Immunization rates fall nationwide and “herd immunity” can be more difficult





Davenport, Iowa (KWQC)-The rate of daily vaccinations in the United States is declining, and health professionals are concerned that reaching herd immunity will be more difficult. This week, the Iowa Public Health Service reported that 88 of the 99 counties in the state rejected all or part of their weekly vaccine assignments next week. Throughout the state, the Department of Health has reduced federal quotas by 71 percent. Meanwhile, the Illinois Public Health Service reported a 41% drop in vaccination coverage since mid-April. “Hopefully, it will reach 85, 90 percent before a tolerant variant takes over. I don’t think it’s likely. I think we’ll have to deal with this in the long run,” Lewis said. Dr. Katz said. Over 32% of Illinois residents and 33% of Iowa residents are fully vaccinated. The neighboring state of Minnesota has reached 45 percent. “Everyone wants to be free from restrictions. Everyone has some, sometimes a high degree of Covid-19 fatigue. We want to be normal, so the vaccine takes us there. “I will,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci in an interview. On NBC News. As the fight against the virus continues and the end is coming, the need for public vaccination is just as important. “If you need a normal condition, get the vaccine. That’s the point,” said Dr. Katz. Health experts have said that if herd immunity is not achieved in the United States, the virus is likely to remain circulating, but at a manageable level. Copyright 2021KWQC. all rights reserved.

