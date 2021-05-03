Reaching herd immunity in the U.S. is not attainable





Continued immunizations, especially for people at highest risk because of age, exposure or health status, will be crucial to limiting the severity of outbreaks, if not their frequency, experts believe. “The virus is unlikely to go away,” said Rustom Antia, an evolutionary biologist at Emory University in Atlanta. “But we want to do all we can to check that it’s likely to become a mild infection.” The shift in outlook presents a new challenge for public health authorities. The drive for herd immunity — by the summer, some experts once thought possible — captured the imagination of large segments of the public. To say the goal will not be attained adds another “why bother” to the list of reasons that vaccine skeptics use to avoid being inoculated. “The virus is unlikely to go away. But we want to do all we can to check that it’s likely to become a mild infection.” – Rustom Antia, biologist at Emory University Yet vaccinations remain the key to transforming the virus into a controllable threat, experts said. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Biden administration’s top adviser on COVID-19, acknowledged the shift in experts’ thinking. “People were getting confused and thinking you’re never going to get the infections down until you reach this mystical level of herd immunity, whatever that number is,” he said. “That’s why we stopped using herd immunity in the classic sense,” he added. “I’m saying: Forget that for a second. You vaccinate enough people, the infections are going to go down.” A Difficult Threshold Once the novel coronavirus began to spread across the globe in early 2020, it became increasingly clear that the only way out of the pandemic would be for so many people to gain immunity — whether through natural infection or vaccination — that the virus would run out of people to infect. The concept of reaching herd immunity became the implicit goal in many countries, including the United States. Explore Coronavirus in Georgia: COVID-19 Dashboard Early on, the target herd immunity threshold was estimated to be about 60% to 70% of the population. Most experts, including Fauci, expected that the United States would be able to reach it once vaccines were available. But as vaccines were developed and distribution ramped up through the winter and into the spring, estimates of the threshold began to rise. That is because the initial calculations were based on the contagiousness of the original version of the virus. The predominant variant now circulating in the United States, called B.1.1.7 and first identified in Britain, is about 60% more transmissible. As a result, experts now calculate the herd immunity threshold to be at least 80%. If even more contagious variants develop, or if scientists find that immunized people can still transmit the virus, the calculation will have to be revised upward again. Polls show that about 30% of the U.S. population is still reluctant to be vaccinated. That number is expected to improve but probably not enough. “It is theoretically possible that we could get to about 90% vaccination coverage, but not super likely, I would say,” said Marc Lipsitch, a public health researcher at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. Although resistance to the vaccines is a main reason the United States is unlikely to reach herd immunity, it is not the only one. Explore How you can help India during its horrific COVID-19 crisis Herd immunity is often described as a national target. But that is a hazy concept in a country this large. “Disease transmission is local,” Lipsitch noted. “If the coverage is 95% in the United States as a whole, but 70% in some small town, the virus doesn’t care,” he explained. “It will make its way around the small town.” How insulated a particular region is from the virus depends on a dizzying array of factors. Herd immunity can fluctuate with “population crowding, human behavior, sanitation and all sorts of other things,” said Dr. David M. Morens, a virus expert and senior adviser to Fauci. “The herd immunity for a wealthy neighborhood might be X, then you go into a crowded neighborhood one block away and it’s 10X.” Given the degree of movement among regions, a small virus wave in a region with a low vaccination level can easily spill over into an area where a majority of the population is protected. At the same time, the connectivity between countries, particularly as travel restrictions ease, emphasizes the urgency of protecting not just Americans but everyone in the world, said Natalie E. Dean, a biostatistician at the University of Florida in Gainesville. Any variants that arise in the world will eventually reach the United States, she noted. Many parts of the world lag far behind the United States on vaccinations. Less than 2% of the people in India have been fully vaccinated, for example, and less than 1% in South Africa, according to data compiled by The New York Times. “We will not achieve herd immunity as a country or a state or even as a city until we have enough immunity in the population as a whole,” said Lauren Ancel Meyers, the director of the COVID-19 Modeling Consortium at the University of Texas at Austin. What the Future May Hold If the herd immunity threshold is not attainable, what matters most is the rate of hospitalizations and deaths after pandemic restrictions are relaxed, experts believe. Explore Georgia governor lifts many of state’s remaining virus restrictions By focusing on vaccinating the most vulnerable, the United States has already brought those numbers down sharply. If the vaccination levels of that group continue to rise, the expectation is that over time the coronavirus may become seasonal, like the flu, and affect mostly the young and healthy. Over time, if not enough people are protected, highly contagious variants may develop that can break through vaccine protection, land people in the hospital and put them at risk of death. (Amr Alfiky/The New York Times) “What we want to do at the very least is get to a point where we have just really sporadic little flare-ups,” said Carl Bergstrom, an evolutionary biologist at the University of Washington in Seattle. “That would be a very sensible target in this country where we have an excellent vaccine and the ability to deliver it.” Over the long term — a generation or two — the goal is to transition the new coronavirus to become more like its cousins that cause common colds. That would mean the first infection is early in childhood, and subsequent infections are mild because of partial protection, even if immunity wanes. Some unknown proportion of people with mild cases may go on to experience debilitating symptoms for weeks or months — a syndrome called “long COVID” — but they are unlikely to overwhelm the health care system. “The vast majority of the mortality and of the stress on the health care system comes from people with a few particular conditions, and especially people who are over 60,” Lipsitch said. “If we can protect those people against severe illness and death, then we will have turned COVID from a society disrupter to a regular infectious disease.”(STORY CAN END HERE. OPTIONAL MATERIAL FOLLOWS.)If communities maintain vigilant testing and tracking, it may be possible to bring the number of new cases so low that officials can identify any new introduction of the virus and stifle a potential outbreak, said Bary Pradelski, an economist at the National Center for Scientific Research in Grenoble, France. He and his colleagues described this strategy in a paper published this past Thursday in the scientific journal The Lancet. “Eradication is, I think, impossible at this stage,” Pradelski said. “But you want local elimination.” Vaccination Is Still the Key The endpoint has changed, but the most pressing challenge remains the same: persuading as many people as possible to get the shot. Reaching a high level of immunity in the population “is not like winning a race,” Lipsitch said. “You have to then feed it. You have to keep vaccinating to stay above that threshold.” Skepticism about the vaccines among many Americans and lack of access in some groups — homeless populations, migrant workers or some communities of color — make it a challenge to achieve that goal. Vaccine mandates would only make that stance worse, some experts believe. “We will not achieve herd immunity as a country or a state or even as a city until we have enough immunity in the population as a whole.” – Lauren Ancel Meyers, director of the COVID-19 Modeling Consortium at the University of Texas at Austin A better approach would be for a trusted figure to address the root cause of the hesitancy — fear, mistrust, misconceptions, ease of access or a desire for more information, said Mary Politi, an expert in health decision-making and health communication at Washington University in St. Louis. People often need to see others in their social circle embracing something before they are willing to try it, Politi said. Emphasizing the benefits of vaccination to their lives, like seeing a family member or sending their children to school, might be more motivating than the nebulous idea of herd immunity. “That would resonate with people more than this somewhat elusive concept that experts are still trying to figure out,” she added. Although children spread the virus less efficiently than adults do, the experts all agreed that vaccinating children would also be important for keeping the number of COVID cases low. In the long term, the public health system will also need to account for babies, and for children and adults who age into a group with higher risk. Unnerving scenarios remain on the path to this long-term vision. Over time, if not enough people are protected, highly contagious variants may develop that can break through vaccine protection, land people in the hospital and put them at risk of death. “That’s the nightmare scenario,” said Jeffrey Shaman, a public health researcher at Columbia University. How frequent and severe those breakthrough infections are may determine whether the United States can keep hospitalizations and deaths low or if the country will find itself in a “mad scramble” every couple of years, he said. “I think we’re going to be looking over our shoulders — or at least public health officials and infectious disease epidemiologists are going to be looking over their shoulders going: ‘All right, the variants out there — what are they doing? What are they capable of?” he said. “Maybe the general public can go back to not worrying about it so much, but we will have to.”

At approximately 08:00 this am, Union County Fire, EMA, EMS, Sheriff’s Office, and GA State Fire Marshal’s Office… Posted by Union County Fire/Rescue & EMA on Sunday, May 2, 2021

“,”provider_url”:”https://www.facebook.com”,”_id”:”https://www.facebook.com/ucfd1/posts/1993461774147284&locale=en_US”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:1620057672511},”provider_name”:”Facebook”,”type”:”facebook-post”,”version”:”1.0″},”type”:”oembed_response”},{“_id”:”OE5A2QVJM5EK3PPZUPTRSEKKKY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619972837846},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Ralph Wood, 78, and Peggy Wood, 77, were both inside the home when it caught on fire, Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King said.”},{“_id”:”CE3U6VDJAVF2HALOEQK452RF5I”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1620057055626},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“Due to the severity of the explosion, it could be up to several weeks before the cause is determined,” he said.”},{“_id”:”5T4GCEYU5NGMDI6UNR3P6WTLM4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1620057055627},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The victims’ bodies were taken to the GBI’s Crime Lab for an autopsy. An investigation is ongoing.”},{“_id”:”2WMKVQIOOBFYTCZQSJU2L4WVFY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619972837848},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“}],”display_date”:”2021-05-03T15:54:22.844Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”UPDATE: Officials identify 2 killed after explosion destroys North Georgia home”},”first_publish_date”:”2021-05-02T16:24:24.952Z”,”taxonomy”:{“sections”:[{“path”:”/news”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”name”:”News”,”description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”_id”:”/news”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”LoggedOutMenu”:null,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopicsBar”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.ajc.com/news/”,”section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”site_title”:”Atlanta GA News | Top News Page”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”News”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”News”,”Sponsor”:{“sponsor_url_open_new_tab”:”true”,”sponsor_desktop_banner”:””,”sponsor_mobile_banner”:””,”sponsor_url”:””},”_id”:”/news”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”LoggedOutMenu”:[],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”TopicsBar”:[]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:1001,”default”:1001,”TopNavRedesign”:1001,”SectionMap”:1015,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:1001,”TopNav”:1001,”ComposerNav”:1142}}},”_website_section_id”:”ajc./news”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″}],”tags”:[{“text”:”breaking-news.ajc”},{“text”:”atlanta-now”},{“text”:”teamjennifer”},{“text”:”ajc top news”},{“text”:”georgia news”},{“text”:”georgia-news.ajc”}],”primary_section”:{“path”:”/news”,”name”:”News”}},”type”:”story”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-05-03T16:02:26.122Z”,”canonical_url”:”/news/breaking-2-killed-after-explosion-destroys-north-georgia-home/RGMFAEJI5ZB25FXHQAIGMOVKGA/”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner”,”type”:”author”}],”by”:[{“name”:”Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner”,”type”:”author”,”byline”:”Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner”}]},”subtitle”:”Union County explosion”,”width”:6016,”caption”:”The blast “totally destroyed” the home and damaged other homes nearby.”,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/2ZZVUPV44ZHKRHGKZ4UDDOENOI.JPG”,”height”:4000}},”_id”:”RGMFAEJI5ZB25FXHQAIGMOVKGA”,”teaseImageObject”:{“credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner”,”type”:”author”}],”by”:[{“name”:”Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner”,”type”:”author”,”byline”:”Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner”}]},”subtitle”:”Union County explosion”,”width”:6016,”caption”:”The blast “totally destroyed” the home and damaged other homes nearby.”,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/2ZZVUPV44ZHKRHGKZ4UDDOENOI.JPG”,”height”:4000}},{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”AEBQYF7FXZAKNPWE6EYLIJ2DLM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619801220822},”type”:”text”,”content”:”When are metro office workers returning to their offices?”},{“_id”:”OJH7XJDIA5AXVADRZAMVVAR4O4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619815202146},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Some companies still aren’t sure, judging by one indicator.”},{“_id”:”3DZCI4OSPFGIVAWAJ6SLXKOSLE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619801220824},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The amount of office space available for sublease in metro Atlanta is the highest it’s been since the Great Recession, and nearly double what it was before the pandemic, according to industry estimates.”},{“_id”:”567YV2YXTBCZXA6DTD3THLMZPA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619801220825},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Among those still cautiously weighing their next step is OS National. The company never closed its mortgage-title office near Gwinnett Place Mall because the public visits for real estate closings and some employees must be there in person.”},{“_id”:”NARDYCZPJFGCXCOZVDUUUG4UBA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619801220826},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Still, many employees work from home due to COVID-19 concerns, said director John Provost. That’s left OS National with plenty of empty desks.”},{“_id”:”C3U6GMM67BHFTGCTK6654GYJNE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619801220827},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Its situation is complicated by the fact that it recently launched a hiring spree to keep pace with booming demand for homes. OS National one day might want everyone in its larger workforce to come to the office.”},{“_id”:”RHZJB77DMFFULLYJ2TTCHXNO2A”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”CQZHPRLFPFHHRBEKNWCKP5PS4Q”},”type”:”raw_html”,”content”:”

