



WEHI researchers have identified how natural human antibodies can block the invasion of Plasmodium into red blood cells and show how to develop new protective therapies for this globally important disease. There is a possibility. This study provides deeper insight into how antibodies block the invasion of Plasmodium vivax into young red blood cells called reticulocytes. This is based on previous discoveries. Plasmodium vivax It latches on transferrin receptor 1 (TfR1) and enters the cell. The study, led by Associate Professor Wai Hong Tam and WEHI’s doctoral student Li-Jin Chan, was published in Nature Communications with Professor Christopher King of Case Western Reserve University in the United States. At a glance By examining antibodies in people with a history of malaria infection, researchers have observed that naturally occurring antibodies can prevent Plasmodium vivax from latching on transferrin receptor 1 in reticulocytes.

One way the antibody works is to prevent the parasite protein from getting close enough to the cell and invading the parasite.

This discovery opens new avenues for developing antibody-based therapies for malaria.

Shed light on pathogen blocking antibodies

Plasmodium vivax is the most prevalent malaria parasite in the world and is the leading cause of malaria in the majority of countries outside Africa. It is also the main parasite responsible for recurrent malaria infection. Plasmodium malaria is a complex unicellular organism that contains a variety of proteins that help invade, reproduce, and spread red blood cells. Adhesin on the surface of parasites is a key protein that “unleashes” cells and allows parasites to invade. In previous research studies in Papua New Guinea, Thailand and Brazil, Plasmodium vivax Adhesin was associated with protection against infections and illnesses, Tam said. “We wanted to understand how these human antibodies in natural infections block the invasion of parasites. Plasmodium vivax Infectious diseases, we have identified different methods for human antibodies Plasmodium vivax work. One of these methods is to keep the parasite adhesin away from the reticulocyte membrane and deny the invasion of the parasite, “she says. This discovery not only potentially prevents, but also Plasmodium vivax Plasmodium falciparum, as well as malaria, is another important cause of death worldwide. “This was a vivax study, but the implications are broad. Neutralizing antibody Can be created to target both Plasmodium vivax Plasmodium falciparum infection. “ Improved detection of recurrent malaria Professor Ivo Mueller of WEHI said it is very important not only to understand how antibodies block infection, but also to understand the development of immunity and how it can be used to detect it. Plasmodium vivax Infectious diseases in endemic populations. “We are currently using this information to develop diagnostic tests that are used in the field to identify and treat people with vivax infections hidden in the liver and spleen. This is a quietly infected person. It is an important step in eradicating malaria by preventing it from re-infecting the community, “he said. This work was made possible by funding from the National Council for Health and Medical Research, the European Council for Research, and the Victoria State Government. Source: Walter and Eliza Hall Institute Journal reference: Chan, LJ. , et al. (2021) A naturally acquired blocking human monoclonal antibody against the vivax Malaria parasite reticulocyte-binding protein 2b. Nature Communications. doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-21811-2..

