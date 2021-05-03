Health
8 signs you are drinking too much
It would be an understatement to say that the pandemic was a stressful time. And unfortunately Deal with all stressUncertainty, and emotions over the past year, have led many Americans to drink more alcohol.
One in four adults reported drinking more during the pandemic. Survey by the American Psychological Association..Adult alcohol consumption increased by 14% between 2019 and 2020, according to a study published in JAMA network open The study also found an increase in cases of heavy drinking among women. in addition, Nielsen Non-bar and restaurant sales of alcohol reportedly increased by more than 20% during the pandemic.
“Living beyond a pandemic was an experiment on people’s resilience when separated from much of their daily activities and human interactions,” he says. Dr. Salita Salzberg, MD, MPH, Board certification of primary care physicians family Addiction medicine with virtual health platform PlushCare.. “During this time, many people tried to deal with it in new ways, such as drinking more than usual.”
With pandemic stress and uncertainty Dr. Achill Anand, MDBeing a Cleveland Clinic psychiatrist, loneliness, isolation, and sadness are other reasons people may drink more.
But how much does it cost to drink? And how do you know if you’re drinking too much? We asked the experts for an explanation — this is what they had to say.
What is overdrinking?
Drink moderately American dietary guidelines define no more than two glasses a day for adult men and no more than one for women. Do not drink alcohol at all if you are pregnant, under the age of 21, have a particular medical condition, or are recovering from alcohol abuse.
“Drinking consistently beyond these amounts can be categorized as overdrinking,” he explains. Dr. Indra Sidambi, MD, Medical Director and Founder Network Therapy Center..
She says that because of the physiological differences between men and women, the recommended amount of alcohol is different. Women often feel drunk faster than men because their bodies are low in water, high in adipose tissue, and low in the levels of certain enzymes that break down substances.
“There is no way to define magic numbers, drinks, or the meaning of overdrinking,” Dr. Salzberg adds. Metabolism, tolerance, and how someone is affected by alcohol also play a role, and she says the terms “overdrinking” and “alcoholism” often carry a negative stigma.
8 signs of overdrinking
Your drinking behavior becomes excessive Threatens your overall health and well-being.. The outline is as follows.
Interfere with daily life
If drinking affects your work, family responsibilities, daily habits, or causes financial distress, you may need to seek help.
It affects your relationship
This includes when friends and family comment on your drinking habits. Also, when drinking is causing a relationship conflict, or when you are losing a meaningful relationship.
It leads to dangerous behavior
You may be engaged in high-risk activities or behaviors, such as drunk driving.
You regularly lose power
If you drink too much on a regular basis and a power outage occurs, you may be drinking too much. Severe hangover is another sign.
You are using alcohol to deal with and relax
Another sign of overdrinking is to use alcohol as a coping mechanism and a way to relax and continue to drink if you feel depressed or anxious.
You need to drink more for the same effect
If you need to drink more than before to feel the same effect, you may become more tolerant of alcohol and lead to excessive drinking.
Withdrawal symptoms when not drinking
Withdrawal symptoms include tremors, sweating, tremors, headaches, anxiety, Irritable bowel, and insomnia, by Substance abuse and mental health service management (SAMHSA).
You can’t control your drinking
If you violate these rules by thinking about drinking regularly, quitting or reducing it, or setting your own drinking restrictions, you may need help with drinking.
How Excessive Drinking Affects Your Health
Drinking too much alcohol can lead to many mental and physical health conditions. “Alcohol is the only substance I can think of that literally damages all organ systems in our body,” said Dr. Anand.
He adds that it increases the risk of certain cancers, causes liver dysfunction, affects childbirth, and can cause changes in testosterone and estrogen levels.
Anxiety, isolation, triggering substance abuse and recurrence depression, Boredom, and financial and relationship stress, says Cidambi.
“Unfortunately, the pandemic created the worst situation by delivering multiple triggers at the same time,” she says. “When someone indulges in heavy drinking for an extended period of time, the body becomes chemically dependent on alcohol.”
Subsequent attempts to stop drinking may cause withdrawal symptoms. Alcohol withdrawal is dangerous and can cause seizures and strokes, Cidambi said.
What would you do if you drank too much?
Do you think you drank too much?A good place to get started is by phone SAMHSA National Helpline 1-800-662-Help. Salzberg also suggests consulting with a primary care physician. The primary care physician can determine if additional or additional treatment is beneficial.
Treatment of alcoholism may include medication, treatment, or self-help groups such as: Anonymous alcoholism Or Narcotics Anonymous, Cidambi says.
According to her, other ways to manage drinking are:
- Write it down or use an app like the one below to track your drinking DrinkControl Or AlcoDroid Alcohol Tracker
- Set the number of drinks you consume per week or day
- Avoid storing alcohol in your home
- Have an alcohol-free day
“If you find yourself consistently ignoring these self-established rules, you may need help,” says Dr. Cidambi.
If you’re concerned, don’t be embarrassed to seek expert opinion on drinking and healthy coping, Dr. Salzberg adds.
“It’s important to remember that getting through a pandemic was very difficult for all of us,” she says. “We are all trying to deal with difficult situations and do our best.”