“},{“_id”:”4ZWLDKL6MJBR3OLXOMIOLQQFYA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619801220828},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Provost said subleasing is the solution, allowing the company to kick the can down the road on a decision about long-term needs. It’s listed a portion of its Duluth office as available to sublet but hasn’t found a taker yet.”},{“_id”:”3QPP6B5MYRB4XHIKRZR5MKS6QU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619801220829},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“It’s a balancing act to try to predict what we think things will look like in the future,” Provost said.”},{“_id”:”LWHGVSQYNVFH7MNPCZQWQSEDWQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619801220830},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Many other Atlanta businesses are doing the same thing. And it comes as metro Atlanta’s office vacancy rate rose to 13.8% at the end of March from 11.5% at the end of 2019, according to CoStar Group, a real estate data provider.”},{“_id”:”DEMDIQGYGJAXRAUS7DE5ZUFESY”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”5D2GXF2P6NDDPMTNG5DGVPGTAQ”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”url”:”https://www.ajc.com/ajcjobs/atlanta-home-prices-jumped-again-in-march/4D3K3QCYQ5HGXLTQIBUPMKV3QM/”,”content”:”Atlanta home prices jumped again in March”},{“_id”:”UZXSBOHQVFBBPGHW7WSHKZ4BYI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619811903771},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Hotel operator InterContinental Hotels Group recently listed 234,000 square feet at the Ravinia complex in Dunwoody for sublease. Credit card issuer Synchrony Financial and healthcare software maker nThrive are also trying to sublet large segments of their Alpharetta offices.”},{“_id”:”5VSHCZEMFFBQNMRGRERSHRT5W4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619801220831},”type”:”text”,”content”:”As of April 27, about 6 million square feet of office space in metro Atlanta was listed as available for sublet, according to CoStar. That’s an 88% increase from January 2020 and the highest since 2009.”},{“_id”:”ZE6PSCUUR5AYFPHEI4HRZMASJY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619801220832},”type”:”text”,”content”:”About 1.8% of all office space in metro Atlanta is available to be subleased, up from 1.1% a year ago and also the highest since 2009, according to CoStar. Still, it’s better than the national average of 2.4%.”},{“_id”:”NFYHF22MP5G7JGQNUVWH3J434Q”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619801220833},”type”:”text”,”content”:”A sublease lets the tenant recover a portion of money it would otherwise be throwing out the window if desks are expected to remain empty indefinitely. Landlords also like it when absent tenants sublease space because it makes them less likely to default on lease agreements, said Brooks Morris, a principal at brokerage firm Cresa.”},{“_id”:”U7HRCAD7EFEXVJFMMLBV3SUAOA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619801220834},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Perhaps most importantly these days, a sublease lets executives delay making a decision on office space. Considering recent announcements from large companies about when people will return to the office, it’s a decision that many don’t want to make right now.”},{“_id”:”ZOCXJHSBWBGITN2DLZ6LFE5LZI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619801220835},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“Nobody knows how this is going to play out,” Morris said. “How much of your workforce will be remote? How much will be hybrid? Will workers come in two, three or four days a week? This will all impact how much office you need.””},{“_id”:”RSBR3I5JNZGDBOHLHEYNY7D35A”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”AETYLWDTSBD6TLYVWZ6IG2D46Q”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”url”:”https://www.ajc.com/ajcjobs/georgia-bosses-prep-for-office-return-pick-who-can-stay-home-forever/TPKNHWTBQBHOHOLKUN2G6NIWLY/”,”content”:”Georgia bosses prep for office return, pick who can stay home forever”},{“_id”:”DJKGI63GIVHZPCSCQKOD35DMZU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619801220836},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Delta Air Lines, which is encouraging businesses to resume travel, recently said it plans to start reopening offices in June. ExxonMobil and JPMorgan Chase also will bring workers back soon.”},{“_id”:”DXUXRHHXDZCKJL6Q7QGSVZZDTM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619801220837},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Other companies are being more cautious about returning to the office, such as Deutsche Bank and Salesforce.”},{“_id”:”BXY5JDDAEJCGBGDGMMXJED4TUY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619801220838},”type”:”text”,”content”:”IHG, the hotel group, decided to sublease “multiple floors” at 3 Ravinia as “we have reevaluated our mix of remote/flexible options for employees versus traditional office work environments,” spokesman Jacob Hawkins said in an emailed statement.”},{“content_elements”:[{“additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”_id”:”LYNKBQ7ZHBF4HHDQ3UJDOVI3OI”,”type”:”text”,”content”:”“Nobody knows how this is going to play out. How much of your workforce will be remote? How much will be hybrid? Will workers come in two, three or four days a week? This will all impact how much office you need.””}],”subtype”:”blockquote”,”citation”:{“type”:”text”,”content”:”Brooks Morris, a principal at brokerage firm Cresa”},”_id”:”EA7QDP42QVHTTC4AFTLCB37ZCE”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”X5UYCBSM4NB23EROXHMH4LICRE”},”type”:”quote”},{“_id”:”RYH4UOEBYRGETFHLR7GG37I7GM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619801220839},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The huge sublease supply could get some employees back to the office sooner, said Scott Amoson, research director at Colliers International’s Atlanta office. Businesses can get a great deal on top-shelf office space in the nicest buildings. The average price in December to sublease Class A office space in metro Atlanta was $24.25 per square foot a month, compared to $32 for an office that’s not a sublease.”},{“_id”:”CF3QKQANTRBEVKF64VKCU4PPFA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619801220840},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“That’s a pretty significant financial savings for a company looking to keep its real estate costs at a minimum,” said Amoson, whose company invests in and manages commercial real estate.”},{“_id”:”TZ7BEQUASRGIHIOOTWFNU5KL3I”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619801220841},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Landlords are also offering huge concessions to compete with cheap sublease space, such as converting tenant improvement allowances to free rent, said Brooke Gothard, a vice president at real estate firm JLL. One landlord, whom she declined to name, offered to buy a potential tenant’s unwanted furniture to close a deal, an offer worth about $150,000.”},{“_id”:”NFZOXRYNDJDN7OU2STMNPXJOCE”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”4PB7BRN3GREMPCCHQVRH7SA3NQ”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”url”:”https://www.ajc.com/news/office-landlords-in-quandary-as-covid-rages-and-employees-work-from-home/NV3F6C77EFBSDDW3VBA62XYBLE/”,”content”:”Office landlords in quandary as COVID rages and employees work from home”},{“_id”:”OU4B7QX5NZDEPLSF7YZ2OFALQI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619801220842},”type”:”text”,”content”:”A small portion of Atlanta’s sublease supply resulted from new buildings that opened in 2020, said David Kahn, an analyst at CoStar. But the new offices aren’t the reason for the subleasing surge.”},{“_id”:”BZPXYQ23GJADXFQHAWKMCEPF5M”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619801220843},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“Most firms moving into new projects time it so they move right when their lease expires” and the space they leave behind is not a sublet, Kahn said.”},{“_id”:”667C4RHF2JB55IQK722WFEGOWY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619801220844},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Even more new office buildings are projected to open this year, but those won’t impact sublease supply either, Kahn said. Most upcoming new buildings have already lined up tenants, such as Microsoft at Atlantic Station and Google at 1105 West Peachtree.”},{“_id”:”PYX73Q4735CK5MTG7GXU7XEOQM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619801220845},”type”:”text”,”content”:”For business executives already ensconced in their office buildings, many see entire floors that remain empty. Since there’s no way to know any time soon how things will shake out, the best decision is probably to hang on to those offices a little while longer, but try to recover however much money you can, JLL’s Gothard said.”},{“_id”:”IC7H7TIBTFFYPLAFBQHGVTDMSQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619801220846},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“A lot of large corporations are looking around and saying, ‘hold on, why do we need to have these massive office buildings if they’re going to be empty’,” she said.”},{“_id”:”6DCNHJREGFCNBGKDL32CXAPB4A”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619821275452},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“}],”display_date”:”2021-05-03T12:41:39.998Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Office space for rent: Sublease offers rise amid pandemic uncertainty”},”first_publish_date”:”2021-05-03T12:41:39.998Z”,”taxonomy”:{“sections”:[{“path”:”/news”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”name”:”News”,”description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”_id”:”/news”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”LoggedOutMenu”:null,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopicsBar”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.ajc.com/news/”,”section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”site_title”:”Atlanta GA News | Top News Page”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”News”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”News”,”Sponsor”:{“sponsor_url_open_new_tab”:”true”,”sponsor_desktop_banner”:””,”sponsor_mobile_banner”:””,”sponsor_url”:””},”_id”:”/news”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”LoggedOutMenu”:[],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”TopicsBar”:[]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:1001,”default”:1001,”TopNavRedesign”:1001,”SectionMap”:1015,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:1001,”TopNav”:1001,”ComposerNav”:1142}}},”_website_section_id”:”ajc./news”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″},{“path”:”/news/atlanta-news”,”parent”:{“default”:”/news”},”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”/news”,”name”:”Local News”,”description”:”Atlanta Georgia city and county news, as well as Georgia state and regional news at ajc.com”,”_id”:”/news/atlanta-news”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”/news”,”default”:”/news”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:”/news”,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”/news”,”TopNav”:”/news”,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”site”:{“section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Atlanta Georgia city and county news, as well as Georgia state and regional news at ajc.com”,”site_title”:”Atlanta Local News”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Local News”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”Local News”,”Sponsor”:{“sponsor_url_open_new_tab”:”true”,”sponsor_desktop_banner”:””,”sponsor_mobile_banner”:””,”sponsor_url”:””},”_id”:”/news/atlanta-news”,”ancestors”:{“TopNavRedesign”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/news”],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/news”],”TopNav”:[“/news”]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:2004,”default”:2004,”TopNavRedesign”:2004,”SectionMap”:1062,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:2004,”TopNav”:2002,”ComposerNav”:1087}}},”_website_section_id”:”ajc./news/atlanta-news”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″},{“path”:”/news/business”,”parent”:{“default”:”/news”},”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”/news”,”name”:”Business”,”description”:”Atlanta business news, Georgia company news, blogs and videos from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”_id”:”/news/business”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”/news”,”default”:”/news”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:”/news”,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”/news”,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”site”:{“section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Atlanta business news, Georgia company news, blogs and videos from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”site_title”:”Atlanta Business news and updates”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Business”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”Business”,”_id”:”/news/business”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/news”],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/news”]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:2006,”default”:2006,”TopNavRedesign”:2005,”SectionMap”:1030,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:2005,”ComposerNav”:1089}}},”_website_section_id”:”ajc./news/business”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″}],”tags”:[{“text”:”business”},{“text”:”business-economy.ajc”},{“text”:”economy”},{“text”:”teammike”},{“text”:”atlanta-news-metro.ajc”},{“text”:”georgia-news.ajc”},{“text”:”coronavirus-schools-business”},{“text”:”dunwoody”},{“text”:”alpharetta”},{“text”:”duluth”}],”primary_section”:{“path”:”/news”,”name”:”News”}},”type”:”story”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-05-03T12:54:16.981Z”,”canonical_url”:”/news/office-space-for-rent-sublease-offers-rise-amid-pandemic-uncertainty/ZDWUIWCM45BSVGE2F7ATGJKOIQ/”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“credits”:{“by”:[{“name”:”HYOSUB SHIN / AJC”,”type”:”author”}]},”subtitle”:”Office space for rent”,”width”:3926,”caption”:”Hotel operator InterContinental Hotels Group wants to sublease about 234,000 square feet of office space at the Ravinia complex in Dunwoody, as many employees continue to work from home. (Hyosub Shin / [email protected])”,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/JBTHXPS42KFJBYLSJUTVIMJR24.jpg”,”height”:2771}},”_id”:”ZDWUIWCM45BSVGE2F7ATGJKOIQ”,”teaseImageObject”:{“credits”:{“by”:[{“name”:”HYOSUB SHIN / AJC”,”type”:”author”}]},”subtitle”:”Office space for rent”,”width”:3926,”caption”:”Hotel operator InterContinental Hotels Group wants to sublease about 234,000 square feet of office space at the Ravinia complex in Dunwoody, as many employees continue to work from home. (Hyosub Shin / [email protected])”,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/JBTHXPS42KFJBYLSJUTVIMJR24.jpg”,”height”:2771}},{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”RBINV3ZXVFDCDKUUWRSG2LIKRU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1620041368897},”type”:”text”,”content”:”At least three people died and more than two dozen others were hospitalized after an overcrowded boat being used to smuggle migrants broke apart on a reef off the coast of San Diego on Sunday morning, the authorities said.”},{“_id”:”VUMTPSS4P5AO5EXRD6GJAOPSCA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1620041368898},”type”:”text”,”content”:”About 30 people were aboard the 40-foot cabin cruiser when it hit the rocks in rough weather near Point Loma, a peninsula that separates the Pacific Ocean and San Diego Bay, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.”},{“owner”:{“id”:”ajc”},”copyright”:”Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved”,”address”:{“locality”:”San Diego”,”region”:”CA”},”caption”:”Wreckage and debris from a capsized boat washes ashore at Cabrillo National Monument near where a boat capsized just off the San Diego coast Sunday. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)”,”source”:{“system”:”arc i/o”,”name”:”Associated Press Photo Stream”,”source_type”:”wires”,”source_id”:”3844691ecff4495aad795556c6ed4d05″,”additional_properties”:{“editor”:”photo center”}},”type”:”image”,”distributor”:{“mode”:”reference”,”reference_id”:”425c44eb-5b03-4ce5-89fa-69e74b50003b”},”version”:”0.10.3″,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/FLRAIQWY3YL4VAY7JGOF5KN7HM.jpg”,”licensable”:false,”credits”:{“by”:[{“name”:”Denis Poroy”,”type”:”author”}]},”subtitle”:”Boat Capsizes California”,”width”:4000,”_id”:”FLRAIQWY3YL4VAY7JGOF5KN7HM”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/ctLl5komRRSmargVMT6h429mB8s=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/FLRAIQWY3YL4VAY7JGOF5KN7HM.jpg”,”comments”:[],”proxyUrl”:”/resizer/ctLl5komRRSmargVMT6h429mB8s=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/FLRAIQWY3YL4VAY7JGOF5KN7HM.jpg”,”originalUrl”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/FLRAIQWY3YL4VAY7JGOF5KN7HM.jpg”,”published”:true,”resizeUrl”:”/resizer/ctLl5komRRSmargVMT6h429mB8s=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/FLRAIQWY3YL4VAY7JGOF5KN7HM.jpg”,”expiration_date”:”2021-06-01T21:46:05Z”,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/qRaY93cPreYuSIk2i_O2wRbc_GE=/300×0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/FLRAIQWY3YL4VAY7JGOF5KN7HM.jpg”,”version”:0,”originalName”:”3844691ecff4495aad795556c6ed4d05″,”mime_type”:”application/octet-stream”,”restricted”:false,”galleries”:[],”_id”:”JDUGPEE2E5F2RHEPVHQZXBPIZI”},”created_date”:”2021-05-02T21:46:07Z”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-05-02T21:46:07Z”,”slug”:”Boat Capsizes California”,”height”:2700},{“_id”:”ASCANQ2HIRELVC372TMOYZYQSA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1620041368899},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The shipwreck drew a large-scale search and rescue operation by sea, land and air, with emergency responders racing to save the boat’s passengers from being sucked into a riptide and from hypothermia.”},{“_id”:”NMDEISNGDNBHVA6U7CAG34IYAM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1620041368900},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The surf was about 5 to 6 feet, with water temperatures around 60 degrees at the time that the boat started to drift toward the reef at about 10 a.m., officials said. “},{“_id”:”JRHSAUJZ5JBRXNOUPNOZGKUTMU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1620041368901},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The episode provided another reminder of the perils of crossing the border by sea, a treacherous journey that migrants have undertaken with greater frequency during the past year, the authorities said.”},{“owner”:{“id”:”ajc”},”copyright”:”Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved”,”address”:{“locality”:”San Diego”,”region”:”CA”},”caption”:”Items from a boat sit on the shoreline at Cabrillo National Monument near where it capsized just off the San Diego coast Sunday. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)”,”source”:{“system”:”arc i/o”,”name”:”Associated Press Photo Stream”,”source_type”:”wires”,”source_id”:”3f5cfa7334e64a63b701efbfd0e7209f”,”additional_properties”:{“editor”:”photo center”}},”type”:”image”,”distributor”:{“mode”:”reference”,”reference_id”:”425c44eb-5b03-4ce5-89fa-69e74b50003b”},”version”:”0.10.3″,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/XELX32TP7NWEKZ7KMSSF6C3MJM.jpg”,”licensable”:false,”credits”:{“by”:[{“name”:”Denis Poroy”,”type”:”author”}]},”subtitle”:”Boat Capsizes California”,”width”:4000,”_id”:”XELX32TP7NWEKZ7KMSSF6C3MJM”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/IJ9OvxZehBjJWACLVwNY–xyE_U=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/XELX32TP7NWEKZ7KMSSF6C3MJM.jpg”,”comments”:[],”proxyUrl”:”/resizer/IJ9OvxZehBjJWACLVwNY–xyE_U=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/XELX32TP7NWEKZ7KMSSF6C3MJM.jpg”,”originalUrl”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/XELX32TP7NWEKZ7KMSSF6C3MJM.jpg”,”published”:true,”resizeUrl”:”/resizer/IJ9OvxZehBjJWACLVwNY–xyE_U=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/XELX32TP7NWEKZ7KMSSF6C3MJM.jpg”,”expiration_date”:”2021-06-01T21:56:04Z”,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/bZd47SihR-eYFBMGQgaanagl9Fk=/300×0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/XELX32TP7NWEKZ7KMSSF6C3MJM.jpg”,”version”:0,”originalName”:”3f5cfa7334e64a63b701efbfd0e7209f”,”mime_type”:”application/octet-stream”,”restricted”:false,”galleries”:[],”_id”:”YGTB5Z7F75EUTOG6CKCSCL6Q7A”},”created_date”:”2021-05-02T21:56:05Z”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-05-02T21:56:05Z”,”slug”:”Boat Capsizes California”,”height”:2435},{“_id”:”FYJGMJC6JFBWTH6WFKJPODFYVM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1620041368902},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“The smugglers don’t really care about the people they’re exploiting,” Jeff Stephenson, a Border Patrol supervisory agent in the San Diego sector, said during a news conference Sunday afternoon. “All they care about is profit. To them, these people are just commodities.””},{“_id”:”FXMDQ4M355ANBIKWNEHBU7DVI4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1620041368903},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Information on the nationalities, ages and genders of the boat’s passengers was not immediately available from officials, who said there was no manifest for the vessel.”},{“_id”:”5EE5KBYPQBEYNLNB4LFT3QV64A”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1620041368904},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The boat’s captain was taken into custody, according to Border Patrol officials, who said the captain was a “bit out of it” and spoke to agents at the scene.”},{“owner”:{“id”:”ajc”},”copyright”:”Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved”,”address”:{“locality”:”San Diego”,”region”:”CA”},”caption”:”A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter flies over boats searching the area where a boat capsized just off the San Diego coast Sunday. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)”,”source”:{“system”:”arc i/o”,”name”:”Associated Press Photo Stream”,”source_type”:”wires”,”source_id”:”7271416b225a4bc095cfbc8f0b419e2b”,”additional_properties”:{“editor”:”photo center”}},”type”:”image”,”distributor”:{“mode”:”reference”,”reference_id”:”425c44eb-5b03-4ce5-89fa-69e74b50003b”},”version”:”0.10.3″,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/UN5IMOCANPNPO5UV2Y4COW5ZGU.jpg”,”licensable”:false,”credits”:{“by”:[{“name”:”Denis Poroy”,”type”:”author”}]},”subtitle”:”Boat Capsizes California”,”width”:4000,”_id”:”UN5IMOCANPNPO5UV2Y4COW5ZGU”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/lpKFHi_tG0cFxgKp9IAwAWZ_WRk=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/UN5IMOCANPNPO5UV2Y4COW5ZGU.jpg”,”comments”:[],”proxyUrl”:”/resizer/lpKFHi_tG0cFxgKp9IAwAWZ_WRk=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/UN5IMOCANPNPO5UV2Y4COW5ZGU.jpg”,”originalUrl”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/UN5IMOCANPNPO5UV2Y4COW5ZGU.jpg”,”published”:true,”resizeUrl”:”/resizer/lpKFHi_tG0cFxgKp9IAwAWZ_WRk=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/UN5IMOCANPNPO5UV2Y4COW5ZGU.jpg”,”expiration_date”:”2021-06-01T20:36:08Z”,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/500VeJxr6bgIcIUHqpTX3WsNfss=/300×0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/UN5IMOCANPNPO5UV2Y4COW5ZGU.jpg”,”version”:0,”originalName”:”7271416b225a4bc095cfbc8f0b419e2b”,”mime_type”:”application/octet-stream”,”restricted”:false,”galleries”:[],”_id”:”ULFV6QOJVFAAVCSAS5DIZXTZNU”},”created_date”:”2021-05-02T20:36:09Z”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-05-02T20:36:09Z”,”slug”:”Boat Capsizes California”,”height”:2668},{“_id”:”BU5CSD6MIVBGHFX3DLFDCI3GK4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1620041368905},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Rick Romero, a lifeguard lieutenant with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, said at the news conference that six people were rescued from the water and one person from the cliffs of Point Loma.”},{“_id”:”YR2RYWUYVJDGXKXR6DHWUEYHRA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1620041368906},”type”:”text”,”content”:”He said rescuers performed CPR on three people who died, and that many of the passengers were able to swim or walk to shore on their own. Officials described the injuries to the 27 other passengers as wide-ranging and said some had hypothermia.”},{“content_elements”:[{“additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”_id”:”VCGA4RJX4JGPZGKUZ5J7EHDMWY”,”type”:”text”,”content”:”“The smugglers don’t really care about the people they’re exploiting. All they care about is profit. To them, these people are just commodities.””}],”subtype”:”blockquote”,”citation”:{“type”:”text”,”content”:”Jeff Stephenson, a Border Patrol supervisory agent in the San Diego sector”},”_id”:”AOJXJPZD4ZCTFHYG5GOXGXH2KI”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”5WJH5Y6OYVHURETS4H6SNBO7ZI”},”type”:”quote”},{“_id”:”57I4636VONAW7DLULQ7ZUYXDWM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1620041368907},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“The boat was on the reef bouncing back and forth and then just slowly disintegrated into a bunch of pieces,” Romero said. “So there’s no boat there. It’s all debris.””},{“_id”:”2NKTEBHWGFEV5LDQ43BKJ6W7S4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1620041368908},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Some of the passengers had personal flotation devices, officials said, though it was not immediately clear whether there were enough for all of the passengers and whether they were wearing them.”},{“_id”:”YQA6PPN4VBFXBLHGGYLR2RX32I”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1620041368909},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Emergency responders said a commercial assistance vessel first alerted them that a boat was drifting toward the surf line at about 10 a.m. near the Cabrillo National Monument, at the peninsula’s southern tip. The initial report indicated there was only one person on the boat, they said.”},{“owner”:{“id”:”ajc”},”copyright”:”Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved”,”address”:{“locality”:”San Diego”,”region”:”CA”},”caption”:”San Diego Lifeguard Lt. Rick Romero speaks at a news conference after a boat capsized just off the San Diego coast Sunday. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)”,”source”:{“system”:”arc i/o”,”name”:”Associated Press Photo Stream”,”source_type”:”wires”,”source_id”:”2b2933fb8b844932a24b44dd66ef7a61″,”additional_properties”:{“editor”:”photo center”}},”type”:”image”,”distributor”:{“mode”:”reference”,”reference_id”:”425c44eb-5b03-4ce5-89fa-69e74b50003b”},”version”:”0.10.3″,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/EHAOOXXG733W7RACBUDFTD4TBU.jpg”,”licensable”:false,”credits”:{“by”:[{“name”:”Denis Poroy”,”type”:”author”}]},”subtitle”:”Boat Capsizes California”,”width”:4782,”_id”:”EHAOOXXG733W7RACBUDFTD4TBU”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/2bUm9T9d0ypNvrXUBozvf3rihVY=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/EHAOOXXG733W7RACBUDFTD4TBU.jpg”,”comments”:[],”proxyUrl”:”/resizer/2bUm9T9d0ypNvrXUBozvf3rihVY=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/EHAOOXXG733W7RACBUDFTD4TBU.jpg”,”originalUrl”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/EHAOOXXG733W7RACBUDFTD4TBU.jpg”,”published”:true,”resizeUrl”:”/resizer/2bUm9T9d0ypNvrXUBozvf3rihVY=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/EHAOOXXG733W7RACBUDFTD4TBU.jpg”,”expiration_date”:”2021-06-01T23:01:00Z”,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/vArRNaSNDiqYcg3WsnySt45zyTs=/300×0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/EHAOOXXG733W7RACBUDFTD4TBU.jpg”,”version”:0,”originalName”:”2b2933fb8b844932a24b44dd66ef7a61″,”mime_type”:”application/octet-stream”,”restricted”:false,”galleries”:[],”_id”:”QBXCO2WSMZF4ZCUBYCW3FHQX4A”},”created_date”:”2021-05-02T23:01:01Z”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-05-02T23:01:01Z”,”slug”:”Boat Capsizes California”,”height”:3088},{“_id”:”JJRZKACDWBEZHBZKIB2FVWZ4XU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1620041368910},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“The ocean is inherently unsafe,” Stephenson said. “The reality is, crossing the border illegally is unsafe no matter the method, especially at sea, with water temperatures being what they are, and, as the lifeguards described, high surf. It’s a very dangerous scenario.””},{“_id”:”3OGIBFEBHJHXLCBKZYWQCZ737Q”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1620041368911},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Since late 2009, authorities in Southern California have caught more than 6,500 people entering U.S. territory by water; about one-fifth of those were apprehended last year.”},{“_id”:”OENNIM7VORBXHPXQRMDA6PAMHU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1620041368912},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Even without the perils of high-speed, lowlight interdiction, California’s big surf and cool waters claim lives. Passengers have drowned after leaping from small craft for short swims to shore, including a man whose body washed up in La Jolla in 2017.”},{“_id”:”D2I2KMZ3TFAYFJUDRVOOKP3QKI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1620041368913},”type”:”text”,”content”:”On occasion small wooden “panga” type vessels swamp or roll over, pitching people into waves or rip currents, as happened in August when two migrants died at Ocean Beach.”},{“owner”:{“id”:”ajc”},”copyright”:”Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved”,”address”:{“locality”:”San Diego”,”region”:”CA”},”caption”:”A U.S. Coast Guard boat goes past a sailboat during a search effort near where a boat capsized just off the San Diego coast Sunday. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)”,”source”:{“system”:”arc i/o”,”name”:”Associated Press Photo Stream”,”source_type”:”wires”,”source_id”:”f2d8d4d7828f40f5935b7524eca5ff20″,”additional_properties”:{“editor”:”photo center”}},”type”:”image”,”distributor”:{“mode”:”reference”,”reference_id”:”425c44eb-5b03-4ce5-89fa-69e74b50003b”},”version”:”0.10.3″,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/FRTVUMYMRAVRBQDIVPSFXLU7YU.jpg”,”licensable”:false,”credits”:{“by”:[{“name”:”Denis Poroy”,”type”:”author”}]},”subtitle”:”Boat Capsizes California”,”width”:4000,”_id”:”FRTVUMYMRAVRBQDIVPSFXLU7YU”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/34iizivLZmDxQe91duw_8HZHjlg=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/FRTVUMYMRAVRBQDIVPSFXLU7YU.jpg”,”comments”:[],”proxyUrl”:”/resizer/34iizivLZmDxQe91duw_8HZHjlg=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/FRTVUMYMRAVRBQDIVPSFXLU7YU.jpg”,”originalUrl”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/FRTVUMYMRAVRBQDIVPSFXLU7YU.jpg”,”published”:true,”resizeUrl”:”/resizer/34iizivLZmDxQe91duw_8HZHjlg=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/FRTVUMYMRAVRBQDIVPSFXLU7YU.jpg”,”expiration_date”:”2021-06-01T21:56:05Z”,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/nCaop_N6aPOr85QZMnWgFLo_7Rk=/300×0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/FRTVUMYMRAVRBQDIVPSFXLU7YU.jpg”,”version”:0,”originalName”:”f2d8d4d7828f40f5935b7524eca5ff20″,”mime_type”:”application/octet-stream”,”restricted”:false,”galleries”:[],”_id”:”UO4KSKG3KFBSHPAXMLSRDJV4IE”},”created_date”:”2021-05-02T21:56:06Z”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-05-02T21:56:06Z”,”slug”:”Boat Capsizes California”,”height”:2388},{“_id”:”WE4P4Y4DIZFQNOQNMY7G7VJWGU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1620041368914},”type”:”text”,”content”:”San Diego firefighters and lifeguards and federal agencies, including U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the U.S. Coast Guard, assisted in the rescue effort Sunday.”},{“_id”:”5ZWSXEZ7GRCYRFDG35ODXMPDXQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1620041368915},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The accident took place just three days after the Border Patrol said that it had interdicted a panga 11 miles off the coast of Point Loma with 21 people on board.”},{“_id”:”KXQTOLERBFE2XLSIQ2Y25ZHZA4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1620041368916},”type”:”text”,”content”:”All 21 of that boat’s passengers — 15 men and six women — were Mexican nationals, according to authorities, who said that two smugglers from the vessel would face federal charges.”},{“_id”:”FIO5LMXISNCSDDVI6EYAABIGVA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1620041368917},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Border Patrol officials said that although they increased their enforcement over the weekend and made efforts to publicize the operation, the boat’s captain and passengers were undeterred from making the journey Sunday.”},{“_id”:”WEQVNCDBMVBYDI2NJ6RAKPOJ5I”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1620041368918},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Stephenson said there was a 92% increase in apprehensions in the maritime domain in the 2020 fiscal year ending Sept. 30 compared with the 2019 fiscal year, as an increasing number of migrants try to enter the United States by sea. Many of the boats begin the voyage from beach areas along the Baja Peninsula including Rosarito, Mexico, which is about 40 miles from Point Loma, he said.”},{“_id”:”TXCL7W6CU5G2BOW2APBTF5LJBY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1620041368919},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“These last couple of years we’ve seen a dramatic increase,” he said.”}],”display_date”:”2021-05-03T11:44:08.983Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”At least 3 die after human-smuggling boat hits reef near San Diego”},”first_publish_date”:”2021-05-03T11:44:08.983Z”,”taxonomy”:{“sections”:[{“path”:”/news”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”name”:”News”,”description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”_id”:”/news”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”LoggedOutMenu”:null,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopicsBar”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.ajc.com/news/”,”section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”site_title”:”Atlanta GA News | Top News Page”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”News”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”News”,”Sponsor”:{“sponsor_url_open_new_tab”:”true”,”sponsor_desktop_banner”:””,”sponsor_mobile_banner”:””,”sponsor_url”:””},”_id”:”/news”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”LoggedOutMenu”:[],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”TopicsBar”:[]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:1001,”default”:1001,”TopNavRedesign”:1001,”SectionMap”:1015,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:1001,”TopNav”:1001,”ComposerNav”:1142}}},”_website_section_id”:”ajc./news”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″}],”primary_section”:{“path”:”/news”,”name”:”News”},”tags”:[{“text”:”ccd”},{“text”:”ccd-rb”},{“text”:”ccd-nyt”},{“text”:”teamrich”},{“text”:”natworld.ajc”}]},”type”:”story”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-05-03T11:44:09.239Z”,”canonical_url”:”/news/at-least-3-die-after-human-smuggling-boat-hits-reef-near-san-diego/HZGAO4Q5RZCSZKBY3OY5V2KI6Y/”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“subtitle”:”A San Diego Fire-Rescue boat. (San Diego Fire Department via The New York Times)”,”width”:3600,”caption”:”At least three people died and nearly two dozen others were hospitalized after a boat overturned off the coast of San Diego on Sunday, the authorities said. (San Diego Fire Department via The New York Times)”,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/AHRNFKPZNRVCK5HJTUJXRGHLWY.jpg”,”height”:2398}},”_id”:”HZGAO4Q5RZCSZKBY3OY5V2KI6Y”,”teaseImageObject”:{“subtitle”:”A San Diego Fire-Rescue boat. (San Diego Fire Department via The New York Times)”,”width”:3600,”caption”:”At least three people died and nearly two dozen others were hospitalized after a boat overturned off the coast of San Diego on Sunday, the authorities said. (San Diego Fire Department via The New York Times)”,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/AHRNFKPZNRVCK5HJTUJXRGHLWY.jpg”,”height”:2398}},{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”W6NSEUFAAFAU3I6426FOX24QDE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”type”:”text”,”content”:”A pedestrian died early Sunday after they were hit by multiple cars while crossing an interstate in Atlanta, police said. “},{“_id”:”EBS3RY5XCVG77KYKUWHHTH54KE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The incident happened about 4 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-285 near Bolton Road, Atlanta police spokesman Officer Steve Avery said. “},{“_id”:”WOE6ZQJTTZFHZOSHCYCHYQTENU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Investigators determined the pedestrian was walking across the interstate when a vehicle struck them. “},{“_id”:”NBVL3QKFBRAOPI3VCWD6L742K4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”type”:”text”,”content”:”That driver remained at the scene, Avery said. However, after the initial impact, several other vehicles hit the pedestrian but did not stop. “},{“_id”:”UNLXTXKTJJBUDL7AQLKNM5PC64″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Their name was not released. “},{“_id”:”YBAYJJI4ENDKTCDVBR3C3UAKKM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”type”:”text”,”content”:”No charges are anticipated in the incident, which remains under investigation. “}],”display_date”:”2021-05-02T17:36:18.955Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Pedestrian hit by multiple cars, killed while crossing I-285 in Atlanta “},”first_publish_date”:”2021-05-02T17:36:18.955Z”,”taxonomy”:{“sections”:[{“path”:”/news”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”name”:”News”,”description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”_id”:”/news”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”LoggedOutMenu”:null,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopicsBar”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.ajc.com/news/”,”section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”site_title”:”Atlanta GA News | Top News Page”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”News”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”News”,”Sponsor”:{“sponsor_url_open_new_tab”:”true”,”sponsor_desktop_banner”:””,”sponsor_mobile_banner”:””,”sponsor_url”:””},”_id”:”/news”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”LoggedOutMenu”:[],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”TopicsBar”:[]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:1001,”default”:1001,”TopNavRedesign”:1001,”SectionMap”:1015,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:1001,”TopNav”:1001,”ComposerNav”:1142}}},”_website_section_id”:”ajc./news”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″}],”tags”:[{“text”:”breaking-news.ajc”},{“text”:”atlanta-now”},{“text”:”teamjennifer”},{“text”:”ajc top news”},{“text”:”intown atlanta”},{“text”:”fulton county”},{“text”:”atlanta-news-metro.ajc”},{“text”:”atlanta-neighborhoods.ajc”}],”primary_section”:{“path”:”/news”,”name”:”News”}},”type”:”story”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-05-02T17:36:19.156Z”,”canonical_url”:”/news/pedestrian-hit-by-multiple-cars-killed-while-crossing-i-285-in-atlanta/3CUXS4G5EBGBTPDNOGD47K6DZQ/”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“credits”:{“affiliation”:[]},”subtitle”:”Ambulance”,”width”:800,”caption”:”Investigators said several other vehicles hit the pedestrian and did not stop.”,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/PX5FC4UW55CLDLQDUOQU6DXM3I.jpg”,”height”:520}},”_id”:”3CUXS4G5EBGBTPDNOGD47K6DZQ”,”teaseImageObject”:{“credits”:{“affiliation”:[]},”subtitle”:”Ambulance”,”width”:800,”caption”:”Investigators said several other vehicles hit the pedestrian and did not stop.”,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/PX5FC4UW55CLDLQDUOQU6DXM3I.jpg”,”height”:520}},{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”L3ULMSH5SNBXLHY7BMFRNLDSOY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Neighbors broke down a fence to pull a grandfather and his grandchildren to safety early Sunday moments after they escaped from a fire that destroyed their Lawrenceville home, officials said. “},{“_id”:”BTVPE7YVVRHXTII4ARZVFN3RRM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The fire in the 200 block of Twin Brook Way also spread to a second single-family residence and destroyed it, Gwinnett County police said in a statement. It is not clear if anyone was inside the second house. “},{“_id”:”SV7DPDFO2FFXZMDOHHCTFO5FU4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Firefighters were sent to the area shortly after 2 a.m. when a 911 caller reported that the house behind theirs was on fire, Gwinnett fire department spokesman Lt. Donald Strother said. When crews arrived, they found the two homes fully engulfed in flames, he said. “},{“owner”:{“sponsored”:false,”id”:”ajc”},”address”:{},”syndication”:{},”caption”:”The blaze was so hot it began melting the siding of neighboring houses”,”source”:{“system”:”photo center”,”name”:”AJC”,”edit_url”:”https://ajc.arcpublishing.com/photo/VQPIW5RHIVEKRHDJUHIHLAYG44″,”source_type”:”staff”,”additional_properties”:{“editor”:”photo center”}},”taxonomy”:{“associated_tasks”:[]},”type”:”image”,”distributor”:{“mode”:”reference”,”reference_id”:”8aec2b8c-455c-4816-903d-79fc8fdf8019″},”version”:”0.10.3″,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/VQPIW5RHIVEKRHDJUHIHLAYG44.jpg”,”licensable”:false,”credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”Gwinnett Fire & Emergency Services”,”type”:”author”}],”by”:[{“name”:”Gwinnett Fire & Emergency Services”,”type”:”author”,”byline”:”Gwinnett Fire & Emergency Services”}]},”subtitle”:”grandfather escape fire”,”width”:295,”creditIPTC”:”Gwinnett Fire & Emergency Services”,”_id”:”VQPIW5RHIVEKRHDJUHIHLAYG44″,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/52RZObSBbpza0JI5frf6kt3XwqU=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/VQPIW5RHIVEKRHDJUHIHLAYG44.jpg”,”owner”:”[email protected]”,”comments”:[],”proxyUrl”:”/resizer/52RZObSBbpza0JI5frf6kt3XwqU=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/VQPIW5RHIVEKRHDJUHIHLAYG44.jpg”,”originalUrl”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/VQPIW5RHIVEKRHDJUHIHLAYG44.jpg”,”published”:true,”resizeUrl”:”/resizer/52RZObSBbpza0JI5frf6kt3XwqU=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/VQPIW5RHIVEKRHDJUHIHLAYG44.jpg”,”ingestionMethod”:”manual”,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/z7ONFz2qreOLKAnQiAaEa6Xm3BM=/300×0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/VQPIW5RHIVEKRHDJUHIHLAYG44.jpg”,”version”:0,”originalName”:”image006.jpg”,”mime_type”:”image/jpeg”,”restricted”:false,”template_id”:594,”galleries”:[],”_id”:”DJFGFJHXPBDSNF5QVOC4HQ27NY”},”created_date”:”2021-05-02T13:13:54Z”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-05-02T13:13:54Z”,”height”:224,”image_type”:”photograph”},{“_id”:”OMBYW42LURD5BCKO33TGVHD424″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The grandfather was being loaded into an ambulance to be taken to a hospital when crews arrived, officials said. According to Strother, the man woke up his grandchildren when the fire broke out, and the trio escaped to the backyard. “},{“_id”:”WPW6OYNT3BBY7CAQQXWJJWJUNY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“Neighbors that lived behind the home were able to kick the fence down and pull the family to safety,” Strother said. The children’s parents arrived at the home and took them into their care. “},{“_id”:”IW2OXUVWAVFIJHLTNKNRJLZLOU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The cause of the fire is not known, but authorities said the blaze was so hot it began melting the siding of neighboring houses. “},{“_id”:”FW47YPRBRFHTJGA5W3L5ODEWMI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“Heat from the blazes had started to extend to neighboring houses to the left and right of the engulfed structures,” Strother said. “},{“_id”:”TYI5X3RNGFCPFMEJEWE4NJL3NY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Crews used an aerial truck to fight the blaze from above and then pulled out hoses to extinguish it from the ground level. “},{“_id”:”BEWL3I3CDJEJHMQBD6BXJVXAWQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”type”:”text”,”content”:”No other injuries were reported during the incident. “},{“_id”:”AME6MH7NDJCMHP5AFFCPN42MMA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“}],”display_date”:”2021-05-02T13:14:09.479Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Grandfather, grandchildren escape fire that destroyed Gwinnett home”},”first_publish_date”:”2021-05-02T13:14:09.479Z”,”taxonomy”:{“sections”:[{“path”:”/news”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”name”:”News”,”description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”_id”:”/news”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”LoggedOutMenu”:null,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopicsBar”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.ajc.com/news/”,”section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”site_title”:”Atlanta GA News | Top News Page”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”News”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”News”,”Sponsor”:{“sponsor_url_open_new_tab”:”true”,”sponsor_desktop_banner”:””,”sponsor_mobile_banner”:””,”sponsor_url”:””},”_id”:”/news”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”LoggedOutMenu”:[],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”TopicsBar”:[]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:1001,”default”:1001,”TopNavRedesign”:1001,”SectionMap”:1015,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:1001,”TopNav”:1001,”ComposerNav”:1142}}},”_website_section_id”:”ajc./news”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″}],”tags”:[{“text”:”breaking-news.ajc”},{“text”:”atlanta-now”},{“text”:”teamjennifer”},{“text”:”ajc top news”},{“text”:”gwinnett county”},{“text”:”atlanta-news-metro.ajc”}],”primary_section”:{“path”:”/news”,”name”:”News”}},”type”:”story”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-05-02T13:14:09.664Z”,”canonical_url”:”/news/grandfather-grandchildren-escape-fire-that-destroyed-gwinnett-home/WMFUSYCXQ5BYFKLEVHUDGEB73Q/”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”Gwinnett Fire & Emergency Services”,”type”:”author”}],”by”:[{“name”:”Gwinnett Fire & Emergency Services”,”type”:”author”,”byline”:”Gwinnett Fire & Emergency Services”}]},”subtitle”:”grandfather escape fire”,”width”:295,”caption”:”Neighbors kicked down a fence to help the grandfather and grandchildren escape the fire.”,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/IXS25FZUVNGLNBGMEPGZZXLLXE.jpg”,”height”:221}},”_id”:”WMFUSYCXQ5BYFKLEVHUDGEB73Q”,”teaseImageObject”:{“credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”Gwinnett Fire & Emergency Services”,”type”:”author”}],”by”:[{“name”:”Gwinnett Fire & Emergency Services”,”type”:”author”,”byline”:”Gwinnett Fire & Emergency Services”}]},”subtitle”:”grandfather escape fire”,”width”:295,”caption”:”Neighbors kicked down a fence to help the grandfather and grandchildren escape the fire.”,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/IXS25FZUVNGLNBGMEPGZZXLLXE.jpg”,”height”:221}},{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”DB5CMLW5UFCWDAV67VOWXAELJI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619799502161},”type”:”text”,”content”:”She didn’t see the shooter. But Bridgett Ohiembor heard the boom and knew immediately she’d been hit as she rode in the backseat of her friend’s SUV.”},{“_id”:”74LTCD56TRBXJHUTPDHFNE6LPA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619799502162},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“I just felt this pain in my leg,” Ohiembor told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “My leg was on fire.””},{“_id”:”I2LZSCTV4RFUHMVGVCEZRNIXYE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619799502163},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The 22-year-old Ohio woman told her friends to take her immediately to an emergency room. At Piedmont Hospital, doctors found a bullet lodged in Ohiembor’s hip that mercifully missed a major vein or artery.”},{“_id”:”3G6HLGB6FFBXLETCUJNLH32J3I”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619799502164},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“That bullet could have easily hit my head or my heart and it would have been over,” she said.”},{“owner”:{“id”:”ajc”},”address”:{},”imageId”:null,”caption”:”Rapper in town for NBA All-Star game killed in overnight shootings along metro interstates”,”source”:{“system”:”photo center”,”edit_url”:”https://ajc.arcpublishing.com/photo/TAW4SWCGTVHMLNBM7AKYW7Z5XU”,”additional_properties”:{“editor”:”photo center”}},”type”:”image”,”version”:”0.10.3″,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/TAW4SWCGTVHMLNBM7AKYW7Z5XU.jpg”,”usage_instructions”:null,”licensable”:false,”subtitle”:”A rapper in town for NBA All-Star game was killed in a shooting on I-85 in Gwinnett County. “,”ingestImageToAnglerfish”:true,”width”:1280,”photographer”:null,”_id”:”TAW4SWCGTVHMLNBM7AKYW7Z5XU”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/nIj8tuez99e5FunsyMhVitjLlhQ=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/TAW4SWCGTVHMLNBM7AKYW7Z5XU.jpg”,”comments”:[],”keywords”:[],”proxyUrl”:”/resizer/nIj8tuez99e5FunsyMhVitjLlhQ=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/TAW4SWCGTVHMLNBM7AKYW7Z5XU.jpg”,”originalUrl”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/TAW4SWCGTVHMLNBM7AKYW7Z5XU.jpg”,”published”:true,”resizeUrl”:”/resizer/nIj8tuez99e5FunsyMhVitjLlhQ=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/TAW4SWCGTVHMLNBM7AKYW7Z5XU.jpg”,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/mElUBhayocxIWwQ1R-54XJCFa6U=/300×0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/TAW4SWCGTVHMLNBM7AKYW7Z5XU.jpg”,”version”:0,”originalName”:”t_7c8cee5e9f8245509a6d6a8a45e0efa0_name_t_29e32da93c7c4b9eae17d18c4041f37d_name_5Pp_INTERSTATE_SHOOTINGS_METRO_PKG_transfer_frame_1258.jpg”,”mime_type”:”image/jpeg”,”restricted”:false,”galleries”:[],”_id”:”5SV57B7VZBAJ7D5LXZNKNLIP2I”},”created_date”:”2021-03-05T23:33:30Z”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-03-05T23:33:30Z”,”slug”:”Rapper in town for NBA All-Star game killed in overnight shootings along metro interstates”,”height”:720},{“_id”:”WYFWPU3FF5CNJF6JPFOOUHXNMY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619799502166},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Atlanta police believe Ohiembor was the victim of road rage on I-75 near Edgewood Avenue in the early morning hours of April 25. She’s among the victims of at least 15 shootings so far this year on metro Atlanta interstates and roadways. Five people have been killed, others injured.”},{“_id”:”V77Q5Q5U5FEGFB2O32TIDK6GK4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619799502167},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Investigators believe many of the shootings, including several that have been deadly, may have been the result of driving disputes. In many cases, the shooters drive away before witnesses have enough information to help police track them down. No arrests have been made in a majority of the cases.”},{“_id”:”HAYBVGLHCVB37C5ZV6OJ7HLVCY”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”A5QBUUYXAFCKNPHD4QRLAKFWBE”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”url”:”https://www.ajc.com/news/shootings-on-metro-atlanta-roadways-this-year-have-left-four-dead-others-injured/ETYM6ENKKZATXLLEFO7UQM7JUU/”,”content”:”Shootings on metro Atlanta roadways this year have left four dead, others injured”},{“_id”:”P7RN7PDY2BH3TK3QNTQECGMAQM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619799502168},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Most recently, one Athens man was killed and another injured early Saturday in an apparent road-rage shooting on Ga. 316 in Barrow County. Barrow deputies responded to a 911 call shortly after midnight and discovered two men shot inside a car near the westbound lanes of Ga. 316, GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles said in a news release. Ketravian Tyvon Cole, 20, had been shot multiple times near Jackson Trail Road and was pronounced dead at the scene.”},{“_id”:”X7L7XKPOVRBSHN52QCR3TE4O3M”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”type”:”text”,”content”:”And Thursday afternoon, a man was shot while traveling on I-20 near downtown Atlanta, according to police. The victim told investigators he was driving westbound on I-20 and when he attempted to get over into the right lane to exit on Windsor Street, the driver of a Dodge cut him off. The Dodge’s driver then fired approximately 12 shots at the victim’s Ford pickup, striking him in the stomach.”},{“_id”:”COV3CSC45VEFPK4HB7RIB7GMX4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619804468771},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Most of the shootings have happened near downtown Atlanta, but some have been reported on suburban roadways, including in Gwinnett, Clayton, Paulding and Coweta counties.”},{“_id”:”JKW5AOYXPVGLJBZINKJGSLFPQE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619799502169},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The year’s first interstate shooting death happened Jan. 4.”},{“_id”:”BOAQZBN5KNGXBHFCRTRZW5VLKQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619799502170},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Around 12:30 p.m. that day, a driver was found shot inside his car on I-20 West at Capitol Avenue, according to Atlanta police. An officer at the scene found the man sitting in the driver’s seat with a gunshot wound to his head. The driver, 32-year-old Ernesto Anderson, was unconscious but still breathing when he was taken to the hospital, according to police. The father of four died the following day.”},{“_id”:”Z5U5YXRARJFXVDA7UAFVJSYBJE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619799502171},”type”:”text”,”content”:”In February, four more shootings were reported on Atlanta roads. Two people were killed in separate incidents, including 33-year-old Solomon Howard and 28-year-old Jarmel Jowers.”