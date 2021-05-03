LA sends wireless emergency alert to encourage COVID-19 vaccination – NBC Los Angeles





A city-wide emergency alert will be sent to Los Angeles mobile phones on Monday, calling on people to get the free COVID-19 vaccine. Mayor Eric Garcetti said on Twitter Monday morning that he “is free to use any tool to encourage Angelenos to vaccinate.” The· Wireless emergency alert It will be sent to your mobile device on Monday afternoon and will contain information about the city-provided vaccine options available to all residents of Los Angeles County. The Los Angeles municipal site has provided more than 250,000 vaccines this week. This is the highest amount of vaccine the city has provided during a pandemic. To that total, 70,000 new Moderna vaccine doses, 45,000 new Pfizer vaccine doses, and 3,000 new Johnson & Johnson doses will be added to the remaining supply. On Thursday, LA County Public Health Director said the number of people receiving the first COVID-19 vaccination in the county had dropped significantly over the past week, calling this trend “very worried.” To vaccinate more people, the city will: Increase services at fixed vaccination centers from 5 days a week

It is open for 6 days, currently from Monday to Saturday.

From 9am to 9pm, we will open a Mobile Night Clinic at the South Park Recreation Center in southern Los Angeles.And

Offering a drive-through option in Los Angeles, California, the site allows up to 9,000 doses per day. “Our cities and nations are at an important turning point in the fight to defeat COVID-19, and as at every stage of this crisis, we are in urgent action. Faced with a moment, in all Angeleno’s arms, “Garsetti said. “Los Angeles has enough to maintain momentum, protect communities from new variants, and end this pandemic, so family, friends, colleagues, and neighbors should be vaccinated immediately. All of us need to play our part to encourage. “As much as possible.” The city also has 10 vaccine equity teams in Wilmington, South Park, Baldwin Hills / Clenshaw, Chesterfield Square / Harvard Park, Highland Park, Westlake, Sylmer, Panorama City and North Hollywood from Monday to Saturday. Deploy mobile outreach. California COVID-19 vaccination This map tracks the number of doses administered by the recipient’s county, according to the California Public Health Service.

