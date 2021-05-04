Here’s how a planned Caesarean delivery is safe for low-risk pregnancies:

New arrival the study Indicates that cesarean delivery planned at the mother’s request is safe for low-risk pregnancies and may have a lower risk of adverse delivery outcomes than planned vaginal delivery. This study is published in the CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal).

This study used state-wide data from the Better Outcomes Registry & Network (BORN), Ontario’s birth registry. The authors analyzed data on 422,210 low-risk pregnancies over a 6-year period (2012-2018). There were 46,533 caesarean sections, of which 1827 (3.9%) were planned at the request of the mother. This percentage has not changed over the years of research. Mothers who requested a Caesarean section were characterized by being Caucasian, over 35 years old, pregnant by in vitro fertilization, giving birth to their first baby, and living in a high-income area.

“Find that CDMR [cesarean delivery on maternal request] In Ontario, we reassure those concerned about the potential contribution of CDMRs to increasing cesarean delivery rates, “said Dr. Darine El-Chaar, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology Neonatal Care, Ottawa Hospital, Ottawa, Ontario. Is writing with co-authors. ..

Importantly, the findings also show that Caesarean delivery and vaginal delivery following the mother’s request are both safe delivery options for the mother and baby, and Caesarean delivery planned at the mother’s request Both mothers have shown a lower risk of adverse delivery outcomes and babies than planned vaginal deliveries.

The authors warn that research is needed to understand the potential long-term effects of a planned caesarean section.

“Our study addresses concerns related to the direct effects of planned CDMR, but on longer-term risks such as breastfeeding effects and the risk of children with infections and respiratory illness. We need to investigate, “they conclude.

This story was published from a news agency feed without changing the text. Only the heading has changed.