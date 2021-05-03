Hospitalization is reduced because BC is 6 weeks and the number of new COVID-19 cases is the lowest

Connect with us

Another 15 people died from COVID-19 in the 3rd century BC.

New data show promising signs in the BC battle to control the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state has recorded 668 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. This is the lowest number since March 22nd, six weeks ago. On May 2, the state recorded 671 new cases of COVID-19, indicating that this was not a one-day anomaly. This is the second lowest total since March 22nd.

State Health Officer Bonnie Henry on May 3 provided data for the last three days, including 835 on May 1. The new cases will increase the total number of COVID-19 state cases detected since January 2020 to 131,656. Of these, the state believes that more than 93%, or 122,518, have recovered.

Currently, 7,327 people are actively fighting infectious diseases, the lowest number since March 30.

Hospitalizations have decreased by 37 to 474 in the last three days. However, the number of people in the intensive care unit has increased by two over the past three days to 176.

According to Henry, an additional 15 people died of COVID-19 in the past day, all but one being over 70 years old. She added that the one who died was between the ages of 50 and 59. She said most of the people who died were in the hospital.

“These numbers are still too high-a way to get higher,” said Adrian Dix, health minister for hospitalizations. “The pressure on our healthcare system is too high.”

Health authorities are monitoring the symptoms of 11,781 people. These individuals are known to be exposed to people who have been identified as infected.

Henry and Dix heard positive about the state’s vaccination campaign, as more than one million doses of Pfizer vaccine are expected in May.

However, for the past three days, health authorities have provided 89,519 people with 90,608 vaccines, and 1,089 people needed a second dose. This averages 29,840 people with 30,202 vaccinations per day, far from a record total of 363 vaccinations.

The record of 24-hour vaccination in British Columbia remains the 46,227 vaccinations and 70 second doses provided to 46,157 people on April 16.

The state’s strategy was initially to provide people with a second vaccination about four weeks later. The timetable for the second dose was then extended up to 16 weeks after the first dose.

Henry now says that those who receive the first dose of the vaccine will not have to wait 16 weeks.

“We’re looking at data on how to do that over the next few weeks,” she said.

In total, British Columbia health authorities have provided 1,785,599 people with 1,877,330 vaccines, and 91,731 people need a second dose. According to Dix, this means that 41.53% of British Columbia residents in question have at least the first shot.

Henry urged people over the age of 18 in British Columbia to enroll in the state government’s reservation system for Pfizer or Moderna vaccination. If you are 54 years old or older, you can not only register for the system, but also make a reservation.

She sends emails or text messages to people to say that Pfizer or Moderna vaccines are available to receive the first injection, even if people have already been injected with AstraZeneca at the pharmacy. I said I could do it.

According to Henry, these people are supposed to ignore the warning and wait for a message that they are eligible for a second shot.

She said that anyone who already had a shot of AstraZeneca might be able to book and get a shot of Pfizer or Moderna, but “I don’t recommend it.”

Henry didn’t say whether to extend the ban on eating in the restaurant after May 25, but revealed that the restrictions wouldn’t go away this summer.

“This summer, next fall and winter, even outdoors, it’s unlikely that any big event of any kind will happen,” she said.

She aims to qualify everyone in British Columbia for vaccination in order to have the opportunity to be vaccinated by July 1.

“By mid-June, things should be going well. [to this goal,]”She said.

