Health
How do genetically modified mosquitoes work?
They have been released in the Florida Keys to help control species that can carry fatal illnesses.
Pinellas County, Florida — Thousands of genetically modified mosquitoes have been released in the Florida Keys this week. The goal is to reduce the population of certain types of mosquitoes that can carry fatal diseases.
First of all, you don’t have to worry about these GM mosquitoes flying here from Keys.
Alissa Berro of Pinellas County Mosquito Control says it only flies about 200 yards from the liberated area. In addition, their targets are commonly found around homes: Aedes aegypti.
“The reason we target it is that this is a mosquito you might know as an ankle bite, but it’s not just a pest. It’s a big public health threat. This particular mosquito Carries Zika fever, dengue fever, and yellow fever. Even dog heartworms. “
So how do these modified mosquitoes control their populations?
Only men will be released. Those males mate with females that are already in the environment. Bello explained that the babies they would give birth to would not be women.
It keeps reducing the population. However, to continue this trend, further modified males should be released every 12 weeks.
Bello states that this control method has had some success in other countries such as Brazil, Panama and India.
“It is important to note that this is a promising tool and one of the major concerns of mosquito control as it shows increased pesticide resistance. Also, using multiple methods. Despite being, this particular mosquito species loves to live in containers around your home. “
So the best way to get rid of this kind of mosquito is to walk around the premises at least once a week and throw away the accumulated water. The mosquito only needs to fill a small bottle cap to lay eggs and breed quickly.
Relation: Studies have found that mosquitoes that carry the Zika virus may be resistant to pesticides
