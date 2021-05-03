High doses of fish oil may increase the likelihood of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart disease

Amy Norton

Health Day Reporter

Monday, May 3, 2021 (HealthDay News)-Many people Fish oil To protect them heartHowever, new studies suggest that the prescription version may increase the risk of common psychiatric disorders.

The problem is the prescription strength of omega-3 fatty acids that are naturally found in fish oil.The drug is often prescribed to very expensive people Triglyceride, A type of blood type associated with increased risk heart attack And stroke..

According to the American Heart Association, prescription omega-3 can reduce triglycerides by 20% to 30% in most people.

However, drugs are also controversial because the ultimate benefits to the heart are unknown.

New research now — 5 analysis of the past Clinical trial — Suggests that you need to be careful.Overall, study patients who received omega 3 were more than one-third more likely to develop the disease. Atrial fibrillation (A-fib) From the one given the placebo. The dose of fish oil ingested ranged from 0.84 grams to 4 grams per day.