Too much salt interferes with the body’s energy production and alters immune cells

Berlin, Germany- Salt is a typical seasoning, but it has a long history of being unhealthy. From hardening of the arteries to worsening bloating, doctors usually advise patients to limit the use of salt shakers. Now, new research reveals what salt actually does to human cells, which can make consumption unhealthy.

Researchers at the Max Delbrück Center for Molecular Medicine at the Helmholtz Association (MDC) say that sodium consumption affects the energy produced by mitochondria (cell power plants). This imbalance in energy can have serious implications for immune cells, resulting in improper functioning.

In 2015, Professor Dominik Müller of MDC led a study that discovered that high salt levels in the blood affect monocyte activation and function. These are precursors of macrophages, special cells that detect and destroy harmful bacteria in the body.

“But I didn’t know exactly what was happening inside the cell,” explains Dr. Sabrina Geisberger of MDC. University release..

Salt consumption weakens components of the energy production process

In a new study, Geis Burger and an international team Immune cells Exposed to high levels of salt. The results reveal that the change begins in just three hours.

“It disrupts the respiratory chain, causing cells to produce less ATP and consume less oxygen,” says the research leader.

So what exactly does that mean for your health? ATP (adenosine triphosphate) is a “universal fuel” that activates cells in the body. It provides the energy people need to do “chemical work,” such as making proteins and other healthy molecules.This work gives humans the biological tools that the body needs Empower muscles Maintains metabolism.

Mitochondria (cell batteries) produce ATP through a biochemical process called the respiratory chain.

“Salt inhibits respiratory chain complex II very specifically,” Geisberger adds.

When this happens Lower energy level It matures monocytes in an unusual way.

“Phagocytes, whose mission is to identify and eliminate pathogens in the body, were able to more effectively repel infections, but they can also promote inflammation and are a cardiovascular risk. May increase, “explains Muller.

Pizza slices don’t hurt so much, but don’t overdo it

Researchers have also shown that more salt affects the phagocytes of living patients in the same way. The team studied a group of healthy men who added 6 grams of salt (in the form of tablets) to their diet for 14 days. In another experiment, the authors of the study also analyzed monocytes in the blood of people eating pizza at an Italian restaurant.

The results show that not only does the attenuating effect on mitochondria come from long-term salt use, but a single slice of pizza alters cells! Researchers collected blood from participants 3 and 8 hours after eating.While the test shows Increased salt intake It was effective after 3 hours and had little effect after 8 hours.

“That’s fine. If it’s a prolonged disturbance, we won’t worry about the cells Get enough energy For a long time, “says Muller.

Therefore, the authors of the study say that the effects of salty snacks do not result in permanent cellular changes. But they add that people should literally catch the news with a grain of salt and not eat foods high in sodium on an ongoing basis. Their results could not rule out that long-term salt intake could lead to long-term mitochondrial dysfunction.

For reference, the pizza in this study contained 10 grams of salt.Nutrition experts recommend that adults maintain salt intake To 5 or 6 grams every day.

Large effect of small ions

The authors of the study state that their study also shows how size is not a factor in the significant impact on human health. Sodium ions are some of the smallest molecules in nature.

“When these ions flood the mitochondria (and do this under a variety of physiological conditions), they regulate the central part of the electron transport chain,” says Dr. Stephen Kempa of the Institute for Medical Systems Biology, Berlin. ..

The team will investigate whether salt affects the energy production of other types of cells. Professor Markus Kleinewietfeld of Hasselt University states that mitochondria are present in all human cells except red blood cells, so researchers are very likely to find the same effect.

There are still some questions about how all cells handle the flow of sodium to mitochondria, but researchers believe their findings reaffirm how bad salt can be. Masu About human health..

“Of course, the first thing you think about Cardiovascular risk..But multiple studies show that salt It can affect immune cells in a variety of ways. Prolonged disruption of these important cellular mechanisms can have adverse effects and can lead to inflammatory or autoimmune diseases of blood vessels and joints, “concludes Kleinewietfeld. ..

The study will be displayed in the journal circulation..