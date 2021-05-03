Children now account for 22% of new US COVID cases. why is that? : Coronavirus updateExBulletin

Switch captions Kara Ming Tung / Getty Images

The number of children infected with COVID-19 in the United States is well below the record high set at the beginning of the new year, but in states that publish data by age, children have new cases of coronavirus. It accounts for more than one-fifth. American Academy of Pediatrics. This is a statistic that may surprise many. Exactly a year ago, COVID-19 cases in children accounted for only about 3% of the total United States.

on Monday, AAP said 22.4% of the new cases reported last week are children, accounting for 71,649 of the 319,601 cases. The latest report, obtained from data collected by April 29, shows how the proportion of children infected with coronavirus has increased in recent weeks.

Experts have linked this trend to several factors, especially high vaccination rates among older Americans. The United States recently announced that 100 million people have been completely vaccinated against COVID-19. However, other dynamics are also working, from the new COVID-19 variant to the relaxation of restrictions on school activities.

It is also worth noting that for the majority of pandemics, the age group with the highest case rates was 18 to 24 years in the United States. As a CDC note..

To understand the background to the increasing proportion of child cases, we spoke with Dr. Sean O’Leary, Vice Chairman of the Infectious Diseases Commission of the American Academy of Pediatrics. O’Leary is also a pediatric professor at the University of Colorado Medical Campus and the University of Colorado Children’s Hospital.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Are you surprised by the numbers we see in our kids right now?

Yes, yes, no. I think some things are happening. Of course, one is a new, circulating variant. This B.1.1.7 variant, which is actually gaining predominance in many countries, is more contagious. If it’s tougher, I think the jury is still a bit off. It is not clear if it is particularly susceptible to infection in children. However, at this point, it seems that everyone, including children, is susceptible to infection.

Indeed, vaccination plays a role in changing demographics about who gets infected.

In many parts of the country, a very high percentage of these populations are vaccinated in some places, depending on how the state tracks the data (60+, 65+, 70+). I will.

The great news is that the proportion of cases occurring in these individuals has dropped dramatically. But it will change the proportion of cases happening in other demographics by simple math.

In terms of raw numbers, the worst range of coronavirus infections for children ranged from early November to February for 13 weeks. As the United States broke through the wave at the end of the year, its numbers declined. However, since mid-March, cases of coronavirus in children have not decreased at the same rate as cases in adults.

There are more outbreaks than were related to school or school activities. We’ve been looking at them all the time, and we’re looking at them proportionally a little more than we had now. And I think that is also due to the combination of factors. Again, not only the varieties, but in the last two months more children have attended face-to-face school than in the previous month.

Despite mitigation measures being implemented in schools, infection rates appear to be much lower than in the surrounding communities. However, if the surrounding community is growing rapidly, it is inevitable to see it at school.

Another thing we have seen is an increasing outbreak in school-related activities, especially sports and indoor sports.

What do you think of the latest data showing that children make up about 20% of new cases in the past week?

As older parts of the population have been vaccinated and we are still looking at the cycle, it is not surprising that children who are not yet vaccinated will occupy a larger share of the pie. .. In other words, it is expected that the overall pie itself will be smaller, that is, the overall number of infections will be smaller. But yeah, if it circulates, it will hit the most vulnerable people, those who are not vaccinated.

Fortunately, vaccines up to the age of 12 may be approved in the coming weeks. There is no official date yet, but it may start soon. Pfizer submitted the data to the FDA last month. It can be a big game changer, as we have always known that adolescents are more likely to get infected than younger children and are more likely to spread the infection. Therefore, vaccination of that population will also make a difference in these dynamics. And I think it can make a big difference to many families’ summer plans.

It should be noted that children still make up a very small percentage of the worst case results.

Yeah, that’s true. But it’s a rather subtle conversation. In Michigan, they report higher hospitalization rates for their children. [been].. I don’t know if it simply represents a violent transmission or if it is actually increasing in severity. I don’t think it’s completely clear yet. Here in Colorado, there is a slight surge. In fact, in most states, cases are declining. We’re still on the plateau, and maybe a little more here in Colorado. We’ve seen a slight increase in the number of children hospitalized for COVID-19 here at Children’s Hospital, but unlike those seen in November, December and January, it’s not dramatic.

Now, that’s where the conversation about severity gets a little more complicated, and it’s absolutely true that it’s less serious in children than in adults, especially older adults. But it is also not true to say that it is completely benign for children. Fortunately, childhood death is a fairly rare event. However, looking at the top 10 causes of death each year, this year, depending on the number used, the number of child deaths from COVID-19 has been between 300 and 600 so far. It’s probably an underestimate. And it will fall somewhere between 6 and 9 somewhere in the top 10 in terms of the cause of death of the child.

So what I’m pointing out is, yes, it’s not that serious, but it’s still a potentially very serious illness. We have already seen tens of thousands of hospitalizations. Therefore, vaccines for children are needed not only to achieve herd immunity but also to protect the children themselves.

What about “long COVID”? Do the children show an extended month of symptoms from the illness?

I’ve seen it in children, but it doesn’t seem to be as common as adults. I am currently caring for a few children who are still symptomatic more than a month after the infection. I think we know very little about the long COVID of adults, but even less about children. We have even less understanding of the overall epidemiology of how common it is in children.

Another question mark that comes to my mind about this phenomenon is that many viruses can cause a kind of long-term symptomatology. The classic example is mononucleosis. Some children develop fatigue and symptoms for 6 to 12 months, sometimes even longer. So what I don’t know at this point is whether COVID-19 has a higher frequency of long-term symptoms than any other virus I’ve seen so far. But we do not say that we are seeing a kind of epidemic of children with COVID as long as adults.

How difficult is it to get data about children and COVID-19? We know that the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Association of Children’s Hospitals have compiled weekly data for 49 states in addition to New York City, Puerto Rico, the District of Columbia, and Guam. It excludes the rest of New York State. And Texas reports only a small percentage of the state’s cases in the lower age range.

exactly. The data on this pandemic, including this particular situation, has always been problematic. As long as you compare apples to apples and are aware of the limits, you should be able to interpret the data. But yeah, that’s clearly an underestimate.

Standardized data on state-wide COVID-19 cases were fairly difficult to obtain. From the beginning, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other federal agencies did not seem to comprehensively standardize the various data there.

Yes, that is, it was frustrating throughout the pandemic. Frankly, I’ve been working in this area for a long time, but it was a bit of a shock to me that AAP was the best source of pediatric data throughout many of the US pandemics. AAP is a large organization. However, we have a fairly small research shop and it was AAP who was editing this data.

I absolutely love my CDC colleagues. And they really did Heracles work through this pandemic. However, they had very much to deal with in relation to the pandemic, which was a crisis after the crisis with adults. So, at the time, as we know, they didn’t have the ability to track children who weren’t so serious. Affected.

What else should people understand about children and the COVID-19 pandemic?

I think we’ve been answering these questions about children and infectious diseases for almost a year. And what we’ve seen all the time is that what’s happening to children simply reflects what’s happening in the surrounding community. It doesn’t really drive what’s happening in the surrounding community. In fact, I think that’s still the case.

As you know, many cases occur in certain situations, and many cases and children occur.But that’s what the kids do Promote those numbers. I think the proportion of children is increasing, but I think so.

Traditionally, people think that children share viruses with each other and then give them to adults. And this seems to be almost the opposite of its dynamics.

It’s a strange virus.