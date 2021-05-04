Mutant influenza virus confirmed in Canada — precision vaccination





(Precision vaccination) Another case of influenza virus was found in two unrelated individuals living in different communities in southern Manitoba, Canada. One has been reported to be a case of human influenza A (H1N2) v and the other has been reported to be a case of human influenza A (H1N1) v. Manitoba Government April 30, 2021. Cases are the result of two different viruses, and based on case studies, they are not linked. These cases have been reported to the Public Health Agency of Canada in accordance with the International Health Regulations. These two influenza viruses are associated with the influenza virus that circulates in pigs. Influenza virus from pigs (Swine flu) Normally, it does not infect humans. However, there are sporadic human infections caused by the influenza virus that normally infects pigs. When this happens, these viruses are called “variant viruses.” Human influenza A (H1N1) v is rarely found in humans. This is the second case ever reported in Canada. The first case was reported in Ontario in September 2012. Two human influenza A (H1N1) v cases were detected in the United States during the 2020-21 season. In most cases, the subspecies influenza virus does not show the ability to spread easily and sustainably from person to person. In North America, sporadic human cases of influenza have been reported in the last decade. Human influenza A (H1N2) v is rarely found in humans, with only 29 cases reported worldwide since 2005, and no cases in Canada until it was reported in Alberta in October 2020. Mutant viral infections can be treated with the same influenza antiviral drugs used to treat seasonal flu.Seasonal flu vaccination does not prevent “swine flu”, he said. Health Canada April 30, 2021. Vaccines to protect against H1N1 in 2009 are widely available, US CDC..

