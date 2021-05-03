There are still gaps in the US vaccine safety system

JoNel Aleccia, Kaiser Health News

Monday, May 3, 2021 (Kaiser News)-Rapid detection of ultra-rare blood Coagulation reaction with some covid-19 vaccine Recipients have demonstrated the power of the federal alert system vaccine Despite safety issues, experts are concerned that the blind spots in the program can interfere with the detection of other unexpected side effects.

In front of Pandemic Launched, the Food and Drug Administration has reduced the program it successfully used to track adverse events during and after 2009 H1N1 influenza Dr. Robert Chen, scientific director of Brighton Collaboration, a global non-profit vaccine safety network, said a pandemic had occurred and authorities are still increasing their alternatives.

“It’s purely unlucky that they were between the systems when the covid hit,” said Chen, who helped create the existing US. vaccine Almost 30 years of safety system at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

FDA officials have confirmed that some data analysis will not begin for weeks or months, but said the government is monitoring vaccine responses with “state-of-the-art” systems.