Arthritis Foundation Releases Vim App to Help Manage Chronic Pain





More than 54 million adults and about 300,000 children in the United States live with chronic pain from arthritis. According to a new report by the Arthritis Foundation, during the COVID-19 pandemic, their symptoms were exacerbated by anxiety and fear, leading to more depressing days. “Pain remains the biggest challenge facing the arthritis community, but the COVID-19 pandemic has made pain management even more difficult.” Said Steven Tyler, Executive Vice President of Arthritis Foundation Mission and Strategic Initiatives. “Too many patients were unable to participate in activities to treat their pain, and many were already alive for fear of a weakened immune system.” To help people with arthritis manage chronic pain and feel more supported as the pandemic continues, the Foundation launched a new app called Vim later this month. Free app Patients can set goals for 6 weeks and include tracking capabilities to monitor progress. It also aims to provide a community of support and encouragement by providing educational resources customized to each user’s specific situation. “By definition,’vim’ means energy and enthusiasm, which is the original purpose of the app,” Taylor said. “This app provides patients with constant friendship and inspiration to regain the pain stolen over the years.” Vim will be available on iOS and Android devices.No specific release date has been announced, but interested people can sign up at arthritis.org/Vim You will be notified of the release. The Arthritis Foundation has also announced its findings from its second year. How it hurt the reportPatients with arthritis reported feeling tired and poor sleep quality compared to the previous year. They also said that starting a new job would be more difficult and lead to more depressed days. Based on the data collected Arthritis Foundation Four in five patients with arthritis said they had more difficulty physically functioning than the general population. The report also found that socio-economic status, access to care, language barriers and other factors affect people’s pain and ability to function. Researchers have found that 83% of patients with an annual income of less than $ 15,000 experience greater disability due to pain. This report is based on survey responses from 40,000 US patients participating in an ongoing study conducted by the Foundation. Half of them were collected from December to October 2019. In addition to painkillers Mayo Clinic To manage chronic pain, it is advisable to stretch your body, take a good posture and move gently. Meditation and relaxation techniques are also helpful. two Most common type The causes of arthritis are osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis. Osteoarthritis is a degenerative form of the disease that causes the cartilage at the ends of the bones to be destroyed. It is common in the elderly. Rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune inflammatory disease in which the immune system attacks the lining of joints, damaging cartilage and bone. People with arthritis experience joint pain, swelling, and stiffness that can affect their daily physical function.