},{“owner”:{“id”:”ajc”},”copyright”:”© 2021 Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”address”:{“locality”:”Atlanta”,”region”:”Georgia”},”caption”:”February 25, 2021 Atlanta: The eastbound lanes of I-20 were closed for more than three hours Thursday morning, Feb. 25, 2021 after a man was found shot inside his vehicle in downtown Atlanta. Police discovered the body of a 33-year-old driver slumped in a wrecked orange Land Rover on the ramp to the Downtown Connector. “,”source”:{“system”:”AJC Freelancer”,”name”:”AJC Freelancer”,”edit_url”:”https://ajc.arcpublishing.com/photo/NIVD7OND7WU6XNC5G3BVEY72HM”,”source_type”:”wires”,”source_id”:”s3://ajc-arc-photo-integration/Freelancer/AAJC 022621 shooting 2.jpg”,”additional_properties”:{“editor”:”photo center”}},”taxonomy”:{“associated_tasks”:[“6037e11dfbe4fb29bba9e11d”],”seo_keywords”:[“AJC Freelancer”]},”type”:”image”,”distributor”:{“mode”:”custom”,”name”:”AJC Freelancer”,”category”:”wires”},”version”:”0.10.3″,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/NIVD7OND7WU6XNC5G3BVEY72HM.jpg”,”licensable”:false,”credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”JOHN SPINK / AJC”,”type”:”author”}],”by”:[{“name”:”John Spink / [email protected]”,”type”:”author”}]},”subtype”:”Wires”,”subtitle”:”AAJC 022621 shooting”,”width”:3533,”_id”:”NIVD7OND7WU6XNC5G3BVEY72HM”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/fQ7GM2LfmxViw_0dEsgxhxuDuDY=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/NIVD7OND7WU6XNC5G3BVEY72HM.jpg”,”iptc_source”:”AJC”,”comments”:[],”iptc_job_identifier”:”6037e11dfbe4fb29bba9e11d”,”keywords”:[“atlanta”,”fatal”,”interstate”,”investigation”,”police”,”shooting”,”AJC Freelancer”,”I-20″],”proxyUrl”:”/resizer/fQ7GM2LfmxViw_0dEsgxhxuDuDY=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/NIVD7OND7WU6XNC5G3BVEY72HM.jpg”,”takenOn”:”2021-01-04T12:15:50Z”,”originalUrl”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/NIVD7OND7WU6XNC5G3BVEY72HM.jpg”,”published”:true,”resizeUrl”:”/resizer/fQ7GM2LfmxViw_0dEsgxhxuDuDY=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/NIVD7OND7WU6XNC5G3BVEY72HM.jpg”,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/t5tjWQna2Gse9-kxvZB-hV_iJ58=/300×0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/NIVD7OND7WU6XNC5G3BVEY72HM.jpg”,”version”:2,”originalName”:”s3://ajc-arc-photo-integration/Freelancer/AAJC 022621 shooting 2.jpg”,”mime_type”:”image/jpeg”,”restricted”:false,”galleries”:[],”_id”:”XM4YVW4HUBFJFFHX7JYN2HLOUU”,”iptc_title”:”Staff”},”created_date”:”2021-02-25T18:31:59Z”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-02-25T21:21:24Z”,”height”:1842},{“_id”:”6O337BREZZH5TLIEITPBRGV7LA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619799502173},”type”:”text”,”content”:”On Feb. 11, a Grammy-nominated songwriter and rapper from Atlanta said he was chased and shot while driving, causing him to crash his Bentley.”},{“_id”:”LML754FIP5CS7PNEYU66HZJWGA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619799502174},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Cydel Charles Young, 36, a songwriter and rapper also known as Cyhi the Prynce, posted a lengthy account of the incident on Instagram, saying “there was an attempt on my life.” His narrative was largely confirmed by an Atlanta police report obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.”},{“_id”:”VVATN3YP4VB7LASZA7EN6BTG5U”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619799502175},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Young was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital afterward with a minor injury to his hand, police said.”},{“_id”:”BQTK6H3WZRFPLEUNWUQXQTK6FE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619799502176},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“I was born and raised in Atlanta, GA, and I have tremendous love for my city … but it’s chaotic out here,” Young wrote in the Instagram post. “So everyone that’s in Atlanta right now, please protect yourself, stay out the way and be careful, because it could all be over in a split second.””},{“_id”:”ATKHZQW6ERFSRLT7JRJQP2QP2Q”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619799502177},”type”:”text”,”content”:”On March 5, a Houston rapper was fatally shot on I-85 in Gwinnett County, according to police.”},{“_id”:”W7SZMXCETJA4FDDMYNIQOJZA4Q”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619799502178},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Chucky Trill, whose legal name was Corey Detiege, was found shot inside a vehicle near the Jimmy Carter Boulevard exit about 3 a.m. and later died at a hospital. He was 33. According to police spokesman Cpl. Collin Flynn, investigators believe the shots were fired into Detiege’s car from another vehicle.”},{“_id”:”EMB6YQPEEVA73BOOZWULWLA7X4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619799502179},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“Obviously these types of shootings are very concerning for the police department,” Flynn said after the shooting. “Not only do you have the two vehicles involved in the shooting, but you also have multiple people that are driving on the interstate that could also be victims in these types of crimes.””},{“_id”:”E4VSTHHADBECRHS3QA6GXJFTHA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619799502180},”type”:”text”,”content”:”An hour before Trill was shot, a man was shot and injured on I-75 in Clayton County, according to police.”},{“_id”:”T76JREVTCZDDTCIWVW53BJYGAA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619816025181},”type”:”text”,”content”:”On April 3, the assistant general manager for Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q, Jason Phillips, was on his way to work about 3 p.m. when a man driving a white Nissan Maxima cut him off. Phillips then heard gunshots and realized he’d been hit in the leg. He was treated for his injuries at Grady.”},{“_id”:”2YHNVJDE55EAZH4364P7ZNVLDE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619816025182},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“They told me I was extremely lucky,” Phillips said. “Two inches higher and it would have gotten an artery. Any lower and it would have got a bone.””},{“_id”:”BYUADNNMEJDQ5CEJFIVBFULSAQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619799502181},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Also in April, roadway shootings were reported in both Coweta and Paulding counties. In Coweta, investigators arrested a woman’s co-worker two days after she was shot while driving on I-85. No arrests have been made in Paulding, where investigators believe a dispute between people in two vehicles led to shots being fired, striking a third car on April 22.”},{“_id”:”QZTP2LZ2W5CHXI7RLULXT2XZ5A”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619816478558},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Ohiembor, the victim injured in the shooting on I-75 near Edgewood Avenue, isn’t sure police will ever be able to catch the man who drove close to her friend’s SUV and flashed his lights before firing a shot. She’ll have the bullet removed from her hip Tuesday and she’s hoping she will be able to send it to an Atlanta detective as evidence.”},{“_id”:”455EYJQJSZDTBA7M6PVWWAARQU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619799502183},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“Whether they get caught or not, I’m at peace that I’m still alive,” she said. “But I do want them to get caught.””},{“_id”:”7ATXIIJNCNHSJLKIQ55K5DMNPM”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”CW3PTC76ORDUZMTGX4XRXNIYAM”},”type”:”divider”},{“_id”:”UKSLVGLF5ZBBJNZ5MJUIN6YI7I”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619799502185},”type”:”text”,”content”:”ROADWAY SHOOTINGS”},{“_id”:”KRCEYOSMBZE4TKVQO3JKFLBQ6M”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619799502186},”type”:”text”,”content”:”At least 15 shootings have been reported this year on metro Atlanta interstates and roadways”},{“_id”:”GO3AMP7JZ5BRZIPI3DR27QEHVM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619799502187},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Jan. 4: Around 12:30 p.m., a driver was found shot inside his car on I-20 West at Capitol Avenue”},{“_id”:”56BFAYRGFNF6VJVV4XG24ITX2M”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619799502188},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Feb. 1: A Clayton County man was arrested after he allegedly fired multiple shots at another driver on I-75″},{“_id”:”Y7DNRKRIVJCH7GOASJWKDFMNRE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619799502189},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Feb. 10: A double shooting on I-85 in Midtown left one man dead and another injured”},{“_id”:”B74SJLQDPNC55NMIEO4FM54SEM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619799502190},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Feb. 11: A Grammy-nominated songwriter and rapper, Cydel Charles Young, was chased and shot while driving”},{“_id”:”SYAW54U52VGDTNKN4EOUEJFZHA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619799502191},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Feb. 25: A man was found shot to death inside his vehicle on I-20 in downtown Atlanta.”},{“_id”:”WE3ECOJZBRBF5BAPJ37GEX2M4E”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619799502192},”type”:”text”,”content”:”March 5: Houston rapper Chucky Trill was fatally shot on I-85 in Gwinnett County, according to police. An hour earlier, a man survived after being shot while on I-75 in Clayton County.”},{“_id”:”HUXX4WIOWVHI5ESG2QDJVKEGTM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619799502193},”type”:”text”,”content”:”March 6: A man was grazed by a bullet on I-285 in DeKalb County”},{“_id”:”AOIFDBDONJDR3PWTAFVY7GBMFU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619799502194},”type”:”text”,”content”:”April 2: A 29-year-old man was shot while driving on I-20 in southwest Atlanta”},{“_id”:”HQ2BQSPX3JBOZOEW6GJOICGP2Q”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619799502195},”type”:”text”,”content”:”April 3: The assistant general manager for Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q was shot on I-20 near the Downtown Connector”},{“_id”:”S43YG6LVOVH47OV42R3R5N5E24″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619799502196},”type”:”text”,”content”:”April 20: A woman told Coweta County deputies that a man in a ski mask shot her on I-85″},{“_id”:”XVRP32YJWRG7FNG36QU4XBQ2Y4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619799502197},”type”:”text”,”content”:”April 22: Paulding County investigators believe a dispute between people in two vehicles led to shots being fired, striking a third car on Macland Road”},{“_id”:”BOLVGPKHVVDUVL5HEXC3GKUDQU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619799502198},”type”:”text”,”content”:”April 25: An Ohio woman visiting Atlanta was shot while in the backseat of a friend’s SUV on I-75 around 2 a.m.”},{“_id”:”IC2VTDTTYBBE7DLMDESTKCQJHI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619799502199},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Thursday: Investigators believe an Atlanta man was shot in the stomach as he attempted to exit I-20 westbound near downtown Atlanta”},{“_id”:”Q4GZ2L2AYJFH7O4552CY5BBUDE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Saturday: One Athens man was killed and another injured in a shooting on Ga. 316 in Barrow County”},{“_id”:”LRABRS2TD5HNHKREQ4GKCCHHQ4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619799502200},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“},{“_id”:”WFNZODUTYRE3PKX42OSFD3JHVE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619799502201},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“}],”display_date”:”2021-05-01T23:32:02.331Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”At least 15 shootings on metro Atlanta roadways this year leave 5 dead, others injured”},”first_publish_date”:”2021-04-30T21:15:06.534Z”,”taxonomy”:{“sections”:[{“path”:”/news”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”name”:”News”,”description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”_id”:”/news”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”LoggedOutMenu”:null,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopicsBar”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.ajc.com/news/”,”section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”site_title”:”Atlanta GA News | Top News Page”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”News”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”News”,”Sponsor”:{“sponsor_url_open_new_tab”:”true”,”sponsor_desktop_banner”:””,”sponsor_mobile_banner”:””,”sponsor_url”:””},”_id”:”/news”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”LoggedOutMenu”:[],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”TopicsBar”:[]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:1001,”default”:1001,”TopNavRedesign”:1001,”SectionMap”:1015,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:1001,”TopNav”:1001,”ComposerNav”:1142}}},”_website_section_id”:”ajc./news”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″}],”tags”:[{“text”:”breaking-news.ajc”},{“text”:”crime-news.ajc”},{“text”:”publicsafety.ajc”},{“text”:”atlanta-now”},{“text”:”teamjennifer”}],”primary_section”:{“path”:”/news”,”name”:”News”}},”type”:”story”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-05-01T23:32:02.584Z”,”canonical_url”:”/news/at-least-14-shootings-on-metro-atlanta-roadways-this-year-leave-4-dead-others-injured/TP7DEXUGHRAKNGZRHZPRFZ7WRU/”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”JOHN SPINK / AJC”,”type”:”author”}],”by”:[{“name”:”John Spink / [email protected]”,”type”:”author”}]},”subtitle”:”AAJC 021121 shooting”,”width”:3758,”caption”:”February 10, 2021 Atlanta: A double shooting in the southbound lanes of I-85 in Midtown left one man dead and wreaked havoc on Wednesday morning’s commute on Feb, 10, 2021. The fatal shooting brought traffic to a standstill about 5:15 a.m. just north of the Brookwood interchange. All lanes were shut down for about four hours as police investigated, leading to massive delays in Midtown, Buckhead and all through the northern suburbs, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center. Drivers stuck behind the closure did not move for more than two hours before authorities began turning cars around. Backups stretched all the way to the Ga. 400 merge. An off-duty Jonesboro police officer discovered a dark-colored sedan near the entrance to I-75 North about 5:15 a.m. and found two men with gunshot wounds inside, Atlanta police Capt. Jason Smith said from the scene. One man was pronounced dead. The other was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and survived his injuries. The officer initially thought he had come across a wreck, but quickly called for backup and tried to help the victims, Smith said. It wasn’t immediately clear Wednesday morning where the shots were fired from. Detectives are still working to piece together what prompted the fatal shooting and identify a suspect. Smith said detectives are trying to interview the surviving victim to find out exactly what happened. “This does not appear to be a random act,” Smith said. “It appears to be a dispute that had escalated.” All lanes reopened about 9:15 a.m. when police finally cleared the crime scene. “We always hate when we have to do that,” Smith said when asked about shutting down the interstate. “Unfortunately, we have to make sure that we process the crime scene appropriately, and it does take time.” (John Spink / [email protected])rrr”,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/JSJ7MUBYUMJTSSERXGHTAOXYQQ.jpg”,”height”:1918}},”_id”:”TP7DEXUGHRAKNGZRHZPRFZ7WRU”,”teaseImageObject”:{“credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”JOHN SPINK / AJC”,”type”:”author”}],”by”:[{“name”:”John Spink / [email protected]”,”type”:”author”}]},”subtitle”:”AAJC 021121 shooting”,”width”:3758,”caption”:”February 10, 2021 Atlanta: A double shooting in the southbound lanes of I-85 in Midtown left one man dead and wreaked havoc on Wednesday morning’s commute on Feb, 10, 2021. The fatal shooting brought traffic to a standstill about 5:15 a.m. just north of the Brookwood interchange. All lanes were shut down for about four hours as police investigated, leading to massive delays in Midtown, Buckhead and all through the northern suburbs, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center. Drivers stuck behind the closure did not move for more than two hours before authorities began turning cars around. Backups stretched all the way to the Ga. 400 merge. An off-duty Jonesboro police officer discovered a dark-colored sedan near the entrance to I-75 North about 5:15 a.m. and found two men with gunshot wounds inside, Atlanta police Capt. Jason Smith said from the scene. One man was pronounced dead. The other was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and survived his injuries. The officer initially thought he had come across a wreck, but quickly called for backup and tried to help the victims, Smith said. It wasn’t immediately clear Wednesday morning where the shots were fired from. Detectives are still working to piece together what prompted the fatal shooting and identify a suspect. Smith said detectives are trying to interview the surviving victim to find out exactly what happened. “This does not appear to be a random act,” Smith said. “It appears to be a dispute that had escalated.” All lanes reopened about 9:15 a.m. when police finally cleared the crime scene. “We always hate when we have to do that,” Smith said when asked about shutting down the interstate. “Unfortunately, we have to make sure that we process the crime scene appropriately, and it does take time.” (John Spink / [email protected])rrr”,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/JSJ7MUBYUMJTSSERXGHTAOXYQQ.jpg”,”height”:1918}},{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”PMFGD7EQWJE7BNV275MB3INXQE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1593365483154},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Atlanta’s busy interstates and roadways can already be dangerous. But in recent months, drivers and passengers have faced an additional deadly threat: Bullets.”},{“_id”:”CK35K22UORF45PGDP2F4PY72AA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619632636726},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Investigators believe many of the shootings, including several that have been deadly, may have been the result of road rage. In many cases the shooters drive away before witnesses have enough information to help police track them down. Most recently, a man was shot and killed early Sunday on Ga. 316 in Barrow County. “},{“_id”:”54AHAEZHXNHCNKG2GBDA2ZC5AU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619632636727},”type”:”text”,”content”:”At least 15 shootings have taken place on Atlanta area roadways this year, killing five people and injuring others.”},{“_id”:”G6VH5GRFHNAHBIXRTOPYRI2I4Y”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619632636728},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Jan. 4: Around 12:30 p.m., a driver was found shot inside his car on I-20 West at Capitol Avenue, according to Atlanta police.”},{“_id”:”DDAXQ5ULRNARVIP6GYVR6G5UCA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619632636729},”type”:”text”,”content”:”An officer at the scene found the man sitting in the driver’s seat with a gunshot wound to his head. The driver, 32-year-old Ernesto Anderson, was unconscious but still breathing when he was taken to the hospital, according to police. The father of four died the following day.”},{“_id”:”C7D3L6CEENAXZJDK2EVE6V5G7E”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619632636730},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Investigators said it appears Anderson lost control of the vehicle on the interstate and crashed into a guardrail after being shot.”},{“_id”:”PX24DO4NNVAOTGMORWPXRVEHJE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619632636731},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Feb. 1: A Clayton County man was arrested after he allegedly fired multiple shots at another driver in what police believe was a road-rage incident on I-75.”},{“_id”:”2RAZR4OWO5AODNAEYRVQSNLFDY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619632636732},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Rodney Warren Jr., 23, of Jonesboro, was initially detained by an off-duty officer after driving into the parking lot of a Home Depot on Mt. Zion Road. Police found guns and drugs in his car, according to a police report obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.”},{“_id”:”J2XTSX2O2RD6XHACTIHCYLTO6Y”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619632636733},”type”:”text”,”content”:”No one was injured when Warren fired shots at a man from Macon, who was driving his Nissan Altima on I-75.”},{“_id”:”F7NX6OZHIZA3BOSDMVUPA7Y43Y”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619632636734},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Feb. 10: A double shooting in the southbound lanes of I-85 in Midtown left one man dead and wreaked havoc on the morning commute.”},{“_id”:”KJD5QBUPYRCW3CQAFLOA47QV4Y”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619632636735},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The fatal shooting brought traffic to a standstill about 5:15 a.m. just north of the Brookwood interchange. All lanes were shut down for about four hours as police investigated, prompting massive delays.”},{“_id”:”ZK7ACYGDXFHVNDGQBHVXHD7JF4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619632636736},”type”:”text”,”content”:”An off-duty Jonesboro police officer discovered a dark-colored sedan near the entrance to I-75 North about 5:15 a.m. and found two men with gunshot wounds inside, Atlanta police Capt. Jason Smith said at the scene. One man was pronounced dead. The other was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and survived his injuries.”},{“owner”:{“sponsored”:false,”id”:”ajc”},”address”:{},”syndication”:{},”caption”:”All southbound lanes of I-85 are shut down in Midtown after a person was shot and killed on the interstate on Feb. 10.n”,”source”:{“system”:”photo center”,”name”:”AJC”,”edit_url”:”https://ajc.arcpublishing.com/photo/4CSD4ZLA45EKJEEMQ7SP3GBKHU”,”source_type”:”staff”,”additional_properties”:{“editor”:”photo center”}},”taxonomy”:{“associated_tasks”:[]},”type”:”image”,”distributor”:{“mode”:”reference”,”reference_id”:”8aec2b8c-455c-4816-903d-79fc8fdf8019″},”version”:”0.10.3″,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/4CSD4ZLA45EKJEEMQ7SP3GBKHU.jpg”,”licensable”:false,”credits”:{“affiliation”:[],”by”:[{“image”:{“version”:”0.5.8″,”url”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/ajc/dd680975-8e23-4fd8-b69a-7101ef326460.png”},”socialLinks”:[{“site”:”email”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”,”url”:”[email protected]”},{“site”:”facebook”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”,”url”:”https://www.facebook.com/JohnSpinkAJC/”},{“site”:”twitter”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”,”url”:”https://twitter.com/johnjspink”},{“site”:”youtube”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”,”url”:”https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvtlUebyaE0Mw1UnEu8q-w”},{“site”:”instagram”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”,”url”:”jspink1″}],”org”:”Atlanta”,”social_links”:[{“site”:”email”,”url”:”[email protected]”},{“site”:”facebook”,”url”:”https://www.facebook.com/JohnSpinkAJC/”},{“site”:”twitter”,”url”:”https://twitter.com/johnjspink”},{“site”:”youtube”,”url”:”https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvtlUebyaE0Mw1UnEu8q-w”},{“site”:”instagram”,”url”:”jspink1″}],”name”:”John Spink “,”description”:”John Spink is a multi-platform photojournalist with the breaking news team. He provides compelling photos, video and audio from breaking news events for the AJC and media partners WSB Channel 2 Action News & WSB Radio”,”_id”:”john-spink”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“youtube”:”https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvtlUebyaE0Mw1UnEu8q-w”,”lastName”:”Spink “,”role”:”Multimedia Photojournalist”,”education”:[],”affiliations”:”The Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”bio”:”John Spink is a multi-platform photojournalist with the breaking news team. He provides compelling photos, video and audio from breaking news events for the AJC and media partners WSB Channel 2 Action News & WSB Radio”,”instagram”:”jspink1″,”expertise”:”15,3″,”suffix”:”Sr.”,”twitter”:”https://twitter.com/johnjspink”,”personal_website”:”http://www.spinkphoto.com”,”beat”:”Atlanta Now”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-03-26T20:45:48.012Z”,”byline”:”John Spink”,”email”:”[email protected]”,”image”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/ajc/dd680975-8e23-4fd8-b69a-7101ef326460.png”,”longBio”:”John Spink is a multi-media photojournalist with the breaking news team. He provides compelling photos, video and audio from breaking news events for the AJC and media partners, WSB Channel 2 Action News & WSB Radio. John is the 2020 National Press Photographers Association’s Photographer of the Year for the Southeast Region and a recipient of various distinguished journalism awards as a photojournalist with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. John was a member of the Pulitzer Prize-winning staff of The Kansas City Times & Star awarded for Local Spot News Reporting for the Hyatt Regency skywalk disaster.”,”languages”:”English”,”org”:”ajc”,”facebook”:”https://www.facebook.com/JohnSpinkAJC/”,”author_type”:”Staff”,”firstName”:”John”,”books”:[],”podcasts”:[],”awards”:[{“name”:”Winner of the 2019, 2018, 2017 & 2016 Atlanta Press Club’s Award of Excellence.”},{“name”:”National Press Photographer Association’s Southeast Region Photographer of the Year 2020. Runner up 2019 & 2018″},{“name”:” Best Portfolio 2018 and 1st Place Spot News – AP Georgia Press Media Editors Awards. “},{“name”:”Winner of the 2015 Photo of the Year – AP Georgia Associated Press Media Editors Awards.”},{“name”:”Member of the Pulitzer Prize-winning staff of The Kansas City Times & Star awarded for Local Spot News Reporting for the Hyatt Regency skywalk collapse”}],”custom_ajc_phone”:”404-526-5425″,”location”:”Atlanta”,”middleName”:”J”,”_id”:”john-spink”,”status”:true}},”type”:”author”,”version”:”0.5.8″}]},”subtitle”:”I-85 shut down in Midtown after deadly shooting”,”width”:2736,”_id”:”4CSD4ZLA45EKJEEMQ7SP3GBKHU”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/3uLhpBAwjpt2VZiHsYGuPAkL_r4=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/4CSD4ZLA45EKJEEMQ7SP3GBKHU.jpg”,”owner”:”[email protected]”,”comments”:[],”proxyUrl”:”/resizer/3uLhpBAwjpt2VZiHsYGuPAkL_r4=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/4CSD4ZLA45EKJEEMQ7SP3GBKHU.jpg”,”originalUrl”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/4CSD4ZLA45EKJEEMQ7SP3GBKHU.jpg”,”published”:true,”resizeUrl”:”/resizer/3uLhpBAwjpt2VZiHsYGuPAkL_r4=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/4CSD4ZLA45EKJEEMQ7SP3GBKHU.jpg”,”ingestionMethod”:”manual”,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/NOHUU2H189pr28bugHih_0vtsyg=/300×0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/4CSD4ZLA45EKJEEMQ7SP3GBKHU.jpg”,”version”:0,”originalName”:”news.jpg”,”mime_type”:”image/jpeg”,”restricted”:false,”template_id”:594,”galleries”:[],”_id”:”OGYCCNADQJBZPHU2RRUKPPRYAE”},”created_date”:”2021-02-10T11:56:27Z”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-02-10T11:56:27Z”,”height”:1824,”image_type”:”photograph”},{“_id”:”3IHEF4RBWVFNJP4IH7OTYMWH74″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619632636738},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Feb. 11: A Grammy-nominated songwriter and rapper from Atlanta said he was chased and shot while driving, causing him to crash his Bentley.”},{“_id”:”LL66FXMUVZCBVCGNHKTWX2JIHE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619660268560},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Cydel Charles Young, 36, a songwriter and rapper also known as Cyhi the Prynce, posted a lengthy account of the incident on Instagram, saying “there was an attempt on my life.” His narrative was largely confirmed by an Atlanta police report obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.”},{“_id”:”CU4SMVSBMBCMFIIH23YVPTNQFQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619660268561},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Young was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital afterward with a minor injury to his hand, police said.”},{“_id”:”GGQCINXEZJEKDF57Q2P5GFYFUI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619660268562},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“I was born and raised in Atlanta, GA, and I have tremendous love for my city … but it’s chaotic out here,” Young continued. “So everyone that’s in Atlanta right now, please protect yourself, stay out the way and be careful, because it could all be over in a split second.””},{“_id”:”EKBWKRV3F5EKTJJZ7UDW777IXA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619660268563},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Feb. 25: The eastbound lanes of I-20 were closed for more than three hours after a man was found shot to death inside his vehicle in downtown Atlanta.”},{“_id”:”6PCHPLH3XVHIZJZGHT2VIHSHQ4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619632636739},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Police discovered the body of 33-year-old Solomon Howard slumped in a wrecked orange Land Rover on the ramp to the Downtown Connector. Investigators believe Howard drove for some time after being shot before crashing into a median wall. A passerby called 911 to report the wreck, police said.”},{“_id”:”WBM3ZYUEEVADBIUBLFC4WBNQIQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619632636740},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Two weeks later, 19-year-old Alphonso McCoy was arrested and charged with Howard’s murder.”},{“_id”:”WVLGIPL4SFDVHE5R4XKHOQHRJQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619632636741},”type”:”text”,”content”:”March 5: A Houston rapper was fatally shot on I-85 in Gwinnett County, according to police.”},{“_id”:”VB5PKOL3VZCR7DNO3EZIBDHSKM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619632636742},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Chucky Trill, whose legal name was Corey Detiege, was found shot inside a vehicle near the Jimmy Carter Boulevard exit about 3 a.m. and later died at a hospital. He was 33.”},{“_id”:”MKSJ53H74RA2ZEA5YSQ434TBIA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619632636743},”type”:”text”,”content”:”According to police spokesman Cpl. Collin Flynn, investigators believe the shots were fired into Detiege’s car from another vehicle.”},{“_id”:”KCH5TK6L7JEQZGJAJ4YES2YUPM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619632636744},”type”:”text”,”content”:”One hour before Detiege was found on the side of I-85, another gunshot victim was being loaded into an ambulance on the side of I-75 in Clayton County. Police responded about 2 a.m. after a shooting was reported in the southbound lanes near the Mt. Zion Boulevard exit, leaving one man injured.”},{“_id”:”UJG53EEJKJEFDBE3GKPID2JS2M”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619632636745},”type”:”text”,”content”:”March 6: A man was grazed by a bullet on I-285 in DeKalb County on a Saturday morning when another driver pulled alongside him and opened fire, DeKalb police spokeswoman Officer Elise Wells said.”},{“_id”:”UACMJXHOHBFPBKX4SUEAJZMUEA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619632636746},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Officers were called to a gas station about 4 a.m. after the man, who was in his 40s, pulled over and called 911. Investigators said the shooting occurred several minutes earlier as the man drove along the Perimeter near Moreland Avenue.”},{“_id”:”JS3HC6ZZP5E23HLMLCPLPBSREE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619632636747},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The man was treated at a local hospital.”},{“_id”:”K7FCQTCPJRGXVIMAD2HMTDWSDA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619632636748},”type”:”text”,”content”:”April 2: A 29-year-old man was taken to a hospital after he was shot while driving on I-20 in southwest Atlanta.”},{“_id”:”KJK5OMZTSNGLPOD2O7NU2MDSHU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619632636749},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Authorities closed a lane of I-20 West between Langhorn Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive after the gunfire was reported about 3 a.m.”},{“_id”:”HSW26MYQUNFD7HMHRAX3JXA42I”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619632636750},”type”:”text”,”content”:”According to Atlanta police, the victim was able to pull to the side of the interstate and call for help after the shooting. He told police he was driving near Langhorn Street when a red vehicle pulled beside him and someone opened fire.”},{“_id”:”FXDWWB4BQFCCLAU75DXAXHQVQE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619632636751},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The man was shot at least once and was stable when he was taken to the hospital, police said.”},{“owner”:{“sponsored”:false,”id”:”ajc”},”address”:{},”syndication”:{},”caption”:”Jason Phillips is recovering after being shot Saturday during a road rage encounter on I-20 in Atlanta.”,”source”:{“system”:”photo center”,”name”:”AJC”,”edit_url”:”https://ajc.arcpublishing.com/photo/2HPMTWNTAZDQFGMXVGQ47BCHY4″,”source_type”:”staff”,”additional_properties”:{“editor”:”photo center”}},”taxonomy”:{“associated_tasks”:[]},”type”:”image”,”distributor”:{“mode”:”reference”,”reference_id”:”8aec2b8c-455c-4816-903d-79fc8fdf8019″},”version”:”0.10.3″,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/2HPMTWNTAZDQFGMXVGQ47BCHY4.JPG”,”licensable”:false,”credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”GoFundMe”,”type”:”author”}],”by”:[{“name”:”GoFundMe”,”type”:”author”,”byline”:”GoFundMe”}]},”subtitle”:”Fox Bros.”,”width”:694,”creditIPTC”:”GoFundMe”,”_id”:”2HPMTWNTAZDQFGMXVGQ47BCHY4″,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/F_iv2B0IgZ48IxLZi9n0agKbais=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/2HPMTWNTAZDQFGMXVGQ47BCHY4.JPG”,”owner”:”[email protected]”,”comments”:[],”proxyUrl”:”/resizer/F_iv2B0IgZ48IxLZi9n0agKbais=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/2HPMTWNTAZDQFGMXVGQ47BCHY4.JPG”,”originalUrl”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/2HPMTWNTAZDQFGMXVGQ47BCHY4.JPG”,”published”:true,”resizeUrl”:”/resizer/F_iv2B0IgZ48IxLZi9n0agKbais=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/2HPMTWNTAZDQFGMXVGQ47BCHY4.JPG”,”ingestionMethod”:”manual”,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/qF3IsEcwH4QTZlEKAnASdMLgDE8=/300×0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/2HPMTWNTAZDQFGMXVGQ47BCHY4.JPG”,”version”:0,”originalName”:”Phillips.JPG”,”mime_type”:”image/jpeg”,”restricted”:false,”template_id”:594,”galleries”:[],”_id”:”RWU7C55DSBHLFPXYAOCBNYXXUI”},”created_date”:”2021-04-06T18:35:00Z”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-04-06T18:35:00Z”,”height”:386,”image_type”:”photograph”},{“_id”:”RCOIFN5EVFGMXOIEAQOCDBW4VA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619632636753},”type”:”text”,”content”:”April 3: Around 3 p.m. on a Saturday, Jason Phillips was on his way to work. That’s when the assistant general manager for Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q said he was the victim of road rage on I-20, near the Downtown Connector.”},{“_id”:”YGD2Z6X7TBGW3K4HCLPEBBFJ2A”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619632636754},”type”:”text”,”content”:”It started when a man driving a white Nissan Maxima cut Phillips off, he said.”},{“_id”:”5PHLEOBARBDFPG3B4KSG3BL2QE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619632636755},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“Like anybody would, I flipped him off,” Phillips told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution days later. “He got up beside me again and his window was down. I looked over and I noticed he was pointing a gun at me.””},{“_id”:”ERFERVYJGFDADDHQWJ6JZILINM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619632636756},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Phillips never heard the gunshots, but he saw them tear through his SUV and he felt the one that pierced his left thigh. He pulled over and called 911 as two men in the white sedan sped away. At Grady Memorial Hospital, doctors told Phillips how lucky he was to be alive.”},{“owner”:{“sponsored”:false,”id”:”ajc”},”address”:{},”syndication”:{},”caption”:”A woman was hit in the back during a shooting on I-85 in Coweta County. “,”source”:{“system”:”photo center”,”name”:”AJC”,”edit_url”:”https://ajc.arcpublishing.com/photo/SBKVVODD4VCL5BANLT2OEZBIBQ”,”source_type”:”staff”,”additional_properties”:{“editor”:”photo center”}},”taxonomy”:{“associated_tasks”:[]},”type”:”image”,”distributor”:{“mode”:”reference”,”reference_id”:”8aec2b8c-455c-4816-903d-79fc8fdf8019″},”version”:”0.10.3″,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/SBKVVODD4VCL5BANLT2OEZBIBQ.JPG”,”licensable”:false,”credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”Channel 2 Action News”,”type”:”author”}],”by”:[{“name”:”Channel 2 Action News”,”type”:”author”,”byline”:”Channel 2 Action News”}]},”subtitle”:”i-85 shooting”,”width”:822,”creditIPTC”:”Channel 2 Action News”,”_id”:”SBKVVODD4VCL5BANLT2OEZBIBQ”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/vIBJA0ZghwmZYtemaW9dgWlnsIg=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/SBKVVODD4VCL5BANLT2OEZBIBQ.JPG”,”owner”:”[email protected]”,”comments”:[],”proxyUrl”:”/resizer/vIBJA0ZghwmZYtemaW9dgWlnsIg=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/SBKVVODD4VCL5BANLT2OEZBIBQ.JPG”,”originalUrl”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/SBKVVODD4VCL5BANLT2OEZBIBQ.JPG”,”published”:true,”resizeUrl”:”/resizer/vIBJA0ZghwmZYtemaW9dgWlnsIg=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/SBKVVODD4VCL5BANLT2OEZBIBQ.JPG”,”ingestionMethod”:”manual”,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/hUmdNK5vUlvztvxrpC4nBqbguqw=/300×0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/SBKVVODD4VCL5BANLT2OEZBIBQ.JPG”,”version”:0,”originalName”:”I-85 shooting.JPG”,”mime_type”:”image/jpeg”,”restricted”:false,”template_id”:594,”galleries”:[],”_id”:”JNOTJCRKBZEAZNEC52PHXCRVZI”},”created_date”:”2021-04-22T20:21:36Z”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-04-22T20:21:36Z”,”height”:454,”image_type”:”photograph”},{“_id”:”5JRL4HLIQBGHVEJKRA57POVWKM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619632636758},”type”:”text”,”content”:”April 20: A woman told Coweta County deputies that a man in a ski mask shot her while she was driving between the Newnan and Fairburn exits about 5:45 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office.”},{“_id”:”FPZFGBOJDZA33LBUBFUE6CHEEI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619632636759},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The victim said a gray Buick pulled up beside her, and a man wearing a black ski mask aimed a gun at her and fired.”},{“_id”:”KEPTKNQ5ZRGE5FICME7226GFGQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619632636760},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Two days later, Deanthony Clark, 22, of Atlanta, was arrested on counts of aggravated battery and aggravated assault related to the interstate shooting. The victim and Clark reportedly both work at the HelloFresh facility located just off I-85 in Newnan, but did not know each other, according to investigators.”},{“_id”:”CF55A4GKMVEQLGAGPD3I3OYHNY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619660613523},”type”:”text”,”content”:”April 22: Paulding County investigators believe a dispute between people in two vehicles led to shots being fired, striking a third car, the sheriff’s office said.”},{“_id”:”MVZYTCOFR5HLNJOPSJFVHXTW6Q”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619660613524},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Two cars were traveling east on Macland Road near the intersection of Ida Lane around 5:50 p.m., the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook. That’s when shots were fired from one vehicle to another.”},{“_id”:”ELK2YC4MTVHNHA6T5TLJFQME54″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619660613525},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Those two vehicles turned onto Mount Tabor Church Road and were not spotted again, the sheriff’s office said. But a bullet struck another vehicle, though no one was injured.”},{“_id”:”VYEB4AR2FRFKJNLYXGRB5OP4HU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619660613526},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The two cars involved are believed to be a silver, four-door Nissan and a black sedan, the sheriff’s office said.”},{“_id”:”DJPWW5WYCZCK3MOQX4E3WCPWOA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619632636761},”type”:”text”,”content”:”April 25: An Ohio woman told police she was visiting Atlanta when she was shot while in the backseat of a friend’s SUV around 2 a.m.”},{“_id”:”ST5EPFYHLVBIZJC4JELJWS22P4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619632636762},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Semaj Mounger told investigators she and three friends were on I-75 northbound when the driver of a black Lexus SUV repeatedly flashed his lights at them. As the SUV approached Mounger’s SUV, she heard a gunshot. A rear passenger, Bridgett Ohiembor, had been shot. Mounger drove to Piedmont Hospital, where Ohiembor was in stable condition after being shot in the hip.”},{“_id”:”7YFHZGDKBJBW5PPVMFRUH2OVPI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619632636763},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Investigators checked the interstate in the area where the woman was shot but were unable to locate a shell casing. No cameras were located in the area, an Atlanta police report states.”},{“_id”:”CHYGBGDTD5ER5MLOK2M7XPH5DQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619797298573},”type”:”text”,”content”:”April 29: Investigators believe a man was shot as he traveled on I-20 westbound near downtown Atlanta.”},{“_id”:”T7U7YBIQTRD2DD462GJYTZLNLU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619797298574},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Shortly before 5 p.m., officers were called to Forsyth Street, where they found a man inside a car with an apparent gunshot wound, Atlanta police said. The man was on I-20 westbound near Windsor Street when he was shot, according to police.”},{“_id”:”LEKSOCLRIJAMNKCM6X2MIRLFSM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619797298575},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The injured man, whose name was not released, was alert when he was taken to a hospital for treatment.”},{“_id”:”SZT3CYI6QNBI3CBP5PIUNVSZYE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619797298576},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Investigators believe the suspect was in a black sedan, possibly a Dodge. The shooting remains under investigation.”},{“_id”:”Z7NCWULNRFA5BL4BAUMYJ45TZA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”type”:”text”,”content”:”May 1: An Athens man was killed and another was injured during a suspected road rage shooting on a Barrow County highway, authorities said.”},{“_id”:”KL7526CQL5BP3BNLE7QKG4TW7I”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Barrow deputies responded to a 911 call shortly after midnight and discovered two men shot inside a car near the westbound lanes of Ga. 316, GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles said in a news release.”},{“_id”:”54X2SKERAREJNORKMSPBMMER5Y”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Ketravian Tyvon Cole, 20, had been shot multiple times near Jackson Trail Road and was pronounced dead at the scene. A second Athens man was rushed to the hospital, authorities said. His condition wasn’t immediately available.”},{“_id”:”4C36FEM7ANGAZHXLAODGQZSV6U”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619632636764},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“},{“_id”:”ZIDNKFDG65CT5CP272MZURCXNY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619632636765},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“}],”display_date”:”2021-05-01T23:27:04.671Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Shootings on metro Atlanta roadways this year have left five dead, others injured “},”first_publish_date”:”2021-04-29T11:21:14.727Z”,”taxonomy”:{“sections”:[{“path”:”/news”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”name”:”News”,”description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”_id”:”/news”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”LoggedOutMenu”:null,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopicsBar”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.ajc.com/news/”,”section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”site_title”:”Atlanta GA News | Top News Page”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”News”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”News”,”Sponsor”:{“sponsor_url_open_new_tab”:”true”,”sponsor_desktop_banner”:””,”sponsor_mobile_banner”:””,”sponsor_url”:””},”_id”:”/news”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”LoggedOutMenu”:[],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”TopicsBar”:[]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:1001,”default”:1001,”TopNavRedesign”:1001,”SectionMap”:1015,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:1001,”TopNav”:1001,”ComposerNav”:1142}}},”_website_section_id”:”ajc./news”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″}],”tags”:[{“text”:”breaking-news.ajc”},{“text”:”crime-news.ajc”},{“text”:”publicsafety.ajc”},{“text”:”atlanta-now”},{“text”:”teamjennifer”},{“text”:”fulton county”},{“text”:”gwinnett county”},{“text”:”clayton county”},{“text”:”coweta county”},{“text”:”dekalb county”},{“text”:”paulding county”}],”primary_section”:{“path”:”/news”,”name”:”News”}},”type”:”story”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-05-01T23:27:04.892Z”,”canonical_url”:”/news/shootings-on-metro-atlanta-roadways-this-year-have-left-four-dead-others-injured/ETYM6ENKKZATXLLEFO7UQM7JUU/”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”JOHN SPINK / AJC”,”type”:”author”}],”by”:[{“name”:”John Spink / [email protected]”,”type”:”author”}]},”subtitle”:”AAJC 021121 shooting”,”width”:3758,”caption”:”February 10, 2021 Atlanta: A double shooting in the southbound lanes of I-85 in Midtown left one man dead and wreaked havoc on Wednesday morning’s commute on Feb, 10, 2021. The fatal shooting brought traffic to a standstill about 5:15 a.m. just north of the Brookwood interchange. All lanes were shut down for about four hours as police investigated, leading to massive delays in Midtown, Buckhead and all through the northern suburbs, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center. Drivers stuck behind the closure did not move for more than two hours before authorities began turning cars around. Backups stretched all the way to the Ga. 400 merge. An off-duty Jonesboro police officer discovered a dark-colored sedan near the entrance to I-75 North about 5:15 a.m. and found two men with gunshot wounds inside, Atlanta police Capt. Jason Smith said from the scene. One man was pronounced dead. The other was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and survived his injuries. The officer initially thought he had come across a wreck, but quickly called for backup and tried to help the victims, Smith said. It wasn’t immediately clear Wednesday morning where the shots were fired from. Detectives are still working to piece together what prompted the fatal shooting and identify a suspect. Smith said detectives are trying to interview the surviving victim to find out exactly what happened. “This does not appear to be a random act,” Smith said. “It appears to be a dispute that had escalated.” All lanes reopened about 9:15 a.m. when police finally cleared the crime scene. “We always hate when we have to do that,” Smith said when asked about shutting down the interstate. “Unfortunately, we have to make sure that we process the crime scene appropriately, and it does take time.” (John Spink / [email protected])rrr”,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/JSJ7MUBYUMJTSSERXGHTAOXYQQ.jpg”,”height”:1918}},”_id”:”ETYM6ENKKZATXLLEFO7UQM7JUU”,”teaseImageObject”:{“credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”JOHN SPINK / AJC”,”type”:”author”}],”by”:[{“name”:”John Spink / [email protected]”,”type”:”author”}]},”subtitle”:”AAJC 021121 shooting”,”width”:3758,”caption”:”February 10, 2021 Atlanta: A double shooting in the southbound lanes of I-85 in Midtown left one man dead and wreaked havoc on Wednesday morning’s commute on Feb, 10, 2021. The fatal shooting brought traffic to a standstill about 5:15 a.m. just north of the Brookwood interchange. All lanes were shut down for about four hours as police investigated, leading to massive delays in Midtown, Buckhead and all through the northern suburbs, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center. Drivers stuck behind the closure did not move for more than two hours before authorities began turning cars around. Backups stretched all the way to the Ga. 400 merge. An off-duty Jonesboro police officer discovered a dark-colored sedan near the entrance to I-75 North about 5:15 a.m. and found two men with gunshot wounds inside, Atlanta police Capt. Jason Smith said from the scene. One man was pronounced dead. The other was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and survived his injuries. The officer initially thought he had come across a wreck, but quickly called for backup and tried to help the victims, Smith said. It wasn’t immediately clear Wednesday morning where the shots were fired from. Detectives are still working to piece together what prompted the fatal shooting and identify a suspect. Smith said detectives are trying to interview the surviving victim to find out exactly what happened. “This does not appear to be a random act,” Smith said. “It appears to be a dispute that had escalated.” All lanes reopened about 9:15 a.m. when police finally cleared the crime scene. “We always hate when we have to do that,” Smith said when asked about shutting down the interstate. “Unfortunately, we have to make sure that we process the crime scene appropriately, and it does take time.” (John Spink / [email protected])rrr”,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/JSJ7MUBYUMJTSSERXGHTAOXYQQ.jpg”,”height”:1918}},{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”M2ZQ3USB6FDU7DIU5OB3A5Q5AY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1593365483154},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Another warm day is on tap as temperatures are expected to reach the 80s to round out the weekend.”},{“_id”:”RJBQN52YBVFABOXT3EWTLPO4KY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619903945524},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Enjoy it while you can, however, because metro Atlanta is in store for a string of soggy days to kick off the workweek, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said.”},{“_id”:”JFAQUITA3ZEHHAOICIG2VND36M”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619903945525},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“Really, the entire weekend looks fantastic for your outdoor plans,” Deon said. “We are going to notice more cloud cover moving in on Sunday, but overall, we’re keeping it mostly dry.””},{“_id”:”K47CIV2GKBDJ3HMECIPBKKLJG4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619903945526},”type”:”text”,”content”:”That all changes Sunday evening as storms move in overnight, setting the stage for three consecutive days of wet weather, according to the latest forecast.”},{“owner”:{“sponsored”:false,”id”:”ajc”},”address”:{},”syndication”:{},”source”:{“system”:”photo center”,”name”:”AJC”,”edit_url”:”https://ajc.arcpublishing.com/photo/QEBVDWZOL5FM5MAEKW3VQUN5GA”,”source_type”:”staff”,”additional_properties”:{“editor”:”photo center”}},”taxonomy”:{“associated_tasks”:[]},”type”:”image”,”distributor”:{“mode”:”reference”,”reference_id”:”8aec2b8c-455c-4816-903d-79fc8fdf8019″},”version”:”0.10.3″,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/QEBVDWZOL5FM5MAEKW3VQUN5GA.JPG”,”licensable”:false,”credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”Channel 2 Action News”,”type”:”author”}],”by”:[{“name”:”Channel 2 Action News”,”type”:”author”,”byline”:”Channel 2 Action News”}]},”subtitle”:”Sunday w-t”,”width”:820,”creditIPTC”:”Channel 2 Action News”,”_id”:”QEBVDWZOL5FM5MAEKW3VQUN5GA”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/X2z3PHNNEF07ymXPEYGh_ONl1Zk=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/QEBVDWZOL5FM5MAEKW3VQUN5GA.JPG”,”owner”:”[email protected]”,”comments”:[],”proxyUrl”:”/resizer/X2z3PHNNEF07ymXPEYGh_ONl1Zk=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/QEBVDWZOL5FM5MAEKW3VQUN5GA.JPG”,”originalUrl”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/QEBVDWZOL5FM5MAEKW3VQUN5GA.JPG”,”published”:true,”resizeUrl”:”/resizer/X2z3PHNNEF07ymXPEYGh_ONl1Zk=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/QEBVDWZOL5FM5MAEKW3VQUN5GA.JPG”,”ingestionMethod”:”manual”,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/p_sS64kJCKLFQlEW4icOm4PGY1c=/300×0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/QEBVDWZOL5FM5MAEKW3VQUN5GA.JPG”,”version”:0,”originalName”:”5_2 5-day.JPG”,”mime_type”:”image/jpeg”,”restricted”:false,”template_id”:594,”galleries”:[],”_id”:”SVFY5OKUARABFIM7MJ2LOSHC74″},”created_date”:”2021-05-01T22:06:30Z”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-05-01T22:06:30Z”,”height”:434,”image_type”:”photograph”},{“_id”:”KHVGO7N2OFDEXLLGUS56XF6VOY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619903945527},”type”:”text”,”content”:”There’s a 70% chance of showers expected on Monday and Tuesday, and the chance of rain drops to 60% by midweek.”},{“_id”:”Q7AOWEDERNEZPAUAKSLS76PSNI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619909357812},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“Monday is when widespread rain moves in, and it’s going to be heavy at times,” Deon said. “Make plans to take advantage of the dry weather while we have it around.””},{“_id”:”LDWVGXQK3JDQTOELDTJXCB4XAA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619909357813},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The Atlanta Braves are playing in Florida this weekend and the Hawks have the night off, so there shouldn’t be much stadium traffic to compete with on Sunday. The Georgia Department of Transportation has several projects planned that could lead to delays on metro Atlanta’s interstates, however.”},{“_id”:”GBFDTI4ULVAHPFHHAQOQPOMS5M”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619909357814},”type”:”text”,”content”:”In DeKalb County, GDOT contractors are expected to close lanes in both directions of I-285 on Sunday evening as work continues on a monthslong $6.4 million repaving project between Clifton Springs Road and Moreland Avenue. All lanes should reopen by 7 a.m. Monday, just in time for the morning commute.”},{“subtype”:”twitter”,”referent”:{“referent_properties”:{“additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:1619962149866}},”provider”:”https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=”,”service”:”oembed”,”id”:”https://twitter.com/GDOTATL/status/1387855260522356736″,”type”:”twitter”},”_id”:”SVXG7WC6IFDM5GUHH2ULSTWS2Y”,”raw_oembed”:{“author_name”:”Georgia DOT ATL”,”cache_age”:”3153600000″,”provider_url”:”https://twitter.com”,”type”:”twitter”,”version”:”1.0″,”url”:”https://twitter.com/GDOTATL/status/1387855260522356736″,”author_url”:”https://twitter.com/GDOTATL”,”width”:550,”html”:”

