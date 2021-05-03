COVID-19 cases in Oregon are stable.Lane County reports 56 new cases





To provide important public security information to the community, The Register-Guard makes this daily update related to the coronavirus available for free. To support such local journalism, Consider becoming a subscriber.. Oregon reported new cases of 5,644 coronaviruses in the week ending Sunday, starting at 5,579 the week before the virus that causes COVID-19. Oregon ranks 13th among the fastest per capita spreads of the coronavirus, according to a USA TODAY network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. Last week, cases of coronavirus in the United States decreased by 15.4% from the previous week, and 344,463 cases were reported. With 1.27% of the country’s population, Oregon had 1.64% of the country’s case last week. Nationwide, 16 states had more cases in the most recent week than in the previous week. Within Oregon, the worst per capita weekly outbreaks occurred in the Klamath, Grant, and Deschutes counties. Overall, the newest case was added to Multnomah County, with 1,056 cases. Clackamas County, 665 cases. Washington County was 632, and the pace of the previous week was Craccamus, Lynn, and Deshutes. Lane County reported 430 cases and 0 deaths last week. A week ago, it reported 441 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic, the county reported 12,462 cases and 144 deaths. >> See how your community has progressed with recent cases of coronavirus Oregon ranks 21st in the state, with at least one vaccination, with 45.4% of its population vaccinated at least partially. The national percentage is 44.3%, as shown by USA TODAY’s analysis of data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The most used Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in the United States should be given twice at intervals of several weeks. In the week ending Sunday, Oregon reported an additional 263,024 vaccinations, including 132,673 initial doses. Last week, the state received 279,051 vaccinations, including 144,588 initial doses. Overall, Oregon reported a total of 3,137,471 doses. Throughout Oregon, cases decreased in 18 counties, with the highest in Marion, Jackson, and Yamhill counties. In Oregon, 16 people were reported dead from COVID-19 during the week ending Sunday. Twenty-five people were reported dead the week before. Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 186,344 people have been coronavirus-positive and 2,501 have died from the disease in Oregon, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. In the United States, 32,421,641 people are positive and 577,045 are dead. >> Follow coronavirus cases throughout the United States Lane County reports 56 cases with no additional deaths According to the Lane County Public Health Department, Lane County reported 56 confirmed or estimated cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the county-wide number of cases to 12,527. The death toll remained at 144 for 28 consecutive days. The number of infected people was 347, an increase of 7% from 325 on Sunday. As of Friday, 127,178 residents of Lane County have been fully vaccinated, with 33.6% of the population receiving 298,358 first and second vaccinations. Data are still available, according to the Oregon Department of Health, with at least 1,273 vaccinations in Lane County on Friday. USA TODAY Network publishes a localized version of this story on news sites nationwide, generated using data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If you have any questions about your data or story, please contact Mike Stucka. [email protected]..

