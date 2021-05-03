COVID vaccine available from 1,513 vaccine providers in Louisiana





The Louisiana Department of Health says 1,513 vaccine providers across the state have available doses of COVID vaccine this week. Providers include national and independent pharmacies, public health providers, clinics and clinics, hospitals and more. LDH publishes a list of participating providers on its website, along with its location and contact information. covidvaccine.la.gov.. In addition to these providers, local vaccination events are held state-wide and are also posted on the LDH website. Residents in need of assistance should be on the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline 1-855-453-0774, Louisiana, Monday through Saturday from 8 am to 8 pm and Sunday from 12 pm to 8 pm You can call. Hotlines help residents schedule vaccine reservations, find local vaccine providers, and connect people with healthcare professionals who can answer vaccine-related questions.

If you have a general COVID-19 question, dial 211 for assistance. Currently, all residents of Louisiana over the age of 16 are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Participating providers must provide qualified individuals with available vaccine doses. Failure to do so will affect whether the provider will receive future allocations of the vaccine. Eligible residents must contact the participating provider to make a reservation. Patients arriving without an appointment will not be vaccinated. Second dose Patients receiving the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine will receive a second COVID vaccine at the same location as the first. The appointment for the second dose must be made during the first dose. If a patient misses an appointment for a second vaccination, they should immediately contact the provider of the first vaccination to schedule a new appointment. Ideally, if you have been vaccinated with Moderna, the second dose should be given 28 days after the first dose. If you have been vaccinated with Pfizer, you will need to give a second dose 21 days after the first dose. According to the CDC, the second dose can be safely taken for up to 42 days, and if necessary, longer than after the first dose. Louisiana has resumed the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine following a thorough safety review and decision by the US Food and Drug Administration and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. After a thorough safety review, including two meetings of the CDC Vaccination Implementation Advisory Board, the FDA and CDC lifted the recommended suspension of use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the United States and decided to use the vaccine. I have decided that it needs to be released. Resume. LDH has notified all providers that Johnson & Johnson vaccines can be resumed immediately and encourages all Louisianas to take advantage of the vaccine available. Suspension was recommended after 6 rare and severe types of thrombi were reported in individuals after administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The Louisiana Department of Health is coordinating efforts to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine in Louisiana. ————————————————– ———-