Metro Atlanta Region: Check out Georgia DOT's Weekend Construction Report! – https://t.co/x28OSLxp75 — Georgia DOT ATL (@GDOTATL) April 29, 2021

nn”,”_id”:”https://twitter.com/GDOTATL/status/1387855260522356736″,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:1619962149866},”provider_name”:”Twitter”,”height”:null},”type”:”oembed_response”},{“_id”:”MVY6UAYXRJHD7MBCVDQZZQAZOY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619909357816},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Clayton County drivers should also expect overnight delays near the I-75/I-285 interchange as detours are put in place for an ongoing project there, officials said.”},{“_id”:”I7KIYRPEMNBBVNJ6A5ZCTFGNAU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619909357817},”type”:”text”,”content”:”» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.“},{“_id”:”RFT5ARU5DZHL7LK2CEWXRFZ4UQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619909357818},”type”:”text”,”content”:”» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @ajcwsbtraffic on Twitter.“},{“_id”:”TBZ2HS57VZB6BLE3PE4EHLNBLU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619909357819},”type”:”text”,”content”:”» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.“},{“_id”:”AH7PG7MMV5DN3D4C4FOVG5IJDA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619909357820},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“},{“_id”:”Y6H6P2WAWVCJVIPLT4O36LOOOA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619909357821},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“},{“_id”:”KGKKOLK6EBE7ZGFXQVAAQ43AOY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619903945528},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“}],”display_date”:”2021-05-01T22:51:46.366Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”SUNDAY’S WEATHER-TRAFFIC: Another nice day expected before rain returns”},”first_publish_date”:”2021-05-01T22:51:46.366Z”,”taxonomy”:{“sections”:[{“path”:”/news”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”name”:”News”,”description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”_id”:”/news”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”LoggedOutMenu”:null,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopicsBar”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.ajc.com/news/”,”section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”site_title”:”Atlanta GA News | Top News Page”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”News”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”News”,”Sponsor”:{“sponsor_url_open_new_tab”:”true”,”sponsor_desktop_banner”:””,”sponsor_mobile_banner”:””,”sponsor_url”:””},”_id”:”/news”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”LoggedOutMenu”:[],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”TopicsBar”:[]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:1001,”default”:1001,”TopNavRedesign”:1001,”SectionMap”:1015,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:1001,”TopNav”:1001,”ComposerNav”:1142}}},”_website_section_id”:”ajc./news”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″}],”tags”:[{“text”:”publicsafety.ajc”},{“text”:”atlanta-now”},{“text”:”teamjennifer”},{“text”:”weather”},{“text”:”traffic”},{“text”:”clayton county”},{“text”:”dekalb county”},{“text”:”gwinnett county”},{“text”:”cobb county”},{“text”:”intown atlanta”},{“text”:”north fulton”},{“text”:”news.naviga”}],”primary_section”:{“path”:”/news”,”name”:”News”}},”type”:”story”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-05-02T13:30:34.318Z”,”canonical_url”:”/news/sundays-weather-traffic-another-nice-day-expected-before-rain-returns/6ZK2GQ2LPNCV3KHCSJGQ2IWAJA/”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”Channel 2 Action News”,”type”:”author”}],”by”:[{“name”:”Channel 2 Action News”,”type”:”author”,”byline”:”Channel 2 Action News”}]},”subtitle”:”Sunday w-t”,”width”:818,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/2NIOOCFJR5HXTMJ5I7UHWPGAX4.JPG”,”height”:451}},”_id”:”6ZK2GQ2LPNCV3KHCSJGQ2IWAJA”,”teaseImageObject”:{“credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”Channel 2 Action News”,”type”:”author”}],”by”:[{“name”:”Channel 2 Action News”,”type”:”author”,”byline”:”Channel 2 Action News”}]},”subtitle”:”Sunday w-t”,”width”:818,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/2NIOOCFJR5HXTMJ5I7UHWPGAX4.JPG”,”height”:451}},{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”IZOFYWVBVRAUHAX3AGFWR4UORU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1593365483154},”type”:”text”,”content”:”An Athens man was killed and another was injured Saturday morning during a road rage shooting on a Barrow County highway, authorities said.”},{“_id”:”TN2FSURGGNC6DPQLWZRMEEIJNA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619904821524},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Barrow deputies responded to a 911 call shortly after midnight and discovered two men shot inside a car near the westbound lanes of Ga. 316, GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles said in a news release.”},{“_id”:”LPFQN7DEJRCEHEEURGPZOYZANY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619904821525},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Ketravian Tyvon Cole, 20, had been shot multiple times near Jackson Trail Road and was pronounced dead at the scene. A second Athens man was rushed to the hospital, authorities said. His condition wasn’t immediately available. “},{“_id”:”RDJLT2VMOVFS7M5IZFD5JC4QU4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619904821526},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“Preliminary information indicates a dark-colored sedan, unknown make and model, pulled up beside the victims’ vehicle and opened fire,” the GBI said. “There were no descriptions of suspects.””},{“_id”:”MY7EOVU2IJATBLJGI75AGPL6KI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The state highway was shut down for several hours as deputies interviewed witnesses and investigated the deadly shooting, the sheriff’s office said Saturday morning. The GBI was called in to assist with the investigation. “},{“_id”:”XOUSI6NXTZGYPO5RA7EJUXHEB4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Saturday’s incident was at least the 15th shooting on a metro Atlanta roadway this year, and the fifth that left someone dead. “},{“_id”:”5GMOQW5Y25BENO6M7MOAPWV6QY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619904821527},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Barrow County deputies at 770-307-3080 or the GBI at 706-552-2309. Tipsters can also call 1-800-597-8477 or submit information on the GBI’s website.”},{“_id”:”M2D46ZQU4NC4BDHXAAIGZKMTOM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”type”:”text”,”content”:”— Please return to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates. “}],”display_date”:”2021-05-01T21:53:22.003Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”1 killed, 1 injured in road rage shooting; GBI investigating”},”first_publish_date”:”2021-05-01T21:53:22.003Z”,”taxonomy”:{“sections”:[{“path”:”/news”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”name”:”News”,”description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”_id”:”/news”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”LoggedOutMenu”:null,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopicsBar”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.ajc.com/news/”,”section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”site_title”:”Atlanta GA News | Top News Page”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”News”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”News”,”Sponsor”:{“sponsor_url_open_new_tab”:”true”,”sponsor_desktop_banner”:””,”sponsor_mobile_banner”:””,”sponsor_url”:””},”_id”:”/news”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”LoggedOutMenu”:[],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”TopicsBar”:[]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:1001,”default”:1001,”TopNavRedesign”:1001,”SectionMap”:1015,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:1001,”TopNav”:1001,”ComposerNav”:1142}}},”_website_section_id”:”ajc./news”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″}],”tags”:[{“text”:”breaking-news.ajc”},{“text”:”crime-news.ajc”},{“text”:”publicsafety.ajc”},{“text”:”atlanta-now”},{“text”:”teamjennifer”},{“text”:”ajc top news”},{“text”:”georgia news”},{“text”:”georgia-news.ajc”}],”primary_section”:{“path”:”/news”,”name”:”News”}},”type”:”story”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-05-01T21:59:42.622Z”,”canonical_url”:”/news/1-killed-1-injured-in-road-rage-shooting-gbi-investigating/QRVU5HOLZFCRJGV4T4OEUUJAJ4/”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“credits”:{“affiliation”:[]},”subtitle”:”Cop car”,”width”:800,”caption”:”Authorities are investigating a road rage shooting that left one man dead and another injured early Saturday on a Barrow County highway.”,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/LOO7CCLKSFFJPN6FFBVBMJJ34E.jpg”,”height”:450}},”_id”:”QRVU5HOLZFCRJGV4T4OEUUJAJ4″,”teaseImageObject”:{“credits”:{“affiliation”:[]},”subtitle”:”Cop car”,”width”:800,”caption”:”Authorities are investigating a road rage shooting that left one man dead and another injured early Saturday on a Barrow County highway.”,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/LOO7CCLKSFFJPN6FFBVBMJJ34E.jpg”,”height”:450}},{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”2OUDQKU66NG3TKMU7PAC3OJFPI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1593365483154},”type”:”text”,”content”:”A Macon man fleeing state troopers was killed Saturday morning when the pickup truck he was driving crashed and caught fire, authorities said.”},{“_id”:”EPCFXHJPD5DZTCZR3VMG4QCNBY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619902543821},”type”:”text”,”content”:”According to the Georgia State Patrol, the chase began about 12:30 a.m. when a trooper tried to stop a white Ford F-150 for speeding on Riverside Drive near I-75 in Macon. Authorities said the driver, identified as Angelo D’wan Martin, was clocked going 72 mph in a 45 mph zone.”},{“_id”:”FZN2UX3PCZDLRLJCBBBJNPNXUE”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”U4TIBGTRRZCSNEDLW5YUMYWRWQ”},”type”:”raw_html”,”content”:” “},{“_id”:”OOEHAAMW4RBHTOQOGVILPP4AXE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619902543823},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“The driver refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued,” GSP spokeswoman Franka Young said in an emailed statement.”},{“_id”:”RAT2DHWWHVEGXBQ7UR4RYTNIEI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619902543824},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Authorities said Martin turned left on Corbin Avenue and right onto North Nancelon Circle before losing control and slamming into a tree, trapping him inside the pickup. The truck caught fire after the crash. Troopers used their fire extinguishers and tried to pull Martin from the burning vehicle, but couldn’t get him out, authorities said.”},{“_id”:”SNZNTQJFX5EALGUERKM6OZFQJU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619902543825},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“The extraction attempt was unsuccessful as the vehicle became fully engulfed,” Young said, adding Martin was pronounced dead at the scene.”},{“_id”:”E35ITLOCAFDWDF3BD7T3Z3LEZI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619902543826},”type”:”text”,”content”:”In a Facebook post, the Georgia Department of Public Safety said there was no contact between the trooper’s patrol car and Martin’s truck prior to the fatal crash. The 35-year-old had lived nearby, Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones told the Macon Telegraph.”},{“_id”:”LB5RFTM3CNEUJBQVAP5XZ5BNXA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619902543827},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Saturday morning’s crash came less than a week after a man fleeing state troopers for a suspected seat belt violation broadsided a car stopped at a DeKalb County intersection, killing a 60-year-old man. The driver who fled police faces several charges in the deadly wreck, including felony murder and first-degree vehicular homicide, authorities said.”}],”display_date”:”2021-05-01T20:51:36.898Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Georgia man fleeing state troopers killed in fiery crash”},”first_publish_date”:”2021-05-01T20:51:36.898Z”,”taxonomy”:{“sections”:[{“path”:”/news”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”name”:”News”,”description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”_id”:”/news”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”LoggedOutMenu”:null,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopicsBar”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.ajc.com/news/”,”section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”site_title”:”Atlanta GA News | Top News Page”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”News”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”News”,”Sponsor”:{“sponsor_url_open_new_tab”:”true”,”sponsor_desktop_banner”:””,”sponsor_mobile_banner”:””,”sponsor_url”:””},”_id”:”/news”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”LoggedOutMenu”:[],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”TopicsBar”:[]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:1001,”default”:1001,”TopNavRedesign”:1001,”SectionMap”:1015,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:1001,”TopNav”:1001,”ComposerNav”:1142}}},”_website_section_id”:”ajc./news”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″}],”tags”:[{“text”:”breaking-news.ajc”},{“text”:”crime-news.ajc”},{“text”:”publicsafety.ajc”},{“text”:”atlanta-now”},{“text”:”teamjennifer”},{“text”:”ajc top news”},{“text”:”georgia news”},{“text”:”georgia-news.ajc”}],”primary_section”:{“path”:”/news”,”name”:”News”}},”type”:”story”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-05-01T20:58:46.859Z”,”canonical_url”:”/news/georgia-man-fleeing-state-troopers-killed-in-fiery-crash/2SOV5S3ZDZBJHJZNPQPJLWQYWM/”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“credits”:{“affiliation”:[]},”subtitle”:”GSP car”,”width”:585,”caption”:”A Macon man fleeing a traffic stop was killed Saturday morning when his car slammed into a tree and caught fire, authorities said.”,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/WIOS7XETV5ASPNAAHALLAGKU7U.JPG”,”height”:325}},”_id”:”2SOV5S3ZDZBJHJZNPQPJLWQYWM”,”teaseImageObject”:{“credits”:{“affiliation”:[]},”subtitle”:”GSP car”,”width”:585,”caption”:”A Macon man fleeing a traffic stop was killed Saturday morning when his car slammed into a tree and caught fire, authorities said.”,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/WIOS7XETV5ASPNAAHALLAGKU7U.JPG”,”height”:325}},{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”AEK6FKENLBDI7CKSX5HXJ7KNS4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1593365483154},”type”:”text”,”content”:”With coronavirus cases dropping across the state and life slowly returning to normal, University of Georgia students graduating this month will be allowed to invite as many guests as they want to their commencement ceremony.”},{“_id”:”DR4IOU6KNVAQRCYD7LC5Z7OXLA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619899051696},”type”:”text”,”content”:”UGA’s updated graduation plans came one day after Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order lifting many of Georgia’s remaining COVID-19 restrictions.”},{“_id”:”QSI6MP6N5BHBNG6HTIKFSK54TU”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”NCW2I7TVZJCZ7CTRNELDU7SMDE”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”url”:”https://www.ajc.com/politics/politics-blog/georgia-governor-lifts-many-of-states-remaining-virus-restrictions/M7N4UE4W3NBM7N6OH6TZ2T3KFM/”,”content”:”Georgia governor lifts many of state’s remaining virus restrictions”},{“_id”:”YJ4SHL4EFRHX5AJL472CP5NOGI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619899051698},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“Eligible spring graduates will be provided a ticket to sit on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium, if they choose, and there will be no limit on the number of guests in the stands,” the university announced Saturday afternoon.”},{“_id”:”JB3XK4PX75BMZKFCUAJ4MPLQ7A”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619899051699},”type”:”text”,”content”:”All levels of the stadium will be open to promote social distancing, and masks are “strongly encouraged,” but not required. This year’s commencement ceremonies will be spread out over three days beginning Thursday, May 13, officials said.”},{“subtype”:”twitter”,”referent”:{“referent_properties”:{“additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:1619899611721}},”provider”:”https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=”,”service”:”oembed”,”id”:”https://twitter.com/universityofga/status/1388554928533262339″,”type”:”twitter”},”_id”:”EO6FBZM3INEZLOOPJBDM57XGDM”,”raw_oembed”:{“author_name”:”UGA”,”cache_age”:”3153600000″,”provider_url”:”https://twitter.com”,”type”:”twitter”,”version”:”1.0″,”url”:”https://twitter.com/universityofga/status/1388554928533262339″,”author_url”:”https://twitter.com/universityofga”,”width”:550,”html”:”

