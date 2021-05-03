An outbreak of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of the Congo was declared three months later, killing six people.







The request could not be processed. Please try again later.If you continue to have this issue, please contact us [email protected] .. Return to Healio According to the WHO’s Africa Regional Office, the 12th outbreak of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of the Congo was declared on Monday, following 12 confirmed cases and 6 deaths. Outbreak in North Kivu Started in February And related to another outbreak in the region that lasted almost two years, it was declared in June last year after more than 3,400 people were infected and about 2,300 died. This is the second largest outbreak of Ebola in history. Source: ECDC. Infectious disease threats have been reported. https://www.ecdc.europa.eu/sites/default/files/documents/Communicable-disease-threats-report-1-may-2021-allusers.pdf. Accessed on May 3, 2021.

The last patient of the recent outbreak Discharged in March, Start a 42-day countdown (the length of the two incubation periods). This is necessary for the outbreak to be formally declared.The outbreak was reported after the wife of a survivor of the previous outbreak Died of illness.. CDC Director Rochelle P. Valensky, MD, MPH, The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) Ministry of Health and partners praised the end of the outbreak. Rochelle P. Valensky Tedros Adhanom Gebreyes “We are part of our efforts and continue to be committed to supporting DRC’s efforts to help survivors of outbreaks, prevent future outbreaks, and quickly detect and respond to new cases of Ebola. “Warrensky said in a statement. “Our heart is with a family who has lost a loved one because of this deadly illness.” WHO Africa Regional Director comfort The guests, MBBS, MSc, “Local health care workers and national authorities praised the swift response, tenacity, experience, and diligence to curb this outbreak.” “The outbreak is over, but we need to be aware of the potential for recurrence and at the same time leverage our emergency response expertise to address other health threats facing the country,” Moeti said. Says. According to the WHO, about 2,000 high-risk people, including 500 front-line workers, were vaccinated in response to the outbreak. In a statement, WHO Secretary-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, PhD, MSc, The end of the outbreak was attributed to “professionalism, sacrifice, and cooperation by hundreds of true health heroes, especially Congolese responders.” “This is only possible thanks to a collaborative, comprehensive and consistent approach using vaccines and treatments and proven public health measures by the empowered and involved communities.” Tedros said at an upcoming WHO press conference. Guinea is also counting down to the end of the outbreak of Ebola Genetically linked In the outbreak of Ebola hemorrhagic fever in West Africa that ended in 2016. The countdown resumed at the end of last month after new cases were reported. reference: ECDC. Infectious disease threats have been reported. https://www.ecdc.europa.eu/sites/default/files/documents/Communicable-disease-threats-report-1-may-2021-allusers.pdf.. Accessed on May 3, 2021. Press release Press release

