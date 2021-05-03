Everything You Need to Know About LA County’s Yellow Tier Reopening Plan





Los Angeles County continues to recover dramatically from the deadly winter COVID-19 surge, and as vaccination continues rapidly, public health officials are calling the county (and its many businesses, large and small). ) Is becoming more certain to move to the least restricted areas of the state. We will resume tier this week. The transition to the lowest yellow layer of California’s four-layer colored reopening plan marks a near-miracle shift in just a few months, with virtually all businesses (including non-meal bars). make it possible. To provide customers with some indoor capacity. LA County is back only for indoor dining in the restaurant March.. Los Angeles County is actually Last week’s yellow layerHowever, according to state guidelines, each county must maintain its status within the new hierarchy for at least two weeks before relocating. The main data point currently under consideration is the daily adjusted case rate of new coronavirus infections, which should be no more than 2 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.Last week, the county was 1.9%, and officials announced Zero dead Only 313 new cases occurred last weekend and were almost certainly pushed to the yellow layer. State officials release new tier quotas every Tuesday. Dr. Ferrer, Director of Public Health, LA County Already saying publicly Once approved by the state, her office and LA County Supervisory Board will move to change the county’s public health orders on Wednesday, and those changes will take effect Thursday morning. Here’s what the new yellow tier assignment means for restaurants and bars: For bars that do not serve meals Up to 25% indoor dining capacity or 100 people, whichever is less

Capacity can increase to 37.5 percent if all guests show a negative test or evidence of complete vaccination

No time limit or additional service time limit For restaurants For wineries, breweries and distilleries Up to 50% indoor dining capacity or 200 people, whichever is less

No time limit or additional service time limit This week’s transition to the yellow layer will take place in the fast-paced days and weeks, as provided by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Updated guidance For fully vaccinated people (including no longer needing to wear a mask outside).Recently, the LA County Public Health Department Revised its own public health order To allow the return of indoor arcades with limited capacity (and with safety precautions), we opened a return path to places such as the Highland Park barcade and Echo Park Button Mash, which were closed last fall. Masu There are no plans to resume.. Ownership of Button Mash says they want to return to servicing their customers soon. With the modified local order, there are no restrictions on the opening hours of bars, breweries and wineries. Given the Current orbit Given the state’s vaccine deployment and its low prevalence, it still makes sense for California (according to Governor Gavin Newsom) to be able to “completely resume.” By June 15.. The transition of LA County (and its surrounding counties) to the yellow layer was officially announced on Tuesday, May 4, with the LA County Public Health Department and independent public health authorities in Pasadena and Long Beach soon. Continue to the back.