nn”,”_id”:”https://twitter.com/universityofga/status/1388554928533262339″,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:1619899611721},”provider_name”:”Twitter”,”height”:null},”type”:”oembed_response”},{“_id”:”UVPAPIBBI5AN5L2G3KLRCZF4QY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619899051701},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Last year’s spring commencement was delayed five months as coronavirus cases surged across the state. UGA closed its campus in March 2020, and students took classes online for the remainder of the semester.”},{“_id”:”S6DWVFVPQ5A5HA4MT6T22MJMN4″,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”DDFTM2EGUVBBJETOIJOUHYFSPM”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”url”:”https://www.ajc.com/education/university-of-georgia-celebrates-spring-commencement-five-months-later/ZP2FX7S4MFAPTMGWO5HGWKCRYA/”,”content”:”University of Georgia celebrates spring commencement five months later”},{“_id”:”OIJJMLEXPJDGZBQ3VHWW5YHMNE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619899051703},”type”:”text”,”content”:”A ceremony for spring graduates was eventually held in October, but the party looked different than it had in previous years. Students and their families sat together in the stands, for instance, and several sections were blocked off to promote social distancing. Most of the deans did not attend.”},{“owner”:{“sponsored”:false,”id”:”ajc”},”copyright”:”2020 Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”address”:{“locality”:”Athens”,”region”:”GA”},”caption”:”October 16, 2020 Athens – A UGA graduate decorated her cap with a message saying Ò5 Month Later,Ó which the commencement delayed for 5 months, as graduates and their families stay in the stands during the 2020 Spring Undergraduate Commencement ceremony at Sanford Stadium in Athens on Friday, October 16, 2020. (Hyosub Shin / [email protected])”,”source”:{“system”:”photo center”,”name”:”AJC Freelancer”,”edit_url”:”https://ajc.arcpublishing.com/photo/J6XE3MYBP6OUEIBX4PJRKKEOMM”,”source_type”:”wires”,”additional_properties”:{“editor”:”photo center”}},”taxonomy”:{“associated_tasks”:[“5f873a5f83ff9d74e0e9a632″],”seo_keywords”:[“AJC Freelancer”]},”type”:”image”,”distributor”:{“mode”:”custom”,”name”:”AJC Freelancer”,”category”:”wires”},”version”:”0.10.3″,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/J6XE3MYBP6OUEIBX4PJRKKEOMM.JPG”,”geo”:{},”licensable”:false,”credits”:{“by”:[{“name”:”HYOSUB SHIN / AJC”,”type”:”author”}]},”subtype”:”Wires”,”subtitle”:”University of Georgia celebrates commencement five months later”,”width”:5388,”_id”:”J6XE3MYBP6OUEIBX4PJRKKEOMM”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/EUMRItcBQbjG_AbUy7wnovxl1f8=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/J6XE3MYBP6OUEIBX4PJRKKEOMM.JPG”,”iptc_source”:”AJC”,”comments”:[],”iptc_job_identifier”:”5f873a5f83ff9d74e0e9a632″,”keywords”:[“commencement”,”AJC Freelancer”,”University of Georgia”,”COVID”],”proxyUrl”:”/resizer/EUMRItcBQbjG_AbUy7wnovxl1f8=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/J6XE3MYBP6OUEIBX4PJRKKEOMM.JPG”,”takenOn”:”2020-10-16T23:12:03Z”,”originalUrl”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/J6XE3MYBP6OUEIBX4PJRKKEOMM.JPG”,”published”:true,”resizeUrl”:”/resizer/EUMRItcBQbjG_AbUy7wnovxl1f8=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/J6XE3MYBP6OUEIBX4PJRKKEOMM.JPG”,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/FdknoG3KKejFFa0PxvyrlVyy34M=/300×0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/J6XE3MYBP6OUEIBX4PJRKKEOMM.JPG”,”version”:2,”originalName”:”s3://ajc-arc-photo-integration/Freelancer/101620 UGA COMMENCEMENT HS09.JPG”,”mime_type”:”image/jpeg”,”restricted”:false,”galleries”:[{“headlines”:{“basic”:”PHOTOS: UGA Spring 2020 commencement ceremony in October”},”_id”:”SEYMOR4IW5FL7MWTQMU4IA5OEI”}],”_id”:”ENVIXKWB2VA2XAACMKWQC2MRZE”,”iptc_title”:”staff”},”created_date”:”2020-10-17T01:27:09Z”,”last_updated_date”:”2020-10-17T02:19:00Z”,”slug”:”AAJC 101620 UGA COMMENCEMENT”,”height”:3567,”image_type”:”photograph”},{“_id”:”CYJCHYTHTBAGFJMPTCM3ZP565M”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619899051705},”type”:”text”,”content”:”UGA said this year’s commencement planners are “hard at work,” and that additional details will be provided as they become available.”}],”display_date”:”2021-05-01T20:09:32.658Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”No limit on guests at this year’s UGA graduation ceremonies”},”first_publish_date”:”2021-05-01T20:09:32.658Z”,”taxonomy”:{“sections”:[{“path”:”/news”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”name”:”News”,”description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”_id”:”/news”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”LoggedOutMenu”:null,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopicsBar”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.ajc.com/news/”,”section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”site_title”:”Atlanta GA News | Top News Page”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”News”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”News”,”Sponsor”:{“sponsor_url_open_new_tab”:”true”,”sponsor_desktop_banner”:””,”sponsor_mobile_banner”:””,”sponsor_url”:””},”_id”:”/news”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”LoggedOutMenu”:[],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”TopicsBar”:[]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:1001,”default”:1001,”TopNavRedesign”:1001,”SectionMap”:1015,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:1001,”TopNav”:1001,”ComposerNav”:1142}}},”_website_section_id”:”ajc./news”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″}],”tags”:[{“text”:”breaking-news.ajc”},{“text”:”atlanta-now”},{“text”:”teamjennifer”},{“text”:”ajc top news”},{“text”:”georgia bulldogs”},{“text”:”georgia education”},{“text”:”georgia-news.ajc”},{“text”:”news.naviga”},{“text”:”coronavirus-schools-business”}],”primary_section”:{“path”:”/news”,”name”:”News”}},”type”:”story”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-05-01T20:09:32.900Z”,”canonical_url”:”/news/no-limit-on-guests-at-this-years-uga-graduation-ceremonies/HSJQJKNTA5GVPPN27PMGRXQUXQ/”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”(Hyosub Shin / [email protected])”,”type”:”author”}],”by”:[{“image”:{“version”:”0.5.8″,”url”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/ajc/c11e1a9b-4044-4e58-8682-1696d9e8b7e3.png”},”socialLinks”:[{“site”:”email”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”,”url”:”[email protected]”},{“site”:”facebook”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”,”url”:”https://www.facebook.com/hyosubshinajc”},{“site”:”twitter”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”,”url”:”https://twitter.com/ilovefoto”}],”social_links”:[{“site”:”email”,”url”:”[email protected]”},{“site”:”facebook”,”url”:”https://www.facebook.com/hyosubshinajc”},{“site”:”twitter”,”url”:”https://twitter.com/ilovefoto”}],”name”:”Hyosub Shin”,”description”:”Hyosub Shin was born and raised in South Korea. Inspired by the work of National Geographic photographers, he came to the United States to study photography. He thought his time in the U.S. would be brief, but photography took him to California and eventually, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He took his oath of citizenship in 2017.”,”_id”:”hyosub-shin”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“lastName”:”Shin”,”image”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/ajc/c11e1a9b-4044-4e58-8682-1696d9e8b7e3.png”,”role”:”Multimedia journalist”,”education”:[],”longBio”:”Hyosub Shin was born and raised in South Korea. Inspired by the work of National Geographic photographers, he came to the United States to study photography and joined the AJC photo staff in 2007. He graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York with a BS degree in Advertising Photography and Ohio University with a MA degree in Photojournalism. He also served his military service as a military photographer for nearly 3 years in South Korea before he decided to come to the United States to study photography. OrderedDict([(‘a’, OrderedDict([(‘@href’, ‘http://www.myajc.com/search/?q=Hyosub+Shin&models=photos.medleyphoto&type=&sortby=date’), (‘@shape’, ‘rect’), (‘b’, ‘Photos by Hyosub Shin’)]))])”,”languages”:”Korea”,”org”:”ajc”,”facebook”:”https://www.facebook.com/hyosubshinajc”,”affiliations”:”The Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”bio”:”Hyosub Shin was born and raised in South Korea. Inspired by the work of National Geographic photographers, he came to the United States to study photography. He thought his time in the U.S. would be brief, but photography took him to California and eventually, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He took his oath of citizenship in 2017.”,”expertise”:”15″,”firstName”:”Hyosub”,”twitter”:”https://twitter.com/ilovefoto”,”books”:[],”podcasts”:[],”awards”:[],”custom_ajc_phone”:”404-526-5425″,”_id”:”hyosub-shin”,”last_updated_date”:”2020-07-21T21:13:14.360Z”,”byline”:”Hyosub Shin”,”email”:”[email protected]”,”status”:true}},”type”:”author”,”version”:”0.5.8″}]},”subtitle”:”Graduation”,”width”:720,”caption”:”A 2020 UGA graduate celebrates in the stands at Sanford Stadium during last October’s commencement ceremony. This year, students will be allowed back on the field and there is no limit to the number of guests they can invite.”,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/UHKO7J2IUVE3ZO2NSPE344Z4AI.jpg”,”height”:480}},”_id”:”HSJQJKNTA5GVPPN27PMGRXQUXQ”,”teaseImageObject”:{“credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”(Hyosub Shin / [email protected])”,”type”:”author”}],”by”:[{“image”:{“version”:”0.5.8″,”url”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/ajc/c11e1a9b-4044-4e58-8682-1696d9e8b7e3.png”},”socialLinks”:[{“site”:”email”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”,”url”:”[email protected]”},{“site”:”facebook”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”,”url”:”https://www.facebook.com/hyosubshinajc”},{“site”:”twitter”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”,”url”:”https://twitter.com/ilovefoto”}],”social_links”:[{“site”:”email”,”url”:”[email protected]”},{“site”:”facebook”,”url”:”https://www.facebook.com/hyosubshinajc”},{“site”:”twitter”,”url”:”https://twitter.com/ilovefoto”}],”name”:”Hyosub Shin”,”description”:”Hyosub Shin was born and raised in South Korea. Inspired by the work of National Geographic photographers, he came to the United States to study photography. He thought his time in the U.S. would be brief, but photography took him to California and eventually, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He took his oath of citizenship in 2017.”,”_id”:”hyosub-shin”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“lastName”:”Shin”,”image”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/ajc/c11e1a9b-4044-4e58-8682-1696d9e8b7e3.png”,”role”:”Multimedia journalist”,”education”:[],”longBio”:”Hyosub Shin was born and raised in South Korea. Inspired by the work of National Geographic photographers, he came to the United States to study photography and joined the AJC photo staff in 2007. He graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York with a BS degree in Advertising Photography and Ohio University with a MA degree in Photojournalism. He also served his military service as a military photographer for nearly 3 years in South Korea before he decided to come to the United States to study photography. OrderedDict([(‘a’, OrderedDict([(‘@href’, ‘http://www.myajc.com/search/?q=Hyosub+Shin&models=photos.medleyphoto&type=&sortby=date’), (‘@shape’, ‘rect’), (‘b’, ‘Photos by Hyosub Shin’)]))])”,”languages”:”Korea”,”org”:”ajc”,”facebook”:”https://www.facebook.com/hyosubshinajc”,”affiliations”:”The Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”bio”:”Hyosub Shin was born and raised in South Korea. Inspired by the work of National Geographic photographers, he came to the United States to study photography. He thought his time in the U.S. would be brief, but photography took him to California and eventually, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He took his oath of citizenship in 2017.”,”expertise”:”15″,”firstName”:”Hyosub”,”twitter”:”https://twitter.com/ilovefoto”,”books”:[],”podcasts”:[],”awards”:[],”custom_ajc_phone”:”404-526-5425″,”_id”:”hyosub-shin”,”last_updated_date”:”2020-07-21T21:13:14.360Z”,”byline”:”Hyosub Shin”,”email”:”[email protected]”,”status”:true}},”type”:”author”,”version”:”0.5.8″}]},”subtitle”:”Graduation”,”width”:720,”caption”:”A 2020 UGA graduate celebrates in the stands at Sanford Stadium during last October’s commencement ceremony. This year, students will be allowed back on the field and there is no limit to the number of guests they can invite.”,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/UHKO7J2IUVE3ZO2NSPE344Z4AI.jpg”,”height”:480}},{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”NQSQH5JUNVDZXNJFDV34J53ARU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1593365483154},”type”:”text”,”content”:”A 2-year-old boy remained hospitalized Saturday after being shot in the head at his family’s Rockdale County apartment, authorities said.”},{“_id”:”YC74QZYWXVFMNN7OHT2FJFUQPM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619889823797},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Deputies discovered the toddler about 4 p.m. Thursday after responding to a call about a shooting at the Ashford Apartment Homes along Rockmont Circle near Conyers, said Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Deputy Kyana Jackson.”},{“_id”:”MK3HWUQPTJALNEUPLPXI2FQU4E”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619889823798},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The boy was rushed to an Atlanta hospital in serious condition.”},{“_id”:”T3J5ACJUIFFEVFZ3JGL7F662IM”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”IFZAZWIHGNEQLB6WR4XMSYAYII”},”type”:”raw_html”,”content”:” “},{“_id”:”I64N6M4YSZHKNB52JU3M62D67M”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619889823800},”type”:”text”,”content”:”No arrests have been made in the case, but authorities believe the shooting stemmed from an argument between a tenant and an employee of the apartment complex, Jackson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.”},{“_id”:”FRIWEJ4S5JG27PURBIIXLSWW4U”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619889823801},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“There was an altercation that occurred earlier that day and somehow the child was shot in the head,” she said. “We’re still trying to piece it together.””},{“_id”:”7XAVN52VYBFCBFFO4KVVVO5MOE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619889823802},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Thursday’s incident occurred one week after a Sandy Springs boy shot himself while playing with a gun he discovered at an apartment off Roswell Road, authorities said. Police charged the gun’s owner with reckless conduct for not securing the weapon.”},{“_id”:”7X5EGD4MRVFIHNMLIHZ3EL75FA”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”4HNJ4CECOFFJTBKAZAHXSXMBBU”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”url”:”https://www.ajc.com/news/gun-owner-charged-in-sandy-springs-boys-accidental-shooting/22FPDLJN6RH45NRMCXZQOHZYZI/”,”content”:”Gun owner charged in Sandy Springs boy’s accidental shooting”},{“_id”:”CBPOV6EPGFEZJGBLERUKE2RDMQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619889823804},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The Rockdale shooting remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 770-278-8188.”}],”display_date”:”2021-05-01T17:24:56.827Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”2-year-old boy shot in head at Rockdale apartment complex”},”first_publish_date”:”2021-05-01T17:24:56.827Z”,”taxonomy”:{“sections”:[{“path”:”/news”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”name”:”News”,”description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”_id”:”/news”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”LoggedOutMenu”:null,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopicsBar”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.ajc.com/news/”,”section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”site_title”:”Atlanta GA News | Top News Page”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”News”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”News”,”Sponsor”:{“sponsor_url_open_new_tab”:”true”,”sponsor_desktop_banner”:””,”sponsor_mobile_banner”:””,”sponsor_url”:””},”_id”:”/news”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”LoggedOutMenu”:[],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”TopicsBar”:[]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:1001,”default”:1001,”TopNavRedesign”:1001,”SectionMap”:1015,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:1001,”TopNav”:1001,”ComposerNav”:1142}}},”_website_section_id”:”ajc./news”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″}],”tags”:[{“text”:”breaking-news.ajc”},{“text”:”crime-news.ajc”},{“text”:”publicsafety.ajc”},{“text”:”atlanta-now”},{“text”:”teamjennifer”},{“text”:”rockdale county”},{“text”:”ajc top news”}],”primary_section”:{“path”:”/news”,”name”:”News”}},”type”:”story”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-05-03T16:58:45.249Z”,”canonical_url”:”/news/2-year-old-boy-shot-in-head-at-rockdale-apartment-complex/ZQK7ZWZXBRG2BHOQSQXVIPSNSI/”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“credits”:{“affiliation”:[]},”subtitle”:”Cop car”,”width”:800,”caption”:”Investigators believe the 2-year-old was shot during an argument between a tenant and an employee of the apartment complex.”,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/LOO7CCLKSFFJPN6FFBVBMJJ34E.jpg”,”height”:450}},”_id”:”ZQK7ZWZXBRG2BHOQSQXVIPSNSI”,”teaseImageObject”:{“credits”:{“affiliation”:[]},”subtitle”:”Cop car”,”width”:800,”caption”:”Investigators believe the 2-year-old was shot during an argument between a tenant and an employee of the apartment complex.”,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/LOO7CCLKSFFJPN6FFBVBMJJ34E.jpg”,”height”:450}},{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”NEOOEMENW5D3DEBAHMQWHKPZIQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1593365483154},”type”:”text”,”content”:”May in Atlanta is starting off on a high note with nearly perfect weather forecast for this Saturday.”},{“_id”:”JBQBL2OCXVG5DM2PRNNFGZLYLI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1620042341673},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Predicted to be mostly sunny with low humidity, the day will start with low temperatures in the mid-50s before warming to a high of 79. “As we head into the afternoon, a mostly sunny sky and it’s going to be warm,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brad Nitz said. “Temperatures up in the upper 70s, close to 80, but low humidity.””},{“owner”:{“sponsored”:false,”id”:”ajc”},”address”:{},”caption”:”Nearly perfect weather is expected this weekend before rain and storms return for the workweek.”,”source”:{“system”:”photo center”,”name”:”AJC”,”edit_url”:”https://ajc.arcpublishing.com/photo/LNCF5W5R6ZCRFA7RG67ZC3K25A”,”source_type”:”staff”,”additional_properties”:{“editor”:”photo center”}},”type”:”image”,”distributor”:{“mode”:”reference”,”reference_id”:”8aec2b8c-455c-4816-903d-79fc8fdf8019″},”version”:”0.10.3″,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/LNCF5W5R6ZCRFA7RG67ZC3K25A.JPG”,”licensable”:false,”credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”Channel 2 Action News”,”type”:”author”}],”by”:[{“name”:”Channel 2 Action News”,”type”:”author”,”byline”:”Channel 2 Action News”}]},”subtitle”:”Saturday’s Weather-Traffic”,”width”:618,”_id”:”LNCF5W5R6ZCRFA7RG67ZC3K25A”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/fDy96ODh1wGhb7NMGcE5km-Pvxw=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/LNCF5W5R6ZCRFA7RG67ZC3K25A.JPG”,”owner”:”[email protected]”,”comments”:[],”proxyUrl”:”/resizer/fDy96ODh1wGhb7NMGcE5km-Pvxw=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/LNCF5W5R6ZCRFA7RG67ZC3K25A.JPG”,”originalUrl”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/LNCF5W5R6ZCRFA7RG67ZC3K25A.JPG”,”published”:true,”resizeUrl”:”/resizer/fDy96ODh1wGhb7NMGcE5km-Pvxw=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/LNCF5W5R6ZCRFA7RG67ZC3K25A.JPG”,”ingestionMethod”:”manual”,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/-g9l4nFsokFqB-A4fON8IGj_h-k=/300×0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/LNCF5W5R6ZCRFA7RG67ZC3K25A.JPG”,”version”:0,”originalName”:”5day – 4-30-2021.JPG”,”mime_type”:”image/jpeg”,”restricted”:false,”template_id”:594,”galleries”:[],”_id”:”6FZ6HNH53ZAP5G2XFUFFORF2EY”},”created_date”:”2021-05-01T01:06:57Z”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-05-01T01:06:57Z”,”height”:347,”image_type”:”photograph”},{“_id”:”44FCJM2FXJCVNM3UD4NCDJG4HE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1620042341675},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“It’s going to be a nice day to get outside this Saturday,” Nitz said.”},{“_id”:”2ARIYUXFZJE3TNF4PD3HH66WAE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1620042341676},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Sunday will be a bit cloudier and more humid, with showers and thunderstorms moving into the metro Atlanta area for the beginning of the workweek. Warm temperatures will be offset by high chances of rain Monday through Wednesday.”},{“subtype”:”twitter”,”referent”:{“referent_properties”:{“additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:1620042341677}},”provider”:”https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=”,”service”:”oembed”,”id”:”https://twitter.com/BradNitzWSB/status/1388227634325295110?s=20″,”type”:”twitter”},”_id”:”OUCHRBAHYZBRNECYRESY3QWLUE”,”raw_oembed”:{“author_name”:”Brad Nitz”,”cache_age”:”3153600000″,”provider_url”:”https://twitter.com”,”type”:”twitter”,”version”:”1.0″,”url”:”https://twitter.com/BradNitzWSB/status/1388227634325295110″,”author_url”:”https://twitter.com/BradNitzWSB”,”width”:550,”html”:”

An active weather pattern returns next week. pic.twitter.com/cMRrLXmpqz — Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) April 30, 2021

nn”,”_id”:”https://twitter.com/BradNitzWSB/status/1388227634325295110?s=20″,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:1620042341677},”provider_name”:”Twitter”,”height”:null},”type”:”oembed_response”},{“_id”:”AYLAJU75TBAL3DKPWQSKVRQRHY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1620042341678},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“We’re entering an active wet-weather pattern,” Nitz said. “But before we get to that, we’re going to enjoy a great weekend!””},{“subtype”:”twitter”,”referent”:{“referent_properties”:{“additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:1620042341679}},”provider”:”https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=”,”service”:”oembed”,”id”:”https://twitter.com/GDOTATL/status/1388225255009816582?s=20″,”type”:”twitter”},”_id”:”U6UT6JLMERDXPOTQVWBRAS3PO4″,”raw_oembed”:{“author_name”:”Georgia DOT ATL”,”cache_age”:”3153600000″,”provider_url”:”https://twitter.com”,”type”:”twitter”,”version”:”1.0″,”url”:”https://twitter.com/GDOTATL/status/1388225255009816582″,”author_url”:”https://twitter.com/GDOTATL”,”width”:550,”html”:”

Weekend, Evening Lane Closures on I-75 NB, SB at I-285; From Forrest Pkwy Entrance Ramp to I-75 NB, Closed through August, Detour in Place – https://t.co/MiQFgNV2lp — Georgia DOT ATL (@GDOTATL) April 30, 2021

