Orange County’s vaccine strategy could soon move to smaller clinics









Orange County’s vaccination efforts may switch from supersites to smaller nearby clinics as state health officials say there is a reduction in vaccinations, but the state-wide reopening is expected to approach. I will.

At a county supervisors’ meeting last Tuesday, OC Health Officer Dr. Clayton Chau said county officials “seeing demand for superpods begin to decline and really consider whether to consolidate or close superpods. It’s time to need it, probably because the resources are outweighed. Demand. “

Over the weekend, OC Healthcare agencies began offering walk-in shots to people at super sites like the Anaheim Convention Center.

People usually need to register their reservations through Otena, the county registration service.

State and local public health authorities are addressing coronavirus vaccine hesitation, pandemic conspiracy theories, and supply constraints.

Governor Gavin Newsom said state officials are seeing a decline in vaccinated people at supersites.

“People are starting to retreat a bit,” Newsom said at a press conference Thursday. “Some people are starting to appear on the second shot.”

Newsum said state officials would continue to work with many community organizations to boost the vaccine.

“We’ve addressed not only supply constraints that were important a week ago, but also demand issues that now need to be addressed,” he said.

State officials are poised to lift almost all pandemic restrictions except masks on June 15.

Mr Chau said it was unclear if Orange County would hit herd immunity by then.

“I have hope. I’m a little nervous to say that I’ll achieve that by June 15,” Chau said, adding that there are supply constraints.

Public health experts say that at least 70% of people need to be vaccinated to reach herd immunity levels.

Still, facing a scallop, Newsam said he was confident that the state would meet the June deadline.

“If we keep doing what we’ve done, if we keep the momentum … If we keep those numbers, we’re bound to cross the blueprint by June 15,” Newsum said. It was.

Andrew Neumer, an epidemiologist at the University of California, Irvine, said the state had just started vaccination for everyone over the age of 16 a few weeks ago, so it’s a little hard to know how much vaccine repellent is in the community. He said it was premature.

“I think it will happen in the next two weeks as evidence begins to get more data on what it looks like after it’s been released to more people,” Neumer said in a telephone interview on Friday. “So far, there has been a lot of confusion about whether I am qualified and so on.”

Meanwhile, county health officials are fighting false information, reiterating that vaccines are not enforced by anyone, schools do not become mass vaccination centers, and vaccine passports are not required.

And public comments at the Supervisory Conference are a hotbed of vaccine and pandemic conspiracy theories.

Neumer said fighting false information and conspiracy theories is a big challenge.

“‘The earth is flat. Prove that I’m wrong with five sentences’ is one of the games played here,” Neumer said. “It takes more time to debank a bunch of BS than to say a bunch of BS, so be careful. The vaccine does not contain microchips. This is a constructive role for trusted members of the community. That’s one of the reasons I feel I can do it. ”

He said supervisors and members of the local council could not only promote the vaccine more, but companies should also intervene.

“I want to see the announcement of public services like ducks, angels and Disney,” Neumer said.

When it comes to vaccines, there is also a huge gap between Democrats and Republicans.

Of Chapman University Orange County Community Survey It turns out that 81% of Democrats say they will be vaccinated compared to 58% of Republicans. This is consistent with the national survey.

Mike Moudian, a professor of political science at Chapman University who helped conduct the study, said several different factors were involved in this division.

Part of it is from the evangelical community until the Supreme Court’s ruling allowed it to resume due to public health restrictions due to the closure of the church during the pandemic.

“I believe that the other factor we see is an overall idealistic threat to liberals and those who hate big government. Therefore, something was perceived as a big government initiative. If so, we’ll get backlash from people who look down on big government, “Mudian said in a telephone interview last Thursday.

He said the “elephant in the room” was former President Donald Trump.

“The former president did not have a consistent message on how to deal with a pandemic. There are many non-scientific recommendations on which medications to take that have not been approved by the FDA, some of which. The statement was not based on any kind of reality, “Moudian said, and if Trump makes a public service announcement, more people could change their minds about vaccines.

Following a $ 6.2 billion tax cut bill signed by Newsum last Thursday, the state is exempting small businesses from taxes and fees.

Newsam said some fees, such as entrepreneurship fees and liquor sales license fees, will be exempted to enhance the profits of small businesses.

Hospitalization for the Orange County virus has fallen to its lowest level since the pandemic began over a year ago.

According to the county, 95 people were hospitalized on Monday, including 21 in the intensive care unit. Healthcare agency..

The virus has now killed 4,969 people. This is nine times the annual average of influenza.

COVID deaths exceeded the average annual cancer deaths in OC.

Also, heart disease, Alzheimer’s disease, and stroke each kill more people than they do on average each year.

According to Orange County, the average annual death toll since 2016 has been around 20,000, of which 543 have died from influenza. State health data.

Last year, more than 24,400 OC residents died. Latest state health data..

According to state mortality statistics, there are more than 4,600 deaths from cancer, more than 2,800 deaths from heart disease, more than 1,400 deaths from Alzheimer’s disease, and more than 1,300 deaths from stroke.

Spencer Custodio is a Voice of OC staff reporter.

