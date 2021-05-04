Main CDC: 417 new cases of COVID-19 reported, no additional deaths

Maine reported 417 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with more than 400 cases the second in four days.

No additional deaths have been reported.

Meanwhile, state immunization rates are approaching the 40 percent threshold.

Prior to Tuesday, there were less than 300 new daily cases in 7 of the last 9 days. Compared to 448 cases two weeks ago and an average of 273 cases last month, the average daily number of cases for 7 days is 296. Of the 417 new cases on Tuesday, 271 or 65% were individuals under the age of 40.

According to data tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Maine, there have been 62,509 confirmed or estimated cases of COVID-19 and 790 deaths since the pandemic began.

Hospitalization on Tuesday was not renewed, but as of Monday, there were 128 patients with COVID-19, the highest number since February 6, almost three months. Of the hospitalized patients, 54 received critical care and 22 were on mechanical ventilation. Hospitalization was stalled in the 1960s and 1970s per day for most of March and early April, but has now exceeded 110 for 13 consecutive days.

The main CDC director, Dr. Nirav Shah, will be up to date on Tuesday at 2:00 pm.

In terms of vaccination, the state has given 641,392 first doses, which make up 47.7 percent of the population, and 535,398 final doses, which is 39.8 percent of the population. According to Maine, only Connecticut will be tracked by the percentage of residents who received the final dose. Bloomberg tracker..

Of the residents aged 60 and over who are at the highest risk of serious illness or death, 79% are fully vaccinated, while only 20% of residents aged 16-39 are vaccinated. I will. As a result, young people are pushing for new transmissions. Since mid-January (the height of the pandemic in Maine), CDC data show that the proportion of all cases under the age of 40 has increased from 23% to over 50%.

Vaccination has also slowed since peaking shortly after all Mainers 16 and older were eligible on April 7. This week, Maine received 55,960 COVID-19 vaccines through its state vaccination program, retail pharmacies such as Walgreens and Walmart, and community health clinics.

Immunization sites are increasingly offering carry-on options as a way to make it easier for young people to get vaccinated. In addition, the state is working to provide more options for rural counties with delayed vaccination rates, including dose shifts to primary care offices.

Vaccination rates in Knox and Cumberland counties are highest at 45% each. Oxford, Androscoggin, and Somerset counties are the lowest, at 33 percent each.

A mobile vaccination clinic run by the Federal Emergency Management Agency will stop for four days in Fryeburg, western Oxford County on Monday and will be at the Buffy Quinnby Memorial Center in Turner, Androscoggin County from Wednesday to Friday. Set up a store.

Freiberg’s site averaged just below 150 per day from Friday to Monday, well below the 550 daily doses given when the mobile site was in Biddeford last week. ..

With the shift to smaller, more versatile locations, at least one mass vaccination site is preparing to close. Northern Light Health, which operates a large clinic at Bangor’s Cross Insurance Center, Announced that it will pass a new vaccination on Monday By the end of this week on that site on Union Street in Bangor. Those who receive the first dose at the cross center will go there a second time, but the site will be closed on May 27.

This story will be updated.