nn”,”_id”:”https://twitter.com/GDOTATL/status/1388225255009816582?s=20″,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:1620042341679},”provider_name”:”Twitter”,”height”:null},”type”:”oembed_response”},{“_id”:”H6Z7NEBAQRCI7GIG5VRH7BEIIE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1620042341680},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Major traffic events are not expected around town this weekend, though the Atlanta Hawks have a home game at State Farm Arena Saturday evening at 8 p.m. The Atlanta Braves and Atlanta United will both play away games Saturday.”},{“_id”:”C2U6GWTGANE35DJXHV6BKUACMA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1620042341681},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Roadwork south of Atlanta will begin this weekend, changing the traffic pattern at I-75 North with the closure of the entrance ramp from Forrest Parkway. This on-ramp to the interstate will be closed for a construction project through August. Drivers will be directed to a detour onto I-75 South from Forrest Parkway, then onto the flyover ramp back to I-75 North.”},{“_id”:”3GKO6LCPPBBWBJDAXWVCOM33OY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1620042341682},”type”:”text”,”content”:”In DeKalb County, contractors will install lane closures on Turner Hill Road and Covington Highway as they resurface Ga.124. There will also be lane closures around the junction of I-285 and Ga. 400 as the Transform 285/400 project continues.”},{“_id”:”E3V3NBKG6REVTKMAY4G6SDPXLU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1620042341683},”type”:”text”,”content”:”» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.“},{“_id”:”RMNC4K2M7BBI7N52BVZ76QGENA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1620042341684},”type”:”text”,”content”:”» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @ajcwsbtraffic on Twitter.“},{“_id”:”Y74Q3ACQUZANRN6BDWYOAAWXWQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1620042341685},”type”:”text”,”content”:”» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.“}],”display_date”:”2021-05-01T01:38:57.641Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”SATURDAY’S WEATHER-TRAFFIC: Gorgeous weather for May’s debut”},”first_publish_date”:”2021-05-01T01:38:57.641Z”,”taxonomy”:{“sections”:[{“path”:”/news”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”name”:”News”,”description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”_id”:”/news”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”LoggedOutMenu”:null,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopicsBar”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.ajc.com/news/”,”section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”site_title”:”Atlanta GA News | Top News Page”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”News”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”News”,”Sponsor”:{“sponsor_url_open_new_tab”:”true”,”sponsor_desktop_banner”:””,”sponsor_mobile_banner”:””,”sponsor_url”:””},”_id”:”/news”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”LoggedOutMenu”:[],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”TopicsBar”:[]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:1001,”default”:1001,”TopNavRedesign”:1001,”SectionMap”:1015,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:1001,”TopNav”:1001,”ComposerNav”:1142}}},”_website_section_id”:”ajc./news”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″},{“path”:”/atlanta-traffic”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”name”:”Atlanta Traffic”,”description”:”AJC Live Atlanta traffic map shows your commute at a glance, including major accidents, traffic delays, lane closings and stop and go road conditions you may want to avoid”,”_id”:”/atlanta-traffic”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:”/news”,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”/news”,”TopNav”:”/news”,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”site”:{“section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”AJC Live Atlanta traffic map shows your commute at a glance, including major accidents, traffic delays, lane closings and stop and go road conditions you may want to avoid”,”site_title”:”Atlanta Traffic Delays and Road Conditions”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Traffic”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”Atlanta Traffic”,”_id”:”/atlanta-traffic”,”ancestors”:{“TopNavRedesign”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/news”],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/news”],”TopNav”:[“/news”]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:1012,”default”:1012,”TopNavRedesign”:2008,”SectionMap”:1004,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:2008,”TopNav”:2004,”ComposerNav”:1031}}},”_website_section_id”:”ajc./atlanta-traffic”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″},{“path”:”/atlanta-weather”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”name”:”Atlanta Weather”,”description”:”Atlanta Weather today, updated Atlanta weather radar, weather Forecast, updates and warnings for Metro Atlanta. In partnership with WSB-TV Severe Weather Team 2″,”_id”:”/atlanta-weather”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:”/news”,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”/news”,”TopNav”:”/news”,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”site”:{“section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Atlanta Weather today, updated Atlanta weather radar, weather Forecast, updates and warnings for Metro Atlanta. In partnership with WSB-TV Severe Weather Team 2″,”site_title”:”Atlanta Weather Forecast, Conditions, Radar”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Weather”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”Atlanta Weather”,”_id”:”/atlanta-weather”,”ancestors”:{“TopNavRedesign”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/news”],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/news”],”TopNav”:[“/news”]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:1013,”default”:1013,”TopNavRedesign”:2007,”SectionMap”:1137,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:2007,”TopNav”:2003,”ComposerNav”:1032}}},”_website_section_id”:”ajc./atlanta-weather”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″}],”tags”:[{“text”:”breaking-news.ajc”},{“text”:”atlanta-now”},{“text”:”teamjennifer”},{“text”:”traffic”},{“text”:”weather”}],”primary_section”:{“path”:”/news”,”name”:”News”}},”type”:”story”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-05-03T11:45:31.177Z”,”canonical_url”:”/news/saturdays-weather-traffic-gorgeous-weather-for-mays-debut/FSESHB2Y3ZBCJPRKQVFBMBF7EI/”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”Channel 2 Action News”,”type”:”author”}],”by”:[{“name”:”Channel 2 Action News”,”type”:”author”,”byline”:”Channel 2 Action News”}]},”subtitle”:”Saturday’s Weather-Traffic”,”width”:624,”caption”:”Gorgeous weather is expected Saturday, with “comfortable warm” temperatures and low humidity, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brad Nitz said.”,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/X7E3QZJXIFGGPID34B5MT42WVM.JPG”,”height”:346}},”_id”:”FSESHB2Y3ZBCJPRKQVFBMBF7EI”,”teaseImageObject”:{“credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”Channel 2 Action News”,”type”:”author”}],”by”:[{“name”:”Channel 2 Action News”,”type”:”author”,”byline”:”Channel 2 Action News”}]},”subtitle”:”Saturday’s Weather-Traffic”,”width”:624,”caption”:”Gorgeous weather is expected Saturday, with “comfortable warm” temperatures and low humidity, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brad Nitz said.”,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/X7E3QZJXIFGGPID34B5MT42WVM.JPG”,”height”:346}},{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”SGS77LW5GNBENOWELF6QTR7DXY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1593365483154},”type”:”text”,”content”:”After fleeing from a traffic stop for a suspected seatbelt violation, a man is facing murder charges, among others, related to a crash that killed an innocent bystander.”},{“_id”:”U467UN46BJAQJKKXT7GEI72AQE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”type”:”text”,”content”:”William Johnson, 60, was waiting to make a left turn at the intersection of Candler and McAfee roads Sunday when his Toyota Camry was broadsided by a black Nissan Rogue fleeing from a state trooper, Channel 2 Action News reported. “},{“owner”:{“sponsored”:false,”id”:”ajc”},”address”:{},”syndication”:{},”caption”:”The Nissan Rogue fleeing from a state trooper can be seen speeding wildly through a parking and losing control before crashing into the sedan driven by 60-year-old William Johnson, a crash that would prove fatal.”,”source”:{“system”:”photo center”,”name”:”AJC”,”edit_url”:”https://ajc.arcpublishing.com/photo/GYSARLENJVH3NLNYI3UUOSPS6A”,”source_type”:”staff”,”additional_properties”:{“editor”:”photo center”}},”taxonomy”:{“associated_tasks”:[]},”type”:”image”,”distributor”:{“mode”:”reference”,”reference_id”:”8aec2b8c-455c-4816-903d-79fc8fdf8019″},”version”:”0.10.3″,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/GYSARLENJVH3NLNYI3UUOSPS6A.JPG”,”licensable”:false,”credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”Channel 2 Action News”,”type”:”author”}],”by”:[{“name”:”Channel 2 Action News”,”type”:”author”,”byline”:”Channel 2 Action News”}]},”subtitle”:”GSP Chase and fatal crash”,”width”:997,”creditIPTC”:”Channel 2 Action News”,”_id”:”GYSARLENJVH3NLNYI3UUOSPS6A”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/OAS1wTTKDG4L35UU0W3z-ZQnZV0=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/GYSARLENJVH3NLNYI3UUOSPS6A.JPG”,”owner”:”[email protected]”,”comments”:[],”proxyUrl”:”/resizer/OAS1wTTKDG4L35UU0W3z-ZQnZV0=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/GYSARLENJVH3NLNYI3UUOSPS6A.JPG”,”originalUrl”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/GYSARLENJVH3NLNYI3UUOSPS6A.JPG”,”published”:true,”resizeUrl”:”/resizer/OAS1wTTKDG4L35UU0W3z-ZQnZV0=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/GYSARLENJVH3NLNYI3UUOSPS6A.JPG”,”ingestionMethod”:”manual”,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/Pb0jHmDQF5DgjcOX1fiAgXe0tzU=/300×0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/GYSARLENJVH3NLNYI3UUOSPS6A.JPG”,”version”:0,”originalName”:”out of control rogue.JPG”,”mime_type”:”image/jpeg”,”restricted”:false,”template_id”:594,”galleries”:[],”_id”:”TK3Z6I24TRDPXGYM5FLWLQQSLA”},”created_date”:”2021-04-30T23:36:01Z”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-04-30T23:36:01Z”,”height”:504,”image_type”:”photograph”},{“_id”:”WLXBW2266FD3ZPU24AW5HJ6S2E”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The driver of the Rogue has been identified as Eugene Goodson, who now faces a long list of charges. According to jail records, Goodson has been charged with counts of felony murder, first-degree vehicular homicide, fleeing from police, reckless driving, speeding, obstruction, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and theft by receiving stolen property.”},{“_id”:”WXNNG5WPCBEP3KMOQGTCRX2SOQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The Rogue was initially pulled over on I-20 East before speeding away and exiting onto Glenwood Avenue, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. The Rogue then turned onto Candler Road and attempted to cut through a parking lot at the intersection with McAfee Road. “},{“_id”:”ECIOSN6CGBAOZARHAC7IBI4HNQ”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”Y4F4QGAWZFFRDLLFJQTXRVEMXQ”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”url”:”https://www.ajc.com/news/cops-driver-flees-traffic-stop-on-i-20-causes-fatal-dekalb-crash/KPQBXPUBFBBPHKPCHG3DAE6EG4/”,”content”:”Cops: Driver flees traffic stop on I-20, causes fatal DeKalb crash”},{“_id”:”QIGEQVU2PZE2BMPUFF3RB4G6AE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Surveillance video shows the Rogue speeding wildly through the parking lot, tilting sideways onto its two right wheels after hitting a curb before slamming into the left side of Johnson’s Camry on McAfee Road.”},{“_id”:”MDUXLFXCVJA2NEXKWTABSMOEME”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“It was very senseless,” Larry Turner, a longtime friend of Johnson’s, told Channel 2. “I lost a brother.””},{“_id”:”RHJ3NXZ2HVD4BNGGBBBMDW4CNQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The investigation into the crash is ongoing, the Georgia State Patrol said. Goodson, the driver of the Rogue, was booked into the DeKalb County Jail Sunday night, where he remains without bond, according to jail records. “}],”display_date”:”2021-04-30T23:38:33.069Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Victim, suspect identified in ‘senseless’ traffic death during GSP chase in DeKalb”},”first_publish_date”:”2021-04-30T23:38:33.069Z”,”taxonomy”:{“sections”:[{“path”:”/news”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”name”:”News”,”description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”_id”:”/news”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”LoggedOutMenu”:null,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopicsBar”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.ajc.com/news/”,”section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”site_title”:”Atlanta GA News | Top News Page”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”News”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”News”,”Sponsor”:{“sponsor_url_open_new_tab”:”true”,”sponsor_desktop_banner”:””,”sponsor_mobile_banner”:””,”sponsor_url”:””},”_id”:”/news”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”LoggedOutMenu”:[],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”TopicsBar”:[]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:1001,”default”:1001,”TopNavRedesign”:1001,”SectionMap”:1015,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:1001,”TopNav”:1001,”ComposerNav”:1142}}},”_website_section_id”:”ajc./news”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″},{“path”:”/news/crime”,”parent”:{“default”:”/news”},”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”/news”,”name”:”Crime & Public Safety”,”description”:”Crime in Atlanta: News and issues about crime, criminals, police and personal security in metro Atlanta. Atlanta crime and personal safety news and resources from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”_id”:”/news/crime”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”/news”,”default”:”/news”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:”/news”,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”/news”,”TopNav”:”/news”,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”site”:{“section_comments_enabled”:”No”,”site_description”:”Crime in Atlanta: News and issues about crime, criminals, police and personal security in metro Atlanta. Atlanta crime and personal safety news and resources from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”site_title”:”Atlanta Crime and Public Safety”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Crime & Public Safety”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”Crime & Public Safety”,”_id”:”/news/crime”,”ancestors”:{“TopNavRedesign”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/news”],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/news”],”TopNav”:[“/news”]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:2010,”default”:2010,”TopNavRedesign”:2010,”SectionMap”:1126,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:2010,”TopNav”:2006,”ComposerNav”:1093}}},”_website_section_id”:”ajc./news/crime”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″},{“path”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb”,”parent”:{“default”:”/neighborhoods”},”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”/neighborhoods”,”name”:”DeKalb County”,”description”:”Local news for Dekalb County Ga. neighborhoods, including breaking news, DeKalb County schools, high school sports, crime, events, neighborhood development and land use issues”,”_id”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”/neighborhoods”,”default”:”/neighborhoods”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:”/neighborhoods”,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”/neighborhoods”,”TopNav”:”/neighborhoods”,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”site”:{“section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Local news for Dekalb County Ga. neighborhoods, including breaking news, DeKalb County schools, high school sports, crime, events, neighborhood development and land use issues”,”site_title”:”DeKalb County News | Local news, sports, events, schools and info”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”DeKalb County”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”DeKalb County”,”_id”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/neighborhoods”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/neighborhoods”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/neighborhoods”],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/neighborhoods”],”TopNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/neighborhoods”]},”order”:{“TopNavRedesign”:2009,”SectionMap”:1011,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:2010,”TopNav”:2009,”ComposerNav”:1075}}},”_website_section_id”:”ajc./neighborhoods/dekalb”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″}],”tags”:[{“text”:”breaking-news.ajc”},{“text”:”crime-news.ajc”},{“text”:”publicsafety.ajc”},{“text”:”atlanta-now”},{“text”:”teamjennifer”},{“text”:”dekalb county”}],”primary_section”:{“path”:”/news”,”name”:”News”}},”type”:”story”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-04-30T23:39:06.521Z”,”canonical_url”:”/news/victim-suspect-identified-in-senseless-traffic-death-during-gsp-chase-in-dekalb/6PJZP3RYKJHNRFBINUBLLFXDEQ/”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”Channel 2 Action News”,”type”:”author”}],”by”:[{“name”:”Channel 2 Action News”,”type”:”author”,”byline”:”Channel 2 Action News”}]},”subtitle”:”GSP Chase and fatal crash”,”width”:992,”caption”:”William Johnson, 60, was killed when an SUV fleeing a traffic stop slammed into his Toyota Camry.”,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/SXCE5VZLPNHH5J576YOUIMRRXE.JPG”,”height”:498}},”_id”:”6PJZP3RYKJHNRFBINUBLLFXDEQ”,”teaseImageObject”:{“credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”Channel 2 Action News”,”type”:”author”}],”by”:[{“name”:”Channel 2 Action News”,”type”:”author”,”byline”:”Channel 2 Action News”}]},”subtitle”:”GSP Chase and fatal crash”,”width”:992,”caption”:”William Johnson, 60, was killed when an SUV fleeing a traffic stop slammed into his Toyota Camry.”,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/SXCE5VZLPNHH5J576YOUIMRRXE.JPG”,”height”:498}},{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”UTBIJLR5MJBNJCP7UD7SP5LWXU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1593365483154},”type”:”text”,”content”:”A DeKalb County deputy is in the hospital following a wreck in a patrol vehicle Friday morning in Decatur.”},{“_id”:”JGFRY2KB5BDTXB4CRZWGNN4KXM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619821918713},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The extent of the injuries has not been released, but the deputy remains in the hospital undergoing treatment, sheriff’s office spokeswoman Cynthia Williams said in an email to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.”},{“_id”:”UTYSYLXR4NAU7IVP2K7PBVXTUY”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”HGGICLIZDRCXFM7QZOQY36V34Y”},”type”:”raw_html”,”content”:” “},{“_id”:”EZSK7XEWZZGHVKB77UWYW54BPM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619821918715},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The crash happened around 9 a.m. when the deputy was driving north on Scott Boulevard in a Chevrolet Tahoe SUV, DeKalb police spokeswoman Michaela Vincent said. The patrol vehicle was hit by a truck near the intersection of West Ponce de Leon Avenue. “},{“_id”:”FGJHUXZUSBAMTLGSALV5BECPOQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The deputy was taken to the hospital with “visible injuries,” Vincent said. Officials did not provide details about the condition of the other driver.”},{“_id”:”FGJHUXZUSBAMTLGSALV5BECPOQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“No word on charges,” Vincent added.”},{“_id”:”TNOTDW52BRAKXNRKTMSHADTLKI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619821918718},”type”:”text”,”content”:”— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.”}],”display_date”:”2021-04-30T22:43:27.888Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”DeKalb deputy hospitalized after crash in patrol vehicle”},”first_publish_date”:”2021-04-30T22:43:27.888Z”,”taxonomy”:{“sections”:[{“path”:”/news”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”name”:”News”,”description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”_id”:”/news”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”LoggedOutMenu”:null,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopicsBar”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.ajc.com/news/”,”section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”site_title”:”Atlanta GA News | Top News Page”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”News”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”News”,”Sponsor”:{“sponsor_url_open_new_tab”:”true”,”sponsor_desktop_banner”:””,”sponsor_mobile_banner”:””,”sponsor_url”:””},”_id”:”/news”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”LoggedOutMenu”:[],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”TopicsBar”:[]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:1001,”default”:1001,”TopNavRedesign”:1001,”SectionMap”:1015,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:1001,”TopNav”:1001,”ComposerNav”:1142}}},”_website_section_id”:”ajc./news”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″},{“path”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb”,”parent”:{“default”:”/neighborhoods”},”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”/neighborhoods”,”name”:”DeKalb County”,”description”:”Local news for Dekalb County Ga. neighborhoods, including breaking news, DeKalb County schools, high school sports, crime, events, neighborhood development and land use issues”,”_id”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”/neighborhoods”,”default”:”/neighborhoods”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:”/neighborhoods”,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”/neighborhoods”,”TopNav”:”/neighborhoods”,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”site”:{“section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Local news for Dekalb County Ga. neighborhoods, including breaking news, DeKalb County schools, high school sports, crime, events, neighborhood development and land use issues”,”site_title”:”DeKalb County News | Local news, sports, events, schools and info”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”DeKalb County”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”DeKalb County”,”_id”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/neighborhoods”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/neighborhoods”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/neighborhoods”],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/neighborhoods”],”TopNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/neighborhoods”]},”order”:{“TopNavRedesign”:2009,”SectionMap”:1011,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:2010,”TopNav”:2009,”ComposerNav”:1075}}},”_website_section_id”:”ajc./neighborhoods/dekalb”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″}],”tags”:[{“text”:”breaking-news.ajc”},{“text”:”publicsafety.ajc”},{“text”:”atlanta-now”},{“text”:”teamjennifer”},{“text”:”dekalb county”},{“text”:”decatur”}],”primary_section”:{“path”:”/news”,”name”:”News”}},”type”:”story”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-04-30T22:43:28.088Z”,”canonical_url”:”/news/dekalb-deputy-hospitalized-after-crash-in-patrol-vehicle/EZJ6F5SGV5DHLIQHX3UABXFN7U/”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“credits”:{“affiliation”:[]},”subtitle”:”Ambulance”,”width”:800,”caption”:”A DeKalb County sheriff’s deputy was hospitalized after a crash in Decatur on Friday morning.”,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/PX5FC4UW55CLDLQDUOQU6DXM3I.jpg”,”height”:520}},”_id”:”EZJ6F5SGV5DHLIQHX3UABXFN7U”,”teaseImageObject”:{“credits”:{“affiliation”:[]},”subtitle”:”Ambulance”,”width”:800,”caption”:”A DeKalb County sheriff’s deputy was hospitalized after a crash in Decatur on Friday morning.”,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/PX5FC4UW55CLDLQDUOQU6DXM3I.jpg”,”height”:520}},{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”46OERMGSQFC3PAQ6BNIKMKPVDQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1593365483154},”type”:”text”,”content”:”A Newton County man has been arrested and charged with tampering with evidence in the case of a Barrow County woman who was murdered, but the five original suspects remain at large.”},{“_id”:”D6ROSMDPWJFKZFJBMRDFV6564U”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619818787819},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Calvin Harvard, 28, of Covington, faces multiple charges related to the murder of 37-year-old Rossana Delgado, the GBI announced Friday in a news release. In addition to the tampering with evidence count, Harvard is facing one count of theft by receiving stolen property and additional counts are expected.”},{“_id”:”5VLYG42M5VCLHDOL6CZC5JS22Q”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619818787820},”type”:”text”,”content”:”In the course of the investigation, the GBI recovered Delgado’s red Ford Focus and two cars belonging to some of the suspects in Delgado’s murder, including a white Ford F-150 and a white Buick Regal. All three of the cars were taken as evidence, the GBI said. The release did not provide details about Harvard’s association with the vehicles.”},{“_id”:”EQGGYBCPEZCCHC73QO7MZVVIFE”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”Q56KTYXOBVARJMPCQMR5T4Z5HM”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”url”:”https://www.ajc.com/news/gbi-shares-photos-additional-leads-in-rideshare-drivers-murder-case/FU65UZMPUBENHPADEVSJYDOGHY/”,”content”:”GBI shares photos, additional leads in rideshare driver’s murder case”},{“_id”:”SZNKSQIFN5BINFPPIS63Y2RB3I”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619818787822},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The five other suspects are still wanted, and the GBI and other agencies are actively searching for them. They are Megan Alyssa Colone, 30, of Stone Mountain; Juan Ayala-Rodriguez, 35, of Gainesville; Oscar Manuel Garcia, 26, of Austell; Mario Alberto Barbosa-Juarez, 29, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; and an unidentified man shown in photos released by the GBI.”},{“_id”:”OU6UDGDQ3JD63CZ4SMZXAU3HLA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619818787823},”type”:”text”,”content”:”According to the GBI, the suspects all may have fled Georgia. Colone, the only female suspect, could be traveling under the alias Grace Beda and accompanied by minor children. An alert about the suspects has been sent to law enforcement agencies nationwide. Investigators are also searching for a possible associate of Delgado’s who may have been one of the last people to interact with her.”},{“owner”:{“sponsored”:false,”id”:”ajc”},”address”:{},”syndication”:{},”caption”:”The GBI released photos of two people involved in the case of Rossana Delgado’s disappearance and murder, including a fifth suspect (left) and a woman who interacted with Delgado the day of her disappearance.”,”source”:{“system”:”photo center”,”name”:”AJC”,”edit_url”:”https://ajc.arcpublishing.com/photo/3JY3ES6W7FD5BPHILE5IX4GLFU”,”source_type”:”staff”,”additional_properties”:{“editor”:”photo center”}},”taxonomy”:{“associated_tasks”:[]},”type”:”image”,”distributor”:{“mode”:”reference”,”reference_id”:”8aec2b8c-455c-4816-903d-79fc8fdf8019″},”version”:”0.10.3″,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/3JY3ES6W7FD5BPHILE5IX4GLFU.jpg”,”geo”:{},”licensable”:false,”credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”GBI”,”type”:”author”}],”by”:[{“name”:”GBI”,”type”:”author”,”byline”:”GBI”}]},”subtitle”:”Rossana Delgado Case”,”width”:1200,”creditIPTC”:”Georgia Bureau of Investigation”,”_id”:”3JY3ES6W7FD5BPHILE5IX4GLFU”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/b_JwzsAoUV49796-b_mZ–bmS1M=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/3JY3ES6W7FD5BPHILE5IX4GLFU.jpg”,”owner”:”[email protected]”,”comments”:[],”keywords”:[],”proxyUrl”:”/resizer/b_JwzsAoUV49796-b_mZ–bmS1M=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/3JY3ES6W7FD5BPHILE5IX4GLFU.jpg”,”originalUrl”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/3JY3ES6W7FD5BPHILE5IX4GLFU.jpg”,”published”:true,”resizeUrl”:”/resizer/b_JwzsAoUV49796-b_mZ–bmS1M=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/3JY3ES6W7FD5BPHILE5IX4GLFU.jpg”,”ingestionMethod”:”manual”,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/QO2i4U7ePv0KNhV4_K_nTqJyZcw=/300×0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/3JY3ES6W7FD5BPHILE5IX4GLFU.jpg”,”version”:1,”originalName”:”Rossana Delgado associate and 5th suspect.jpg”,”mime_type”:”image/jpeg”,”restricted”:false,”template_id”:594,”galleries”:[],”_id”:”PF42J7GO3NAHBHV34KQ6N74NYU”},”created_date”:”2021-04-27T23:00:26Z”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-04-27T23:39:13Z”,”height”:628,”image_type”:”photograph”},{“_id”:”HRUU3YG76RB4REI3MDHZUP3VB4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619818787825},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Delgado, a married mother of two, mysteriously disappeared while driving for a rideshare service April 16, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. She was missing for four days before authorities found her body in a cabin in Gilmer County. Details have not been released about her cause of death.”},{“_id”:”STWUE4EQOVBRNGUHYXCB5DBFFU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619818787826},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the suspects or the identities of the people shown in the recently released photos is asked to call the GBI tip line at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477) or report the information online.”},{“_id”:”G6EVUFD5MBGTZN4ZY74V2L34HY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619818787827},”type”:”text”,”content”:”— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.”}],”display_date”:”2021-04-30T22:19:56.267Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Covington man charged with tampering in rideshare driver’s murder”},”first_publish_date”:”2021-04-30T22:19:56.267Z”,”taxonomy”:{“sections”:[{“path”:”/news”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”name”:”News”,”description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”_id”:”/news”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”LoggedOutMenu”:null,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopicsBar”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.ajc.com/news/”,”section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”site_title”:”Atlanta GA News | Top News Page”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”News”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”News”,”Sponsor”:{“sponsor_url_open_new_tab”:”true”,”sponsor_desktop_banner”:””,”sponsor_mobile_banner”:””,”sponsor_url”:””},”_id”:”/news”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”LoggedOutMenu”:[],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”TopicsBar”:[]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:1001,”default”:1001,”TopNavRedesign”:1001,”SectionMap”:1015,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:1001,”TopNav”:1001,”ComposerNav”:1142}}},”_website_section_id”:”ajc./news”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″},{“path”:”/news/crime”,”parent”:{“default”:”/news”},”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”/news”,”name”:”Crime & Public Safety”,”description”:”Crime in Atlanta: News and issues about crime, criminals, police and personal security in metro Atlanta. Atlanta crime and personal safety news and resources from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”_id”:”/news/crime”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”/news”,”default”:”/news”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:”/news”,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”/news”,”TopNav”:”/news”,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”site”:{“section_comments_enabled”:”No”,”site_description”:”Crime in Atlanta: News and issues about crime, criminals, police and personal security in metro Atlanta. Atlanta crime and personal safety news and resources from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”site_title”:”Atlanta Crime and Public Safety”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Crime & Public Safety”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”Crime & Public Safety”,”_id”:”/news/crime”,”ancestors”:{“TopNavRedesign”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/news”],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/news”],”TopNav”:[“/news”]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:2010,”default”:2010,”TopNavRedesign”:2010,”SectionMap”:1126,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:2010,”TopNav”:2006,”ComposerNav”:1093}}},”_website_section_id”:”ajc./news/crime”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″},{“path”:”/news/georgia-news”,”parent”:{“default”:”/news”},”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”/news”,”name”:”Georgia News”,”description”:”This page does not exist”,”_id”:”/news/georgia-news”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”/news”,”default”:”/news”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:”/news”,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”/news”,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”site”:{“section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”This page does not exist”,”site_title”:”Georgia News”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Georgia News”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”Georgia News”,”_id”:”/news/georgia-news”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/news”],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/news”]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:2012,”default”:2012,”TopNavRedesign”:2002,”SectionMap”:1128,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:2002,”ComposerNav”:1095}}},”_website_section_id”:”ajc./news/georgia-news”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″}],”tags”:[{“text”:”breaking-news.ajc”},{“text”:”crime-news.ajc”},{“text”:”publicsafety.ajc”},{“text”:”atlanta-now”},{“text”:”teamjennifer”},{“text”:”newton county”},{“text”:”barrow county”}],”primary_section”:{“path”:”/news”,”name”:”News”}},”type”:”story”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-04-30T22:19:56.463Z”,”canonical_url”:”/news/covington-man-charged-with-tampering-in-rideshare-drivers-murder/Z2WCIKYFOBHLHC3ESH5B7D5ANI/”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“subtitle”:”Suspect may have rented cabin where missing Georgia mom’s body was found”,”width”:640,”caption”:”Four of the suspects in the death of Rossana Delgado (left) are: Juan Ayala-Rodriguez (clockwise from left), Mario Alberto Barbosa-Juarez, Megan Alyssa Colone and Oscar Manuel Garcia.”,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/XHY2WKOHXFCHXM3C54KKNLZMDE.jpg”,”height”:360}},”_id”:”Z2WCIKYFOBHLHC3ESH5B7D5ANI”,”teaseImageObject”:{“subtitle”:”Suspect may have rented cabin where missing Georgia mom’s body was found”,”width”:640,”caption”:”Four of the suspects in the death of Rossana Delgado (left) are: Juan Ayala-Rodriguez (clockwise from left), Mario Alberto Barbosa-Juarez, Megan Alyssa Colone and Oscar Manuel Garcia.”,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/XHY2WKOHXFCHXM3C54KKNLZMDE.jpg”,”height”:360}},{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”LF7DJN6YZFCTDLIWEP3R6NYINY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1593365483154},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Investigators believe a man who was shot and killed outside of a DeKalb County barbershop Friday afternoon may have been targeted.”},{“_id”:”ETRLUUWAPZH2HPD5XZBCAKQVXA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619812496168},”type”:”text”,”content”:”DeKalb police are investigating the homicide at the intersection of Candler and McAfee roads, spokeswoman Michaela Vincent confirmed in an email to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. A witness at the scene told Channel 2 Action News that he heard “at least 15 shots.””},{“_id”:”DS5P76DTINBRPBPN2QODL64TVU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619819636011},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The victim, a man in his late 20s, was hit multiple times and died at the scene before officers arrived, Vincent said. No one else was injured.”},{“_id”:”YU35VN2TQFADXJHVLWL4PEXCLY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619819636012},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“Investigators believe this incident to be isolated and that the victim was possibly targeted,” Vincent said.”},{“_id”:”RYMLW26X5BEEZFKWXXHHWGKIDU”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”DUQMC5PJERA2JD5PF6W3NM2WOM”},”type”:”raw_html”,”content”:” “},{“_id”:”YCWYDBGZMNGT5NU2YQ25OOMGMA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619812496170},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The man was shot in front of the Slight Edge Barbershop, which was damaged in the incident. A plate glass door and front window were shattered by the gunshots.”},{“_id”:”TE2ZBDUVPFEMVOTZRAH2MNTFWA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619818583355},”type”:”text”,”content”:”According to Channel 2, one person was detained and frisked at the scene. DeKalb police did not say whether that person was involved in the incident or if they were under arrest.”},{“_id”:”EBTFFB2S7NGY5HQCSWZVTG4WHE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619813365005},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The homicide is the second deadly incident at the intersection of Candler and McAfee roads this week. On Monday, a driver fleeing a traffic stop for a seatbelt violation crashed into a Toyota Camry, killing the Camry’s driver. The driver who fled the traffic stop was arrested at the scene. No new details have been released in that case.”},{“_id”:”Y7LHCNM2SNBXRLXVZDVS3Y2X5Y”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”GZWTU2N67RAODEQSEM2UL7IPGU”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”url”:”https://www.ajc.com/news/cops-driver-flees-traffic-stop-on-i-20-causes-fatal-dekalb-crash/KPQBXPUBFBBPHKPCHG3DAE6EG4/”,”content”:”Cops: Driver flees traffic stop on I-20, causes fatal DeKalb crash”},{“_id”:”UL3VSV4ZFBHM7EW2C2XPB3Z6SI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619812496173},”type”:”text”,”content”:”— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.”}],”display_date”:”2021-04-30T21:57:00.412Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Man killed in shooting outside DeKalb barbershop ‘possibly targeted’”},”first_publish_date”:”2021-04-30T19:58:16.872Z”,”taxonomy”:{“sections”:[{“path”:”/news”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”name”:”News”,”description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”_id”:”/news”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”LoggedOutMenu”:null,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopicsBar”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.ajc.com/news/”,”section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”site_title”:”Atlanta GA News | Top News Page”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”News”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”News”,”Sponsor”:{“sponsor_url_open_new_tab”:”true”,”sponsor_desktop_banner”:””,”sponsor_mobile_banner”:””,”sponsor_url”:””},”_id”:”/news”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”LoggedOutMenu”:[],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”TopicsBar”:[]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:1001,”default”:1001,”TopNavRedesign”:1001,”SectionMap”:1015,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:1001,”TopNav”:1001,”ComposerNav”:1142}}},”_website_section_id”:”ajc./news”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″},{“path”:”/news/crime”,”parent”:{“default”:”/news”},”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”/news”,”name”:”Crime & Public Safety”,”description”:”Crime in Atlanta: News and issues about crime, criminals, police and personal security in metro Atlanta. Atlanta crime and personal safety news and resources from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”_id”:”/news/crime”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”/news”,”default”:”/news”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:”/news”,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”/news”,”TopNav”:”/news”,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”site”:{“section_comments_enabled”:”No”,”site_description”:”Crime in Atlanta: News and issues about crime, criminals, police and personal security in metro Atlanta. Atlanta crime and personal safety news and resources from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”site_title”:”Atlanta Crime and Public Safety”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Crime & Public Safety”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”Crime & Public Safety”,”_id”:”/news/crime”,”ancestors”:{“TopNavRedesign”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/news”],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/news”],”TopNav”:[“/news”]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:2010,”default”:2010,”TopNavRedesign”:2010,”SectionMap”:1126,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:2010,”TopNav”:2006,”ComposerNav”:1093}}},”_website_section_id”:”ajc./news/crime”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″},{“path”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb”,”parent”:{“default”:”/neighborhoods”},”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”/neighborhoods”,”name”:”DeKalb County”,”description”:”Local news for Dekalb County Ga. neighborhoods, including breaking news, DeKalb County schools, high school sports, crime, events, neighborhood development and land use issues”,”_id”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”/neighborhoods”,”default”:”/neighborhoods”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:”/neighborhoods”,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”/neighborhoods”,”TopNav”:”/neighborhoods”,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”site”:{“section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Local news for Dekalb County Ga. neighborhoods, including breaking news, DeKalb County schools, high school sports, crime, events, neighborhood development and land use issues”,”site_title”:”DeKalb County News | Local news, sports, events, schools and info”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”DeKalb County”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”DeKalb County”,”_id”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/neighborhoods”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/neighborhoods”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/neighborhoods”],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/neighborhoods”],”TopNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/neighborhoods”]},”order”:{“TopNavRedesign”:2009,”SectionMap”:1011,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:2010,”TopNav”:2009,”ComposerNav”:1075}}},”_website_section_id”:”ajc./neighborhoods/dekalb”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″}],”tags”:[{“text”:”breaking-news.ajc”},{“text”:”crime-news.ajc”},{“text”:”publicsafety.ajc”},{“text”:”atlanta-now”},{“text”:”teamjennifer”},{“text”:”dekalb county”}],”primary_section”:{“path”:”/news”,”name”:”News”}},”type”:”story”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-04-30T22:25:34.611Z”,”canonical_url”:”/news/breaking-man-killed-in-shooting-outside-dekalb-barbershop/3PAE7YHJIVFGFISKSYPYVT6HQI/”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”Channel 2 Action News”,”type”:”author”}],”by”:[{“name”:”Channel 2 Action News”,”type”:”author”,”byline”:”Channel 2 Action News”}]},”subtitle”:”Candler McAfee shooting”,”width”:800,”caption”:”DeKalb County police are investigating a homicide at the intersection of Candler and McAfee roads.”,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/TFFZZC3XABGZPM3IVR7LSXOYQE.jfif”,”height”:439}},”_id”:”3PAE7YHJIVFGFISKSYPYVT6HQI”,”teaseImageObject”:{“credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”Channel 2 Action News”,”type”:”author”}],”by”:[{“name”:”Channel 2 Action News”,”type”:”author”,”byline”:”Channel 2 Action News”}]},”subtitle”:”Candler McAfee shooting”,”width”:800,”caption”:”DeKalb County police are investigating a homicide at the intersection of Candler and McAfee roads.”,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/TFFZZC3XABGZPM3IVR7LSXOYQE.jfif”,”height”:439}},{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”6CAUM7RXFNCT3GXENIJ2HXZJFY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619800537729},”type”:”text”,”content”:”A white powdery substance that prompted a partial evacuation of the Cobb County courthouse Friday morning turned out to be toothpaste, authorities said.”},{“_id”:”HMN5MRS5MJF2XAH3DEVQHQLBUE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619807412230},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The first floor of the Cobb Superior Court building was evacuated about 11 a.m. when a male employee in the clerk’s office opened a letter and was exposed to the suspicious substance, Marietta fire Chief Tim Milligan said. The employee was taken to the hospital as a precaution and three other employees were evaluated at the scene.”},{“_id”:”3XWWIKFU7ZDTLKROUW3KSLHQQE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619807412231},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Several downtown Marietta streets were shut down for hours as firefighters in white hazmat suits were called in to investigate. After evacuating the building, shutting down its HVAC system and analyzing the mystery substance, officials determined it was likely just toothpaste that had been used to seal the mailed envelope.”},{“subtype”:”twitter”,”referent”:{“referent_properties”:{“additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:1619812914254}},”provider”:”https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=”,”service”:”oembed”,”id”:”https://twitter.com/cobbcountyfire/status/1388175336572166148″,”type”:”twitter”},”_id”:”JLUKLT7X6VCXNHS3VVM64L3R6Q”,”raw_oembed”:{“author_name”:”Cobb County Fire”,”cache_age”:”3153600000″,”provider_url”:”https://twitter.com”,”type”:”twitter”,”version”:”1.0″,”url”:”https://twitter.com/cobbcountyfire/status/1388175336572166148″,”author_url”:”https://twitter.com/cobbcountyfire”,”width”:550,”html”:”

Hazardous Materials teams are currently testing the suspicious substance. — Cobb County Fire (@cobbcountyfire) April 30, 2021

nn”,”_id”:”https://twitter.com/cobbcountyfire/status/1388175336572166148″,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:1619812914254},”provider_name”:”Twitter”,”height”:null},”type”:”oembed_response”},{“_id”:”F2X3N6X2HFDXFPRUAXBCLESCIY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619807412233},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“We sent our teams in to identify the substance, and what we’re finding is that substance consisted with the makeup of toothpaste,” Milligan said. “It was a white, crusty, pasty substance.””},{“_id”:”CJO6QY6FMJC3LCY5BYNXKUWXWE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619807412234},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Cobb County Sheriff’s Office Col. Nat Nation said the innocuous letter was simply an open records request that had been mailed to the clerk’s office from a Georgia prison inmate.”},{“_id”:”WJ2LGTHNJBFBRGHX5E73OLI6CY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619807412235},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“It’s common for inmates to use toothpaste to seal envelopes, and that’s what it was,” he said.”},{“_id”:”HY32IQWJJRCQ7GQS62PWMIHWZU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619807412236},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Authorities did not disclose which prison the letter came from. The scene was cleared about 2 p.m. and normal operations resumed at the courthouse.”},{“subtype”:”twitter”,”referent”:{“referent_properties”:{“additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:1619812914259}},”provider”:”https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=”,”service”:”oembed”,”id”:”https://twitter.com/cobbcountygovt/status/1388175070103736321?s=20″,”type”:”twitter”},”_id”:”WNNJYX3VXZGF3LBC7Z4SWDXW3Y”,”raw_oembed”:{“author_name”:”Cobb County, GA”,”cache_age”:”3153600000″,”provider_url”:”https://twitter.com”,”type”:”twitter”,”version”:”1.0″,”url”:”https://twitter.com/cobbcountygovt/status/1388175070103736321″,”author_url”:”https://twitter.com/cobbcountygovt”,”width”:550,”html”:”

