“Check it out!”-Pleas of a man on the Isle of Wight revealing prostate cancer numbers





Men on the Isle of Wight are being urged to be tested for prostate cancer, as figures reveal that more than 300 people are diagnosed with prostate cancer each year. Nationally, men die of illness every 45 minutes, according to the Isle of Wight Prostate Cancer Support Group. This year is the 10th year since the group was formed to help those diagnosed. This service was founded by men traveling to and from the island for treatment. The group provides a PSA test (a blood test that can detect cancerous tissue in the prostate) each year. Talking to the Isle of Wight Radio, Vice Chairman Tony Wheatley said early diagnosis is key: “As we have learned, prostate cancer symptoms do not always appear. After the age of 45, especially if your family has a history of prostate cancer, you need to have a regular PSA test. If it is greater than 50, it must not be greater than 3. If it is greater than 60, it must not be greater than 4. If it is greater than 70, it must not be greater than 5. If so, something completely incorrect for your prostate. “It may not be prostate cancer, it may be a urinary tract infection, but it is good to rule out prostate cancer.” Tony says that one in seven men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime. It kills more men than any other cancer in the UK. According to Tony, the Isle of Wight has one of the highest diagnostic rates in the country. Peter Hunt, the founder of the support group, He died last year after a fight against illness. Tony said it was a clear reminder: “It was a very, very sad loss to us. We attended the funeral, but of course there were restrictions. [because of the pandemic].. There were three trustees there to give Peter a good see-off. He was an irreplaceable member of the group. “ There are four PSA test events on the island this year. One will be held at Cowes in Totland and two will be held at Ride. The first will take place on May 22nd at the Freemasonry Center in Cowes. You can find out how to book a group Facebook page Or website.

