance of Covid vaccine safety has been fragmented among federal agencies, said Salmon, who currently directs the Vaccine Safety Institute at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.
“There is no person in charge,” he said. “I need a person in charge.”
Biden administration officials praised the country’s vaccine surveillance system, noting that it had flagged the Johnson & Johnson issue within weeks of the vaccine’s deployment. Federal authorities have suspended distribution to evaluate additional cases and next steps. (They were helped by the fact that European regulators found a similar problem with another vaccine.)
“VAERS worked as intended in this case,” said Dr. Tom Shimabukuro, head of the CDC’s COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force.
That’s true, said Dr. Stephen Black, co-director of the Global Vaccine Data Network. Still, he said there was room for improvement, especially more funding and better cooperation.
“This is a way to protect our population,” Black said. “Whether it’s a flu vaccine or a corona vaccine, we need a viable and powerful system. Just because we think it’s safe doesn’t mean we don’t need a system to support that opinion.”
