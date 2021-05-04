COVID-19 hospitalization in Orange County fell below 100 for the first time in months

Orange County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped from triple digits for the first time in months today, but the county has reported 55 new infections and no further deaths.

“That’s amazing,” Andrew Neumer, a professor of population health and disease prevention at the University of California, Irvine, told City News Service about hospital admissions.

“Hospitalization is the most reliable metric we handle,” Neumer said. “And I’m really happy that it’s less than 100. There’s nothing magic about 100. There’s no epidemiological difference between 95 and 105, but lower is better, and all of these are psychological There is scholarship. Even for epidemiologists, I am happy because we are still susceptible to all that psychology. “

Hospitalizations decreased from 111 on Sunday to 95 on Monday, and the number of patients in the intensive care unit decreased from 24 to 21.

Monday figures pushed the county total to 254,044. 37.7% of intensive care unit beds and 76% of ventilators were available in the county.

Officials said Orange County continues to encourage overall trends in pandemics.

Neumer said it was too early to say whether modest vaccines would affect the achievement of herd immunity.

“There are scenarios in which enough people are not vaccinated to keep the virus going and constantly generate new variants to ruin the virus for others,” Neumer said. It was. “But here it’s May 3rd. It’s too early to say that’s happening. California has only been vaccinated for everyone over the age of 16 for just two weeks. But we don’t have the data yet … we need to spend more time before pointing our finger at the anti-vaccine. “

Also, labeling people as anti-vacers is misleading, Neumer said.

“Calling people anti-vaxxers is like asking them when they stopped hitting their wives,” Neumer said. “There is an anti-vaccine hardcore that is truly anti-vaccine and you never reach those people. Believe me, I interacted with some of them. But this new Not everyone who wants to wait for what a vaccine is is a dyed anti-vaccine. It takes more time to see what’s happening. “

Neumer also clarified what the term “herd immunity” means for public health.

“Herd immunity is the loss of all that vitality due to the fact that the epidemic nature of the infection diminishes and the continuous chain of infection to immunized people is constantly interrupted,” Neumer said. Stated. “Not everyone is protected.”

One measure of herd immunity is when one infection stops the production of multiple other infections. “Herd immunity does not mean the extinction of COVID-19,” he said.

Cases of COVID-19 can be rare for a long period of time, but if they are reintroduced, for example, by someone abroad, they can cause another surge, Neumer said.

“For example, in the 17th and 18th centuries, there was a measles epidemic in Iceland, but after that, due to herd immunity, measles did not occur in Iceland for 75 years,” Neumer said. Measles. “But because Iceland is part of the universe, measles will eventually be reintroduced into Iceland, so it will happen again. Therefore, we all nations are all Herd immunity is not a permanent state because it lives in the universe connected to the country. Other countries. ”

In Orange County, “COVID-19 is very low in the summer and can occur for a period of 3 or 4 months that can be justified as group immunity, but may continue in the fall or winter. It may not continue, “says Neumer. .. “It depends on reintroduction.”

On Sunday, the county’s Super POD Vaccination Sites at the Anaheim Convention Center, Soka University, and Orange County Fairgrounds accepted not only walk-ins, but also those whose bookings were confirmed. The weekly average of Orange County’s COVID-19 index, released Tuesday, remained in the orange layer of the state’s four-tier economic resumption system, but according to most people, the three categories of the least restrictive yellow layer. Meet two of them. Recent numbers.

The weekly average of new cases per day in the county per 100,000 inhabitants improved from 2.8 in the previous week to 2.6. The overall test positive rate remained at 1.4%. The county’s Health Equity Quartile rate, which measures the positive rate of hotspots in underprivileged communities, has increased from 1.7% to 1.9%. The county’s positive rate is targeted for the yellow layer, but the number of cases is still in the orange layer.

To graduate to the yellow layer, the case rate must be less than 2 per 100,000. The county must maintain the tier metric for two weeks before graduating to a less restrictive level.Orange county too Resumed administration of Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Sunday After being suspended at the request of federal health authorities due to a rare case of blood clotting in vaccinated patients.

Dr. Clayton Chau, Chief Public Health Officer and Director of OCHCA, said he believes that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is “safe and effective” and that the risk of developing coagulation is rare. Chau said last week that the county continues to test at the state average. The county average last week was 308.8 per 100,000 inhabitants. An additional 5,642 tests were recorded on Monday, bringing the total to 3,682,723.

The death toll recorded last weekend has increased since the pandemic began at 4,969. The death toll in April was 19, 180 in March and 580 in February. January, the deadliest month in the pandemic, killed 1,529 people. The next worst December death toll is 940.