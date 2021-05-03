Health
High doses of fish oil may increase the likelihood of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart disease
Health Day Reporter
Monday, May 3, 2021 (HealthDay News)-Many people Fish oil To protect them heartHowever, new studies suggest that the prescription version may increase the risk of common psychiatric disorders.
The problem is the prescription strength of omega-3 fatty acids that are naturally found in fish oil.The drug is often prescribed to very expensive people Triglyceride, A type of blood type associated with increased risk heart attack And stroke..
According to the American Heart Association, prescription omega-3 can reduce triglycerides by 20% to 30% in most people.
However, drugs are also controversial because the ultimate benefits to the heart are unknown.
New research now — 5 analysis of the past Clinical trial — Suggests that you need to be careful.Overall, study patients who received omega 3 were more than one-third more likely to develop the disease. Atrial fibrillation (A-fib) From the one given the placebo. The dose of fish oil ingested ranged from 0.84 grams to 4 grams per day.
Atrial fibrillation is a common disorder of cardiac rhythm, or arrhythmia, The upper chamber of the heart does not contract effectively, but begins to quiver in a chaotic manner.
Atrial fibrillation isn’t immediately life-threatening, but “it’s not benign,” said Dave Dixon, one of the researchers in the study and an associate professor at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) in Richmond. Stated.
Over time, Dixon said atrial fibrillation can cause complications such as: heart failure Or stroke.
According to Dixon, it is unclear exactly how prescription strength omega-3 contributes to atrial fibrillation.
However, the increased risk was fairly consistent throughout the trial and, in fact, more consistent than the benefits of the heart, said collaborator Salvatore Carbon, an assistant professor at VCU.
In all five trials, patients with omega 3 had more cases of atrial fibrillation than patients with placebo, but the risk difference was not statistically significant in all studies.
However, when researchers pooled the results of all five trials, there were clear results. Patients with omega 3 were 37% more likely to develop atrial fibrillation than patients with placebo.
In contrast, only one trial has shown that omega 3 products can reduce the risk of other heart diseases.
The study, named REDUCE-IT, found that patients using a product called Vascepa had a 25% reduced risk of “cardiovascular events.” This includes heart attacks, strokes, and deaths from cardiovascular causes.
However, that study also increased the risk of atrial fibrillation for omega 3 users by 35%.
Why did only one test find a heart benefit? Again, that’s not clear yet, Dixon said.
However, he added that Vascepa is different from the fish oil products tested in other tests. It contains only one omega 3 called EPA, but other products contain a combination of EPA and DHA.
In the REDUCE-IT trial, Dixon said that the higher the level of EPA in a patient’s blood, the lower the cardiovascular risk.
He said it suggests that focusing on the EPA may be the “road to the future.” However, conflicting findings about the benefits of omega-3 highlight the potential risk of atrial fibrillation and the need for further research, the researchers said.
The analysis was published on April 29 European Heart Journal — Cardiovascular Pharmacotherapy..
Linda Van Horn, a member of the Heart Association’s Nutrition Board and a professor at Northwestern University’s Fineberg School of Medicine in Chicago, said the findings about the heart benefits of fish oil were certainly “inconsistent.” ..
And it contains low doses of over-the-counter fish oil supplements.
“Data on the benefits or risks of taking fish oil supplements are limited and inconsistent,” says Van Horn.
Therefore, the Heart Association recommends eating two servings of fish per week instead. Van Horn said fatty fish such as salmon, trout, albacore tuna and herring are the best sources of omega-3.
In the current analytical trials, prescription strength omega-3 was tested. However, Carbone said he would also be cautious about over-the-counter fish oil supplements.
“I don’t know if commercial products can have these same effects,” he said.
Dixon pointed out that over-the-counter fish oil is considered a dietary supplement and is not as regulated as a drug by the US Food and Drug Administration.
Both he and Carbone said it was best to consult a doctor or pharmacist before starting a fish oil product. — — And those who are taking prescription omega-3s should consult their doctor before quitting.
For more information
Details of Harvard Medical School Fish oil and heart health.
Source: Salvatore Carbone, PhD, Associate Professor, Kinematics and Health Sciences, Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond, Virginia. Dave L. Dixon, PharmD, Associate Professor, Outpatient Treatment, and Vice-Chair, Clinical Services, Virginia Commonwealth University, Department of Pharmacotherapy and Outcomes Science, Richmond, Virginia. Dr. Linda Van Horn, RD, Professor and Chief, Nutrition Department, School of Preventive Medicine, Northwestern University School of Medicine in Chicago, and a member of the Nutrition Committee of the American Heart Association in Dallas. European Heart Journal — Cardiovascular Pharmacotherapy, April 29, 2021, online
