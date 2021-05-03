New insights into the hallucinations of Parkinson’s disease

Amy Norton

Health Day Reporter

Monday, May 3, 2021 (HealthDay News)- Parkinson’s disease Widely seen as a movement disorder, it can cause a range of symptoms, including: Hallucinations.. Now, new research reveals what is happening in the brain during these disorders.

This study focused on patients with Parkinson’s disease who have so-called presence hallucinations-the false sensation that others are nearby.

Researchers have found that a group of Parkinson’s patients can be hallucinated using a very simple “robot ghost test” with a robotic arm that touches the patient’s back.

It, in turn, allowed them to map brain Activities that appear to underlie hallucinations-including disruption of some connections between the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain.

Experts said findings-reported in the journal on April 28 Scientific Translation Medicine- It can lead to a better understanding of the hallucinations of Parkinson’s disease.

According to researchers, one of the ultimate hopes is to develop an objective way to diagnose and delve into the hallucinations of individual patients.