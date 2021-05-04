UPMC Pinnacle Foundation Aims to Create a Breast Cancer Hope Garden for Patients





The Breast Cancer Garden of Hope has been created by the UPMC Pinnacle Foundation to provide space for breast cancer patients to rest from treatment.

York County, Pennsylvania — Hosts Local York, the county’s largest fundraising event, in just three days. The money raised during the 24-hour give event will be used to support more than 300 nonprofits in the county. One of the organizations Collect money Creating a peaceful place outside the hospital wall for patients and the community. “She knows she’s seeing a lot of cancer patients and wants to provide a quiet space where those in the fight can go, relax and feel at ease … Is a beauty that can have a calm space to go to see nature. ” Chad Myers, development director at the UPMC Pinnacle Foundation, said. The Breast Cancer Garden of Hope is created by UPMC Pinnacle Foundation To provide space for breast cancer patients to discontinue treatment. The garden inspiration came from a UPMC general surgeon who works closely with the patient. “They sent me to Dr. Madge, she did a biopsy, and five days later she called me to let me know that I had breast cancer. Obviously it was a big shock. I’m 32 years old. I didn’t really expect a diagnosis of cancer. I think it’s a shock at any age. ” Masters is a nurse practitioner at UPMC Memorial in York County. She said she was worried about getting over the pandemic after being diagnosed with breast cancer. “My oncologist didn’t want me to be around the COVID patient, but my working team came up with a way to keep me away from the patient while being able to help with the work.” Said the Masters. Whenever you can during chemotherapy ” She recently learned that one in eight women will develop breast cancer in her lifetime. It can be a close friend, a loved one, or even yourself. The Masters believe that the garden acts as a proof of the community and supports UPMC patients, friends and visitors. “One of the things that really helped me mentally was to go out for a walk and be in nature, which is very therapeutic for breast and other cancer patients. It’s a cure. ” Whether you’re being treated, visiting a loved one, or needing to step outside and step into a beautiful space, the garden of hope for breast cancer is in full bloom. Myers said the garden would benefit everyone. “It’s about defending not only those who are being treated and survivors, but also those who have lost the fight against breast cancer and all kinds of cancer,” Myers said. “This space is for you to come out here, reflect on it, and lose yourself.” He said they wanted to complete the garden by summer Yoke Garden Club.. UPMC Pinnacle staff will be set up outside the York Memorial on May 7th, Give Local York Day. They collect donations and use prizes for donors to give fun gifts. You can find more information about Give Local York online.. If you want to donate to the UPMC Pinnacle Foundation you can Here, May 7th. UPMC also offers women something special, the Mammogram Voucher Program (MVP). We provide free mammograms to uninsured or uninsured women in the area. MVP will be donated through Gene J. Triano, MD Memorial Endowment Fund. “UPMC is a life-changing drug and we provide it to everyone who seeks our care, including those who can’t afford it. UPMC Pinnacle President Philip Guarneschelli said,” 25 years. The UPMC Pinnacle Mammogram Voucher Program has helped uninsured people. Our region receives mammograms for free. Thanks to generous donations made through programs like Tea for Mammograms, we can afford to buy mammograms. Those who do not have the opportunity to fight for early detection of breast cancer. “ They have a tea event for the mammogram scheduled for September 2021, you can learn more about it Here.. Download the FOX43 app here.

