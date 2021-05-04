New studies find that people with advanced diabetes are at increased risk of death from Covid-19





Diabetes increases the risk of dying from Covid-19

A systematic review evaluated 22 studies focusing on the relationship between the two diseases.

Diabetic men are more likely to die than women when infected with Covid-19 According to a new systematic review study, advanced-stage diabetics are at increased risk of dying from Covid-19. Studies published in Diabetology We evaluated 22 studies focusing on the relationship between diabetes and SAR-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19. See various studies The researchers used a total of 22 articles, including 17678 participants who met the selection criteria. They took into account existing conditions such as cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. They also took into account diabetes treatment and blood sugar levels. The authors of the study included studies that reported general characteristics of people, diabetes-specific characteristics, the presence of diabetes-related complications or underlying comorbidities, and risk estimates of associations between test parameters. .. They also assessed Covid-19 mortality and severity in diabetic patients and confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection. Covid-19 severity measures were death, ventilator need, acute respiratory distress syndrome, septic shock, intensive care unit admission, multiple organ failure or insufficiency, and hospitalization. What the study shows Studies have shown that people with advanced diabetes are at increased risk of death when infected with SARS-CoV-2. Researchers say that diabetic men are 28% more likely to die of Covid-19 than diabetic women, while people with diabetes over the age of 65 die more than three times more than people under that age. I found it likely. Of the 22 studies, five found that people who used insulin to control diabetes were 75% more likely to die of Covid-19 than non-insulin users. They state that insulin use usually indicates more advanced diabetes. However, four studies show that people who treat diabetes with metformin, the “first-line” therapy used to treat people with type 2 diabetes, are more likely to die of Covid-19 than those who do not use the drug. It has been shown to be 50% less sexual. “Individuals with a more severe course of diabetes have a poorer prognosis for Covid-19 than individuals with a milder course. [the] disease. Further research is needed on this topic to explain the potential confounders to further strengthen the evidence, “the author writes.

