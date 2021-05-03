The region will report 64 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.No dead





Stearns County There are 27 newly reported cases in the Monday report, Kandiyohi County Added 11 Pope County reported 12 new cases. Meeker County has reported seven new cases. Renville County has reported five new cases. Chipeva and Yellowstone counties each reported one new case. The Big Stone, Redwood, Swift, and Lac qui Parle counties did not report new cases on Monday. Related: See Coronavirus





The state added a total of 1,105 cases, bringing the state’s cumulative number of cases to 580,340. There were three new deaths. Of the cumulative number of cases, 41,544 were health care workers. The current total number of deaths in the state due to COVID-19 is currently 7,163. Most of the deaths were 4,370, occurring in long-term care facilities and nursing care facilities, and 5,878 deaths were over 70 years old. The information was included in the latest Daily status update From Minnesota Ministry of Health, Released daily at 11:00 am. The published data is as of 4:00 pm the day before. The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths of residents confirmed to live in local counties since the beginning of the pandemic are as follows: Big Stone County: 590. 4 people died

Chipewa County: 1,510; 38 dead

Kandiyohi County: 6,463 cases; 81 dead

Lac qui parle county: 748 spaces. 22 people died

Meeker County: 2,495; 38 dead

Pope County: 1,076; 6 dead

Redwood County: 1,705; 36 dead

Renville County: 1,775; 43 dead

Stearns County: 21,841 cases; 220 deaths

Swift County: 1,038; 18 dead

Yellow Medicine County: 1,134; 20 dead The state is still reporting Daily vaccination Numbers. As of Monday’s report, 2,585,053 people had been vaccinated at least once, and 1,984,517 had completed the vaccine series throughout the state. The percentage of eligible people (aged 16+) who received at least one COVID-19 vaccine in a local county ranges from 43.8% of residents in Meeker County to 65.2% in Big Stone County. To date, 48% of residents over the age of 16 in Kandiyohi County have been vaccinated at least once. According to figures available on Monday, the number of individuals who received at least one COVID-19 vaccine in a local county is: Big Stone: 2,648

Chipewa: 4,812

Kandy Yohi: 16,043

Talking Lake: 3,077

Meeker: 7,946

Pope: 4,804

Redwood: 5,717

Renville: 5,987

Stearns: 63,647

Swift: 4,143

Yellow Medicine: 4,327 The vaccine data web page is updated daily at 11:00 am, but it can take up to 48 hours for the data to be reported to the state and processed. As a public service, we have published this article to everyone, regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, consider helping local journalism by clicking the subscribe button in the upper right corner of the home page.