The Cobb Superior Courthouse and surrounding streets are closed as crews investigate a white powdery substance found in a letter. One person is being checked out. Expect delays for the next few hours. pic.twitter.com/c1awTlLbDY — Cobb County, GA (@cobbcountygovt) April 30, 2021

nn”,”_id”:”https://twitter.com/cobbcountygovt/status/1388175070103736321?s=20″,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:1619812914259},”provider_name”:”Twitter”,”height”:null},”type”:”oembed_response”},{“_id”:”XLRSNRIMYBCAPOY2UTMHUCTTTI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619807412238},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“}],”display_date”:”2021-04-30T18:37:27.504Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”‘White powder’ that prompted Cobb courthouse evacuation was toothpaste”},”first_publish_date”:”2021-04-30T16:40:05.293Z”,”taxonomy”:{“sections”:[{“path”:”/news”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”name”:”News”,”description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”_id”:”/news”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”LoggedOutMenu”:null,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopicsBar”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.ajc.com/news/”,”section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”site_title”:”Atlanta GA News | Top News Page”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”News”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”News”,”Sponsor”:{“sponsor_url_open_new_tab”:”true”,”sponsor_desktop_banner”:””,”sponsor_mobile_banner”:””,”sponsor_url”:””},”_id”:”/news”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”LoggedOutMenu”:[],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”TopicsBar”:[]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:1001,”default”:1001,”TopNavRedesign”:1001,”SectionMap”:1015,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:1001,”TopNav”:1001,”ComposerNav”:1142}}},”_website_section_id”:”ajc./news”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″}],”tags”:[{“text”:”breaking-news.ajc”},{“text”:”crime-news.ajc”},{“text”:”publicsafety.ajc”},{“text”:”atlanta-now”},{“text”:”teamjennifer”},{“text”:”marietta”},{“text”:”ajc top news”}],”primary_section”:{“path”:”/news”,”name”:”News”}},”type”:”story”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-04-30T20:02:17.773Z”,”canonical_url”:”/news/breaking-cobb-courthouse-evacuated-after-employees-exposed-to-white-powder/IO27JFYHBJFY3H45KVILHPSPUY/”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”NewsChopper 2″,”type”:”author”}],”by”:[{“name”:”NewsChopper 2″,”type”:”author”,”byline”:”NewsChopper 2″}]},”subtitle”:”Courthouse”,”width”:1083,”caption”:”Several downtown Marietta streets were shut down for hours as firefighters in white hazmat suits were called in to investigate.”,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/S2PJFD5BNVANDJMNFNWRS4VEWA.JPG”,”height”:623}},”_id”:”IO27JFYHBJFY3H45KVILHPSPUY”,”teaseImageObject”:{“credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”NewsChopper 2″,”type”:”author”}],”by”:[{“name”:”NewsChopper 2″,”type”:”author”,”byline”:”NewsChopper 2″}]},”subtitle”:”Courthouse”,”width”:1083,”caption”:”Several downtown Marietta streets were shut down for hours as firefighters in white hazmat suits were called in to investigate.”,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/S2PJFD5BNVANDJMNFNWRS4VEWA.JPG”,”height”:623}},{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”6YNLDPDLYNABFFMSXIXXR7U22U”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619794533156},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Investigators believe a man was hit Thursday afternoon by one of 12 bullets fired at him as he traveled on I-20 West near downtown Atlanta.”},{“_id”:”3LFL3XJUO5FYBBJUQGWC4QIJFU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619794533157},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Shortly before 5 p.m., officers were called to Forsyth Street, where they found a man inside a car with an apparent gunshot wound to his stomach, Atlanta police said. The man was driving west near Windsor Street when he was shot, according to police.”},{“_id”:”TXYUO2ZVDFEHLG7GG4KJXYQEQI”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”75SBPJQI5JAL7KFFEHUBMTU2T4″},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”url”:”https://www.ajc.com/news/shootings-on-metro-atlanta-roadways-this-year-have-left-four-dead-others-injured/ETYM6ENKKZATXLLEFO7UQM7JUU/”,”content”:”Shootings on metro Atlanta roadways this year have left four dead, others injured”},{“_id”:”RD5VQR6R5NCONLFXOKZDC2EQL4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619805377820},”type”:”text”,”content”:”John Hagins of Atlanta told investigators he was driving west in front of a black Dodge Caliber with a North Carolina tag. When Hagins attempted to get over into the right lane to exit on Windsor Street, the driver of the Dodge cut him off, the police report states.”},{“_id”:”KBLJPOX3EZBNFBMM7BKJICMV7Q”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619805377821},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“Mr. Hagins then stated that the driver of the Caliber then began to shoot at his vehicle several times,” the incident report states.”},{“_id”:”W6GXD7CQNZG5TJOC526YNUQUHA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619805377822},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Investigators found approximately 12 holes in Hagins’ Ford pickup. Six shell casings were also found along I-20 near the Downtown Connector.”},{“_id”:”W6GXD7CQNZG5TJOC526YNUQUHA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619805377822},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Hagins was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. The shooting remained under investigation Friday.”},{“_id”:”6SX2NZCDB5AJDA7CEGWJ6MY224″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619794533161},”type”:”text”,”content”:”It was the latest in a string of shootings on metro Atlanta interstates and roads. Four people have been killed this year in at least 14 shootings between vehicles.”}],”display_date”:”2021-04-30T18:04:37.654Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”In latest Atlanta interstate shooting, 12 bullets fired at man driving on I-20″},”first_publish_date”:”2021-04-30T15:04:31.244Z”,”taxonomy”:{“sections”:[{“path”:”/news”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”name”:”News”,”description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”_id”:”/news”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”LoggedOutMenu”:null,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopicsBar”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.ajc.com/news/”,”section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”site_title”:”Atlanta GA News | Top News Page”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”News”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”News”,”Sponsor”:{“sponsor_url_open_new_tab”:”true”,”sponsor_desktop_banner”:””,”sponsor_mobile_banner”:””,”sponsor_url”:””},”_id”:”/news”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”LoggedOutMenu”:[],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”TopicsBar”:[]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:1001,”default”:1001,”TopNavRedesign”:1001,”SectionMap”:1015,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:1001,”TopNav”:1001,”ComposerNav”:1142}}},”_website_section_id”:”ajc./news”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″}],”tags”:[{“text”:”breaking-news.ajc”},{“text”:”crime-news.ajc”},{“text”:”publicsafety.ajc”},{“text”:”atlanta-now”},{“text”:”teamjennifer”}],”primary_section”:{“path”:”/news”,”name”:”News”}},”type”:”story”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-04-30T18:04:37.819Z”,”canonical_url”:”/news/man-shot-while-driving-on-i-20-near-downtown/XYS7AZCES5AHJGBFNDSDZ225XM/”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“credits”:{},”subtitle”:”Man shot while driving on I-20″,”width”:500,”caption”:”A man was shot Thursday afternoon while driving on I-20 near Windsor Street, according to Atlanta police.”,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/5VI5ZMJMDQRSGFGZX7J3EBX3CM.jpg”,”height”:334}},”_id”:”XYS7AZCES5AHJGBFNDSDZ225XM”,”teaseImageObject”:{“credits”:{},”subtitle”:”Man shot while driving on I-20″,”width”:500,”caption”:”A man was shot Thursday afternoon while driving on I-20 near Windsor Street, according to Atlanta police.”,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/5VI5ZMJMDQRSGFGZX7J3EBX3CM.jpg”,”height”:334}},{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”6VNL6TCOSRDRDEI5UOXJQSBRJM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1593365483154},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Only slight traffic delays remain in northwest Atlanta after police determined a suspicious package found while investigating a crash was not a threat.”},{“_id”:”ZLBBQQQYRNDIXP6B3UCK3SF5II”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619795689897},”type”:”text”,”content”:”A state trooper was working a wreck in the northbound lanes of I-285 about 10 a.m. when they spotted the package underneath the Martin Luther King Jr. Drive overpass, Atlanta police said.”},{“subtype”:”twitter”,”referent”:{“referent_properties”:{“additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:1619812942981}},”provider”:”https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=”,”service”:”oembed”,”id”:”https://twitter.com/ajcwsbtraffic/status/1388154659026710539″,”type”:”twitter”},”_id”:”HE5HH23PSJA6HA4SSYECNDCBBA”,”raw_oembed”:{“author_name”:”AJC WSB Traffic”,”cache_age”:”3153600000″,”provider_url”:”https://twitter.com”,”type”:”twitter”,”version”:”1.0″,”url”:”https://twitter.com/ajcwsbtraffic/status/1388154659026710539″,”author_url”:”https://twitter.com/ajcwsbtraffic”,”width”:550,”html”:”

Better News! Crash Cleared on the I-285/nb (Inner Loop) ramp to MLK Jr. (exit 9). The ramp is back open and only slight delays remain. #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/OZNUmN3pzz — AJC WSB Traffic (@ajcwsbtraffic) April 30, 2021

nn”,”_id”:”https://twitter.com/ajcwsbtraffic/status/1388154659026710539″,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:1619812942981},”provider_name”:”Twitter”,”height”:null},”type”:”oembed_response”},{“_id”:”XU5HSVUHPFCQJKP6COGHWYMB5M”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619795689899},”type”:”text”,”content”:”A SWAT team was called in to investigate the contents of the package, authorities said. An Atlanta police spokesman said there was no threat indicated and the status of the call was changed to “lost property.””},{“_id”:”C3HSVPI345BYLNZVBSNPGHR5KY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619805028244},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The wreck that caused the initial delays has now been cleared and all lanes were reopened just before noon.”}],”display_date”:”2021-04-30T17:54:55.755Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Suspicious package found near I-285 overpass deemed ‘lost property’”},”first_publish_date”:”2021-04-30T15:17:17.759Z”,”taxonomy”:{“sections”:[{“path”:”/news”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”name”:”News”,”description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”_id”:”/news”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”LoggedOutMenu”:null,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopicsBar”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.ajc.com/news/”,”section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”site_title”:”Atlanta GA News | Top News Page”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”News”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”News”,”Sponsor”:{“sponsor_url_open_new_tab”:”true”,”sponsor_desktop_banner”:””,”sponsor_mobile_banner”:””,”sponsor_url”:””},”_id”:”/news”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”LoggedOutMenu”:[],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”TopicsBar”:[]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:1001,”default”:1001,”TopNavRedesign”:1001,”SectionMap”:1015,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:1001,”TopNav”:1001,”ComposerNav”:1142}}},”_website_section_id”:”ajc./news”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″}],”tags”:[{“text”:”breaking-news.ajc”},{“text”:”crime-news.ajc”},{“text”:”publicsafety.ajc”},{“text”:”atlanta-now”},{“text”:”teamjennifer”},{“text”:”intown atlanta”}],”primary_section”:{“path”:”/news”,”name”:”News”}},”type”:”story”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-04-30T20:02:35.294Z”,”canonical_url”:”/news/police-investigating-suspicious-package-near-i-285-in-atlanta/FRP7KJYUDBCODDDYHETS654MY4/”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“credits”:{“affiliation”:[]},”subtitle”:”Police car”,”width”:475,”caption”:”A state trooper spotted the suspicious package near I-285 while investigating a crash in northwest Atlanta.”,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/PNV4YKXJUFFOFMLIXLL6ZV23ZA.jpg”,”height”:248}},”_id”:”FRP7KJYUDBCODDDYHETS654MY4″,”teaseImageObject”:{“credits”:{“affiliation”:[]},”subtitle”:”Police car”,”width”:475,”caption”:”A state trooper spotted the suspicious package near I-285 while investigating a crash in northwest Atlanta.”,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/PNV4YKXJUFFOFMLIXLL6ZV23ZA.jpg”,”height”:248}},{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”ABV6O2Y7INDBJAAWVQO2Y63WTI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619802591623},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Kamala Harris has made history again, this time becoming the first vice president to be honored with a Madame Tussaud wax figure.”},{“subtype”:”instagram”,”referent”:{“referent_properties”:{“additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:1619804672803}},”provider”:”https://api.instagram.com/oembed?url=”,”service”:”oembed”,”id”:”https://www.instagram.com/p/CON-5MvHaxT/”,”type”:”instagram”},”_id”:”L5QLVHPXOBEGLOJR2QQZK6ACHI”,”raw_oembed”:{“author_name”:”madametussaudsusa”,”width”:658,”thumbnail_width”:640,”html”:”

n”,”provider_url”:”https://www.instagram.com/”,”_id”:”https://www.instagram.com/p/CON-5MvHaxT/”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:1619804672803},”provider_name”:”Instagram”,”type”:”instagram”,”thumbnail_url”:”https://scontent.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-15/sh0.08/e35/s640x640/178152626_179265067279684_8259268297108839875_n.jpg?tp=1&_nc_ht=scontent.cdninstagram.com&_nc_cat=104&_nc_ohc=KCnUwLTvK7cAX9tUPMo&edm=AMO9-JQAAAAA&ccb=7-4&oh=9aa6f4bf6236dcf7229b5281045aeef6&oe=608E9A4A&_nc_sid=b9f2ee”,”version”:”1.0″,”thumbnail_height”:360},”type”:”oembed_response”},{“_id”:”DZ2A6KXYAZFKJBWWOSF6RDLGQY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619802591624},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The attraction in Times Square shared the news Wednesday, ahead of Harris’ 100th day in office, by releasing images and video showing the work-in-progress sculptures of President Joe Biden and Harris.”},{“content_elements”:[{“additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”_id”:”QP5I3DWUZVEF5GHZOEGFCQQAKI”,”type”:”text”,”content”:”“We were keen to focus on her smile and the warmth in her eyes. It’s that twinkle in the eye that’s so hard to capture … a genuine warmth that’s really important to get into our figures.””}],”subtype”:”blockquote”,”citation”:{“type”:”text”,”content”:”David Burks, principal sculptor”},”_id”:”LSH5NAXXNVEXBJELAZNYWYVRLE”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”X3O6ZHTHHNG2RLWGYCFUVW73RI”},”type”:”quote”},{“_id”:”KKY4BUNUU5CLRIOHKVYUI5TSGQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619802591625},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The clay heads were created by a team of sculpture artists in London and took six weeks to sculpt. The full figures will take between four to six months to complete. They will be placed in Madame Tussauds’ “Oval Office” experience in New York.”},{“_id”:”2P5C63UBDNESJJPSE7RNA7ZGEY”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”QL6CFRMBTZGFRMHV3BKHUB5EYE”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”url”:”https://www.ajc.com/politics/inauguration-day-kamala-harris-sworn-in-as-vice-president-achieving-many-firsts/WZ742UA6CJGU5JISJN5HY7TGCA/”,”content”:”Inauguration Day: Kamala Harris sworn in as vice president, achieving many ‘firsts’”},{“_id”:”FZ4SRLALUFFZNIKUFRH7MDHLO4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619802591626},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“We were keen to focus on her smile and the warmth in her eyes,” David Burks, the principal sculptor, told CNN on Thursday. “It’s that twinkle in the eye that’s so hard to capture … a genuine warmth that’s really important to get into our figures.””},{“_id”:”MLC2TSFOXJBR5DH7L2K5EXRI4A”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619802591627},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Biden and Harris’ wax figures will wear replicas of the outfits they wore during the 46th presidential inauguration ceremony. Harris’ ensemble will include her gold and pearl necklace, pearl earrings, bracelets and rings.”}],”display_date”:”2021-04-30T17:52:25.719Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Kamala Harris makes history as first VP with Madame Tussaud wax figure”},”first_publish_date”:”2021-04-30T17:52:25.719Z”,”taxonomy”:{“sections”:[{“path”:”/news”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”name”:”News”,”description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”_id”:”/news”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”LoggedOutMenu”:null,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopicsBar”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.ajc.com/news/”,”section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”site_title”:”Atlanta GA News | Top News Page”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”News”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”News”,”Sponsor”:{“sponsor_url_open_new_tab”:”true”,”sponsor_desktop_banner”:””,”sponsor_mobile_banner”:””,”sponsor_url”:””},”_id”:”/news”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”LoggedOutMenu”:[],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”TopicsBar”:[]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:1001,”default”:1001,”TopNavRedesign”:1001,”SectionMap”:1015,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:1001,”TopNav”:1001,”ComposerNav”:1142}}},”_website_section_id”:”ajc./news”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″}],”tags”:[{“text”:”natworld.ajc”},{“text”:”teamrich”},{“text”:”ccd”},{“text”:”ccd-an”},{“text”:”politics.ajc”}],”primary_section”:{“path”:”/news”,”name”:”News”}},”type”:”story”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-04-30T17:52:25.897Z”,”canonical_url”:”/news/kamala-harris-makes-history-as-first-vp-with-madame-tussaud-wax-figure/L7RS24BOQ5ELLHH3PMACWLHDJI/”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“promo_image”:{“url”:”https://d1fegwn2wjh0cs.cloudfront.net/04-29-2021/t_ca9c8fa82d7a4a44a94dc1f938670ce9_name_c873a5adf35c4d7c84922779d8d60dd8.jpeg”},”credits”:{},”headlines”:{“basic”:”‘Madam Speaker, Madam Vice President’ | Harris, Pelosi make history”},”type”:”video”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“caption”:”‘Madam Speaker, Madam Vice President’ | Harris, Pelosi make history”,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://d1fegwn2wjh0cs.cloudfront.net/04-29-2021/t_ca9c8fa82d7a4a44a94dc1f938670ce9_name_c873a5adf35c4d7c84922779d8d60dd8.jpeg”}}}},”_id”:”L7RS24BOQ5ELLHH3PMACWLHDJI”,”teaseImageObject”:{“url”:”https://d1fegwn2wjh0cs.cloudfront.net/04-29-2021/t_ca9c8fa82d7a4a44a94dc1f938670ce9_name_c873a5adf35c4d7c84922779d8d60dd8.jpeg”}},{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”54XECHV7DNH7ZILBGUDERPIUZY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619800282620},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The country is poised to experience a major chlorine shortage as this summer’s pool season draws near, driving chlorine prices even higher, according to reports.”},{“content_elements”:[{“additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”_id”:”WYUOEVGBEJASXKPUZEOKJPLS3A”,”type”:”text”,”content”:”“I call it ‘Poolmageddon.’ It’s a chlorine crisis. A lot of people are not going to be able to find the chlorine tablets they need this season.””}],”subtype”:”blockquote”,”citation”:{“type”:”text”,”content”:”Rudy Stankowitz, Aquatic Facility Training & Consultants CEO “},”_id”:”VBBWK3HQPFF37F44BKUXTB5WCE”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”GJHPBK3HUZHCTLB24BEL32YYIY”},”type”:”quote”},{“_id”:”YHNELMR6XVGUDGUOGAQ5SRI6MQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619800282621},”type”:”text”,”content”:”A number of factors have led to the shortage. As more Americans stayed home because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for home improvements, particularly swimming pools, increased. Experts say that boom created even more demand for chlorine.”},{“_id”:”SI4CB7T5OZARFNHALEYAAZPVII”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619800282622},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Then, a major supplier of chlorine tablets, BioLab, burned down in August, according to CNBC. The plant, near Lake Charles, Louisiana, expects to resume operation by spring 2022.”},{“_id”:”BYSSNEBJJNDHDJ3QYSCFQNVYCU”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”T6ZTGZZJ2BEFZPQMWLOGECXUUY”},”type”:”raw_html”,”content”:” “},{“_id”:”OQKDS2GMB5D4TLSNNGO5S5PKKI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619800282623},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Rudy Stankowitz, Aquatic Facility Training & Consultants CEO, told CNBC, “I call it ‘Poolmageddon.’ It’s a chlorine crisis. A lot of people are not going to be able to find the chlorine tablets they need this season.””},{“_id”:”UVE7WJ4QWBBWHKTGB2U7OPE44E”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619800282624},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Chlorine helps protect swimmers from waterborne illnesses such as Naegleria fowleri, commonly known as the brain-eating amoeba. It is also used to prevent and kill algae.”},{“_id”:”RMHZQOXWMZCRTFSCL75QLFUC44″,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”MZUCVRC6PZDLDOT3NZQNUTU654″},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”url”:”https://www.ajc.com/news/soak-and-share-these-pool-safety-tips-swimming-season-begins/Y0AB4B5phprX2K3FcOmuIN/”,”content”:”Soak up and share these pool safety tips as swimming season begins”},{“_id”:”X54QSDMJ5VCLNPZ67EXUHBLAEM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619800282625},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The shortage is widespread and will likely continue through next year.”},{“owner”:{“sponsored”:false,”id”:”ajc”},”address”:{},”syndication”:{},”caption”:”A number of factors have led to the chlorine shortage. As more Americans stayed home because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for home improvements, particularly swimming pools, increased. Experts say that boom created even more demand for chlorine.”,”source”:{“system”:”photo center”,”name”:”AJC”,”edit_url”:”https://ajc.arcpublishing.com/photo/I5E3YEKFKZDWNIUPGZMK25R2M4″,”source_type”:”staff”,”additional_properties”:{“editor”:”photo center”}},”taxonomy”:{“associated_tasks”:[]},”type”:”image”,”distributor”:{“mode”:”reference”,”reference_id”:”8aec2b8c-455c-4816-903d-79fc8fdf8019″},”version”:”0.10.3″,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/I5E3YEKFKZDWNIUPGZMK25R2M4.jpg”,”licensable”:false,”planning”:{“internal_note”:”A hotel pool in Panama City Beach, Fla.”},”credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”Michele Giacobbe”,”type”:”author”}]},”subtitle”:”Panama City Beach, Florida”,”width”:2048,”creditIPTC”:”Michele Giacobbe”,”_id”:”I5E3YEKFKZDWNIUPGZMK25R2M4″,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/UXngwIxU_PDrxA4HOqXxPEskxj8=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/I5E3YEKFKZDWNIUPGZMK25R2M4.jpg”,”owner”:”[email protected]”,”comments”:[],”proxyUrl”:”/resizer/UXngwIxU_PDrxA4HOqXxPEskxj8=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/I5E3YEKFKZDWNIUPGZMK25R2M4.jpg”,”originalUrl”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/I5E3YEKFKZDWNIUPGZMK25R2M4.jpg”,”published”:true,”resizeUrl”:”/resizer/UXngwIxU_PDrxA4HOqXxPEskxj8=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/I5E3YEKFKZDWNIUPGZMK25R2M4.jpg”,”ingestionMethod”:”manual”,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/0zt01jbvWnOZhWXT_gMdd_jjf4k=/300×0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/I5E3YEKFKZDWNIUPGZMK25R2M4.jpg”,”version”:0,”originalName”:”Michele Giacobbe 2.jpg”,”mime_type”:”image/jpeg”,”restricted”:false,”template_id”:594,”galleries”:[],”_id”:”5VZS4SZ7ERET7G63WMY3IYT7IE”},”created_date”:”2021-03-08T19:49:11Z”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-03-08T19:49:11Z”,”height”:1536,”image_type”:”photograph”},{“_id”:”SKI2ZP56KBAGVMYQN3XK7TPHMQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619800282626},”type”:”text”,”content”:”For a safe pool season, experts say to make sure the water is clean and clear before getting in, contact a pool professional to discuss chlorine alternatives, shower before swimming, don’t let pets in the pool and always stay on top of your maintenance.”}],”display_date”:”2021-04-30T17:34:42.837Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Major chlorine shortage expected to affect this year’s pool season”},”first_publish_date”:”2021-04-30T17:34:42.837Z”,”taxonomy”:{“sections”:[{“path”:”/news”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”name”:”News”,”description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”_id”:”/news”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”LoggedOutMenu”:null,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopicsBar”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.ajc.com/news/”,”section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”site_title”:”Atlanta GA News | Top News Page”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”News”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”News”,”Sponsor”:{“sponsor_url_open_new_tab”:”true”,”sponsor_desktop_banner”:””,”sponsor_mobile_banner”:””,”sponsor_url”:””},”_id”:”/news”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”LoggedOutMenu”:[],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”TopicsBar”:[]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:1001,”default”:1001,”TopNavRedesign”:1001,”SectionMap”:1015,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:1001,”TopNav”:1001,”ComposerNav”:1142}}},”_website_section_id”:”ajc./news”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″}],”tags”:[{“text”:”natworld.ajc”},{“text”:”georgia-news.ajc”},{“text”:”teamrich”},{“text”:”ccd”},{“text”:”ccd-an”}],”primary_section”:{“path”:”/news”,”name”:”News”}},”type”:”story”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-04-30T17:34:43.037Z”,”canonical_url”:”/news/major-chlorine-shortage-expected-to-affect-this-years-pool-season/EZZZGIQZ25HDHHKYCVVH2MR2M4/”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“promo_image”:{“url”:”https://d1fegwn2wjh0cs.cloudfront.net/04-01-2021/t_e04f941d99224e2f9297d055b6bc34be_name_e663e58e050341e9b9dfbf840055852c_scaled.jpg”},”credits”:{},”headlines”:{“basic”:”5 pool maintenance tips you can try”},”type”:”video”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“width”:1920,”caption”:”5 pool maintenance tips you can try”,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://d1fegwn2wjh0cs.cloudfront.net/04-01-2021/t_e04f941d99224e2f9297d055b6bc34be_name_e663e58e050341e9b9dfbf840055852c_scaled.jpg”,”height”:1080}}}},”_id”:”EZZZGIQZ25HDHHKYCVVH2MR2M4″,”firstInlineImage”:{“owner”:{“sponsored”:false,”id”:”ajc”},”address”:{},”syndication”:{},”caption”:”A number of factors have led to the chlorine shortage. As more Americans stayed home because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for home improvements, particularly swimming pools, increased. Experts say that boom created even more demand for chlorine.”,”source”:{“system”:”photo center”,”name”:”AJC”,”edit_url”:”https://ajc.arcpublishing.com/photo/I5E3YEKFKZDWNIUPGZMK25R2M4″,”source_type”:”staff”,”additional_properties”:{“editor”:”photo center”}},”taxonomy”:{“associated_tasks”:[]},”type”:”image”,”distributor”:{“mode”:”reference”,”reference_id”:”8aec2b8c-455c-4816-903d-79fc8fdf8019″},”version”:”0.10.3″,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/I5E3YEKFKZDWNIUPGZMK25R2M4.jpg”,”licensable”:false,”planning”:{“internal_note”:”A hotel pool in Panama City Beach, Fla.”},”credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”Michele Giacobbe”,”type”:”author”}]},”subtitle”:”Panama City Beach, Florida”,”width”:2048,”creditIPTC”:”Michele Giacobbe”,”_id”:”I5E3YEKFKZDWNIUPGZMK25R2M4″,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/UXngwIxU_PDrxA4HOqXxPEskxj8=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/I5E3YEKFKZDWNIUPGZMK25R2M4.jpg”,”owner”:”[email protected]”,”comments”:[],”proxyUrl”:”/resizer/UXngwIxU_PDrxA4HOqXxPEskxj8=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/I5E3YEKFKZDWNIUPGZMK25R2M4.jpg”,”originalUrl”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/I5E3YEKFKZDWNIUPGZMK25R2M4.jpg”,”published”:true,”resizeUrl”:”/resizer/UXngwIxU_PDrxA4HOqXxPEskxj8=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/I5E3YEKFKZDWNIUPGZMK25R2M4.jpg”,”ingestionMethod”:”manual”,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/0zt01jbvWnOZhWXT_gMdd_jjf4k=/300×0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/I5E3YEKFKZDWNIUPGZMK25R2M4.jpg”,”version”:0,”originalName”:”Michele Giacobbe 2.jpg”,”mime_type”:”image/jpeg”,”restricted”:false,”template_id”:594,”galleries”:[],”_id”:”5VZS4SZ7ERET7G63WMY3IYT7IE”},”created_date”:”2021-03-08T19:49:11Z”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-03-08T19:49:11Z”,”height”:1536,”image_type”:”photograph”},”teaseImageObject”:{“url”:”https://d1fegwn2wjh0cs.cloudfront.net/04-01-2021/t_e04f941d99224e2f9297d055b6bc34be_name_e663e58e050341e9b9dfbf840055852c_scaled.jpg”}},{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”NMAA6HO6WBCGJCJYEE2A6ZVPNE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1594225786974},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Decatur bourbon and list enthusiast Russell Hogg is branching out with a map of Atlanta-area breweries.”},{“_id”:”PLK4QNXWMZG5JHIIQXD6RDS3QE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619720245446},”type”:”text”,”content”:”A lover of going places, he’s tabulated Georgia distilleries and waterfalls he’s eager to visit. Also a fan of beer, he wondered if there were any Georgia breweries he’d missed. He found several lists online, but no up-to-date maps. (Editor’s Note: The AJC map is now updated!)”},{“_id”:”Z2L463SIM5D65CWG7JTOMSBTEA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619720245447},”type”:”text”,”content”:”So, like many folks during the pandemic, he got creative, brewing up a Google map anyone can view. He shared it on Facebook, where thirsty friends pointed out even more places to get a local ale. Thursday, the map featured about 60 breweries, brewpubs and craft beer bars in the metro area.”},{“_id”:”JJ7GPFNGVRCYLMSFF4Y3IR6A5U”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619785858254},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Limiting himself geographically was the biggest challenge, Hogg said.”},{“_id”:”4QJ5YPFZZFFJBEWIXVEFQILTEI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619785858255},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“The tough question is really how far from the Atlanta area to include. Maybe it should be extended to the entire state of Georgia? Including all of our great local beer festivals would be very useful too,” he said.”},{“_id”:”DNMDRU7VPFE7RBYBPKSUEK5F7M”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619720245448},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Hogg, 44, has visited almost as many distilleries as he is old. He figures he’s visited fewer breweries but doesn’t keep track.”},{“_id”:”BZ4UKOXPMBGOFKVUWGNKRQDUNQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619720245449},”type”:”text”,”content”:”His favorite brewery is “the current one,” he says, though he makes regular pilgrimages to Three Taverns between Decatur and Avondale Estates.”},{“_id”:”WDRTOHYMGVBHVBHZILECZFHCYY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619720245450},”type”:”text”,”content”:”His favorite beer also hops around.”},{“_id”:”6J5TPA5OCJEO7N4YYJTQBMOCHM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619720245451},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“It’d be very tough to pick just one,” he said. “I recently made a beer run for a friend in Mississippi. I think I brought him more than 30 different beers. Just from the Decatur, Avondale, Oakhurst breweries. It’s an amazing time for craft beer in Atlanta. If I was sitting at the pub right now I’d probably order a Tropicalia from Creature Comforts. It’s a great ‘sessionable’ IPA for a spring day.””},{“_id”:”BX6VYGKE6JGJRGVTJXQCEHQS5U”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”LHXAQXE4KZCOLJG3DUZ6WXIJYM”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”url”:”https://www.ajc.com/things-to-do/atlanta-restaurant-blog/beer-town-creature-comforts-founder-talks-about-la-move-and-more/5AWPVJLY5BGHDDSATQRZL66XBE/”,”content”:”Beer Town: Creature Comforts founder talks about L.A. move and more”},{“_id”:”LAOMPOXW6BBYPIDAURMB4NB7SA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619720245452},”type”:”text”,”content”:”He plans to update the map with more breweries, but wouldn’t mind passing the torch to someone who doesn’t list bourbon as their favorite adult beverage.”},{“_id”:”WHY3OZ5AUFFI5PNHG3UQLKVTOI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619720245453},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“My hope is one (or more) of the local beer blogs/clubs might take this map over and help insure that it’s maintained/updated moving forward,” he said.”},{“level”:2,”_id”:”MHMOFX7Q4VDH7FWVF7BLPXBJUU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619797238054},”type”:”header”,”content”:”AJC related content“},{“_id”:”BPAQWPY67VFQVGSXAAU4Y65FEU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619797238055},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Beer and cocktails in Atlanta“},{“_id”:”GKFSN63QGRDGZCWWPD7QQBGDKE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619799281850},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Beer Town: The year in Atlanta beer 2020 was eventful but not easy“},{“level”:2,”_id”:”3HQ3ONTAWZATFCMBCU4Y2LUGZY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619785016503},”type”:”header”,”content”:”Hogg’s beer map“},{“_id”:”REZ34CBO2ZDVLCNHJYKOSRP7YU”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”7WOXNBCT4BEHLNEDEVSYNGMO2M”},”type”:”raw_html”,”content”:” “},{“_id”:”O6PMXM7GA5CNXDSYNA6FZG6OKQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619720245454},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“},{“_id”:”B2OEY65F4FEGTDTENI5FLPSYGY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619720245455},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“},{“_id”:”CZKUWUXHRVGJVJXED3X76OUACM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619720245456},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“},{“_id”:”DW37MBKL6JEYNFTI6HV7AHQBWE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619720245457},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“},{“_id”:”OMXIDWP4TJCPFMEWC6MI5RAS5U”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619720245458},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“},{“_id”:”BFKMFUHCUVEUBBKFS3L2PVO47M”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619720245459},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“}],”display_date”:”2021-04-30T16:13:06.098Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Decatur bourbon enthusiast creates map of metro Atlanta breweries”},”first_publish_date”:”2021-04-30T16:13:06.098Z”,”taxonomy”:{“sections”:[{“path”:”/news”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”name”:”News”,”description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”_id”:”/news”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”LoggedOutMenu”:null,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopicsBar”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.ajc.com/news/”,”section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”site_title”:”Atlanta GA News | Top News Page”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”News”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”News”,”Sponsor”:{“sponsor_url_open_new_tab”:”true”,”sponsor_desktop_banner”:””,”sponsor_mobile_banner”:””,”sponsor_url”:””},”_id”:”/news”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”LoggedOutMenu”:[],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”TopicsBar”:[]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:1001,”default”:1001,”TopNavRedesign”:1001,”SectionMap”:1015,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:1001,”TopNav”:1001,”ComposerNav”:1142}}},”_website_section_id”:”ajc./news”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″},{“path”:”/news/atlanta-news”,”parent”:{“default”:”/news”},”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”/news”,”name”:”Local News”,”description”:”Atlanta Georgia city and county news, as well as Georgia state and regional news at ajc.com”,”_id”:”/news/atlanta-news”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”/news”,”default”:”/news”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:”/news”,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”/news”,”TopNav”:”/news”,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”site”:{“section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Atlanta Georgia city and county news, as well as Georgia state and regional news at ajc.com”,”site_title”:”Atlanta Local News”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Local News”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”Local News”,”Sponsor”:{“sponsor_url_open_new_tab”:”true”,”sponsor_desktop_banner”:””,”sponsor_mobile_banner”:””,”sponsor_url”:””},”_id”:”/news/atlanta-news”,”ancestors”:{“TopNavRedesign”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/news”],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/news”],”TopNav”:[“/news”]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:2004,”default”:2004,”TopNavRedesign”:2004,”SectionMap”:1062,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:2004,”TopNav”:2002,”ComposerNav”:1087}}},”_website_section_id”:”ajc./news/atlanta-news”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″},{“path”:”/neighborhoods”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”name”:”Local”,”description”:”County by County Atlanta: Local news for metro Atlanta, including Gwinnett County news , Cobb, DeKalb, Roswelll and North Fulton, Clayton and the city of Atlanta. From The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.”,”_id”:”/neighborhoods”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopicsBar”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”site”:{“site_url”:”/neighborhoods/”,”section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”County by County Atlanta: Local news for metro Atlanta, including Gwinnett County news , Cobb, DeKalb, Roswelll and North Fulton, Clayton and the city of Atlanta. From The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.”,”site_title”:”Atlanta City and County News”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Local News”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”Local”,”_id”:”/neighborhoods”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”TopNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”TopicsBar”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:1003,”default”:1003,”TopNavRedesign”:1003,”SectionMap”:1127,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:1003,”TopNav”:1003,”TopicsBar”:1001,”ComposerNav”:1058}}},”_website_section_id”:”ajc./neighborhoods”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″}],”tags”:[{“text”:”localnews.ajc”},{“text”:”atlanta-neighborhoods.ajc”},{“text”:”teamlaura”},{“text”:”news-to-me”}],”primary_section”:{“path”:”/news”,”name”:”News”}},”type”:”story”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-04-30T16:15:16.510Z”,”canonical_url”:”/news/decatur-bourbon-enthusiast-creates-map-of-metro-atlanta-breweries/QXQX24X4LFDFXLPRPAWKGXG5V4/”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“credits”:{“affiliation”:[]},”subtitle”:”Russell Hogg from Decatur made a map of Georgia breweries”,”width”:718,”caption”:”Russell Hogg, from Decatur, drinks a beer in Ireland in 2014. Recently, he’s created a map showing the location of Georgia breweries, brewpubs and craft beer bars.”,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/LHUK75QRMVFURMZGSG63NLKTJE.jpg”,”height”:405}},”_id”:”QXQX24X4LFDFXLPRPAWKGXG5V4″,”teaseImageObject”:{“credits”:{“affiliation”:[]},”subtitle”:”Russell Hogg from Decatur made a map of Georgia breweries”,”width”:718,”caption”:”Russell Hogg, from Decatur, drinks a beer in Ireland in 2014. Recently, he’s created a map showing the location of Georgia breweries, brewpubs and craft beer bars.”,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/LHUK75QRMVFURMZGSG63NLKTJE.jpg”,”height”:405}},{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”WQVLBDA7L5ARFMPGKQ5A3AD6FM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1593365483154},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Seven people were shot and two of them were killed Thursday evening in two separate Atlanta incidents that occurred less than 30 minutes apart.”},{“_id”:”77WOVNL4PZGUXPMIFTCHHF56KM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619787747569},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Investigators said six of the victims were at the same southwest Atlanta home when gunfire erupted shortly before 9:40 p.m., killing one man and wounding five others. The shooting occurred in the 2300 block of Polar Rock Terrace, police said in a news release.”},{“_id”:”JSNTCAH26JCY7HLRX2XCX7NDHQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619787747570},”type”:”text”,”content”:”One man was dead when officers arrived and four were taken to hospitals and listed as stable, Atlanta police spokesman Officer Steve Avery said. As detectives investigated the shooting, a sixth victim drove himself to a southeast Atlanta apartment complex and said he was also injured.”},{“_id”:”JCB4W6PK7NEMDGXMO3UB6TZVSY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619787747571},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Police have not made any arrests in the case. The incident was the second fatal shooting Atlanta police investigated Thursday night.”},{“_id”:”67WCPU2ADZGQ7P54GCBUTVDTXA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619787747572},”type”:”text”,”content”:”About 9:15 p.m., officers were called to a home along Chappell Road in northwest Atlanta and discovered a 21-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds, Avery said. He was taken to a hospital but died of his injuries.”},{“_id”:”XTNP234WORDONMJJIZZ7HZ4UMA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619789696511},”type”:”text”,”content”:”No arrests had been made in that case Friday morning.”},{“_id”:”RYPHUHYBPJGNXPXAD32VBDKV6Y”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619787747573},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Thursday night’s deadly shootings were the 41st and 42nd homicides Atlanta police have investigated this year, the department confirmed. Homicides are up by about 60% across the city from this time last year, while the number of shootings have increased by more than 50%, according to the latest available crime data.”},{“_id”:”CBZ75CF24FGKTNZ3OVK5HZUZL4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619787747574},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Authorities have not released the names of Thursday’s victims. Both cases remain under investigation.”},{“_id”:”PURQGV6NEBDLNJ3J7AZWMVZMBQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619787747575},”type”:”text”,”content”:”— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.”}],”display_date”:”2021-04-30T15:21:28.725Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Atlanta’s homicide total reaches 42 after 7 shot, 2 killed in separate incidents”},”first_publish_date”:”2021-04-30T13:11:44.378Z”,”taxonomy”:{“sections”:[{“path”:”/news”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”name”:”News”,”description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”_id”:”/news”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”LoggedOutMenu”:null,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopicsBar”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.ajc.com/news/”,”section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”site_title”:”Atlanta GA News | Top News Page”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”News”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”News”,”Sponsor”:{“sponsor_url_open_new_tab”:”true”,”sponsor_desktop_banner”:””,”sponsor_mobile_banner”:””,”sponsor_url”:””},”_id”:”/news”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”LoggedOutMenu”:[],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”TopicsBar”:[]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:1001,”default”:1001,”TopNavRedesign”:1001,”SectionMap”:1015,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:1001,”TopNav”:1001,”ComposerNav”:1142}}},”_website_section_id”:”ajc./news”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″}],”tags”:[{“text”:”breaking-news.ajc”},{“text”:”crime-news.ajc”},{“text”:”publicsafety.ajc”},{“text”:”atlanta-now”},{“text”:”teamjennifer”},{“text”:”intown atlanta”},{“text”:”ajc top news”}],”primary_section”:{“path”:”/news”,”name”:”News”}},”type”:”story”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-04-30T15:21:28.909Z”,”canonical_url”:”/news/7-shot-2-killed-in-separate-atlanta-shootings/YSHDBGIS4JARVEHFI5BHFAQZ7E/”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”Channel 2 Action News”,”type”:”author”}],”by”:[{“name”:”Channel 2 Action News”,”type”:”author”,”byline”:”Channel 2 Action News”}]},”subtitle”:”Shootings”,”width”:818,”caption”:”Six people were shot and one was killed Thursday evening at a southwest Atlanta home. The incident was the second fatal shooting police investigated within 30 minutes.”,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/NQQZZZ5ESJFWXCWOLAGIDWINWY.JPG”,”height”:451}},”_id”:”YSHDBGIS4JARVEHFI5BHFAQZ7E”,”teaseImageObject”:{“credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”Channel 2 Action News”,”type”:”author”}],”by”:[{“name”:”Channel 2 Action News”,”type”:”author”,”byline”:”Channel 2 Action News”}]},”subtitle”:”Shootings”,”width”:818,”caption”:”Six people were shot and one was killed Thursday evening at a southwest Atlanta home. The incident was the second fatal shooting police investigated within 30 minutes.”,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/NQQZZZ5ESJFWXCWOLAGIDWINWY.JPG”,”height”:451}},{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”LQJESWP4UJFT7CT45XNHELIDH4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619794248392},”type”:”text”,”content”:”A man was killed and two women were injured early Friday when a Cobb County driver lost control on the East-West Connector, crashed into two cars and flipped his SUV, authorities said.”},{“_id”:”M22A4NNFCJEXHJLS4UZ3WAYLSA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619794248393},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The deadly wreck happened around midnight near the South Hurt Road overpass, Cobb police said in an emailed statement.”},{“_id”:”ZXYS3KONCRHNPP6VFMCIHEIPRY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619794248394},”type”:”text”,”content”:”According to investigators, 22-year-old Jose Garcia of Powder Springs was driving west on the Connector when he lost control of his 2021 Toyota RAV4 while going around a curve. Police said the SUV left the road and began to spin before crossing the grass median and careening into oncoming traffic.”},{“_id”:”MFFSUUGQD5HG3N6CXM2D3A4PNQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619794248395},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The Toyota collided with two vehicles: a Kia Rio driven by a 20-year-old Mableton woman and a black Mazda 3 driven by a 59-year-old Mableton woman, Cobb police spokesman Sgt. Wayne Delk said.”},{“_id”:”UJ55UD4GDFDJBMEENDDXCTA4JM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619794248396},”type”:”text”,”content”:”After colliding with the oncoming cars, Garcia’s SUV rolled over and ended up on its roof in the eastbound lanes. Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene, police said, while the other two drivers suffered relatively minor injuries.”},{“_id”:”ZH6UD3WYBNGYFISKLKC3QZRVLQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619794248397},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The wreck remains under investigation, though police don’t expect to file any charges, Delk said. Anyone with information is asked to call Cobb police at 770-499-3987.”}],”display_date”:”2021-04-30T14:53:14.407Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”1 killed, 2 injured in Cobb rollover crash”},”first_publish_date”:”2021-04-30T14:53:14.407Z”,”taxonomy”:{“sections”:[{“path”:”/news”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”name”:”News”,”description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”_id”:”/news”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”LoggedOutMenu”:null,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopicsBar”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.ajc.com/news/”,”section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”site_title”:”Atlanta GA News | Top News Page”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”News”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”News”,”Sponsor”:{“sponsor_url_open_new_tab”:”true”,”sponsor_desktop_banner”:””,”sponsor_mobile_banner”:””,”sponsor_url”:””},”_id”:”/news”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”LoggedOutMenu”:[],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”TopicsBar”:[]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:1001,”default”:1001,”TopNavRedesign”:1001,”SectionMap”:1015,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:1001,”TopNav”:1001,”ComposerNav”:1142}}},”_website_section_id”:”ajc./news”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″}],”tags”:[{“text”:”breaking-news.ajc”},{“text”:”crime-news.ajc”},{“text”:”publicsafety.ajc”},{“text”:”atlanta-now”},{“text”:”teamjennifer”},{“text”:”cobb county”},{“text”:”traffic”}],”primary_section”:{“path”:”/news”,”name”:”News”}},”type”:”story”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-04-30T14:53:14.588Z”,”canonical_url”:”/news/1-killed-2-injured-in-cobb-rollover-crash/NQQCCNDRF5EPFNQOJTGJK3ZR7Q/”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“credits”:{“by”:[{“name”:”AJC”,”type”:”author”,”byline”:”AJC”}]},”subtitle”:”Cobb police”,”width”:1028,”caption”:”The three-car crash happened early Friday on the East-West Connector.”,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/4COI32HYWQ5ETK4ARQMBU2YBM4.jpg”,”height”:547}},”_id”:”NQQCCNDRF5EPFNQOJTGJK3ZR7Q”,”teaseImageObject”:{“credits”:{“by”:[{“name”:”AJC”,”type”:”author”,”byline”:”AJC”}]},”subtitle”:”Cobb police”,”width”:1028,”caption”:”The three-car crash happened early Friday on the East-West Connector.”,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/4COI32HYWQ5ETK4ARQMBU2YBM4.jpg”,”height”:547}},{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”WQ63OCVDUZCFRI7RVQJLNMDMPQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1593365483154},”type”:”text”,”content”:”After a massive manhunt that lasted nearly 16 hours, an Arizona murder suspect who escaped police Thursday morning near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport is back in custody.”},{“_id”:”NG23TG5GPNBLVNMHAFJKR5CPCM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619789741740},”type”:”text”,”content”:”J’Saan Carlos Strover was arrested about 11:30 p.m. after being spotted by a television news reporter who was covering his escape.”},{“_id”:”2VFAWNWCZ5GCFCHDXRSOVP226M”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619775399982},”type”:”text”,”content”:”A Channel 2 Action News reporter saw the man dart into some bushes in the College Park area, not far from where he first went missing. Police were called and Strover was quickly surrounded and taken into custody, the news station reported.”},{“subtype”:”twitter”,”referent”:{“referent_properties”:{“additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:1619821704599}},”provider”:”https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=”,”service”:”oembed”,”id”:”https://twitter.com/FultonSheriff/status/1388003691404353538?s=20″,”type”:”twitter”},”_id”:”LNK46MCDNJFNZDSINCHNNF4RP4″,”raw_oembed”:{“author_name”:”Fulton County Sheriff’s Office”,”cache_age”:”3153600000″,”provider_url”:”https://twitter.com”,”type”:”twitter”,”version”:”1.0″,”url”:”https://twitter.com/FultonSheriff/status/1388003691404353538″,”author_url”:”https://twitter.com/FultonSheriff”,”width”:550,”html”:”

