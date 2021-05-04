Skin Cancer Prevention: Knowing These Risk Factors





Apply COVID-19 Newsletter To keep up to date with the latest coronavirus news throughout New York Every spring and summer, skin protection is the main focus. Protecting your skin is important whenever you spend your time outdoors, including in winter, but many people spend most of their time outdoors when the weather is warmest, and sunscreen has become a necessity in spring and summer. I am. Melanoma is a type of skin cancer that can spread rapidly to other organs if not treated early. The Skin Cancer Foundation states that 70-80% of melanomas occur in normal-looking skin. When the skin is exposed to UV light, the exposure can contribute to skin damage. Ultimately, melanoma can occur when sunburn or sunburn damage caused by ultraviolet (UV) radiation causes mutations that cause cells to lose control of growth. Melanoma is so closely associated with exposure to UV light that people can understand that it is always preventable. However, the American Cancer Society states that there is no way for people to completely prevent melanoma. This is because some risk factors are beyond the control of the individual. However, other risk factors are under the control of people, and recognizing those factors can help people reduce their risk of melanoma. Uncontrollable risk factors Genetics and skin type are two important risk factors for melanoma that are beyond the control of the individual. The SCF states that one in ten melanoma patients has a family member with the disease. In addition, melanoma is more common in people with lighter skin than in people with darker skin. Melanoma is also common in people with light eyes, light-colored hair, and red hair. People with these physical characteristics and family history need to be especially vigilant when spending time outdoors. Applying sunscreen with a minimum sunscreen coefficient (SPF) of 30 or higher, and wearing protective clothing and a hat that protects the skin from UV rays, will help people with clean skin and family history to avoid this type of cancer. There are two ways to protect it. Controllable risk factors Unprotected or excessive UV exposure is a significant risk factor for melanoma. Everyone, regardless of family history or skin type, should prioritize skin protection when spending time outdoors. The American Dermatology Association advises everyone to avoid the sun between 10 am and 4 pm when the sun’s rays are strongest. Tan beds also pose a threat associated with melanoma. ACS states that the idea that UV rays in tanning beds are harmless is a misunderstanding. Tanning lamps emit UV light that can cause long-term skin damage. ACS reports that the use of tan beds is associated with an increased risk of melanoma, especially among people who use such beds before the age of 30. Confirm Regular skin checks are another way to combat melanoma. ACS states that certain types of moles are more likely to develop melanoma than others. Regular self-examination of the skin can help people find new or abnormal moles or other growth. By recognizing these abnormalities and reporting them to your doctor immediately, your doctor can treat them before they develop skin cancer. -Metro Creative Connection Apply Long Island Press’ e-mail magazine Here.. Sign up for home delivery Long Island Press Here..Sign up for a discount by becoming Long Island Press Community partner Here..

