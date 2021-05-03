Lane County reports 56 cases with no deaths

To provide important public security information to the community, The Register-Guard makes this daily update related to the coronavirus available for free. To support such local journalism, Consider becoming a subscriber..

According to the Lane County Public Health Department, Lane County reported 56 confirmed or estimated cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the county-wide number of cases to 12,527. The death toll remained at 144 for 28 consecutive days.

The number of infected people was 347, an increase of 7% from 325 on Sunday.

As of Friday, 127,178 residents of Lane County have been fully vaccinated, with 33.6% of the population receiving 298,358 first and second vaccinations. Data are still available, according to the Oregon Department of Health, with at least 1,273 vaccinations in Lane County on Friday.

Everyday cases in the United States are declining sharply

The United States currently has an average of less than 50,000 new coronavirus cases per day. This is a level not seen since early October and is a sign that the US mass vaccination program is affecting the pandemic.

In the week ending Sunday, the United States reported 344,463 cases. The daily average is decreasing by about 22,000 cases daily from the small peak seen three weeks ago. It is far below the record set in January. The United States is currently reporting the same number of cases in a week that occurred every two days.

Help Cause: Almost 150 million Americans have been vaccinated at least once, and more than 40% of adults in the United States are fully vaccinated.

But globally, daily deaths and new cases remain at or near record highs, largely driven by India’s well-documented struggle. Also, the data reported in India are generally considered to be only a small part of the actual number of 1.4 billion people nationwide.

-Mike Stacker

► The Small and Medium Business Administration began accepting applications for grants from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund on Monday. Thousands of restaurants and bars destroyed by the pandemic are eligible for a $ 28.6 billion grant.

► Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday that New York, New Jersey and Connecticut will end almost all indoor capacity limits starting May 19. However, you need to maintain a social distance.

► Hard Rock to refurbish hotel suites, open Starbucks outlets, buy new slot machines and table games, add new restaurants, and upgrade beachfronts in Atlantic City, NJ, as pandemics appear to be declining 2,000 He said he would spend 10,000 dollars.

► Los Angeles County public health officials have not reported death from the new COVID-19 on Sunday. Infections have remained at the lowest levels since the pandemic began.

📈 Today’s numbers: In the United States, more than 32.4 million coronaviruses have been identified and 577,000 have died. According to data from Johns Hopkins University.. Global total: more than 152.9 million cases and nearly 3.2 million deaths. In the United States, more than 312.5 million vaccines have been distributed and 245.5 million have been administered. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.. Over 104.7 million Americans have been fully vaccinated.

Most employees are still working from home

More and more states are removing business constraints and leading people to shop, eat out, and travel. However, the resurgence of an activity was painfully slow. Work in the office.. According to Kastle Systems, the largest provider of technology to track such data through swipes on keycards and other devices, employee office visits in 10 metropolitan areas pre-pandemic in the week leading up to April 21. Reached 26.1% of the level of. Dallas and other Texas metropolitan areas are definitely above that average, but cities like San Francisco and New York are lagging behind.

“The return to the office is slowly recovering, but we haven’t seen any significant movement yet,” says Castle Chairman Mark Ein. “It’s a very small number.” Click here for details..

– – Paul Davidson

Walgreens Brings Vaccination Program to the City of Chicago

Walgreens is bringing a mobile vaccination clinic to Chicago. Travel clinics focus on delivering vaccines directly to underserved communities and communities with impaired access to vaccines. John Standley said additional mobile clinics will begin nationwide in the next two months.

“Mobile clinics and other models we use allow vaccines to be brought to the center of the most affected communities and address common barriers such as transportation and convenience,” Standley said. Mr. says.

Walgreens launched a vaccination program in December through the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The chain has been vaccinated 15 million times.

Puerto Rico suffers from a surge in cases and hospitalizations

Despite 55% of Puerto Rico’s inhabitants receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine, U.S. territories have been affected by the number of cases while trying to support the economy recently hit by the coronavirus pandemic, the hurricane. We are working on a rapid increase in the number of hospitalizations. , Earthquake and protracted financial crisis. Health officials say many are enthusiastic about vaccination (more than 2 million vaccinations on the islands of 3.3 million American citizens), but one that is not yet fully protected. People in the department say they are ignoring restrictions, including a curfew. Year. And the epidemic of new variants may be partly due to the current outbreak of infection.

“The solution is vaccination,” said Governor Pedro Pierluisi. The island reports about 2,000 COVID deaths.

— From News Report and USA TODAY Network