After an intense manhunt involving multiple local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, Arizona murder suspect J’Saan Carlos Strover is back in custody. Fulton County Sheriff’s deputies on the Fugitive Unit are escorting Strover back to the Fulton County Jail. pic.twitter.com/HAAgkXxXgT — Fulton County Sheriff's Office (@FultonSheriff) April 30, 2021

nn”,”_id”:”https://twitter.com/FultonSheriff/status/1388003691404353538?s=20″,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:1619821704599},”provider_name”:”Twitter”,”height”:null},”type”:”oembed_response”},{“_id”:”G2QRFAN3DFGUVG7GVZYFYGI4WQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619775399984},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“Tonight, College Park police received a tip of a man fitting Strover’s description seen walking down the street, barefoot with his hands behind his back,” the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter. “A patrol unit spotted the fugitive and he ran into the woods. Police used night vision technology to locate the 20-year-old.””},{“_id”:”6UVVERZDG5HT3GLN6JHVRMABJQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619775399985},”type”:”text”,”content”:”He was taken to the Fulton County Jail until Maricopa County, Arizona, deputies could arrange for his transport back to Phoenix.”},{“_id”:”AAUCRVH7O5DXPLKPWPEXX2P4E4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619789741745},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Helicopters circled the area near the airport for much of Thursday and police K-9s scoured the woods as multiple law enforcement agencies searched for Strover, who managed to escape police custody ahead of a flight to Arizona.”},{“_id”:”SN7PPCJL4FEXLEHSQ47V2Y77XI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619709928985},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Officials said Strover was shackled at the waist and handcuffed in front of his body when he ran from two deputies at a rental car facility adjacent to the airport and disappeared into a nearby wood line about 7:15 a.m.”},{“_id”:”YRZ53GXZDFHK5CA64XAWDSNJ6M”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619709928986},”type”:”text”,”content”:”He is wanted in Maricopa County on murder and aggravated assault charges in connection with a Feb. 19 double shooting that left one man dead and another injured at a Phoenix bar, Arizona-based AZfamily.com reported. The man killed was identified by authorities as 32-year-old Walter Wood.”},{“_id”:”MFF5X6NCOZG43MMYY2VOT3S4GA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619729039049},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Strover had been in custody at the Fulton County Jail since his April 12 arrest during a raid at a Sandy Springs apartment complex. Authorities learned he was hiding at an apartment there and executed a search warrant, Sandy Springs police Sgt. Salvador Ortega confirmed. He was taken into custody by Sandy Springs detectives, U.S. marshals and Phoenix police detectives.”},{“_id”:”LEFF53I5NJBPXD2PXO523V2EY4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619732938610},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“SSPD’s role was to assist with the execution of the search warrant and of the murder warrant,” Ortega said. “He was then handed over to Phoenix PD homicide detectives.””},{“_id”:”PWMDLHOZP5CXZGVZW6JNES7CJ4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619799617790},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Strover was in the custody of two Maricopa deputies Thursday when authorities said they removed his leg restraints so he could walk down a set of stairs.”},{“subtype”:”twitter”,”referent”:{“referent_properties”:{“additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:1619821704608}},”provider”:”https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=”,”service”:”oembed”,”id”:”https://twitter.com/FultonSheriff/status/1387789019535261696″,”type”:”twitter”},”_id”:”LWC6FORJOJBIHAWQNA3SQLGCOQ”,”raw_oembed”:{“author_name”:”Fulton County Sheriff’s Office”,”cache_age”:”3153600000″,”provider_url”:”https://twitter.com”,”type”:”twitter”,”version”:”1.0″,”url”:”https://twitter.com/FultonSheriff/status/1387789019535261696″,”author_url”:”https://twitter.com/FultonSheriff”,”width”:550,”html”:”

Update: The 20 year old, 6'3", 150 pound fugitive was last seen handcuffed in a White T-Shirt, Black Sweatpants, and Navy Blue Jacket. — Fulton County Sheriff's Office (@FultonSheriff) April 29, 2021

nn”,”_id”:”https://twitter.com/FultonSheriff/status/1387789019535261696″,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:1619821704608},”provider_name”:”Twitter”,”height”:null},”type”:”oembed_response”},{“_id”:”FE2JTEGOWBBTDIELNB2XFM5FZQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619716043240},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“At the time, there were two Maricopa County deputies with him,” Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat told reporters Thursday afternoon. “At the point that they proceeded out, they removed the leg restraints to escort him down the steps and at that point he pushed past them.””},{“_id”:”635WUN5AIVHPJIXSNOL2RTZVMY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619736585332},”type”:”text”,”content”:”In a statement, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said Strover escaped while walking to a tram connecting them to the airport. The two deputies chased him into the woods, but he managed to evade police for most of the day before finally being captured.”},{“owner”:{“sponsored”:false,”id”:”ajc”},”copyright”:”www.epicphotos.ca”,”address”:{},”caption”:”Multiple agencies searched for an Arizona murder suspect who escaped police custody Thursday morning near the Atlanta airport. n”,”source”:{“system”:”photo center”,”name”:”AJC”,”edit_url”:”https://ajc.arcpublishing.com/photo/YEAHZMWHMFCH3JWXUYH25T52DY”,”source_type”:”staff”,”additional_properties”:{“editor”:”photo center”}},”taxonomy”:{“associated_tasks”:[“608aa60446332942ebdedc7d”]},”type”:”image”,”distributor”:{“mode”:”reference”,”reference_id”:”8aec2b8c-455c-4816-903d-79fc8fdf8019″},”version”:”0.10.3″,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/YEAHZMWHMFCH3JWXUYH25T52DY.jpeg”,”licensable”:false,”credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”CHRISTINA MATACOTTA FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL CONSTITUTION.”,”type”:”author”}],”by”:[{“name”:”Christina Matacotta”,”type”:”author”,”byline”:”Christina Matacotta”}]},”subtitle”:”Airport manhunt”,”width”:4702,”_id”:”YEAHZMWHMFCH3JWXUYH25T52DY”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/Az4q7TDqfosM7_Y3rfDK2FvVwLk=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/YEAHZMWHMFCH3JWXUYH25T52DY.jpeg”,”owner”:”[email protected]”,”comments”:[],”iptc_job_identifier”:”608aa60446332942ebdedc7d”,”keywords”:[“”],”proxyUrl”:”/resizer/Az4q7TDqfosM7_Y3rfDK2FvVwLk=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/YEAHZMWHMFCH3JWXUYH25T52DY.jpeg”,”takenOn”:”2021-04-29T08:55:19Z”,”originalUrl”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/YEAHZMWHMFCH3JWXUYH25T52DY.jpeg”,”published”:true,”resizeUrl”:”/resizer/Az4q7TDqfosM7_Y3rfDK2FvVwLk=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/YEAHZMWHMFCH3JWXUYH25T52DY.jpeg”,”ingestionMethod”:”manual”,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/1sMeJnuHkhiDTRaFTUCLzIJzlZE=/300×0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/YEAHZMWHMFCH3JWXUYH25T52DY.jpeg”,”version”:1,”originalName”:”A75Q1277.jpeg”,”mime_type”:”image/jpeg”,”restricted”:false,”template_id”:594,”galleries”:[],”_id”:”CWMW4S54VZCFJHNYZAEA2OQXZ4″},”created_date”:”2021-04-29T19:45:20Z”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-04-29T19:48:37Z”,”height”:3167,”image_type”:”photograph”},{“_id”:”DM2DR54WXZHOJIZ6U44N3JW3XQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619713385999},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Operations at Hartsfield-Jackson were not impacted by Thursday’s escape and subsequent manhunt, an airport spokesman said.”},{“subtype”:”twitter”,”referent”:{“referent_properties”:{“additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:1619821704613}},”provider”:”https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=”,”service”:”oembed”,”id”:”https://twitter.com/EricaReportsAll/status/1387845335989440514″,”type”:”twitter”},”_id”:”5UNN32GNJVG7LOFEUOU667EXNU”,”raw_oembed”:{“author_name”:”Erica Stapleton”,”cache_age”:”3153600000″,”provider_url”:”https://twitter.com”,”type”:”twitter”,”version”:”1.0″,”url”:”https://twitter.com/EricaReportsAll/status/1387845335989440514″,”author_url”:”https://twitter.com/EricaReportsAll”,”width”:550,”html”:”

Here’s the explanation from MCSO on how suspect Jsaan Strover escaped their custody in Atlanta while trying to extradite him back to AZ. They say he’s wanted on murder charges out of Phoenix #12News @12News pic.twitter.com/0nlnuPejFN — Erica Stapleton (@EricaReportsAll) April 29, 2021

nn”,”_id”:”https://twitter.com/EricaReportsAll/status/1387845335989440514″,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:1619821704613},”provider_name”:”Twitter”,”height”:null},”type”:”oembed_response”},{“_id”:”4LXE6L2O2JAUTO254JV5IYNIGE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619725553849},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The Maricopa sheriff’s office said the agency will conduct a review of the incident to determine which factors contributed to Strover’s escape.”},{“_id”:”QSRRAML5GRD27LCK2A5DITFQ5Y”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619736585341},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“Prior to picking up Jsaan Strover from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, appropriate protocols were conducted regarding transfer of custody,” the department said, adding the agency is grateful to the metro Atlanta law enforcement agencies that took part in the search.”},{“owner”:{“sponsored”:false,”id”:”ajc”},”address”:{},”caption”:”Authorities said the murder suspect escaped two Arizona deputies at a rental car facility next to the airport and ran into some nearby woods. “,”source”:{“system”:”photo center”,”name”:”AJC”,”edit_url”:”https://ajc.arcpublishing.com/photo/KRRCDXXJLVABRNAS4TKU7J4X6I”,”source_type”:”staff”,”additional_properties”:{“editor”:”photo center”}},”taxonomy”:{“associated_tasks”:[“608aa60446332942ebdedc7d”]},”type”:”image”,”distributor”:{“mode”:”reference”,”reference_id”:”8aec2b8c-455c-4816-903d-79fc8fdf8019″},”version”:”0.10.3″,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/KRRCDXXJLVABRNAS4TKU7J4X6I.jpeg”,”geo”:{},”licensable”:false,”credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”CHRISTINA MATACOTTA FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL CONSTITUTION.”,”type”:”author”}],”by”:[{“name”:”Christina Matacotta”,”type”:”author”,”byline”:”Christina Matacotta”}]},”subtitle”:”Airport manhunt”,”width”:4018,”_id”:”KRRCDXXJLVABRNAS4TKU7J4X6I”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/4pcQUWlnhX9fNNxuM8T0QFQVpis=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/KRRCDXXJLVABRNAS4TKU7J4X6I.jpeg”,”owner”:”[email protected]”,”comments”:[],”iptc_job_identifier”:”608aa60446332942ebdedc7d”,”keywords”:[“”],”proxyUrl”:”/resizer/4pcQUWlnhX9fNNxuM8T0QFQVpis=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/KRRCDXXJLVABRNAS4TKU7J4X6I.jpeg”,”originalUrl”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/KRRCDXXJLVABRNAS4TKU7J4X6I.jpeg”,”published”:true,”resizeUrl”:”/resizer/4pcQUWlnhX9fNNxuM8T0QFQVpis=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/KRRCDXXJLVABRNAS4TKU7J4X6I.jpeg”,”ingestionMethod”:”manual”,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/7oPq1emonzofsDoKBS4OAWCi0k8=/300×0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/KRRCDXXJLVABRNAS4TKU7J4X6I.jpeg”,”version”:1,”originalName”:”A75Q1327.jpeg”,”mime_type”:”image/jpeg”,”restricted”:false,”template_id”:594,”galleries”:[],”_id”:”SETMNLPOVFEJHADKZ6KHHBQOCU”},”created_date”:”2021-04-29T19:45:20Z”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-04-29T19:47:55Z”,”height”:2915,”image_type”:”photograph”},{“_id”:”EVNGZMDS5NEWLLICCYOA7YCTAA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619726243296},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“},{“_id”:”XQO3CMW535BW7C453J5JOXBLHE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619789741762},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“},{“_id”:”GY2BIAJVQZASLP25HTVUXDFDNU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619789741764},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“},{“_id”:”WCMJKWWIXJEYRK5UWWEHMXXMOY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1619789741766},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“}],”display_date”:”2021-04-30T13:52:59.789Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Arizona murder suspect who escaped at Atlanta airport captured”},”first_publish_date”:”2021-04-29T15:29:39.552Z”,”taxonomy”:{“sections”:[{“path”:”/news”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”name”:”News”,”description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”_id”:”/news”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”LoggedOutMenu”:null,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopicsBar”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.ajc.com/news/”,”section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”site_title”:”Atlanta GA News | Top News Page”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”News”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”News”,”Sponsor”:{“sponsor_url_open_new_tab”:”true”,”sponsor_desktop_banner”:””,”sponsor_mobile_banner”:””,”sponsor_url”:””},”_id”:”/news”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”LoggedOutMenu”:[],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”TopicsBar”:[]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:1001,”default”:1001,”TopNavRedesign”:1001,”SectionMap”:1015,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:1001,”TopNav”:1001,”ComposerNav”:1142}}},”_website_section_id”:”ajc./news”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″}],”tags”:[{“text”:”breaking-news.ajc”},{“text”:”crime-news.ajc”},{“text”:”publicsafety.ajc”},{“text”:”atlanta-now”},{“text”:”teamjennifer”},{“text”:”intown atlanta”}],”primary_section”:{“path”:”/news”,”name”:”News”}},”type”:”story”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-04-30T22:29:42.335Z”,”canonical_url”:”/news/arizona-murder-suspect-at-large-after-escaping-from-atlanta-airport/4D3QNX7T5ZA6HDOOTNEPYSNZB4/”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”Fulton County Sheriff’s Office”,”type”:”author”}],”by”:[{“name”:”Fulton County Sheriff’s Office”,”type”:”author”,”byline”:”Fulton County Sheriff’s Office”}]},”subtitle”:”escape”,”width”:1000,”caption”:”J’Saan Carlos Strover was able to push past sheriff’s deputies when they removed his leg shackles to take a staircase, authorities said.”,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/XCMZG4P7TBHCBLBJYAE6J7KEI4.jpg”,”height”:563}},”_id”:”4D3QNX7T5ZA6HDOOTNEPYSNZB4″,”teaseImageObject”:{“credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”Fulton County Sheriff’s Office”,”type”:”author”}],”by”:[{“name”:”Fulton County Sheriff’s Office”,”type”:”author”,”byline”:”Fulton County Sheriff’s Office”}]},”subtitle”:”escape”,”width”:1000,”caption”:”J’Saan Carlos Strover was able to push past sheriff’s deputies when they removed his leg shackles to take a staircase, authorities said.”,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/XCMZG4P7TBHCBLBJYAE6J7KEI4.jpg”,”height”:563}}],”additional_properties”:{“took”:31,”timed_out”:false},”count”:38859,”next”:30,”_id”:”fd371908f982d00f9d3bb6a30928814dbf3648d0befba7b6228704a37f9285bb”},”expires”:1620068284803,”lastModified”:1620067984803}}};







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos