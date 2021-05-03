Nine Stories of Lyme Disease Awareness Month









Add topics to email alerts

Receive an email when a new article is posted Please enter your email address to receive emails when new articles are posted .. “data-action =” subscribe “> Subscribe

The request could not be processed. Please try again later.If you continue to have this issue, please contact us [email protected] .. Return to Healio May is Lyme disease awareness month. To prevent tick bites, the CDC recommends that you take the following precautions: May is Lyme disease awareness month. Credit: Adobe Stock.

Use an insect repellent registered by the Environmental Protection Agency.

Wear clothing treated with 0.5% permethrin and retreat clothing every year.

Shower after spending time outdoors.

Check daily for ticks.

After spending time outdoors, roll the clothes in the dryer over high heat for 10 minutes. For this month’s compliance, we’ve compiled a list of nine stories related to Lyme disease. Nearly 500,000 Americans diagnosed with Lyme disease each year, analyzed locate According to the analysis published in Emerging infectious diseasesIt is estimated that an average of nearly 500,000 Americans were diagnosed with Lyme disease each year between 2010 and 2018. read more. Q & A: The Lyme Disease Guidelines were updated for the first time in 2014 Year The Infectious Diseases Society of America, the American Academy of Neurology, and the American Academy of Rheumatology have updated their Lyme disease guidelines for the first time in 14 years. read more. CDC Approves New Two-Layer Test Algorithm for Lyme Disease The CDC has approved the use of a two-layer test algorithm that includes a second enzyme immunoassay instead of the western immunoblot assay. read more. The incidence of Lyme disease is three times higher in the UK than previously thought, studies suggest Survey results published in BMJ Open It has been suggested that the incidence of Lyme disease in the United Kingdom is three times higher than previous estimates. read more. Lyme disease is often misdiagnosed and becomes unnecessary Antibiotics A 14-year study in Baltimore found that many patients were misdiagnosed with Lyme disease and were given unnecessary antibiotics. read more. Potential human risks associated with increased prevalence of Lyme disease dog According to a study published in 2019, the prevalence of Lyme disease in dogs in the United States surged in endemic areas and areas not normally observed in humans. read more. Varneva Study Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidates for Children Valneva said he would study VLA15 vaccine candidates in children. read more. People with Lyme neuroborreliosis do not have an overall increased risk of mental illness The results of a national survey showed that patients with Lyme neuroborreliosis are not at increased risk of mental illness. read more. Not just limes: 22% of black-footed mites collected on Long Island carry multiple Pathogen A high prevalence of infectious diseases that can cause human disease was observed among three separate mite species collected on Long Island. read more.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos