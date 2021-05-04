More Useful Pulse Oximeters for Covid Screening in the Elderly: Studies

People are accustomed to checking body temperature during a pandemic because fever is an important indicator of fever. COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection).. A new study led by researchers at Washington State University suggests that measuring body temperature is a less useful indicator of infection in the elderly and that a pulse oximeter should be used instead.

According to a paper published in the journal Frontiers in Medicine, baseline temperatures are lower in the elderly. A low baseline temperature means that heat generation can be overlooked when using CDC’s standard definition of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher.

“In fact, more than 30% of older people with serious infections have mild or no fever,” the newspaper said.

Other common signs of COVID are also rejected and can be due to aging such as malaise, body aches, and loss of taste and smell.

In addition, some COVID-19 patients have no visible signs of hypoxic levels such as shortness of breath, but oxygen saturation is less than 90%. Such asymptomatic hypoxia can be associated with very bad consequences.

Van Son and Eti should consider using inexpensive and portable pulse oximeters widely in elderly COVID-19 screening because the device can detect changes in oxygen saturation without other signs of infection. It states that there is.

“Detecting (asymptomatic hypoxia) is important for preventing the progression of the infection and initiating treatment,” they write. “Early interventions may help patients avoid highly invasive procedures (ie, intubation) and improve the allocation of scarce medical resources.”

