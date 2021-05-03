LA County has not reported deaths from the new coronavirus again, although late reporting has contributed – Whittier Daily News

The numbers are likely due to late reporting over the weekend, but Los Angeles County announced on Monday, May 3, that there were no COVID-19 deaths for the second consecutive day. Layer of blueprints for this week’s economic resumption.

COVID-19 cases and deaths have traditionally been lower on Sundays and Mondays as a result of delayed reporting from the weekend, but consecutive days of zero deaths have reduced the number of fatal pandemic casualties. Provided a faint light of hope about.

“We expect the death toll to remain very low in the coming weeks,” said Barbara Ferrer, director of public health.

She said the delay in reporting was likely due to the lack of deaths reported on Sunday and Monday, but the daily death toll was declining. She said the county now has an average of 4-5 deaths per day, dating back to the date these deaths actually occurred.

No deaths were reported on Monday, and the county’s COVID-19 deaths from the entire pandemic remained at 23,914.

The county reported 255 new COVID cases on Monday, raising the total number to 1,233,985.

According to state statistics, as of Monday, 386 people were hospitalized for COVID, down from 390 on Sunday, and 96 in the intensive care unit, up from 87 on Sunday.

With continued low case numbers, the county is expected to be able to move on to the least restrictive yellow layer of the blueprint for a state’s safer economy this week, leading to economic and other restrictions during a pandemic.

To reach the yellow layer, the average daily incidence of new COVID cases in the county must be less than 2 per 100,000 inhabitants. Last week, the Los Angeles County rate fell to 1.9 per 100,000 inhabitants. According to Feller, if the rate remains below 2 when new state-adjusted figures are released on Tuesday, the county will officially move to the yellow layer on Wednesday, but with relaxed restrictions due to movement. Will not be valid until Thursday.

Entering the yellow tier, most companies have primarily higher capacity limits. For example, fitness centers, cardrooms, wineries and breweries are allowed to increase indoor attendance from the current 25% to 50%. The bar can be opened indoors at 25%. At outdoor venues such as Dodger Stadium, capacity can be increased from the current 33% to 67%. Amusement parks may allow 25% to 35%.

Mr Feller said he was confident that the county would qualify for Yellow Tier this week, but the county is uncertain until state figures are released around noon on Tuesday.

The overall positive COVID trend within the county was still offset by a disturbing decline in vaccinated people. Feller said last week that vaccination coverage had dropped. She provided figures on Monday indicating that 611,592 doses were given in the county during the week ending April 23. But last week, only 467,134 doses were given, equivalent to a 24% reduction.

A city-wide emergency alert was sent to Los Angeles mobile phones on Monday, calling on people to get the free COVID-19 vaccine.

Mayor Eric Garcetti said on Twitter Monday morning that he “is free to use any tool to encourage Angelenos to vaccinate.”

A wireless emergency alert was sent to a mobile device on Monday afternoon, containing information about vaccine options offered by the city, which is open to all residents of Los Angeles County.

The Los Angeles municipal site has provided more than 250,000 vaccines this week. This is the highest amount of vaccine the city has provided during a pandemic. To that total, 70,000 new Moderna vaccine doses, 45,000 new Pfizer vaccine doses, and 3,000 new Johnson & Johnson doses will be added to the remaining supply.

On Thursday, LA County Public Health Director said the number of people receiving the first COVID-19 vaccination in the county had dropped significantly over the past week, calling this trend “very worried.”

She said that “vaccine repellent”, although it plays a role, cannot be completely blamed for its decline. There are also problems with people who have easy access to vaccination sites and who can get there. Mobile vaccination efforts have been strengthened to reach more inhabitants, and most vaccination sites offer shots without prior reservation.

“There are some other issues we need to pay attention to,” she said. “People need access to the kind of information that they think will help them make the right decisions. I’ve always said through public health work, we sit here and vaccinate people. We are not telling you to take it. We want people to feel very comfortable that the vaccine is safe and very effective.

“… I think there are a few people who really don’t want to be vaccinated. At this point, people in that group wouldn’t be relieved to come in right now to get vaccinated. So those people Take your time for. The more people you get vaccinated, the less risk you have of both known and unknown concerns, the more people will die and the more people will go to the hospital. There is an urgency here as we are hospitalized and return to where there are more cases.

“But we’re not here to force people to vaccinate. We help us understand how powerful these vaccines are and how much they make a difference. I’m here to present a lot of information. “

About 37% of the county’s population is considered fully vaccinated, Feller said. Health officials say the county needs to reach an 80% vaccination rate in order to reach so-called “herd immunity.”

Feller said he didn’t focus too much on that 80% figure because it aims to get accurate information about the effectiveness of the vaccine and make it easier for people to get the vaccine.

“I’m not too worried about the number of herd immunities. Do we get there and do the concept really need to mean? More and more expectations as I have a strong vaccine People will come and continue to be vaccinated, and (we) want to make it as easy as possible, “she said.