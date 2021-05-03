LA County does not report the death of the new COVID on Sunday as the area is moving to the yellow layer

Los Angeles (CNS)-With graduation to the least restrictive yellow layer of possible state reopening plans this week, Los Angeles County reported 313 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday with no additional deaths.

However, officials said these low numbers were likely to reflect a delay in reporting over the weekend.

According to state statistics, the number of coronavirus cases in county hospitals decreased from 410 on Saturday to 390, and the number of people in the intensive care unit increased from 86 the day before to 87.

According to the Los Angeles County Public Health Department, Sunday figures have resulted in a total of 1,233,772 cases and 23,915 deaths in the county since the pandemic began.

As of Saturday, the county’s positive test rate was 0.6%, the lowest pandemic level.

Meanwhile, the county Expected to reach the least restrictive yellow layer Of the state’s four-tier blueprint for a safer economy when the statistics updated on Tuesday were released.

County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said a new health order with more relaxed restrictions would come into effect on Thursday if the county qualifies for relocation.

Entering the yellow tier, most companies have primarily higher capacity limits. For example, fitness centers, cardrooms, wineries and breweries are allowed to raise indoor attendance restrictions from the current 25% to 50%. The bar can be opened indoors at 25%. At outdoor venues such as Dodger Stadium, capacity can be increased from the current 33% to 67%. Amusement parks may allow 25% to 35%.

Already, the county has further relaxed COVID-19 health restrictions, allowing indoor playgrounds and arcades to be reopened with limited capacity, and lifting restrictions on bar, brewery and winery opening hours.

Indoor arcades and playgrounds (laser tag businesses, ball pits, bounce centers, etc.) are limited to 25% of capacity, along with other mandatory safety changes.

Bars that are currently only open outdoors were restricted to business hours from 11:30 am to 10 pm, but these restrictions are now lifted.

on Monday, All Los Angeles Unified Elementary School and Early Education Center playgrounds reopen.. According to Austin Boytner, district officials regularly disinfect the playset with electrostatic Mr. and approved disinfectants. This is the same procedure used to clean surfaces that are frequently touched in school.

Only one group of students can use the playground at a time. Students are advised to wash their hands after using the equipment.

Also on Monday, the Los Angeles Public Library will begin a gradual reopening of face-to-face services at the Central Library and 37 other branches.

Relaxation of restrictions arises as concerns continue to slow the pace of vaccination within the county.

Feller reiterated the urgency of getting people vaccinated, while continuing to adhere to other health guidelines to prevent the recurrence of the virus locally.

“Vaccination in LA County has never been easier and more accessible. We encourage everyone waiting to be vaccinated to take this opportunity as soon as possible. “Feller said.

“The risk of COVID-19 infection remains much higher among unvaccinated people. As LA County residents and workers are vaccinated, the risk of subspecies infection is significantly reduced and previously done. Return to many activities. Pandemic “

The Department of Health also reported on Saturday that the number of cases in the homeless community continued to decline. Since the peak of 684 cases per week reported in late December, the number of cases of people experiencing homelessness has dropped significantly to 59 new cases last week, officials said.

The county last week revised its health order to incorporate changes to the mask wearing guidelines recommended last week for people who were completely vaccinated by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The amendments will be made to fully vaccinated people unless they are working in a skilled nursing facility or other high-risk environment, traveling abroad, or required by a particular business or facility. Also states that surveillance COVID testing has been deprecated.

