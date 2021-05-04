Virus cases plummeted, LA and San Francisco revived

When Angeleno Wine reopened its tasting room, co-owner Amy Ruftig Viste was the first to make an old friend as the pandemic closed so many businesses and left a major city that looked like a ghost town. I shed tears when I saw him reunited.

Even with limited capacity, animated conversations flowed from tables set between aging wine barrels, echoing through the brick walls of a winery hidden in an industrial area on the outskirts of downtown Los Angeles. It was.

“It felt like the winery was booming again,” Luftig Viste said on Sunday. It’s the day after it’s all closed and then reopened, except for the last two weeks of the 13 months.





With double to 50% capacity, the hustle and bustle in small spaces is destined to grow as Los Angeles and San Francisco pave the way for a broader resumption of California’s business.

The state’s leading city is likely to be the only major urban area on Tuesday to meet the threshold for the least restrictive layer of virus cases, indoor bars reopening, and a large number of people playing Major League Baseball. Supporting the Dodgers and Giants, the capacity will expand in restaurants, cinemas, amusement parks, gyms and other facilities.

This is a surprising turnaround, given that California was the epicenter of the virus outbreak in the United States just a few months ago.

The two cities have different pandemic weathering, but they have emerged in the same place after the entire state was closed in March 2020, streets were emptied, shops and restaurants were closed, and office buildings were darkened. I will.

San Francisco defeated most by avoiding the coronavirus, while Los Angeles was almost defeated by the coronavirus during the winter surge. In the worst case, more than 500 people die a day in California, and hospitals in the LA area could barely treat the overwhelming influx of patients.

San Francisco reached the least restrictive yellow layer in a short period of time in October. It was the only urban area to do this, and was subsequently forced to withdraw due to the alarming surge in the incident. LA did not emerge from the most restrictive layers until March.

Currently, California has the lowest case rate in the country. Los Angeles County is home to a quarter of the state’s population of about 40 million and has endured an disproportionate number of 60,000 deaths in the state, but on Sunday or Monday the death toll from COVID-19 was No one has recorded it.

As spring warms, the highways get crowded, workers return to offices, and people head to restaurants and breweries.

On Sunday in the Arts District in downtown Los Angeles, drivers went around the block looking for a parking space. Diner filled the sidewalk table in Wurstküche, ate sausages, and drank Belgian and German beers. A line of people waiting for a table at the Angel City Brewery stretched down the street.

Chris Summons said he felt the citizen’s duty to get out of business and support it.

“It feels almost obligatory to interact with the city,” Summons said. “We need to bring LA back to life.”

It was the first time for my friend Steven Tyler. Steven Tyler said he was excited after having bent over for a long time and vaccinated.

“It’s nice to be out in town and around people, but I don’t mind lining up. It’s a whole new thing,” Tyler said.

In San Francisco, business flourished at Mixt, a popular lunch spot for salad lovers in the financial district. But when the line spills outdoors, it’s not at pre-pandemic levels, said Leslie Silver Glide, chain co-founder and CEO. She plans to open two more stores downtown in the coming weeks.

“People seem to be back. They are also excited to have lunch with their colleagues,” she said.

The fear of catching the virus has caused a significant reduction in the number of passengers on mass transit. Jason Alderman said he felt like a kid on the first day of school when he got on the commuter train to San Francisco. He works for Fast, an online payments startup that reopened its headquarters as soon as San Francisco allowed it in late March.

“Instead of feeling like a hollowed-out ghost town that people quickly abandoned, it felt like there was a green sprout of life,” he said. “I felt the sparkle of energy that was there.”

An estimated 137,500 workers from San Francisco companies, including Google, Facebook and Uber, apparently disappeared overnight when the blockade was issued in March 2020.

Moving vans were carted from households for larger suburban homes, and young people simply packed their cars away because they could work from anywhere. Housing rents have plummeted, but are now rising.

Office vacancy rates in San Francisco have risen from 10% in the previous year to 18%, said John Chan, senior vice president of commercial real estate finance and advisory firm Marcus & Millichap. In Los Angeles, vacancy rates have risen from 13.5% in the previous year to 17.5%.

Perhaps more obvious is that only 14% of keycards are used to enter San Francisco offices, compared to 24% in Los Angeles. The other end of the spectrum is Dallas, and the data show that 41% of the cards are used, reflecting different approaches to the virus in the two states.

Workers suddenly abandoned San Francisco when the original closure order came into effect, Chan said. He hopes the return will be slower.

Paralegal Lisa Elder, who has been working in the office since July, said the area was once her shadow, even if some restaurants and cafes were recently reopened.

“Before the COVID was full, a lot of people were eating in the alleys, but now it’s quiet. It’s crazy,” she said.

At Angeleno Wine, Ruftigviste said most of her customers were vaccinated and everyone was excited to go out again.

“It’s just an honor to be the place where people come to break the seal when we start coming out again,” she said.

___

Har reported from San Francisco. Olga R. Rodriguez contributed this report from San Francisco.