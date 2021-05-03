Mothers rejoice after successful spina bifida surgery in their child in utero

The baby has undergone surgery in the uterus of the spina bifida, and since birth six weeks ago, the child has been healthy and well-developed. According to the statement From the Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children (GOSH) in London.

Spina bifida occurs when the so-called neural tube, a hollow structure that begins to form around the third week of pregnancy, does not develop properly and is essentially punctured. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).Neural tube later causes the baby brain And the spinal cord, and therefore structural holes, can cause mild to severe Nervous It can be damaged and cause physical and intellectual disability.

According to a statement, her British mother, Helena, learned that her developing baby had spina bifida at the 20th week of pregnancy.

“It was a very large lesion on her back, exposing half of her spine.” Helena told BBC News .. “They said she was likely to be paralyzed, incontinent, and later need a shunt to drain water from her brain.”

Thankfully, a groundbreaking clinical trial in 2011 showed that surgery on a baby in the womb could save the child from the harmful effects of Spinavifida. Live Science previously reported .. Compared to spina bifida babies who had surgery after birth, babies who had surgery in utero were twice as likely to walk unassisted by the age of two and had fewer neurological problems. ..

According to Live Science, fetal laparotomy increases the risk of preterm birth somewhat, and there are some risks because the mother needs to give birth by caesarean section, which risks rupturing the uterus.

In a statement, GOSH’s chief neurosurgeon, Dr. Dominique Thompson, said, “The procedure is complex, time-sensitive and not risk-free, but the significant, life-changing effects on babies and their families cannot be exaggerated. “. “This makes all the difference in their quality of life.”

Helen’s surgery involved 25 clinicians from GOSH and University College London Hospital, as well as Belgium’s University Hospital Ruben, where the surgery was performed, according to BBC News.

According to a GOSH statement, the procedure generally involves giving the mother an anesthetic, passing it through the foetation, and then amputating the abdomen and uterus to reach the foetation’s spine. The neurosurgeon then separates the skin attached to the exposed spinal cord and places the spinal cord in the spinal canal before closing and sewing the tissue.

Helena underwent surgery in the 23rd week of pregnancy and three months later gave birth to her daughter Mira at University College London Hospital. According to a GOSH statement, the newborn’s brain still has some excess water, but so far Mira has shown signs of healthy development.

“It’s absolutely amazing because she can move her legs and feel her toes,” Helena told the BBC News. “I am very grateful to the surgeon who performed this surgery because without it it would make a big difference in my life.” The team, including Mira, has performed the same surgery on 32 babies since January 2020. going.

“Dr. Paolo De Coppi, a member of the spina bifida fetal surgery team, said in a statement,” I am very excited about the next stage of prenatal surgery for infants with spina bifida. “

Since 2011, several groups have developed a less invasive version of fetal surgery that requires only a small incision in the uterus and therefore has less risk to both the mother and the offspring. Reported by Stat News .. Also, some doctors have developed a technique to prevent large incisions in either the uterus or the abdomen, but as of 2019, this approach is still entirely new and not widespread. Hmm.

“As with any new approach, we first need to fully understand the benefits and risks associated with mothers and babies,” says De Coppi. “We aim to make these future procedures as safe as possible, but what is clear is that prenatal surgery for spina bifida patients leads to better results.”

Originally published in Live Science.